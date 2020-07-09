Ric Grenell Discusses Obama Team Motivation to Disrupt Incoming Trump Administration…

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard “Ric” Grenell appears on Newsmax TV to discuss his perspectives on the concerted effort of former Obama officials to disrupt the incoming administration of President Donald Trump.
As noted by Grenell the Obama team intentionally coordinated a resistance operation against the incoming administration, while their allies in remaining institutions workd furiously on a false Trump-Russia narrative to undercut President Trump.
Obama’s face belongs on a new monument called Mt. Crimemore.
The only place his face belongs is on one of those old western wanted posters.
Wanted:
Reward of $XXXX
“Obama’s face belongs on a new monument called Mt. Crimemore.”
Yes, carved out of a coal seam on a mountain in west Virginia.
What? For not even a smidgeon of a scandal? Not a smidgeon, I tell you!
(Btw, how many IS a smidgeon?)
“Treason?” ~>?
~~> yup!
And it has not ended; yet.
President Donald J Trump sacrificed his and his family’s wealth for our Nation,
Sleaze Ball Joe Biden sacrificed our Nation for his family’s wealth.
Perfectly said Julia. You should send that to Parscale. He would likely use it.
18 U.S. Code § 2384. Seditious conspiracy
U.S. Code
If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
… there is a lot of newly empty space in a lot of prisons . . . the antifa-arson-looters-rioters are all guilty under the law … plenty of space to lock them up …
Hey!
That goes along with Lock Her Up
BBRG.
Bring back Ric Grenell.
Balance it out. BBRGG. Grenade:)
Obama did the crime as he knew he would do no time.
Love Ric Grenell and love Palm Springs.
I have even greater respect now for Ambassador Grenell than before – I hope PDJT puts him in a place within his administration to inflict maximum damage to the Deep State. God bless and protect Ric Grenell and God bless and protect President Trump.
https://triblive.com/local/pittsburgh-allegheny/richard-grenell-former-u-s-ambassador-and-acting-national-intelligence-director-joins-cmus-institute-for-politics-and-strategy/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-says-hed-love-to-appoint-top-lgbt-activist-to-high-level-in-his-admin
“He’ll come back in some form, at a high level. He was fantastic, the job he did,” Trump said.
“He did a fantastic job. So I believe that justice will be served. I hope that justice will be served, and I believe justice will be served.”
Who the hell is this fill in? Saying when Trump said it was treason, that that was Trump being Trump. Keep your damn opinion out of it knucklehead. That’s exactly what it was. I notice you didn’t get very flippant with Grenell. Ric would’ve taken your head off your shoulders if he wasn’t the consummate professional that he is.
Yep, cowboy, I totally agree. I’m sick and tired of these no-name journalists spouting off their idiot opinions. It feels like I woke up in the twilight zone. How come these people don’t see that Obama and Biden SPYING on the President of the United States is an act of treason! This stupid journalist was making fun of Trump and I am sick and tired of President Trump being disrespected. Especially after what all these Obama-ite traitors have put him through.
Trump and a few in the Executive Branch are the only ones standing between us and communist one world government. Please, God, protect President Trump.
Mueller was hired to take out the President of the United States through charging him with obstruction of justice or any other crime he could find or make up. Mueller and the DOJ knew before Mueller’s appointment there was no crime so they tried to bait him into a crime. That’s treasonous enough for me.
Time’s a-wasting…
Daylight’s wasting…
No matter how you call it….list it….show it…. We need to MOVE and we need to do it NOW…
How many Treeper’s have Motorhomes out here in the West – flyover land?
Ready for a “road trip” with a few friends along…? got a trailer to pack the gear in?
We have a Ford Expedition with a chip…it loves to run 84 mph on cruise….can haul 2 and mucho gear….or, 4 and light arms only…roof rack too.
We are already a “rag-tag bunch”…. might as well be the wild-bunch from the West….
Wonder what Rush would do with 100’s of us headed for DC calling in every day???
Might even get some karma running, like Vanishing Point….a good DJ is hard to find!
That picture of Osama and Biden is exactly what they are doing right now to ya all while the crimes they all have committed against this President and this country go unpunished including while stealing massive amounts of $$$ from it as well.
Sorry to be a nitpicker and cognizant of the great job Grenell did but the emphasis on the transition period doesn’t help us as much as we’d wish.
While it does explain the plot against Flynn and advances the cause for his vindication, it doesn’t get us closer to indictments against the Deep State.
We need to concentrate on the Hillary investigation. That was obstruction of justice (plus other stuff) and there was no ‘national security’ defense possible to excuse the DOJ FBI et al.
Once we prove that we can sweep in all the other treasonous activities in one large conspiracy charge(s).
Transition period activities by themselves won’t get us where we want to go
Excellent interview and Ric was finally able to get his thoughts across.💁🏻♀️
