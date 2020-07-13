President Trump Tweets Support for Tommy Tuberville on Eve of Alabama Primary…

Alabama is a closed primary with ballots determined by party affiliation. Former Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions is facing off against candidate Tommy Tuberville tomorrow in what will likely be one of the most watched primary races of the evening.
Jeff Sessions was an abject failure as U.S. Attorney General. After spending two years targeted by a fraudulent special counsel investigation as a result of Sessions’ recusal; there will forever be a strong dislike by President Trump toward Jeff Sessions.
For those who have forgotten just how bad it was, it’s worth revisiting Jeff Sessions testimony to congress (November of 2017) when he admitted there were approximately ten ongoing investigations -that he knew of- that he was recused from.
Jeff Sessions recommended Rod Rosenstein. Rod Rosenstein recommended Chris Wray. Three years of abject misery was the result. See below:
Strictly on most political issues like immigration, abortion, taxes, etc — Sessions is probably a more reliable conservative.
BUT — Sessions has demonstrated that he is either too stupid or too malleable when the rubber meets the road.
Tuberville will be fine.
well said.
Could everyone who trusted this corrupt pos just admit it. I want to get a formal head count.
Its almost humorous to look at that corrupt boob Matt Whitaker wincing as jethro sessions bubbles and stammers through every answer. Not exactly Trump’s best hiring decisions. Such a waste of 3 years. Trust the plan!!!
If Sessions gets back into the Senate, it will be pay back. No one should trust his sweet words and that he will support Trump. Sessions was put up to this election by McConnell.
Both Sessions AND McConnell have proven their loyalty is to the “party” and NOT to the President!
I think the word you may be searching for is “complicit”…….as in I, Jeff Sessions, was part of the Uni-party plot to overthrow the duly elected president of the United States because he was a threat to the money/power/globalist status quo. After 20 years in the US Senate, you don’t get to pretend you are an innocent boy scout who doesn’t know about the corrupt deep state uni-party. That dog wont hunt.
Billiniv. well said and well understood.
Sessions Most likely another insurance policy. People who be are complicit have many insurance policies. DC political power rot.
Alabamans – this is very little to ask of you to not send this Backstabber To DC. That’s the least you can do to support your President.
If it were a normal primary, Tuberville has it.
Tuberville has had the lead but the media is scaring everybody about covid & they are predicting a low turnout. Sessions has hard core supporters so it is going to depend on turnout.
dequik2, I remember conversing with you over the last Senate race, what a disaster that was with Roy Moore against Big Luther. I hope Jones is gone, regardless of who wins this primary.
That was a mess. I tried my best to warn everybody. I got laughed at & called a couple names when I said a Dem would win Ala.
I sure hope Jones is one & done too. I believe either one of these 2 will beat Jones.
Everyone likes Tuberville but he has a lot of skeletons in his closet that Jones can use against him. I believe the Republicans will overlook it just to get Jones out though. If Sessions happens to win, he has been vetted so not much dirt for Jones to use.
Jeff Sessions is going Down like the Cheap DEEP STATE Traitor Whore that he is !
Shakespeare could not have said it better. Thou art correct!
Sessions going down is no consolation for what he wrought.
“O, what a fall was there, my countrymen! Then I, and you, and all of us fell down, Whilst bloody treason flourish’d over us”
Julius Caesar
My thoughts re that our nation is now in mortal danger.
If Sessions had done his job we may not me.
I used to cheer for Sessions, mostly because his guy Stephen Miller is such an outstanding and central part of the Trump administration. But now Sessions needs to go home and think about how he blew it while serving this nation’s greatest President.
Stephen Miller is awesome.
Indeed he is. He’s going to be On with Lou Dobbs tomorrow…like Tuesday. Looking forward to seeing him. Been too long.
He can’t think about it. He was presented with a “law and order” recommendation to recuse. In his mind, case closed.
He apparently is one of those rigid mentalists who hang everything on the weakest of hooks, but technically still hooks, of legal determination to weasel their way out of duty.
Witness mayors allowing “protestors” to commit misdemeanors and felonies before their very eyes, over and over again. Why? Because they (leaders) cling to the definition of a protestors as one who stands in the square and proclaims against the state, as is his right per the Constitution. OK. Does that definition have any bounds? NOPE. So, these guys solidify in their minds the legal basis for inaction, whereas common sense among the people clearly grasps that other definitions are in play and should prevail over the sole definition possessing the mind of the do-nothing bureaucrat. That is, when the violence kicks in, the protestor is no longer deserving of deference but must be confronted for violating laws against violence and rioting. Leaders choose to see one law but not the other. Very useless for the public good.
