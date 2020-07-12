Robert Mueller Was Obama’s Shield – Graham Open To Mueller Hearing….

Why is it important to understand the duality of purpose for the appointment of the special counsel run by the figure-head (in name only) of Robert Mueller?…
…Because from the outset the seventeen Lawfare lawyers who formed the resistance unit operation took control over the DOJ.
That was a large purpose of their installation. The Mueller resistance unit controlled everything, including every impediment to congress.
Despite the fact they should have been aware of this, many individual Senators and congressional representatives now claim they had no idea of this purpose. Setting aside their willful blindness; all that stuff is in the rear-view and only leads to anger in a debate that needs to look forward; the issue now becomes putting indisputable evidence, an actionable trigger, in front of them and forcing public confrontation. Action. Nothing else matters; drive action.
Committee chairman Lindsay Graham said today on Twitter he is open to having Robert Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee. [FYI Chuck Grassley is a member] While there is no reason to put any scintilla of projected altruism into the position of Senator tick-tock Graham, there’s more behind that statement than a mere WaPo op-ed. [Read between the lines – Nudge/Nudge – Wink/Wink].
The senator from South Carolina might be attempting to kick the proverbial can; it matters not. What matters is a public and deliberately painful action that forces a reckoning.
At the same time, USAO John Durham is facing an ‘irrefutable’ briefing, that holds two purposes: (1) undeniable evidence of a very specific cover-up operation that came, purposefully, from the agenda of the resistance unit to throw a blanket over the most serious abuse of power in modern history; and (2) evidence that we know.
It might seem odd at first, but knowledge that we know, and possess the evidence to prove beyond doubt, is an insurance policy in the quest for truth and justice. This includes evidence that cannot be ignored even if they disappear the delivery mechanism. The truth has no agenda, and in this case the truth is a weapon.
CTH readers, hundreds of thousands, hell, millions of you, and your brothers and sisters are the best insurance policy. Stop giving them power by positioning your outlook that they will do nothing…. just stop. Demand action. You are worth it. Do not give them an inch of room for obfuscation. Do not worry about being perceived as an a**hole about it.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Joshua 1:9
The Cricklewood Brief has been fine-tuned to three deliveries. One is a 2 minute elevator speech (w/ docs 5 pages). Type two is a 15 minute briefing w/ files and a memory stick containing links to all citations (200 pages). Type three is a one-hour presentation, with two timelines [full docs, full files and memory stick (800 pages)].
A sequence of contacts is pre-arranged and being finalized.
Soon you will be called into action. In the interim do not worry yourself with dark imaginings. Turn your fear into resolve; turn that resolve into action. I am not going to be discouraged… check that…. I purposefully choose not to be discouraged. Each of us has the ability to control our thoughts.
Do, or do not… there is no room for try.
Live your best life, RIGHT NOW, and remember it’s the only one you have.
We live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth. We are the people of that nation, with boundless opportunities most of the world can only dream of.
We are Americans….
- Florida Power and Light won the prestigious International Edward Demming award for excellence in multi-platform engineering and efficiency superiority. They didn’t blow every PhD intellectual out of the water with slide rules, CAD programs and engineering acumen. They did it with hard hats and dirty fingernails.
Because they lost the award, the Japanese spent six months studying FPL and later published a 1,000 page dissertation essentially saying FPL “wasn’t really good, they were just lucky”….. FPL field leadership laughed, took out markers and wrote on the back of their hard hats: “WE’RE NOT GOOD, WE’RE RUCKY”….
- When every single Kuwaiti oil field was blown up by Saddam Hussein, they said it would take over five years to cap them all off and restart their oil pumping industry. The Kuwaitis and Saudis called Texans, who had them all capped and back in working order in ten months.
We are a nation that knows how to get shit done.
- When the Northern Chile mine workers were trapped two miles underground, they said no-one could save them. Who did they call for help? A bunch of hick miners from USA coal country who went down there, worked on the fly, engineered the rescue equipment on site, and saved every one of them….
