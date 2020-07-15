President Trump Remarks on Rebuilding Infrastructure – 3:10pm ET Livestream

Today, President Trump travels to Atlanta, Georgia, to deliver remarks on rebuilding of America’s infrastructure “Faster, Better, Stronger.” Anticipated start time 3:10pm ET
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – PBS Livestream Link
Another state President Trump is going to hold in November. He sure did win a lot of states. That’s called an Electoral College landslide, and the media still won’t be able to figure out what hit them.
The big fella up to 48% in Rasmussen. Those are pre covid numbers. I don’t have a great feeling but i think he is on the upswing. The media keeps jumping the shark and their outrage porn is tiresome.
Keep posting Bill Durham. Your words ring true!
C’mon, Bill… everyone knows that “polls” are meant to influence public opinion, not reflect it.
PBS title of the video: Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for infrastructure projects.
WH title of the video: President Trump Delivers Remarks on the Rebuilding of America’s Infrastructure.
PBS had to get their 2 cent talking point in. Caution, PBS will be counting mail in ballots….
DEFUND PBS !! instead of the police.
I think this propaganda mill PBS and affiliates get $500million from taxpayers to take the country down.
It is a political propaganda machine paid by taxpayers to destroy the taxpayers’ country. It must be defunded.
You begin to really realize the media people are not very smart. They further handicaps themselves by being able to only see what they believe. To further exasperate themselves; they have no humor, are arrogant, rude and obnoxious. They constantly remind me how much I would love to smash their faces.
Biden did 2 events. He took a knee in Scranton and nobody was there. He went to a plant and only reporters showed. Then he goes back in the basement to recover for 5 days. Wtf
…and yet
They insist Joe Biden leads in the polls
Creepy @$$ Quid Pro Joe won’t even be on the ballot in November. The stiff is nothing more than a placeholder.
If he put in any more effort he would make the Hillary election effort look bad.
And he didn’t take any questions.
The press didn’t submit them in time! 😂
FAke News:
Sir, what is your favorite color? Do you like ice cream?
slow-joe team:
These questions are too hard, so we call them ‘late’ and reject them.
I’m fairly certain the Biden Campaign submits the scripted questions to their lapdogs in the press.
You nailed it when you said they have no HUMOR. Like Rush always says they are never happy. They wake up everyday and look in the mirror and are pissed off. Now wonder they are NUTS>
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed….and pissed off others are happy!
go head there is plenty subjects in…PORTLAND ..for practice….
I work daily with the press, as I call them, and have done so since 1976. I know we’re not supposed to generalize, but my experience is that a vast majority are lazy and often not that well-informed. For many years we couldn’t talk about bias, but it was always there, in spades.
Many members of the press are imperious and snobbish — elitists — and I think we know which press outlets we’re talking about: top of the list is The New York Slimes.
Common sense tends not to be very common among those in the press. Nowadays those who come out of college to work in the press seem to have made it all the way through four years of classes without learning anything about how the world actually works.
I wanted to work on a newspaper when I got out of college. A city editor dissuaded me, and instead, as he advised, I went into PR. The city editor explained that there wasn’t much money working on a paper. He said the main reason that people went to work on newspapers was that they came out of college wanting to change the world.
I always remembered that. And it is true. “Journalistic objectivity” is a nonsense concept. It doesn’t exist now, and I doubt that it ever did.
But what new plot is the Deep State cooking up? They will already know what many of us here suspect, that Trump is building to a strong victory, and their survival depends on stopping him!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grab em by the p……… did not work
Stormy Daniels did not work
Manafort did not work
Cohen did not work
Stone did not work
Ukraine did not work
Impeachment did not work
The virus is not going to work
Prediction: Next ‘hoax” will be detonation of a thermonuclear device in _________ that will be blamed on President DJT.
That is a scary thought! Then again these people only value their lives.
I believe they would “sacrifice” their own lives if they thought it would mean they left the world totally in their world view for the rest of time…
They are already about as tolerant, peaceful, and diverse as the moslem jihadi!
And they are a cult as well.
Burn civilization to the ground with the hope of ruling the ash heap.
Actually, for a time I posted here that China couldn’t really do anything to counter PDJT’s trade moves, BECAUSE they were dependant on selling their crap into the U.S. market, in order to sustain their own economy and keep their people happy.
So, I naively thought they wouldn’t get in a ‘shooting war ‘ with us, because that would be killing the “golden goose”.
Well, several here, including A2 took me to the woodshed, and adjusted my thinking.
If CCP detirmines that as a result of PDJT’s trade policies, they are going to lose the U.S. market anyway, then they have no reason not to, and very good reasons TO kill the goose laying golden eggs.
Firstly, its stopped laying golden eggs. Secondly, it stands as an impediment to their goal of World domination.
And, I read the paper by the two cornels (damn, s?) now Generals in the Chinese Army, on assymetrical warfare.
Point is, either an EMP attack or an attavk on U.S. soil hitting 20 or so key electric substations, could/would take down the U.S. power grid.