“He apparently is one of those rigid melists who hang everything on the weakest of
hooks. . .”
Well said. I’ve worked with people like this. They may be “conservative” in the sense that they like established order but they are actually a curious combination of fear and resentment. They often aspire to being in management because they think that status is somehow “owed” them because of their long service and loyalty. But, once in place, like Sessions their fear of making decisions prevents them from making hard management decisions. Sessions was just like that, preferring homeostasis to actually accomplishing anything. I saw him on Tucker a couple of weeks ago. He talked a good fight . . . until you realize what he did and the damage he caused. After what he did I was surprised that he wanted his Senate seat back.
Sessions shouldn’t have recused himself from the Russia investigation.
Jeff Sessions was always out of his element as AG……the depth of corruption at DOJ was/is staggering…….Sessions as AG was like a high school kid who wandered into a biker bar.
LikeLiked by 18 people
I suspect that even IF the times weren’t so rough in the DOJ, Sessions has little to no executive/managerial skills.
But wasn’t he a State AG?
Sorry Ad Rem, typo in the email address again.
Sessions is like Flynn’s original defense counsel.
Traitors right?
Traitors right?
Mom and I met JS in 2004. He couldn’t have been nicer but Mom kept saying he was a White Rabbit-timid. BF thought so too (just from TV) and both were adamantly opposed to him being AG.
He was in on it. And now he’s gone back to his den to try and wreak more havoc from his usual perch.
I have personal beef with Sessions. He tried to get my boss to compose a confession against two of his business partners back when Sessions was a hungry you g prosecutor in Alabama. When my boss wouldn’t compose he through the book at him for forgetting to pay taxes on a $10,000 check he got for work he had done. He was an attorney. And he genuinely forgot to book a $10,000 check in his books. Which was small potato’s to my boss. Yet Sessions wanted to destroy two of his business partners. And when my boss refused to compose Sessions had him thrown in jail for 3 years and disbarred.
My boss ended up getting three of the charges thrown out but was unable to get the one charge thrown out and spent three years in jail and never practiced law again.
Guy is total swamp scum and was trying to make his way on the national stage by getting pelts on his wall. I hated the pick for AG from day 1. He’s all about power and will throw anyone under the bus to get there.
Something missing here. You don’t spend 3 years in jail and lose your law license for simply understating your income by $10k.
May I suggest telling that to Gen Flynn, Roger Stone, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Julian Assange!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, My explanation was not worded well. It was a bigger case for racketeering. And those charges were the ones that were over turned but the one that stuck was the check he didn’t book. The time served was for the over turned conviction. But he tossed In the unbooked check to add to everything originally. And it stuck even though the others were tossed.
The time spent was for the bigger chargers that were tossed. Sorry I worded it weird in my post.
Bill, your initial statement was perfectly clear.
Wasn’t Sessions the insurance policy?
Roll Tide, Vote Tommy Tuberviille. It’s time for real effective change in the Alabama US Senate seat.
LikeLiked by 8 people
As long as Mitch doesn’t get to him first…
LikeLiked by 3 people
How many will vote for Sessions simply because “the name rings a bell?”
Roll Tide? Uh, no. That’s Tommy Tuberville’s arch enemy.
Uh, yes. You know what I was referring to. State pride. Voter pride. Don’t be sophomoric. Roll Tide is known to be the State’s most notable slogan for unity and winning over and above the most prolific program among the state’s D-1 NCAA college football teams
My in-laws are predominantly rabid Bama fans, but to a person they’re looking past Tuberville’s sinful past (War Eagle!) and voting for Tommy.
Sessions may once have been a reliable conservative senator … but that man did more to screw our country as AG than any Republican in living memory.
No one should vote for him, ever again. He should find a bench and stay out of public life.
Sessions did more damage to this country than Pelosi. Come to think of it, he helped make her Speaker.
All it takes for evil to prevail is for good men to do NOTHING.
Case in point: Sessions.
Sessions threw our country under the bus. He’s an evil facilitator of the Deep State’s plan against US!