That’s our America.
Don’t lose sight of it.
- When a half-breed Islamic whack job, armed with an AK-47 and a goal to meet his virgins, begins opening fire on a train in France, the Americans on board didn’t run to the nearest safe room and hide themselves amid baguettes and brie. They said “let’s go”, and beat the stuffing out of that little nut with a death wish.
Legion d’Honneur or not, that’s us. That’s you.
That’s just how we roll.
Lady Liberty can stroll along the Champs-Elysées with a swagger befitting Mae West because without her arrival they’d be speaking German in the Louvre. Yet for the better part of the past decades groups of intellectual something-or-others have been selling an insufferable narrative that it’s better to be sitting around a campfire eating sustainable algae cakes and picking parasites off each other. Enough!
Quit listening to them.
If you feel comfortable sitting in your socially distant box and bitching about all things that are not right, or might be not be right…. Or, if you prefer to allow yourself to be overcome with dark imaginings simply because what cannot be done is more comfortable than the effort to oversee what needs to be done…. well, that’s okay.
You can do that.
And when you’re done doing that you’ll still be in the same place.
President Trump is doing the absolute best he can based on his perspectives and priorities on what needs to be done; with far more information than me; and I’m sure he’s doing that in the best manner he can assemble to keep making America great. He does this while simultaneously swatting away thousands of piranhas biting at him on an hourly basis.
So again, ask yourself a question: what part are you to play?
Live your best life.
You only have this moment once.
And prepare to be called to action.
Love to all.
Ok Mates…Battle Stations……ALL HANDS ON DECK!!
Cricklewood Brief? Cricklewood is an area in London per my search. Interesting. There is a pub there that pops up as being an attraction. Papadopoulos was framed in a London bar, the predicate for Crossfire Hurricane. Just trying to figure what is the significance of the name Cricklewood? Interesting that it has London ties…
Because friends and foes alike read this blog, I suspect the title Sundance has given to his information, the “Cricklewood Brief” is intended to convince foes that Sundance knows everything and that soon others will as well as the title has meaning to them for sure.
The Crown Pub and Crown Hotel are the most famous spots in Cricklewood. The crown material from Brennan to Nellie and Comey and Steele and then on to Strzok for use in the ICA is a big part of the fraud here. I’m guessing Cricklewood is a reference to The Crown material.
“Cricklewood Green” was Alvin Lee and Ten Years After’s 4th studio album.
My preference is plain speak. I get enough games at work, which is why I never had any patience for the Q tips.
As SD has proven himself quite adept at communicating in a direct manner, I suspect he will do so when ready. Until then, I’ll be patient – it appears he’s in the middle of something big.
“And prepare to be called to action.”
ME says all these people that attended his rallies are Patriots willing to be called to action. And I believe the Army has increased as a high number of Independents and quite a few Democrats can no longer take it anymore.
I have but two questions only. Can’t these RINOs be replaced within their own districts? Don’t they have true Patriots willing to show up and dislodge them?
Sunshine, every 6 years I vote for anyone other than cornyn in the primary, but to no avail. If there is no one running against him in Nov I always leave his square blank, but if a dem is running against him I have to check cornyn’s box. Sometimes we still have to vote for the rinos.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh yeah John Cornyn will have a Democrat opponent and the media will hype her from here to November. The airwaves will be full of Soros-funded ads extolling her virtues 24/7. Wouldn’t be surprised if the Hollywood gang joins her campaign like they did with Beto against Cruz a couple of years ago. Will have to vote for Cornyn again. She will most likely win her upcoming runoff race and notice that the local Austin socialist rag newspaper, A A-S, has already started cheerleading for her.
“Mary J. Hegar graduated from Leander High School. Hegar served in the U.S. Air Force. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. Hegar’s career experience includes working with the American Civil Liberties Union. Hegar, a former search and rescue and medevac pilot ran for the U.S. House in 2018, losing to incumbent John Carter (R) 50.6% to 47.7%. Hegar says she embodies the Texas values of strength, courage, and independence, and would counter partisan gridlock. Hegar’s endorsers include the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, End Citizens United, and the Austin American-Statesman.”
