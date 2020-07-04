Mount Rushmore Independence Day Fireworks and Celebration – Video and Pictures….

Here’s a video of the full event, and of the spectacular fireworks at Mount Rushmore; with some excellent pictures of the day’s events. Happy Birthday America.ENJOY:

.

Speech and Transcript Will Follow

Here’s the fireworks:

17 Responses to Mount Rushmore Independence Day Fireworks and Celebration – Video and Pictures….

  1. Donald Weber says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:15 am

    Beautiful & Awesome! Fantastic speech & evening.

    • hitgirl18 says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:47 am

      Thank you for all you do for us, president Trump! We know it has not been easy or fair with all the traitors, perverts, and criminals as well as feckless weaklings, liars and extortioists we have in our own government!

  2. Phil Free says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:23 am

    Happy Independence Day!!

  3. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:26 am

  4. Seneca the Elder says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:40 am

    The most beautiful and inspiring thing was to see truly free Americans without masks, sitting together and enjoying an amazing Independence Day with our President Trump.

    • TigerBear says:
      July 4, 2020 at 7:08 am

      YES!!!!! Can’t upvote/like your comment but here is my like…….👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽🇺🇸

  5. Julian says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:41 am

    Absolutely. A great night – and a new star is born.

    Governor Noem for President 2024.

    http://www.KristiNoem2024.com

  6. John says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:45 am

    That was a beautiful speech. I hope that will be the blueprint for President Trump’s campaign speech. I think that would be such a powerful and winning message! We need a champion for our American heritage! I think most Americans want that. And I feel that it’s time to retire that Rolling Stone’s song. It doesn’t fit for this year. Maybe “The Best is Yet to Come.”

    And, was that Vannessa Trump in the other audience box? And could that have been Barron at the end for the row to Vannessa’s left?

    • Marilyn says:
      July 4, 2020 at 5:20 am

      I thought that was Vanessa Trump there, maybe she brought the grand kids with her. I didn’t see Don Jr. They were all more in the back, they didn’t show many close ups of them.

  7. RyderLee says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:48 am

    I missed seeing this whole event in Real Time
    and I just want to give a *Special Shout-Out
    to Sundance and Crew* for Posting the Video
    From Start to Finish of the Mount Rushmore Extravaganza !

    Thank You , Sundance !

    🎆 Happy Birthday America ! 🇺🇸

  8. AustinHoldout says:
    July 4, 2020 at 5:44 am

    These are great still pictures of the event, especially the one where it looks like Trump is the 5th face on Mt. Rushmore.

    So happy he found a venue where we didn’t have to hear a governor whining or threatening to shut down an event. I’m sick to death of the disrespect our president receives. Perfect Independence Day event.

  9. TigerBear says:
    July 4, 2020 at 6:59 am

    Thank you Sundance, I knew if I came here rather than searching I’d find the great Independence Day at Mount Rushmore with our awesome President! 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽😎

    You Rock Sundance!!

    HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY

    May God bless America 🇺🇸

  10. keystonekon says:
    July 4, 2020 at 7:13 am

    There are practically no words adequate enough to describe that momentous speech!
    Pride in our history, and our President just overwhelmed us.

    The best was, so you don’t like our history and want to tear it down? How about lots more statues, you heathens?!? SLAM DUNK!

    Happy Independence Day! And, I so love the room they left on Mount Rushmore for President Trump! God bless you, Sir and keep you safe!

  13. Steve says:
    July 4, 2020 at 7:19 am

    I’m watching this from Australia as an Aussie and wishing we had someone running our country with balls as big as The Don. You guys don’t know how lucky you are even with all the bullshit the fanatical leftist parasites are throwing at you. WE WILL PREVAIL. KAGA. TRUMP 2020.

