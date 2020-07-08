Global Trade – Boris Johnson Nominates Liam Fox to Lead World Trade Organization…

President Trump and the U.S. economic team have held a policy perspective that the World Trade Organization (WTO) is no longer a useful functioning body to mediate global trade issues.  At the center of that view are two issues:

First that WTO rules and regulations do not support American economic interests; and secondly, that WTO processes still provide China with favorable benefits as an “emerging nation” despite their scale. As a result the Trump administration has been positioning for a withdrawal from a dysfuctional WTO.

In an effort to keep the WTO intact, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has nominated a pro-Brexit/pro-America trade minister, Liam Fox, to become the next Director General.

(Via Fox News) – The British government on Wednesday announced that it was nominating former International Trade Secretary Liam Fox to head the World Trade Organization – selecting a strongly pro-Washington candidate at a time when the U.S. is debating quitting the trade body.

“Dr. Fox is a passionate advocate of multilateralism, who brings detailed knowledge of the global trading system from his years as a U.K. cabinet minister and secretary of state for international trade,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a letter to the Geneva-based organization. “He has first-hand experience of the political and technical challenges of negotiating trade agreements and the reforms that are needed to ensure the global trading system truly delivers for all WTO members.”

Britain was one of a number of members of the organization to put forward nominations for a replacement for Director-General Roberto Azevedo, who is stepping down in August after seven years leading the body.

The eventual pick needs to win the consensus from all member states.

Fox was a strong supporter of the ultimately successful campaign for Britain to leave the European Union in 2016. Britain formally left the bloc earlier this year and entered a transition phase due to expire at the end of the year.

He has also been a vocal advocate for close ties between Britain and the U.S., meaning that if picked he could help blunt calls from Washington for the U.S. to leave the bloc. In a statement welcoming his nomination, he indicated that he would push to reform the organization.  (more)

  1. WSB says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Reform? C’mon man!!!!

  2. fobdangerclose says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Nice flower on the full casket to late!

  4. fobdangerclose says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Late flower on the casket!

    • Tornarosa says:
      July 8, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      Late flour on the rice biscuit pony face dog soldier. Can you read the question again? The writing’s too small on this piece of paper!

  5. neilmdunn says:
    July 8, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    This is a link to a Tom Luongo troubling article about China, Russia, and Iran coming together to help Iran with its oil industry and weaponry. I do not know how true the article is but is the R-C-I axis something that Fox as the new WTO head would get involved in?
    https://tomluongo.me/2020/07/08/trump-reaps-whirlwind-china-iran-mega-deal/

    • frank field says:
      July 8, 2020 at 8:44 pm

      Disturbing link. Thanks for posting it. Not sure the CCP needs the WTO either. Things are getting hot!

      Makes me want to review Ezekiel 38 again.

    • GB Bari says:
      July 8, 2020 at 8:46 pm

      I also don’t know a thing about Tom Luongo or his reliability for truth versus biased opinion being passed as fact.

      But the article *is* somewhat ominous. It seems to support the RINO warmongering crowd’s push to escalate conflict against Iran, but is saying now it’s too late because China and Russia have moved in to defend & control Iran’s oil industry which allegedly takes a huge chunk of market leverage away from the U.S / Saudi alliance.

      However I don’t believe PDJT & his team has sat on the sidelines and allowed this to develop without having a strategy in place with which to deal with them.

  6. jmclever says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    Why preserve WTO? to what end? Let it die.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      July 8, 2020 at 8:03 pm

      Jobs program for the connected.

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      July 8, 2020 at 8:14 pm

      Everyone , every country pays them……

      For what.?……….No one knows…….

      Wait………I got iit………….It’s like that “Cheers” episode

      They are getting paid because;

      They have a “Title”……..WTO…….

      I bet they even have a building…..and…and..a cafeteria…and Chinese Drivers
      Are they wearing face masks?

      I bet they’d get along great with our “Race Card Driver from NOOSECAR”

      Both have done nothing except run their yaps……

    • LookUp says:
      July 8, 2020 at 9:03 pm

      Just shut the door. Don’t let it hit you on the way out.

    • Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
      July 8, 2020 at 9:29 pm

      Even if liam fox was half of what boris johnson claims, it would be the same as putting a hundred dollar saddle on a ten dollar horse.

  7. 1footballguru says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:00 pm

    This seems like putting a race car driver on a horse and buggy (no offense to horses or buggy), the WTO is obsolete and corrupt. Could there be a play to punish China via the WTO?

  8. Sentient says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Sounds like Boris thinks he needs to pay attention to President Trump’s wishes. Which means he expects a Trump re-election.

    Liked by 12 people

  9. Patience says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Let the catch and release fox hunt begin.

    Fox trotting is okay.
    But, (but)
    he may not, canNOT and will not ~> out-fox President Donald J Trump.

