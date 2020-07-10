Flynn Defense Files Supplement #2 Motion to Dismiss – Includes New Exculpatory DOJ Release…

Earlier today Sidney Powell filed a new supplemental brief (#2) [pdf here] in support of the unopposed motion to dismiss. The supplement covers the defense position on the newly released information from USAO Jeff Jensen which includes: notes taken by Tash Guahar at a January 25, 2017 briefing; the FBI work product that was an outcome of that briefing; and later notes by acting DAG Dana Boente.
The notes and FBI briefing summary are also on pdf here and embedded below. It’s a lot of granular information to consider – so it’s worth beginning with the filing by Sidney Powell to see how the evidence released pertains to the current status of the case.
On January 25, 2017, the day after Flynn was interviewed by FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Agent Joe Pientka (he’s the redacted name per his status under an ongoing protective order) the DOJ and FBI group assembled to discuss the Flynn interview and what steps they would take to frame Michael Flynn as part of their ongoing resistance operation.
Tashina Guahar from the DOJ-National Security Division was taking the notes.
Notes of then Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tashina Gauhar, reveal a January 25, 2017, meeting of ten officials including FBI General Counsel James Baker, Bill Priestap, Agent Peter Strzok, and [redacted]; from the National Security Division of DOJ: Mary McCord, George ZT, and STU; from the Office of the Deputy AG: Tash, Scott [Schools], and [redacted].
Additionally, when reviewing the notes and FBI briefing summary it’s worth remembering the release only covers the information pertinent to Michael Flynn; hence the non-Flynn material is redacted (even though some of the non-Flynn material we previously found). [Thanks to Techno Fog for that reminder]
One of the key aspects to the notes taken by Tashina Guahar relates to the group discussion of their own leaking of information to the media, which they worried had now alerted the Trump administration to the nature of their intelligence surveillance.
The resistance group’s media leaks, intended to undermine the Trump administration, “changed the dynamic” by informing the White House that FBI agents were intercepting communication from White House officials.
“Media leaks – re intercepts” pertains to the group telling their allied resistance operatives in media about the Flynn calls. The leak of the Flynn-Kislyak call was one of the more dominating narrative headlines at the time. Yes, it’s quite a surprising admission to admit their own leaks pushed the “investigation in the open” which “changed the dynamic”.
First here’s the supplemental filing (#2) that outlines the Flynn defense position:
.
Here’s the attachment with three segments: (1) the Tashina Guahar notes; (2) The typewritten FBI summary of the meeting; (3) the handwritten notes of Dana Boente.
The release is in that order. Tash notes, FBI summary work product, then Boente notes.
.
The FBI summary of the briefing is an interesting, albeit troubling, dive into the mindset of a resistance group determined to make something unlawful out of ordinary contact between the incoming National Security Advisor and foreign officials.
The basic conflict, the fulcrum upon which they ended up deciding to move forward, surrounded the definition of the word “sanctions.” Flynn never discussed ‘sanctions’, or ongoing punitive policy positions, in his call with Kislyak. However, he did discuss not escalating tensions by reacting -beyond a reciprocal manner- to the expulsion of Russian officials; that is an entirely distinct difference between the “sanctions” imposed by the Obama administration.
In order to advance their “Flynn lied” narrative; the group merged the expulsion of the Russian officials into the ongoing “sanctions” against Russia. In essence, they called the expulsions ‘sanctions’, and then set about saying Flynn lied when he said he never discussed those sanctions. It was a strategic lawfare approach to parse words and meaning in order to advance their legal attack.
Four years of this bullshit over the word “sanctions.” Think about it.
So, what blackmail material do you think that Obama have on Sullivan?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Correction: has on Sullivan
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Sullivan son
LikeLiked by 1 person
And possibly a lot of other BS Sullivan did or had done for him, according to a rant some weeks earlier on another thread on this site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or maybe he’s just a g-damn racist.
LikeLike
A juicy morsel right there
LikeLike
My take is Sullivan Got promised a seat w the Supremes when the Dems think they can steal away the elections all for their grubby corrupt selves. He just has to play the Lawfare game..
LikeLike
Too old and too stupid. Probably just thrilled to be of service to the One.
LikeLike
Nothing as bad as Obama is trying to stop Flynn from exposing about him, I’m guessing…
LikeLike
What makes you think Sullivan isn’t just a hyper partisan Leftist serving the Party as he sees appropriate?
LikeLike
No idea if this is true, but given what we know about corruption in the DOJ, FBI and the federal judiciary, it certainly is within the realm of the possible:
https://girlonfireca.com/index.php/2020/05/17/judge-emmet-sullivan-corrupt-monster-sickening-saturday/
LikeLike
That Sullivan is an diversity hire that needs Beth Wilkinson to answer for him?
LikeLike
Will we learn of the billions John Brennan was running off the CIA books and where it went ?
LikeLiked by 6 people
If my memory serves me well; $5 billion was somehow missing via the State Dept under the guise of one Hillaryskank ROT HAM? Where did those billions go? Hmmmm. Could it be related to Brennan’s and Hill 🐷’s money laundering operations or put away for homely Hillary’s presidential run?
Enquiring minds want to know💁🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those billions are why Obama is pulling out all the stops (and using Sullivan) to keep Flynn under wraps, I’m guessing….
LikeLike
or something much worse?
LikeLike
I’d say O’bama’s Muslim project in the Middle East, facilitating drug-running for the same, aiding Iran’s foreign adventures as a proxy for O’bama’s Iranian ascendancy, and the infiltration of Muslim interests and assets throughout the US.