If it was me, I’d do it around Nov. 4-5th.
Create maximum chaos, ……
Just sayin, me I’ma prepping!
China has too many people and “Cannot” feed them all.
They trimmed the older population with the virus.
They will trim the younger population by “War”
Yes, they can create havoc, EMP’s etc.
But their primary method is “Money”
They could never survive Global War with the US.
Just sayin
Nuclear/EMP bomb goes off, martial law and election is cancelled. Then Trump holds every card. Seems counterproductive.
Turns out we already went to war with Red China once. It was called the Korean War.
Say what you will about General Douglas MacArthur — and I certainly think he ought to have been retired for his failures in defending The Philippines — but his plan to use multiple atom bombs against the Chinese human wave attacks, their airfields, etc., would have ended the war immediately, with far fewer U.S. casualties, and with victory.
The main problem with MacArthur’s plan was that the prevailing winds might have carried radioactive debris into Allied-occupied Japan.
Of course, Truman fired MacArthur and stuck to conventional war. Going nuclear in those days certainly would have entirely reshaped history, starting with the Cold War, which, instead, continued to the start of the 1990s. The USSR almost certainly would not have come into the war on the Chinese side — logistically, it would have been impossible as they had only the rickety Siberian RR to rely on — and otherwise it wasn’t to their benefit.
PBS NEWS HOUR overlay: Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for infrastructure projects.
Trump looks to bring common sense back to environmental reviews for infrastructure projects.
There I fixed it.
PDJT speeds up environmental reviews so the revire process does not destroy all projects the crazies oppose (which is any useful project)
President Trump looks as good today has he did when he came down the escalator. The clearly relishes the challenge God has given him.
You are correct goddess. This is a man who jumps out of bed everyday looking for battle. We are very fortunate to have him at the helm at such a critical time in our countries history.
Indeed.I think he wakes up , looks in the mirror and says” you sob, you are the President of the United States! “and he’s super charged for the day and beyond! 😁
💗💗💗
The best way to rebuild the infrastructure is to start with the indictments, prosecution and jailing of every D-rat that has stolen government money meant for infrastructure.
Since that is practically every on of them in state government, there would be a LOT less D-rats. JMHO
The big Zero laughed about the jobs not really being shovel ready while he doled out billions to his friends. The Dem states are just money laundering machines and should be audited with a fine tooth comb.
It would be nice to see some of these arrogant Governors perp walked out of the State mansions and put into another kind of state big house.
Some Good! economic numbers out today. I didn’t hear anything about them in the news. wonder why… So here they are.
Last Month Predicted Actual
Empire State Mfg (Bell weather for overall Mfg) -0.2% 10.0% 17.2%
Industrial Production 1.4% 4.5% 5.4%
Capacity Utilization (Higher means expansion) 65.1% 67.9% 68.5%
In other words, The Trump Train Economy is Picking Up Speed!
“Last Month Predicted Actual”, followed by three numbers. Please clarify.
President Trump always comes across as sincerely appreciative and gracious. And completely in love with America! How lucky are we?
I’m a proud Georgian today!! Love my President!!
Quinipiac says Trump now down by 15% vs Biden
52-37
Deja vu?
Dukakis Lead Widens, According to New Poll…. 55 to 38
Fifty-five percent of the 948 registered voters interviewed in the poll said they preferred to see Mr. Dukakis win the 1988 Presidential election, while 38 percent said they preferred to see Mr. Bush win. The poll had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus four percentage points
http://archive.is/zcEWl#selection-331.0-331.42
Quinnipiac is the worst of the worst. Who pays them for anything? How do they stay in business? Grants from Leftists to keep the false narrative going?
Rasmussen
Biden 47%
Trump 44%
Margin of error is 2
Biden was up by 10 last week.
1500 likely voters
No weighting data
55% of 948 registered democrat voters, which has a sampling error of 95% ????
All PDJT voters refused to answer, or hung up the phone, rather than be threatened by antifa or ‘activists’ who the police are ordered to let them assault, burn, steal and kill whoever they want.
Victor Davis Hanson came out with a great piece on American Greatness about scaling the wall of 2020. He’s laid out a blueprint…perhaps our great President is already outlining a renaissance effort to reconfigure infrastructure.
https://amgreatness.com/2020/07/12/trump-needs-to-scale-the-real-wall-of-2020/
Yes, my impression since VDH wrote this is that the president is adapting his message along these lines & is formulating a more defined plan for the future or, rather, spelling it out better so anyone without terminal TDS can figure it out .. . Noticed it both yesterday & today.
I really like VDH, and appreciate his efforts on this piece. The thing is… he and most people do NOT have POTUS’ exquisite sense of timing. IMO, it’s too early for the ‘future’ plans. Heck, Sleepy Joe isn’t even the official nominee, yet. So, Trump is using the here and now to CONTINUE to make progress on his agenda items. Ignoring them and looking to the future is what usual do-nothing Presidents do, b/c they don’t have that much to brag about, nor are they getting so much done, in such little time as our VSG Trump.