I caught up with him at the R convention in San Antonio
Phylis Schafly was chewing him out in a meeting
He tried to duck out
I went out the other door
Stuck out my hand and forced him to shake my hand
As he did I used my 6’4” 220 “Operation Igloowhite” Vietnam right hand to hang on somewhat tight
Offered him my Minute Man Card to sign
Told him would not mind as Congressmen Ralph Hall and SAM Johnson had already signed it
“I don’t have a pen he attempted to pull away”
Much tighter with my right hand and left hand I provided to felt pen I had ready
He Signed
Have it and people love to see it and here the story
Scared the crap out of him
Lyndsey Graham is staging another fake show
because he is losing ground in the upcoming election.
Like a fake poll it is intended to fool those only paying a little attention.
Graham is a disgrace.
Not one accomplishment can be named of his
wasted years in the senate.
I hope the good people of South Carolina choose a better senator
than Lyndsey graham.
Screw Graham at this point. If he wishes to be a non-player and a coward, he does to at his peril, not only for this election but forevermore.
Instead of whining about Lindsey Graham while you sit in your underwear at your computer why don’t you call and e-mail Lindsey Graham’s office several times a week in addition to contacting YOUR representative and Senator.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do you know he/she doesn’t?
So what are you going to do about it?
It is not important that you tell me. You need to tell you – what are you going to do about it?
Be Best is right. Let’s make Melania’s husband proud. He has paid a price for us and this great country what’s left of it. Let’s make it even greater than before with God’s blessing and wisdom. Thanks Sundance for your inspiring messages over the past 10 days. As the cowboys would say, giddy up!
LikeLiked by 5 people
At 60 years old, I finally got to share my birthday with someone famous. Her name is First Lady of the United States Melania Trump. I think that is AWESOME!
“A sequence of contacts is pre-arranged and being finalized.”
Hmmmm.
Mueller is as likely as Biden to appear before Graham’s Committee. Both lack the present mental acuity to handle any serious interrogation.
Graham’s tweet is only for entertainment value.
Well, now that “he” indulged “himself” in a WaPoOpEd, he can’t come back and say “Thank you for the invitation, Senator, but I have nothing more to say on the matter.”
Well, obviously YOU DO, Old Man.
Long time lurker and occasional poster. Retired LE. Recently donated to CTH for the first time and stand ready to help in any way I can. My Prayers are with you. God Bless and Godspeed Sundance!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you for the kind words and donation Robin! 😀
Sundance, I’m going to send a link of this article about the Cricklewood Brief to Senator Grassley, and ask him to help us get out the word.
I have never seen the Treepers more fired up. Let’s roll . . .
LikeLiked by 5 people
So I searched Cricklewood Brief in Duck Duck Go and Sundance was top of the result page.
I tried the same search on the big G, and after scrolling, a lot, Sundance/CTH has still not come up.
…
I replicated these results.
Reporting for duty! Bout time we started bringing to THEM!
LikeLiked by 5 people
As we know better than most, Hope Is Not A Battle Plan is a way of life for Uncle Sam’s Misguided Children.
I agree.
Demand action.
Never ever fear to speak Truth. EVER.
Florida “Flicker and Flash” (as it was fondly known by my father) won the Deming (one “m”) Prize. I only mention this in case someone is interested in checking out the amazing life and work of W. Edwards Deming, in himself an amazing example of American ingenuity and “can do”.
Focused and awaiting call to action. TYSD.
The most important work of my life was 20+ years of military service.
“And prepare to be called to action.” Sundance
‘Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more;’ Shakespeare
Standing By …
‘
I’m Ready, Willing and most of all Able. If you have a use for Govt.-Class data center services, consider it done.