The other stuff O’bama did just because he hates the the US.
LikeLike
Sidney has explained recently, in answer to a direct question, that Gen. Flynn is under no gag order.
LikeLike
Will we learn of the billions John Brennan was running off the CIA books and where it went ?
LikeLike
It’s racist to even mention that / sarc
LikeLike
Go Sidney.. she’d make a good Supreme Court nominee!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh just that thought makes my heart happy!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I much prefer the irony of her replacing Wray at 5 minutes notice.
LikeLike
A solicitor does not a great adjudicator make.
A solicitor is a rabid partisan for their client. She’s clearly that. That’s also what Sullivan is, his client being the Deep State.
LikeLike
Major convergence of events unfolding before our very eyes. Think SDNY Bermann gone & Maxwell in custody. Think Sen Burr insider-traidng investigation & Grenell to Ratcliffe as DNI. Think plandemic controlla-virus & 2020 mail-in voting in the general election. Think Sundance’s most recent posts. In my heart of hearts, the 4th of July was just the start of the fireworks. Buckle-up America, let’s hope the patriots have a rock-solid plan in place.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We’re in for a yuge E-ticket ride, sloobie. Hang on!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree, the tempo is ramping up. One note of caution on the Maxwell arrest – it was Audrey Strauss (Bermans right hand) who arrested Maxwell. Barr was not allowed to choose his own replacement. While the timing of the arrest appears to be good, I am skeptical of the strategy of Strauss to arrest now – seeing as they have probably been keeping tabs on Maxwell awhile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with Mickey 😉
Thank you Sundance🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Four years of this bullshit over the word “sanctions.” Think about it.”
I would like to add:
Think about the money, as well as the time of the MANpower (*) spent on both the government’s malicious prosecution and the legal defense of an innocent Patriot.
What cannot be put into monetary terms are the psychological stress that General Flynn and his family have had to endure.
(*) deliberate trigger word added.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fight Organized Crime
Abolish the FBI
LikeLike
The releases of these notes are presumably the result of Jensen/Barr’s review of Brandon’s mishandling of this file (as well as that of the FBI), and released in accordance with Brady.
The releases are also a sneaky way of undermining Sullivan’s goal of having Gleeson do “discovery” about what went on with the decision to dismiss Flynn. Each piece that’s revealed gives more and more credence to Barr’s decision to dismiss the prosecution.and diminishes the argument for Gleeson. It’s all in the record for the DC Circuit to see (and Sidney to discuss in her response to Sullivan’s en banc petition).
While I still would bet the Circuit does not grant en banc, the releases would bolster the argument, “Look at all the evidence for dismissal Sullivan has seen. What more could he possible need to see? What is there left for Gleeson to look for” Sort of non-discovery. discovery.
LikeLike
Satan considers the FBI to be one of his finest inventions and its agents to be among his favorite pets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All that hard work on Flynn and it gets reversed, all that hard work on Stone and it also gets reversed; sure sucks to be a coup plotter.
LikeLike
It’s a badge of honor for them. They milked it for 4 years. If they weren’t in the club at the beginning, they certainly are now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we paid them to do it.
LikeLike
It’s actually going as planned and they’ll continue through Trump’s second term.
LikeLike
Heard Limbaugh blathering on about this today. Even mentioned Flynn had goods; nonsense. Why would he wait to release them?
We have to be patient and we need to understand this is not simple. We are in a battle for our very right to exist on some level. Hey Rush if you see this don’t need you sinking our optimism. He’s been off lately and I know he’s been going thru a lot.
Now that has been stated let’s get to the point. If it is really dark let’s go ahead and start an Army. And I don’t mean a Twitter one. Let’s get it started sooner the better but regardless I’m in.
LikeLike
Beyond words! General Flynn…go get ’em!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Four years of this bullshit ” Lawyers.
LikeLike
That was quick. Im sure if allowed the rebuttal space, Sydney would have many more cards to play against sullivan/lawfares evil hand of unconstitutionality.
LikeLike
Sydney Powell took her vorpal sword in hand
Long time the Deep State foes she sought
So rested she by an old flag pole
And stood awhile in thought
And as in thought she stood
The Sullivan Dwarf trying to put the Republic to flame
Came whiffling through the tugly wood
Burbling hate and injustice as he came!
One, two! Red, White and Blue!
Sydney’s vorpal blade went snicker-snack!
She left their plans all dead, and in triumph
She went galatphing back
LikeLike
“…a resistance group determined to make something unlawful out of ordinary contact between the incoming National Security Advisor and foreign officials.”
Does it not seem that this methodology of making something unlawful out of something that is not (unlawful) could describe just about everything BAD going on in our country? Saying a noteworthy person in US history isn’t noteworthy so off with their statue; declaring certain words or actions taboo/not allowed to be said simply because someone says so; rioting, murdering, burning others’ property is no longer a crime while saying it is a crime will be rewarded by violence.
Are these people so uneducated that they can’t see the il-logic? (don’t answer, it is a rhetorical question!)
LikeLike
Obama couldn’t wait to expel them. He needs to sit in a court of law and answer for the wanton destruction of the USA. He is a TERRORIST with connections to vilest beings that ever crawled the earth!
LikeLike
Damn Sidney is concise lol. Very damning, but Sullivan already had this info when he asked for the en banc, yes?
Great summary SD
LikeLike