Were it not for Jared, Trump might well have appointed Chris Christie instead of Sessions. Part of the problem, I think, was that although Trump was profoundly well aware of the swamp financial and trade/business issues to be cleaned up (hence the highly effective appointments of wolverines Mnuchin, Ross, Lighhizer, etc), he grossly underestimated or insufficiently understood the legal issues, including the mess at the DOJ and the potential ramifications of a weak AG. Moreover, it is unclear to me why he didn’t demand Session’s resignation the DAY he recused (i.e. the next day after he entered the office), or shortly thereafter, at which time he still had strong political capital and a GOP house (notwithstanding the RINOs).
I don’t know if Christie would’ve worked out either, but he would not have recused himself.
Do not kid yourself that Chris Christie would have been ONE bit better. Christie is an untrustworthy phony opportunist. Don’t be impressed by his sound bytes.
There is one thing wrong with this,I will take that back,two things ,
1) Chris Christie
2)Were it not for Jared, Trump might well have appointed[If you know this for,you need to get a different day job]
How hard would it be to tell Trump that you will recuse if sworn in? Isn’t that what an HONEST person does?
LikeLiked by 5 people
That SINGLE act right there tells everything one needs to know about Sessions. He placed his own ambition ahead of his boss’s and Nation’s administrative needs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Are you sure it was ambition? I think it was sedition.
Interesting development that Sessions has gone full out with the “Trust Sessions” and “Activate Jeff Sessions” memes at the last moment. Wonder if Politico or others will rip him for that move?
Sessions, is as bad as Rosenstein, Wary, and Mueller, he knew what he was doing
Absolutely right. He was deliberate as hell. Sessions had been in the Senate for 20 years before AG and was not some young, innocent ingenue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it seems to me that Sessions is an actor.
He plays the role of innocent boy scout.
No man as old and experienced as Sessions is an ACTUAL innocent boy scout.
He doesn’t pass the smell test.
He begat them all.
Absolutely true.
Sessions he opened the door and paved the way for President Trump to be impeached. He should never be in DC again. He doesn’t deserve to represent anyone in this country ever again.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sessions is a lot so low all other lots he should envy.
Sessions is a wicked saboteur.
Spread wide and far, NO MASKS can be required at polling location here in AL regardless if there’s a mask ordinance/order in effect in the city or county. The Secretary of State said it would be like having a poll tax.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.sos.alabama.gov/newsroom/secretary-state-john-h-merrill-and-attorney-general-steve-marshall-warn-counties-against
“ After receiving numerous inquiries from county and city officials questioning the legal authority to require or not require voters to wear masks, Secretary Merrill confirmed that state law does not place limits on an individual’s right to vote, citing Article III, Section 177(a) of the Constitution of Alabama, which reinforces the innate right of citizens to vote.
A notice from the Attorney General’s Office dated June 30, 2020 declared, “Though the Attorney General strongly recommends that voters and poll workers follow CDC guidelines when in public places and behave in a manner that is respectful of poll workers and fellow voters, it is clear that state law does not allow for an individual’s qualification to vote to be contingent upon the wearing of a mask or face covering, respecting social distancing, using gloves, or having a temperature in a normal range.”
Sessions at least is a fool. Sessions are worst is complicit.
At
Trump did a tele townhall type of phone message with Tuberville tonight also. Trump laid out what he wanted to do & how Tuberville would help & then laid out why he didn’t want Sessions. It could have been pre-recorded but he is definitely campaigning for Tuberville tonight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least he’s consistent. He’ll stick a knife in the back of the president through recusal and he’ll stick a knife in you by letting the police steal your money through asset seizure without even a trial.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Jeff took the bold step of blowing off Cruz and supporting Trump, after that it was all down hill. I am offended that the man didn’t just go away and retire. These people are like addicts. It will be ridiculous if Sessions wins.
like Mitt
Mitt is worse than ridiculous
I kind of get the impression that DJT still remembers how Jeff Sessions stabbed him and America in the back and with a rusty knife no less.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump said tonight on a townhall phone call with Tuberville that because of Sessions some very good people were hurt badly & our country was hurt badly too. He didn’t mention himself.
Found what Trump said tonight.
“The president then turned his attention to Sessions.
“I will tell you, I got to know Jeff Sessions very well,” Trump explained. “I made a mistake when I put him in as the attorney general. He had his chance, and he blew it. He recused himself right at the beginning — just about on day one — on a ridiculous scam, the Mueller scam, the ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ scam. And Jeff didn’t have the courage to stay there.”
