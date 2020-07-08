President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Joint Press Statement – 630pm ET Livestream…

U.S. President Donald Trump and visiting Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are expected to deliver a joint statement at 6:30pm ET and take questions.

WH Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamAlternate Livestream

9 Responses to President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Joint Press Statement – 630pm ET Livestream…

  1. FrankieZee says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    That is the way it should be. Have a press conference and then walk out not allowing any questions from the Lying Media

  2. Summer says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Mr. President, Mr. President, Dr. Birks said it is unsafe… why don’t you just relinquish your presidential power to Dr. Birks and Dr. Fauci? .

    I love that he ignored the presstitutes. They could not care less about the trade deal, only their agenda.

  3. Kristin DeBacco says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Good. No answering questions after press statement. But the first question was about opening schools. Very appropriate for the occasion…… NOT.

  4. helmhood says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    President Trump in command. So much winning, and the week is only half over.

  5. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Very good. It;s so nice to see a world leader show such high regard for President Trump.

  6. Kristin DeBacco says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    The friendship between the two men seems to be genuine.

  7. Publius2016 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    so sad to have 1 press person play politics with “the children”

    Fake News collusin in realtime…usually all Fake News would try to scream questions but here only one???

  8. snootybaronet says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    The fakers could only spit into the wind. Wonderful.

  9. donnieboy71 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    perfect. today the lemmings grilled kayleigh on why wouldn’t president trump spend time with them. ask your self…..how often do you go out of your way to talk to your ex-wife.

