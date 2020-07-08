President Trump and President Lopez-Obrador Sign Joint Statement – Press Conference – 3:30pm ET Livestream…

U.S. President Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be holding a joint press conference prior to signing a joint declaration celebrating the initiation of USMCA in the Rose Garden. Anticipated start time 3:30pm ET
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Alternate Livestream
.
Trudeau SAD?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sparkly socks stayed home and pouted
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bet the Donald doesn’t give a crap what Mr Snowflake does in the future.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Suspect AMLO would agree with that sentiment.
LikeLike
Justin can’t wear shoe polish anymore, and he’s worried about sunburn.
You mean prime minister black face? I heard he’s home washing his 💩 draws.
So I guess that either the press will tell us that this was racist or they will not report on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since this does not project POTUS in a bad light, it will not be reported on. Only “bad-light” subjects are to be reported on by the MSDNC.
Only NBC was covering it when I checked.
Turdeau behaving in character, I see.
Obama must have promised to go out for beers with him, again.
He took his precious sparkle socks and stayed home. That’ll teach ’em.
😂🇺🇸
Lapdog Media heads are popping off “President Trump has treated us with dignity and respect “
Trudeau’s green credentials are a total fraud. Let China do the dirty work, out of sight and out of mind. And have the United States pay for it. No more, you f#cking twink.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tru-d’oH! is fulfilling his duties as Jester.
Rude press as usual.
It is amazing what President Trump has accomplished with both hands tied behind his back and chain gang shackles on his ankles. The swamp not only needs to be drained but PAVED over!
Just another huge deal that most of the country won’t hear much about unless the POTUS tells us all about it like I expect he will. Good news is hard to come by for most media outlets. They peddle and profit from bad news only.
Too bad for Justin, he doesn;t get a pen! What is his reason for staying home?
Glad POTUS didn;t take any question. they never ask anything appropriate
it is always silly gossip stuff, which is shame cuz all these world leaders
come and this is an opportunity for our press to ask that World Leader
question they otherwise wouldn;t and they instead do gossip nonsense.
Who were the imbeciles screaming in the background? Maybe illegal immigrant criminals who were released with NO bail!!
Black face turdeau wasn’t showup Today,
canadian are Don’t even like turdeau,
AMLO took a commercial flight, sitting in coach. Flight had a stopover in Atlanta.
Prior to this event AMLO visited the Lincoln Memorial.
Ofrenda en el Monumento a Abraham Lincoln, desde Washington, EE. UU. pic.twitter.com/ppVVJc5Vvy
— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 8, 2020
Ofrenda en el Monumento a Abraham Lincoln, desde Washington, EE. UU. pic.twitter.com/ppVVJc5Vvy
— Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 8, 2020
LikeLiked by 8 people
ONYDont
I’ve not heard the full video above — yet … I came here to read the discussion first.
Is the following on the video somewhere?
If not, would you kindly point me to the source of this info you’ve shared?
Good for President Manual!
In new national poll Biden is +4 ahead ( means-5). National polls do not mean anything. In real states which matter PTrump is +4 to + 8 right now. Wait for the first debate. I am still not sure if Biden will be officially nominee. He may pick black woman VP and will have some medical condition to step side with respect.
There is always one,off topic.
That was so beautiful!. I was smiling throughout the video.
Sad in a way that we have a better relationship with a Mexican socialist than we do with our north of the border neighbors. C’mon, Canada, you can do better than Mr. Sparkly Socks!
#NeverForget #JustinsEyebrow
It was a very nice ceremony. Very dignified, that is until the press started yelling out their “questions”. Next time, like parents of rude children, please leave the press at home, Mr. President.
I am looking forward to the benefits of the USMCA!
our little boy didn’t show eh? SMH
Hey Bush Clinton, there’s the final nail in your NAFTA, you betrayers to the working class of this nation.
If the dems get the presidency the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) will rise it’s treasonous head and the dem president will sign it. The TPP is much worst than NAFTA ever was.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 191,720 other followers
Follow
Trudeau SAD?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sparkly socks stayed home and pouted
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bet the Donald doesn’t give a crap what Mr Snowflake does in the future.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Suspect AMLO would agree with that sentiment.
LikeLike
Justin can’t wear shoe polish anymore, and he’s worried about sunburn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean prime minister black face? I heard he’s home washing his 💩 draws.
LikeLike
So I guess that either the press will tell us that this was racist or they will not report on it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since this does not project POTUS in a bad light, it will not be reported on. Only “bad-light” subjects are to be reported on by the MSDNC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only NBC was covering it when I checked.
LikeLike
Turdeau behaving in character, I see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama must have promised to go out for beers with him, again.
LikeLike
He took his precious sparkle socks and stayed home. That’ll teach ’em.
😂🇺🇸
LikeLike
Lapdog Media heads are popping off “President Trump has treated us with dignity and respect “
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trudeau’s green credentials are a total fraud. Let China do the dirty work, out of sight and out of mind. And have the United States pay for it. No more, you f#cking twink.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tru-d’oH! is fulfilling his duties as Jester.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rude press as usual.
LikeLike
It is amazing what President Trump has accomplished with both hands tied behind his back and chain gang shackles on his ankles. The swamp not only needs to be drained but PAVED over!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just another huge deal that most of the country won’t hear much about unless the POTUS tells us all about it like I expect he will. Good news is hard to come by for most media outlets. They peddle and profit from bad news only.
LikeLike
Too bad for Justin, he doesn;t get a pen! What is his reason for staying home?
Glad POTUS didn;t take any question. they never ask anything appropriate
it is always silly gossip stuff, which is shame cuz all these world leaders
come and this is an opportunity for our press to ask that World Leader
question they otherwise wouldn;t and they instead do gossip nonsense.
LikeLike
Who were the imbeciles screaming in the background? Maybe illegal immigrant criminals who were released with NO bail!!
LikeLike
Black face turdeau wasn’t showup Today,
canadian are Don’t even like turdeau,
LikeLike
AMLO took a commercial flight, sitting in coach. Flight had a stopover in Atlanta.
Prior to this event AMLO visited the Lincoln Memorial.
LikeLiked by 8 people
ONYDont
I’ve not heard the full video above — yet … I came here to read the discussion first.
Is the following on the video somewhere?
If not, would you kindly point me to the source of this info you’ve shared?
AMLO took a commercial flight, sitting in coach. Flight had a stopover in Atlanta.
LikeLike
Good for President Manual!
LikeLike
In new national poll Biden is +4 ahead ( means-5). National polls do not mean anything. In real states which matter PTrump is +4 to + 8 right now. Wait for the first debate. I am still not sure if Biden will be officially nominee. He may pick black woman VP and will have some medical condition to step side with respect.
LikeLike
There is always one,off topic.
LikeLike
That was so beautiful!. I was smiling throughout the video.
LikeLike
Sad in a way that we have a better relationship with a Mexican socialist than we do with our north of the border neighbors. C’mon, Canada, you can do better than Mr. Sparkly Socks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
#NeverForget #JustinsEyebrow
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was a very nice ceremony. Very dignified, that is until the press started yelling out their “questions”. Next time, like parents of rude children, please leave the press at home, Mr. President.
I am looking forward to the benefits of the USMCA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
our little boy didn’t show eh? SMH
LikeLike
Hey Bush Clinton, there’s the final nail in your NAFTA, you betrayers to the working class of this nation.
If the dems get the presidency the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) will rise it’s treasonous head and the dem president will sign it. The TPP is much worst than NAFTA ever was.
LikeLiked by 1 person