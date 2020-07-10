Flynn Defense Files Supplement #2 Motion to Dismiss – Includes New Exculpatory DOJ Release…

July 10, 2020

Earlier today Sidney Powell filed a new supplemental brief (#2) [pdf here] in support of the unopposed motion to dismiss.  The supplement covers the defense position on the newly released information from USAO Jeff Jensen which includes: notes taken by Tash Guahar at a January 25, 2017 briefing; the FBI work product that was an outcome of that briefing; and later notes by acting DAG Dana Boente.

The notes and FBI briefing summary are also on pdf here and embedded below.  It’s a lot of granular information to consider – so it’s worth beginning with the filing by Sidney Powell to see how the evidence released pertains to the current status of the case.

On January 25, 2017, the day after Flynn was interviewed by FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Agent Joe Pientka (he’s the redacted name per his status under an ongoing protective order) the DOJ and FBI group assembled to discuss the Flynn interview and what steps they would take to frame Michael Flynn as part of their ongoing resistance operation.

Tashina Guahar from the DOJ-National Security Division was taking the notes.

Notes of then Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tashina Gauhar, reveal a January 25, 2017, meeting of ten officials including FBI General Counsel James Baker, Bill Priestap, Agent Peter Strzok, and [redacted]; from the National Security Division of DOJ: Mary McCord, George ZT, and STU; from the Office of the Deputy AG: Tash, Scott [Schools], and [redacted].

Additionally, when reviewing the notes and FBI briefing summary it’s worth remembering the release only covers the information pertinent to Michael Flynn; hence the non-Flynn material is redacted (even though some of the non-Flynn material we previously found). [Thanks to Techno Fog for that reminder]

One of the key aspects to the notes taken by Tashina Guahar relates to the group discussion of their own leaking of information to the media, which they worried had now alerted the Trump administration to the nature of their intelligence surveillance.

The resistance group’s media leaks, intended to undermine the Trump administration, “changed the dynamic” by informing the White House that FBI agents were intercepting communication from White House officials.

“Media leaks – re intercepts” pertains to the group telling their allied resistance operatives in media about the Flynn calls.  The leak of the Flynn-Kislyak call was one of the more dominating narrative headlines at the time.  Yes, it’s quite a surprising admission to admit their own leaks pushed the “investigation in the open” which “changed the dynamic”.

First here’s the supplemental filing (#2) that outlines the Flynn defense position:

.

Here’s the attachment with three segments: (1) the Tashina Guahar notes; (2)  The typewritten FBI summary of the meeting; (3) the handwritten notes of Dana Boente.

The release is in that order.  Tash notes, FBI summary work product, then Boente notes.

.

The FBI summary of the briefing is an interesting, albeit troubling, dive into the mindset of a resistance group determined to make something unlawful out of ordinary contact between the incoming National Security Advisor and foreign officials.

The basic conflict, the fulcrum upon which they ended up deciding to move forward, surrounded the definition of the word “sanctions.”   Flynn never discussed ‘sanctions’, or ongoing punitive policy positions, in his call with Kislyak.  However, he did discuss not escalating tensions by reacting -beyond a reciprocal manner- to the expulsion of Russian officials; that is an entirely distinct difference between the “sanctions” imposed by the Obama administration.

In order to advance their “Flynn lied” narrative; the group merged the expulsion of the Russian officials into the ongoing “sanctions” against Russia.  In essence, they called the expulsions ‘sanctions’, and then set about saying Flynn lied when he said he never discussed those sanctions.   It was a strategic lawfare approach to parse words and meaning in order to advance their legal attack.

Four years of this bullshit over the word “sanctions.”  Think about it.

 

44 Responses to Flynn Defense Files Supplement #2 Motion to Dismiss – Includes New Exculpatory DOJ Release…

  1. Trust, But Verify says:
    July 10, 2020 at 11:42 pm

    So, what blackmail material do you think that Obama have on Sullivan?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. SanJac says:
    July 10, 2020 at 11:43 pm

    Will we learn of the billions John Brennan was running off the CIA books and where it went ?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • freepetta says:
      July 11, 2020 at 12:02 am

      If my memory serves me well; $5 billion was somehow missing via the State Dept under the guise of one Hillaryskank ROT HAM? Where did those billions go? Hmmmm. Could it be related to Brennan’s and Hill 🐷’s money laundering operations or put away for homely Hillary’s presidential run?
      Enquiring minds want to know💁🏻‍♀️

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      July 11, 2020 at 12:07 am

      Those billions are why Obama is pulling out all the stops (and using Sullivan) to keep Flynn under wraps, I’m guessing….

      Like

      Reply
      • livefreeordieguy says:
        July 11, 2020 at 12:08 am

        or something much worse?

        Like

        Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        July 11, 2020 at 12:22 am

        I’d say O’bama’s Muslim project in the Middle East, facilitating drug-running for the same, aiding Iran’s foreign adventures as a proxy for O’bama’s Iranian ascendancy, and the infiltration of Muslim interests and assets throughout the US.

        The other stuff O’bama did just because he hates the the US.

        Like

        Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        July 11, 2020 at 12:23 am

        Sidney has explained recently, in answer to a direct question, that Gen. Flynn is under no gag order.

        Like

        Reply
  3. SanJac says:
    July 10, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    Will we learn of the billions John Brennan was running off the CIA books and where it went ?