  10. TreeClimber says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    Well I’m all for dissolving the UN and all affiliated groups, but barring that, better to have a friend to America in there than an enemy. I suppose true objectivity and impartiality is too much to ever hope for…

  11. appraisher says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Liam Fox…
    “In the 2009 expenses scandal, he was the Shadow Cabinet minister found to have the largest over-claim on expenses and, as a result, was forced to repay the most money. In 2010, he was appointed Defence Secretary by Prime Minister David Cameron, a position from which he resigned on 14 October 2011 over allegations that he had given a close friend, lobbyist Adam Werritty, inappropriate access to the Ministry of Defence and allowed him to join official trips overseas.

    In July 2016, in the wake of the United Kingdom’s vote to leave the European Union, Fox was appointed the first Secretary of State for International Trade by new Prime Minister Theresa May. He was also made President of the Board of Trade. Fox has twice stood unsuccessfully for the leadership of the Conservative Party, in 2005 and 2016. In July 2019, he lost his cabinet position when new Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a cabinet reshuffle.”
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liam_Fox
    Boris didn’t like him enough to keep him on in 2019, but now showers effusive praise on him? Hmmm…Liam is the UK version of an American Swamp Dweller.

  12. FreyFelipe says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    “In an effort to keep the WTO intact, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has nominated a pro-Brexit/pro-America trade minister, Liam Fox, to become the next Director General.”

    But will he be able to clean house of all the current apparatchiks ?

  13. FL_GUY says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    WTO, the We Gang Up on the USA to cheat them in Trade Organization.

  14. MACAULAY says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    It would be good to see the land that produced Wallace, Nelson, Wellington, Mill, Macaulay, Burke, Shakespeare, Churchill and many other greats who so well contributed to Civilization—return to its senses.

    I wonder if it is too late. How many No-Go Zones do they tolerate?

  15. TheWanderingStar says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    One aspect of Boris that I don’t particularly care for is his penchant for Climate Change. Recently the WTO has build a series of regulations and rules around Climate Change for the purpose of negotiation leverage in order to meet Climate Change agenda goals.

    I say get out, stay out and ignore that cesspool.

  16. A2 says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Nominations are now closed. To read about the nominees, with bios, here is the link to the wto.

    Candidates for DG selection process 2020

    The following candidates have been nominated by their respective governments for the post of WTO Director-General to succeed the current Director-General, Mr Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on 31 August 2020. The candidates are listed in the order the nominations were received.

    https://www.wto.org/english/thewto_e/dg_e/dgsel20_e/dgsel20_e.htm

  17. Nightshade says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    WTO = British Crown

    China = British Crown Proxy

    Climate Tax = Colonial Tribute to the Crown

  18. Vera says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    “Dr. Fox is a passionate advocate of multilateralism”
    There’s your problem.
    The Don is a passionate deliverer of bilateralism in every move he makes. You nail Mexico, then Canada has nowhere to go, bilateral tactics at their best. Bilateral deals “encourage the others” to deal or go away….and no-one walks away like the Don, the ultimate bilateral non-bluffer.

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 8, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      Boris won big in his recent elections because of BREXIT. What has he done with that political capital other than dance with Huawei?

  20. TradeBait says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    We will see kabuki theater on this until after PDT’s reelection, after which time we will withdraw IMO. Then attention will turn to the UN, who is next up for the guillotine.

    You heard Amlo, the Monroe Doctrine approach is dead with PDT/patriots. So there’s no need for a WTO to moderate and rule on trade. One less NWO weapon.

  21. freepetta says:
    July 8, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    NO MORE GLOBALIZATION. Globalism Sucks!

  22. GB Bari says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    But what does Mr. Fox think about China’s bully tactics in its trade relations with most countries?
    Seems Fox has to walk a very narrow line in order to balance his “pro-U.S” with the rest of the WTO’s anti-U.S. / pro-China leanings.

    Plus he’s only one of many candidates. This story isn’t done yet.

  23. sunnydaze says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Dang. Look at this Biden vid on China from just a year ago. This right here would be enough to knock him out of the Presidency. Even Dem voters know he’s FOS here.

  24. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    “In an effort to keep the WTO intact, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has nominated a pro-Brexit/pro-America trade minister, Liam Fox, to become the next Director General.”

    That is all fine and dandy. IMO it is just “window dressing” in an attempt to keep the USA involved.

    The only thing we are good for, to them and many other international organizations, is funding.

    We should get out and let the rest of the world play their globalist games. National Sovereignty is paramount. Since the beginning of individual nations after the tower if Babel, they have traded and maintained relationships with other nations without some conglomerate of other countries getting in the way.

  25. Linda K. says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    It is a move in the right direction. But I think we should leave and possibly return later.

  26. mr. deacon says:
    July 8, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey? Well, The Beatles broke up didn’t they? We’re so Sorry Uncle Albert.