Wreckage was all around us. Men holding back screams. The shorting wires would soon be drenched in fuel. There was but one way and only one way to live. Move. And move fast.
Adrenaline was our friend. Without it, the pain would be too great to lift a step. Every one taking turns to carry the one that couldn’t. Except for the one that pressed on with a broken back and leg.
We could feel the explosion before we heard it. Still too close, but further than we had been. We stepped up the pace. Eventually we made it to the rendezvous point. Amazingly, all of us alive.
It would take me five years of intense, ball busting physical therapy to recover from the injuries. Another 40 years before a spinal cord implant relieved me of pain from the back injury. All of it to get me ready for this moment.
I’m not the biggest, the strongest, or the smartest guy in the room. At times I can even be the dumbest. But I don’t quit. Ever. Just tell me what to do. Where to go. And may God have mercy on the person standing in my way. Because I sure as hell won’t.
God, you are AMAZING. We’re blessed to have you! A million thanks for everything you did and suffered so greatly for. Humbled….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just want you to know that I can’t imagine you being the dumbest guy in any room…ever. And wherever she is now, she clearly didn’t have a clue what she had. You are a gem.
You’re the first comment I’ve had on that. Thank you for your kind words. I’ve sold the house and bought an Airstream. My retirement is final next month. I’ll have to see what’s over the next hill or around the next bend.
bill- thanks very much from the bottom of my heart for your most inspiring post.
Cowboy, thank you. I’m with all the Treepers…let ‘er rip….we are Army Strong.
Sundance, you are my hero, mentor and cheerleader I’m there all the way home. Keep up this momentum.
Donation coming asap.
You’re not “justoldcowboybill”. You are GreatCowboyBill! Thank you and may your trails be long.
The Beast of the Boardroom is now the Beast of the Oval Office, and he fights for US now!
Thank; you, Sundance. We are ready.
Perhaps its a coincidence, a premonition, but today I have been in a very contemplative mood, as if waiting for something, anything. As I sat outside under a blue sky punctuated by clouds blowing in from the southwest, a very large bald eagle came in off the bay and flew overhead, followed by a nattering, noisy crow and disappeared.
But then, the eagle made another pass, low and right above me, flying serenely, wings spread wide.
It was a spectacle of majesty and beauty, the giant bird, our Nation’s mascot, calmly gliding through the sky, ignoring the crow that continued to chase after him.
He reminded me of our President, who keeps on going, working to save this country, through thick and thin, never flagging.
Without you, Sundance, most of us would never know a fraction of what our President has endured for our sake.
You are our President’s greatest champion, Sundance. Have no doubt, we patriots will answer your call to action and are honored to do so.
God Bless and keep you from all harm as the Holy Spirit guides you in every step of your Hero’s Journey to save this Republic from all enemies, foreign and domestic, who seek its destruction.
ROLCON phale troll alert!
Seems as if Puddy may have snatched that one out right as I commented! lol
She’s very zippy.
Guessing there are a lot of lone rangers out there waiting to be called.
Report from the left wing trenches.
“we have been wrong every single time, every single time”
Mueller is crying and drinking his problems away because he was wrong and struck out.
The Progressives really are in a blue funk now, are they not?
They’ve no victories, no plans…
It is positively depressing, hanging out with them and feeling their pain.
Not enough to stop laughing at them and egging them on, though lolol
Four years ago at this time I was assaulted many times over — by lunatic Democrats and RINO Republicans alike, had all four of my new tires punctured or slashed, was asked to leave the church we were attending, was told my very being was not worth the air I breathed, was threatened with being raped, and was threatened with being murdered (have the police reports and attended all but one of the court hearings related to that event), for the sole reason that I fully supported and worked for Donald Trump for President.
I dove into the swamp big time, and fearlessly continued on, thankful that the website I’d been reading for many years before the 2016 election — The Conservative Treehouse — was fully on Donald Trump’s side, too.