“He immediately ran for the hills,” the president added of Sessions. “And he ruined a lot of lives, a lot of very innocent, good lives — people that went there all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, they went there and they ended up getting caught up in a scam. It was a scam of Pelosi and Schiff and just a horrible thing — Schumer — a horrible, horrible thing.”
https://yellowhammernews.com/trump-gives-closing-pitch-supporting-true-conservative-tuberville-in-tuesdays-runoff/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has anyone followed Thuy Nguyen, I think her twitter handle was/is @helloitsthuy? I think I have that right. She would report on polls and election results. Was trying to find her re: Alabama. Twitter says she has no posts. She has disappeared. I hope I am just not remembering her name correctly.
Answered my own question. If anyone is interested, she appears to have left Twitter. And her name is Thao, not Thuy. Too bad, I liked her election night threads.
When Republicans went to Jefferson Beauregard Sessions and asked him to go after Clinton and he refused shows what he truly is. He alone as a sitting senator can meet with anyone on the face of this earth and is not required to recuse from his job and I still believe he was a plant from day one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still remember seeing in his confirmation hearing saying how he’s never indict or investigate Hillary Clinton, my mouth dropped. Everyone said it was okay, he was “Stealth Jeff”.
As do I.
I never can think of Judas Iscariot without losing my temper. To my mind Judas Iscariot was nothing but a low, mean, premature, Jeff Sessions.
– “Mark Twain”
Session showed he isn’t fit. More so by comments afterwards. He still argues it was a bonfide investigation.
Actions and inactions sometimes have consequences. I hope this is one of those times.
Sessions is a swamp creature. Go to Mobile and swim into the Gulf of Mexico, and never return. What a fraud Sessions really was. You can thank old Jeff for the Russian Collusion Delusion. Two years of hell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yesterday, upon the stair
I met a little man whose conscience wasn’t there
It wasn’t there again today
I wish, I wish he’d go away…
I was the biggest cheerleader for Jeff Sessions and so devastated with his failure. He is a boy scout and allowed the Lawfare Division of the DOJ to con him into reclusing himself over nothing and allowing Rat Rosenstein to take over the department. He is weak and thought that showing an example by recusal would put the DOJ back on the track to integrity. He was sorely mistaken.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Integrity is having the stones to stay engaged and demonstrate it, not bail out and lay claim to it.
And for all that, by his inaction up to this critical point, William Barr is not one damn bit better as AG. He talks a better game, but he ain’t no better than Jeff Sessions until he proves that he is.
Sessions is swamp. He never accomplished anything in his decades in the Senate. He will forever be known as the worse AG in history. Don’t know if he was just stupid or part of the plan.
He is responsible for the whole 4 yrs. of hell PTrump has undergone. He has no shame.
“He will forever be known as the worse AG in history.”
Sessions was contemptible, but no, he was not worse than Eric Holder, an America-hating racist.
That video is a sad spectacle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sessions comes across as dumber than Alabama dirt.
The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Sessions is rather like a skunk that shoes up at a picnic and can’t smell his own stink..
We can still recover from the Mueller/Deep State/Globalist Witch Hunt.
But if Tuberville votes (which he will) with Chamber of Commerce Globalists McConnell/Schumer to bring in millions more third world immigrants … America can not recover from that burden.
Immigration is the biggest danger. Sessions is better on immigration. Way better.
Was better. With Sessions everything that was ever good about him must now be seen as past tense.
Can’t take the chance that Sessions
might fold again/stakes are too high.
Thank God Trump was President/
I’m convinced no other person could’ve
withstood the incoming.
Tommy feels like a Jared pick. As much as Jeff screwed up as AG, Tommy looks like the next Flake or Corker or Romney….
If Sessions does win the primary I predict that Jeff will be revealed as source to the coup plotters during the campaign in declassified documents. He will be exposed as having direct communication with someone in FBI working on the Page FISA prior to his appointment as AG.
Wonder what Stephen Miller thinks about Sessions now?
I’ve heard Tuberville might be a big club Republican who is new to Alabama, moved there to run for Senate. I don’t know what kind of promises POTUS is extracting from him, though.
But I do NOT trust Sessions after what he has done. I can’t believe he had the nerve to run and be in public again when he should have held his head in shame. He’s got someone backing him to have this nerve, if he is otherwise, so “timid”.
Here’s the thing, WHOEVER wins, you have to vote for him. Doug Jones is not an option regardless.
If only life were a movie where you could time travel and not let a certain Senator (a good Senator actually) take a job above his ability level. Sigh. 😒
C’mon Jeff, haven’t you done enough damage already?
Sessions is as Sessions does.
