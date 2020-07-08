President Trump and President Lopez-Obrador Sign Joint Statement – Press Conference – 3:30pm ET Livestream…

U.S. President Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be holding a joint press conference prior to signing a joint declaration celebrating the initiation of USMCA in the Rose Garden. Anticipated start time 3:30pm ET

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream – Alternate Livestream

32 Responses to President Trump and President Lopez-Obrador Sign Joint Statement – Press Conference – 3:30pm ET Livestream…

  1. Robert Smith says:
    July 8, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Trudeau SAD?

  2. markone1blog says:
    July 8, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    So I guess that either the press will tell us that this was racist or they will not report on it.

  3. Uncle Al says:
    July 8, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Turdeau behaving in character, I see.

  4. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Lapdog Media heads are popping off “President Trump has treated us with dignity and respect “

  5. starfcker says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Trudeau’s green credentials are a total fraud. Let China do the dirty work, out of sight and out of mind. And have the United States pay for it. No more, you f#cking twink.

  6. Henry says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Rude press as usual.

  7. FL_GUY says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    It is amazing what President Trump has accomplished with both hands tied behind his back and chain gang shackles on his ankles. The swamp not only needs to be drained but PAVED over!

  8. dow40kby2024 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Just another huge deal that most of the country won’t hear much about unless the POTUS tells us all about it like I expect he will. Good news is hard to come by for most media outlets. They peddle and profit from bad news only.

  9. Jenevive says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Too bad for Justin, he doesn;t get a pen! What is his reason for staying home?
    Glad POTUS didn;t take any question. they never ask anything appropriate
    it is always silly gossip stuff, which is shame cuz all these world leaders
    come and this is an opportunity for our press to ask that World Leader
    question they otherwise wouldn;t and they instead do gossip nonsense.

  10. freepetta says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Who were the imbeciles screaming in the background? Maybe illegal immigrant criminals who were released with NO bail!!

  11. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Black face turdeau wasn’t showup Today,
    canadian are Don’t even like turdeau,

  12. OhNoYouDont says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    AMLO took a commercial flight, sitting in coach. Flight had a stopover in Atlanta.

    Prior to this event AMLO visited the Lincoln Memorial.

    • I Hear You Now says:
      July 8, 2020 at 4:50 pm

      ONYDont

      I’ve not heard the full video above — yet … I came here to read the discussion first.

      Is the following on the video somewhere?

      If not, would you kindly point me to the source of this info you’ve shared?

      AMLO took a commercial flight, sitting in coach. Flight had a stopover in Atlanta.

    • Skippy says:
      July 8, 2020 at 4:52 pm

      Good for President Manual!

  13. SR says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    In new national poll Biden is +4 ahead ( means-5). National polls do not mean anything. In real states which matter PTrump is +4 to + 8 right now. Wait for the first debate. I am still not sure if Biden will be officially nominee. He may pick black woman VP and will have some medical condition to step side with respect.

  14. CoffeeBreak says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    That was so beautiful!. I was smiling throughout the video.

  15. Magabear says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Sad in a way that we have a better relationship with a Mexican socialist than we do with our north of the border neighbors. C’mon, Canada, you can do better than Mr. Sparkly Socks!

  16. Sue says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    It was a very nice ceremony. Very dignified, that is until the press started yelling out their “questions”. Next time, like parents of rude children, please leave the press at home, Mr. President.
    I am looking forward to the benefits of the USMCA!

  17. Deborah Fehr says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    our little boy didn’t show eh? SMH

  18. Rix Six says:
    July 8, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Hey Bush Clinton, there’s the final nail in your NAFTA, you betrayers to the working class of this nation.

    If the dems get the presidency the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) will rise it’s treasonous head and the dem president will sign it. The TPP is much worst than NAFTA ever was.