    Like

    Reply
  4. Todd says:
    July 10, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    Go Sidney.. she’d make a good Supreme Court nominee!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. sloobiesloobiedoo says:
    July 10, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    Major convergence of events unfolding before our very eyes. Think SDNY Bermann gone & Maxwell in custody. Think Sen Burr insider-traidng investigation & Grenell to Ratcliffe as DNI. Think plandemic controlla-virus & 2020 mail-in voting in the general election. Think Sundance’s most recent posts. In my heart of hearts, the 4th of July was just the start of the fireworks. Buckle-up America, let’s hope the patriots have a rock-solid plan in place.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • delighteddeplorable says:
      July 10, 2020 at 11:54 pm

      We’re in for a yuge E-ticket ride, sloobie. Hang on!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • kinderandgentler says:
      July 11, 2020 at 12:02 am

      Agree, the tempo is ramping up. One note of caution on the Maxwell arrest – it was Audrey Strauss (Bermans right hand) who arrested Maxwell. Barr was not allowed to choose his own replacement. While the timing of the arrest appears to be good, I am skeptical of the strategy of Strauss to arrest now – seeing as they have probably been keeping tabs on Maxwell awhile.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  6. lolli says:
    July 10, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    I agree with Mickey 😉

    Thank you Sundance🇺🇸

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 10, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    “Four years of this bullshit over the word “sanctions.” Think about it.”

    I would like to add:

    Think about the money, as well as the time of the MANpower (*) spent on both the government’s malicious prosecution and the legal defense of an innocent Patriot.

    What cannot be put into monetary terms are the psychological stress that General Flynn and his family have had to endure.

    (*) deliberate trigger word added.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. FreyFelipe says:
    July 10, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    Fight Organized Crime
    Abolish the FBI

    Like

    Reply
  9. Wethal says:
    July 10, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    The releases of these notes are presumably the result of Jensen/Barr’s review of Brandon’s mishandling of this file (as well as that of the FBI), and released in accordance with Brady.

    The releases are also a sneaky way of undermining Sullivan’s goal of having Gleeson do “discovery” about what went on with the decision to dismiss Flynn. Each piece that’s revealed gives more and more credence to Barr’s decision to dismiss the prosecution.and diminishes the argument for Gleeson. It’s all in the record for the DC Circuit to see (and Sidney to discuss in her response to Sullivan’s en banc petition).

    While I still would bet the Circuit does not grant en banc, the releases would bolster the argument, “Look at all the evidence for dismissal Sullivan has seen. What more could he possible need to see? What is there left for Gleeson to look for” Sort of non-discovery. discovery.

    Like

    Reply
  10. FreyFelipe says:
    July 10, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    Satan considers the FBI to be one of his finest inventions and its agents to be among his favorite pets.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Derangement Syndrome says:
    July 10, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    All that hard work on Flynn and it gets reversed, all that hard work on Stone and it also gets reversed; sure sucks to be a coup plotter.

    Like

    Reply
  12. luke says:
    July 11, 2020 at 12:00 am

    Heard Limbaugh blathering on about this today. Even mentioned Flynn had goods; nonsense. Why would he wait to release them?

    We have to be patient and we need to understand this is not simple. We are in a battle for our very right to exist on some level. Hey Rush if you see this don’t need you sinking our optimism. He’s been off lately and I know he’s been going thru a lot.

    Now that has been stated let’s get to the point. If it is really dark let’s go ahead and start an Army. And I don’t mean a Twitter one. Let’s get it started sooner the better but regardless I’m in.

    Like

    Reply
  13. WSB says:
    July 11, 2020 at 12:00 am

    Beyond words! General Flynn…go get ’em!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. DeWalt says:
    July 11, 2020 at 12:06 am

    “Four years of this bullshit ” Lawyers.

    Like

    Reply
  15. jus wundrin says:
    July 11, 2020 at 12:07 am

    That was quick. Im sure if allowed the rebuttal space, Sydney would have many more cards to play against sullivan/lawfares evil hand of unconstitutionality.

    Like

    Reply
    • FreyFelipe says:
      July 11, 2020 at 12:19 am

      Sydney Powell took her vorpal sword in hand
      Long time the Deep State foes she sought
      So rested she by an old flag pole
      And stood awhile in thought

      And as in thought she stood
      The Sullivan Dwarf trying to put the Republic to flame
      Came whiffling through the tugly wood
      Burbling hate and injustice as he came!

      One, two! Red, White and Blue!
      Sydney’s vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
      She left their plans all dead, and in triumph
      She went galatphing back

      Like

      Reply
  16. 55praises says:
    July 11, 2020 at 12:13 am

    “…a resistance group determined to make something unlawful out of ordinary contact between the incoming National Security Advisor and foreign officials.”

    Does it not seem that this methodology of making something unlawful out of something that is not (unlawful) could describe just about everything BAD going on in our country? Saying a noteworthy person in US history isn’t noteworthy so off with their statue; declaring certain words or actions taboo/not allowed to be said simply because someone says so; rioting, murdering, burning others’ property is no longer a crime while saying it is a crime will be rewarded by violence.

    Are these people so uneducated that they can’t see the il-logic? (don’t answer, it is a rhetorical question!)

    Like

    Reply
  17. Right to reply says:
    July 11, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Obama couldn’t wait to expel them. He needs to sit in a court of law and answer for the wanton destruction of the USA. He is a TERRORIST with connections to vilest beings that ever crawled the earth!

    Like

    Reply
  18. NJF says:
    July 11, 2020 at 12:17 am

    Damn Sidney is concise lol. Very damning, but Sullivan already had this info when he asked for the en banc, yes?

    Great summary SD

    Like

    Reply