A little over a week ago my husband and I stood only feet away from the protestors on Mount Rushmore. We stood among a group of patriots ready to offer any “help” we could to the large presence of law enforcement officers seen there that day. They, of course, only asked that we stood back so they could do their job.
I think every patriot is ready to “go” when the word is given. And if the “go” is to put truth in front of everyone’s face that would be an easy thing to do.
If the “go” is something more difficult then I will fight, knowing that my “best life” waits for me on the other side of death, and no evil thing in this world can take that away
I’m ready!
Gettin’ shit done is what ‘Mericans do.
Sundance, God Bless and Protect you! As I have said many times “You are the Man”. I am prepared and ready to make what ever sacrifice that might be required! Like many others I have spent a significant part of my life fighting communist and many more years preparing to fight them! I feel confident there are many more just like me!
Army of the Potomac, 3 May, 1864. Poised and ready to step off.
No mercy this time…we grind them into hell.
I hope it’s Sundance himself that’s delivering the “irrefutable briefing” to Durham.
If not, Sundance will have an irrefutable reason why.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“There stood Leon on his land with a shotgun in his hand,
His eyes narrowed ‘neath the brim of his hat,
He said, ‘I’ve worked hard on this land as a boy and a man,
And I’ll lose now it to no damned bureaucrat.'”
Leon McDuff – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Give it a listen sometime. I feel that way about our whole country. I’m ready to do what I can – also ready to do what I have to if this train runs off the rails. Prayers.
This is a somewhat cryptic message so if I may here is what I take from it but welcome any thoughts.
1) Sundance has his 3 different evidence documents ready to go
2) He has or is in the process of setting up a sequence of contacts (i.e meetings)
3) I am assuming that Grassley and Durham could be two of those contact meetings??
4) Sundance also may be indicating that we (CTH) could get these same documents that he has assembled as his insurance policy if the delivery mechanism (Sundance) disappears and then the mission to get the truth out via his evidence falls to us.
I hope one of the meetings that Sundance gets is with Sidney and Gen Flynn as together they could really open some doors for him.
Bogeyfree 🇺🇸
Something else I noticed.
FTA
“ The senator from South Carolina might be attempting to kick the proverbial can; it matters not. What matters is a public and deliberately painful action that forces a reckoning.”
What do you think?
Never felt the need to donate to anyone connected with politics before Sundance.
Godspeed Sir and his hand of grace over you for protection.
Ready, willing and able, Sir!
Does everyone have a years supply of food, cash, precious metals and the means to protect them? I’ve been posting this somewhat regularly now because it is important. The road ahead is very likely to get a little bumpy and WE need to be ready. BE PREPARED. Goya sells rice, dried beans and lots of products that fit long term storage needs. BUY AMERICAN, BUY GOYA. IT MATTERS!
AG Sessions was the blinders placed upon the WH preventing any oversight during Meuller et al sweeper op.
Hell of a pep talk Sundance. My fingers are ready, whether it be my trigger finger or keyboard fingers. Let’s Roll!
Sundance’ post reminded me of a seminar I participated in many years ago regarding positive thinking. The old saying goes “I’ll believe it when I see it”. The positive person turns that around to l’ll see it when I believe it.” Positive thinking is the real deal, and it works.
Ready to do anything to help
General sundance, your troops, await your orders!!
“I wish it need not have happened in my time”
“So do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to do is decide what to do with the time that is given to us”
Tolkein from Lord of the Rings
and so apropos
“Graham”?
Pleez! He’s on the Dem’s blackmail list. You’ll see him having sex with Charlize Theron long before you see him nail a coup perp!
Ready here in my little corner of paradise in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Regardless of how things go, we will give a good account of ourselves here.
Sundance, we pray for safety and success in your efforts.
As Christians, we strive to always live our best lives to honor Christ.
Good. I mentioned this in the earlier post because the GOP has no choice but to call Mueller now. Either Mueller pretends, once again, to be a doddering old fool or, he is a doddering old fool and someone else wrote the op-ed under his name. Either way, GOP can expose the charade.
