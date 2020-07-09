President Trump Remarks Introducing Hispanic Prosperity Initiative – Executive Order – 3:30pm ET Livestream…

Following his roundtable discussion with Hispanic American business and government leaders, President Trump will issue an Executive Order on the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative during a rose garden briefing. Anticipated start time 3:30pm.
I wonder why there should be Hispanic or Black or Whatever prosperity In this country. There should only be American Prosperity, in my humble opinion,
Agree 100%.
I hear you, and I sympathize, but this is just marketing. We know for a fact that Trump has the same policies no matter what race or ethnicity, because those are policies which create the conditions under which every race or ethnicity can flourish and prosper.
The rest is just marketing – mainly to try to call attention to the fact that Trump’s policies actually do work, and while WE all know they work for *everyone*, such marketing highlights that they do work in *specific* concrete cases, in this instance, for Hispanics. The *very same* policies also work just as well, for the very same reasons, for Blacks and Asians as well. I would not be surprised to see similar “marketing” efforts made to highlight this fact for Blacks and Asians just as this current effort is highlighting this fact for Hispanics
The only downside, is there exists out there the assumption, mainly amongst liberals (but sometimes leaking over into non-reflective non-liberals) that if you are doing something that happens to be positive for a given race or ethnicity, then *automatically* that means that same policy must in itself be bad for those NOT of that race or ethnicity. This is false, but it is held because liberals only believe in a zero-sum game, they do not believe that the same policies can help raise ALL boats as it were, and that the right policies can create a synergy where everyone benefits. Liberals on the other hand believe that if I am prospering, then I must have “taken” it from you, and vice versa.
Nauseating Sophistry in a failed attempt to call Race Pandering and Preferential Treatment by anything, but what it blatantly is.
How would you address the issue of being called a racist ad nauseam for four years when you are not racist? Explain to all of us the tactics you would employ to show that you support all ethnicities. Would you suggest that President Trump carry a sign stating, “I am not racist!”
He has included a diverse spectrum of ethnic and religious groups at the White House when introducing new programs targeting problems faced by these groups. Yet, he still is called a racist. He will be called a racist after this effort. You yourself have called him a “panderer”!
Summer.
Liberty and Equal treatment under the Law are meaningless when Discriminatory Policies, i.e. “Affirmative Action” are in effect.
Any preferential treatment based on race or sex violates the XIV Amendment
“equal protection under the law” doctrine.
Equal with exceptions is Unequal.
The Congressional Black and Hispanic Caucus are Segregationist, who advocate preferential treatment of their Racial Groups.
I hear you and had the same knee jerk. Then I thought about it and figured if it helps him get reelected I’m all for it.
MAGA anyone!
Summer – Agreed. E pluribus unum. However, I’m open to other views regarding why it’s healthy and unifying to promote Hispanic, Black, Asian whatever. I just don’t see it. It is the commonality of being American that i prefer be promoted. I live in an area where the culture you and your family came from more encouraged than where you chose to come (USA) and it seems like the more you promote tolerance the further it strays from e pluribus unum and more towards racial identity. “American” isn’t a race. To me, it’s a covenant. Encouraging/promoting race seems to miss the point entirely.
I don’t think hyphenated Americans are bad and i don’t think they are necessarily unpatriotic by attaching racial identity to national identity. Hispanic American is different that Mexican American. Asian American is different than Japanese American. I think hyphens tend to unify those within that group far more than it unifies them to America. I feel strongly that all people living in the United States should speak English as a sign of unity.
As for POTUS’ message, he said Hispanics and all Americans need better options for education. I agree. It came off to me like he was talking to all Americans. Until such a time as the media doesn’t play race card, these types of initiatives help demonstrate America values the positive contributions of Americans of all types.
I agree with you on equal treatment under the law. However, Trump has spent nearly four years being smeared as being racist and doing nothing for specific ethnic groups. What better way to deflect that criticism by calling particular attention to certain EO’s that benefit Americans?
Can I suggest something……roll with it for now. I have a feeling that I understand the strategy. Trump wants America to be prosperous for all people I have no doubt. Right now we need to focus one thing and that’s winning this November and putting as many R’s in seats as possible. Only after that can we iron out our platform. If the opposition flips the script in Nov it’s really quite simple; we’re toast. All of us.
Unfortunately, even DJT can not fail to play the special group pandering game and have much of a chance at winning reelection. That’s just unfortunate reality in today’s America. It’s like cutting social security has been called “The Third Rail”.
However if pandering must be done, I’m glad it’s also going to Hispanics and not just Blacks. Especially as I think DJT has a better chance getting 50% of the Hispanic vote than he has of even getting 15% of the Black vote.
God Bless you President Trump.
The press must hate that opening!
40% of the Hispanic vote and 2020 is a blowout Trump Landslide.
Don’t forget what I think will be 15-20% African American vote. Look how Biden is now going back to the middle class after pandering to the radical left with “Build Back Better”, they know they are in trouble.
When will there be a BuckNutGuy Prosperity Initiative? Oh wait…. I don’t need the Gov’t to give me initiative. I have plenty of my own…
Well timed EO given the AMLO visit yesterday heaping praise on POTUS. Can only wonder how these events plus all the focus on “black lives mattering” more than Hispanic lives is moving poll #s.
Where’s the Italian Prosperity Initiative?
Korean?
Japanese?
Greek?
Justice and the Perception of Equal treatment does not allow the singling out or advocating for one group.
Just release some more Federal Convicts, Empty out Death Row. Give them back their Voting Rights like Jared and Ivanka want. That could get a few more votes. No big deal, anything for votes. Right?
