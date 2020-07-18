Prayers Up – Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Hospitalized…

The media are reporting that Wilburine has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. Fortunately, the media reports are optimistic.
WASHINGTON – Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, 82, went to a hospital in upstate New York on Friday night, sources told Fox News.
A Commerce Department spokesperson on Saturday confirmed to Fox News: “Secretary Ross has been admitted into the hospital for minor, non-coronavirus related issues. He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon.”
Two of the sources told Fox News that Ross was not feeling well on Friday evening and went to the hospital. One source said his illness is not related to COVID-19. (link)
Secretary Ross is one of the key architects, designing and executing President Trump’s economic and trade policy. He is an incredibly brilliant mind and has been an essential component throughout. One of Ross’s primary responsibilities is organizing a restructured trade agreement with the EU. Prayers for a speedy recovery.
When you are 82, anything health wise that is not “normal” should be communicated to health professionals as soon as practicable.
LikeLiked by 9 people
prayers up–may the Lord see to a speedy recovery for Wilbur–Thy will be done
LikeLiked by 21 people
My wilburine !!!!! 😱 get better soon 💯
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wilburine is tough, surely he’ll break out of that hospital & soon! 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
All prayers to the Wilburine! You have our unbridled support for a quick recovery.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Absolutely! Wilbur is a great American and FODJT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Noooooooo!!!!!!!
Love Wilbur Ross!
Prayers that he’ll have a good rest and Get Well SOON!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen, sunny.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Prayers for a speedy recovery.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love this man, I’m praying for him. His performance at Davos was legendary! He destroyed any and all tariff myths in one delivery!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Praying, praying for Wilbur; a truly talented, intelligent and amazing human being.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Wilbur, Stay healthy, the non communists in your country need you.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hoping that Cuomo the Senior Killer won’t send a covid-infected “agent” to visit that hospital….
LikeLiked by 1 person
My prayers for this amazing man!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Have to admit after reading the headlines my first response was “Oh F*uck Can’t afford to lose him. My prayers are with him. Nobody does it better! Her is a one man trade agreement genius that we cannot afford to lose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Prayers for Secretary Ross certainly. And a reminder for all of us that we need to speed up the development of a deeper bench filled with MAGA players. One of the reasons our President had such a rocky start is that he did not have a large enough pool of patriots from which to draw talent. Let’s not let that happen to his successors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
First thing I thought of when I read NYS hospital; “get him outta there, quick!”.
Wilbur Ross is just as tough as Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
God has your back Wilbur; hang tough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ve been keeping a close eye on his food and drink, right? Not leaving it unattended?
LikeLike
Last time I saw Wilbur on TV several days ago he was looking a little puny and I thought to myself that I hope he has taught his right and left hand people everything he knows. We have been lucky to have him this long. He must be worried about himself, too.
LikeLike
All that winning can get a bit much when you’re 82. Prayers and guardian angels for the Wilburine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope Mr. Ross is just sick about what is to befall the Deep State.
Feel Better Sir.
LikeLike
I consider him so essential he is literally irreplaceable.
May God heal the Wilburine quickly and return him to service.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PRAYING!!!
FATHER IN HEAVEN, Thank you and praise you for the very many gifts and blessings You give to us each and every day in our lives. We come before You and ask that You heal and restore whatever our Brother needs according to Your Will.
IN THE NAME OF JESUS, we pray.
Amen.
LikeLike
I had no idea he was in his eighties.
LikeLike
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️
LikeLike