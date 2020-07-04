Mount Rushmore Independence Day Fireworks and Celebration – Video and Pictures….

Here’s a video of the full event, and of the spectacular fireworks at Mount Rushmore; with some excellent pictures of the day’s events. Happy Birthday America.ENJOY:
.
Speech and Transcript Will Follow
Here’s the fireworks:
Here’s a video of the full event, and of the spectacular fireworks at Mount Rushmore; with some excellent pictures of the day’s events. Happy Birthday America.ENJOY:
.
Speech and Transcript Will Follow
Here’s the fireworks:
Beautiful & Awesome! Fantastic speech & evening.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for all you do for us, president Trump! We know it has not been easy or fair with all the traitors, perverts, and criminals as well as feckless weaklings, liars and extortioists we have in our own government!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Independence Day!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The National Garden. Meow we’re talking.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
The most beautiful and inspiring thing was to see truly free Americans without masks, sitting together and enjoying an amazing Independence Day with our President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
YES!!!!! Can’t upvote/like your comment but here is my like…….👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽🇺🇸
LikeLike
Absolutely. A great night – and a new star is born.
Governor Noem for President 2024.
http://www.KristiNoem2024.com
LikeLike
That was a beautiful speech. I hope that will be the blueprint for President Trump’s campaign speech. I think that would be such a powerful and winning message! We need a champion for our American heritage! I think most Americans want that. And I feel that it’s time to retire that Rolling Stone’s song. It doesn’t fit for this year. Maybe “The Best is Yet to Come.”
And, was that Vannessa Trump in the other audience box? And could that have been Barron at the end for the row to Vannessa’s left?
LikeLike
I thought that was Vanessa Trump there, maybe she brought the grand kids with her. I didn’t see Don Jr. They were all more in the back, they didn’t show many close ups of them.
LikeLike
I missed seeing this whole event in Real Time
and I just want to give a *Special Shout-Out
to Sundance and Crew* for Posting the Video
From Start to Finish of the Mount Rushmore Extravaganza !
Thank You , Sundance !
🎆 Happy Birthday America ! 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
These are great still pictures of the event, especially the one where it looks like Trump is the 5th face on Mt. Rushmore.
So happy he found a venue where we didn’t have to hear a governor whining or threatening to shut down an event. I’m sick to death of the disrespect our president receives. Perfect Independence Day event.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance, I knew if I came here rather than searching I’d find the great Independence Day at Mount Rushmore with our awesome President! 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽😎
You Rock Sundance!!
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY
May God bless America 🇺🇸
LikeLike
There are practically no words adequate enough to describe that momentous speech!
Pride in our history, and our President just overwhelmed us.
The best was, so you don’t like our history and want to tear it down? How about lots more statues, you heathens?!? SLAM DUNK!
Happy Independence Day! And, I so love the room they left on Mount Rushmore for President Trump! God bless you, Sir and keep you safe!
LikeLike
There are practically no words adequate enough to describe that momentous speech!
Pride in our history, and our President just overwhelmed us.
The best was, so you don’t like our history and want to tear it down? How about lots more statues, you heathens?!? SLAM DUNK!
Happy Independence Day! And, I so love the room they left on Mount Rushmore for President Trump! God bless you, Sir and keep you safe!
LikeLike
There are practically no words adequate enough to describe that momentous speech!
Pride in our history, and our President just overwhelmed us.
The best was, so you don’t like our history and want to tear it down? How about lots more statues, you heathens?!? SLAM DUNK!
Happy Independence Day! And, I so love the room they left on Mount Rushmore for President Trump! God bless you, Sir and keep you safe!
LikeLike
I’m watching this from Australia as an Aussie and wishing we had someone running our country with balls as big as The Don. You guys don’t know how lucky you are even with all the bullshit the fanatical leftist parasites are throwing at you. WE WILL PREVAIL. KAGA. TRUMP 2020.
LikeLike