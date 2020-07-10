Flynn Case Update: DC Appeals Court Requests Flynn Response to Sullivan En Banc Petition…

The DC circuit court has requested a response from Michael Flynn’s counsel (and/or DOJ), by July 20th, regarding the petition filed by Judge Emmet Sullivan for a full panel en banc review of the mandamus order. The prior mandamus order required Sullivan to accept the unopposed motion to dismiss the case. [pdf here]
Notably the court is not permitting a re-response from Sullivan (implying they have enough information) only a brief reply from Sidney Powell, and inviting a brief response from the DOJ as appropriate. In the interim the writ of mandamus (Rao order) is stayed until the court decides whether to grant the en banc review.
In short: •Petition response (from Powell and/or DOJ) requested by July 20th. •No counter petition allowed. •Judge Rao mandamus order stayed. •Court *may* consider (vote on) en banc review pending petition response.
I keep going back to Barr’s words and what a total joke they are today as we see all the shenanigans and BS coming out of the FIB, DOJ and Judges regarding the Flynn case.
The reality is IMO Barr and Durham could and should have indicted those who framed and withheld exculpatory evidence against Gen Flynn THE SECOND it was found and became known.
Ask yourself, would Flynn be in this position today if the entire team that attacked him, framed him and withheld exculpatory evidence been indicted months ago?
These words are totally meaningless IMO based on what the DOJ allowed from their own people and people in the FIB to do to General Flynn.
“Well, as I said in my confirmation hearing, one of the reasons I came back is because I was concerned that people were feeling there were two standards of justice in this country. And that the political and that the justice, or the law enforcement process was being used to play political games. And I wanted to make sure that we restore confidence in the system. There’s only one standard of justice.
IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT POLITICAL PARTY YOUR’RE IN OR YOU KNOW, WHETHER YOUR’RE RICH OR POOR. WE WILL FOLLOW THE SAME STANDARD FOR EVERYBODY.” (Caps Mine)
I call BS on Barr and Durham!
Barr and Durham had to indict and arrest the low-hanging fruit like Clinesmith, Stzrok and Page in order to shake up the others. It’s standard operating procedure for the Feds. Once the low-hanging fruit is arrested all the others panic because they know it’s coming for them next. Barr and Durham didn’t do that so Comey, McCabe and others have no fear hence the deep state feels invincible. Can you blame them…were 0 for about 680!
Sullivan’s clown antics make a mockery of our judicial system.
Sullivan should be disbarred for his behavior, and poor decisions
not supported by law.
The DOJ and Sidney’s replies must each be no longer than 3900 words. That’s about 15 pages double-spaced. That is very short. The court wants replies, but apparently doesn’t want to spend too much time on Sullivan’s petition.
