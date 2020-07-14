More of This Approach – Devin Nunes Goes Hard After Mueller Team…

Congressman Devin Nunes is hitting the target here. To any and all truth-seekers, take up the call from Nunes… go hard after the Mueller Probe, it is much worse than you can imagine. They are going to come after Nunes. Support him!
I will stake everything on the value of this approach. Team Mueller, which included the 17 primary resistance lawyers, took over Main Justice from May 2017 to April 2019. The scale of their corrupt activity is almost unimaginable. We have the goods. We will share more later. Mueller’s team is at the epicenter of the abuse. WATCH:
.
Stop giving the opposition power by positioning your outlook that Durham/Barr will do nothing… just stop. Demand action. You are worth it. Do not give any an inch of room for obfuscation. Do not worry about being perceived as being an a**hole about it.
Do not worry yourself with dark imaginings. Turn your fear into resolve; turn that resolve into action. Do not get discouraged. I am a professional cynic, yet I am far more confident than ever. We’ve got this. Watch for details (some coming overnight).
good job SD.
“some coming overnight” !!!
I know… another late night for Mr. Piddles. Gotta get my Refresh Button finger warmed up. Do some finger stretches.
I’m a Night Owl anyway. I do my best thinking at 3AM. Snacking too.
I’m so excited!!!!!
This is like being a kid on Christmas Eve!
A bit like this !!??
Yessssssssss!!!!!! 🤩
He’s getting a lot of support from thousands of patriots on Parler.
So we got some major announcements from our Hero, the great Sundance. I am thrilled that things are moving so quickly. This just goes to show how FU Barr, Durham & Co. are when it comes to taking care of business.
I can’t think of anyone who would be more interested in Sundance’s Magnum Opus than Devin Nunes. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me if Devin is one of the people that is on Sundance’s list of contacts for his presentation.
Devin and Sundance have been on the same page for quite sometime. Amazing really. I am sure that there are a number of people who are very worried tonight. People who lived so long in their power bubble that they thought nothing could harm then and certainly not a citizen as insignificant as a right wing, Trump supporting blogger.
My how the tables have turned. They all keep forgetting- the Pen is mightier than the Sword and Sundance proves it every single day.
I am sure that Sundance remains under Divine Protection and there are guardian angels around him on his journey.
Thanks SD my optimism about Barr/Durham was starting to fade lets hope justice prevails. 😉
“Damn the torpedoes! Four bells! Saint Sundance, go ahead! CTH, full speed!”
I love Nunes but he is such a godawful speaker. Who can come away from this with any sense of what’s going on? Schiff, though thoroughly evil, is the opposite – he speaks simply and clearly, especially when he’s lying (which is always).
It’s one of the great tragedies of Spygate. Nunes has never been able to hone his message well.
Nunes has been a leader in uncovering so much of the Russia Hoax. He went out on a real limb and Paul Ryan did his best to saw it off, but he prevailed. We owe him an enormous debt of gratitude.
Does anyone know if Kash Patel is still in the DNI, Ratcliff’s Dept?
Hot dog! I knew when Sundance got on the optimism train many more eyes would be opened. So pumped right now.
“Stop giving the opposition power by positioning your outlook that Durham/Barr will do nothing… just stop.” I’m liking your reformed perspective here, Mr. sundance. Quite a journey! Thank you.
God, Thank You for Your power a d protection in this hour. Give SD the wisdom of Solomon and faith of Daniel. We worship You for Your righteousness and stand in Your glory.
Godspeed!
