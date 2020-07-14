New York Times Editor, Who Received Leaked Wolfe FISA Application From March 17, 2017, Resigns…

The signs are everywhere when you understand the bigger big picture; and you know what to look for:…

…”As places like The Times and other once-great journalistic institutions betray their standards and lose sight of their principles, Americans still hunger for news that is accurate, opinions that are vital, and debate that is sincere. I hear from these people every day. “An independent press is not a liberal ideal or a progressive ideal or a democratic ideal. It’s an American ideal,” you said a few years ago. I couldn’t agree more. America is a great country that deserves a great newspaper.”

Bari Weiss – Resignation Letter

  1. DJ says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Read it earlier – it was an epic resignation letter. And it will be completely ignored or panned by those who need to absorb and ponder its contents.

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 14, 2020 at 8:33 pm

      Failing New York Times is failing fast. I can’t believe anybody with a reasonable brain would continue to pay to keep that Propaganda Outlet in business.

  2. sickconservative says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    Read her letter earlier and yes they are eating there own at this point, my grandfather in the sixties called it a communist rag and nothing has changed.

  3. Chip Doctor says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    The rats scurry. Go Sundance!

  4. Mark1971 says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Huh? I thought it was Ali Watkins who received the leak.

  5. TheHumanCondition says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Oh wow… the timing on this is incredible. I wonder if it could also be helpful?

    I love the quote section posted. Mr. Weiss might just have nowhere to go with his “attitude”. Maybe he can start something the masses can read that is accurate and unbiased.

    Our Natural Creator is with us!

    • TarsTarkas says:
      July 14, 2020 at 8:38 pm

      She.

      The fact she is calling out her employer and the Wokesters in charge are at least a good sign that she is open-minded, her TDS notwithstanding.

      I believe the National Review and the American Spectator have openings. Fox News, too.

  6. Big Jake says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Crickets.

  7. I Hear You Now says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Love the photo of James Comey going in the NYT front door😃

  8. albertus magnus says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Sorry, call me thick, slow and stupid, but I dont get it.

  9. ronlaplante says:
    July 14, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Objectivity in reporting is the hobgoblin of a racist mind. /s

