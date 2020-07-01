New York COVID Compliance Authority Issue Subpoenas Requiring Forced Depositions With Contact Tracers…

Comrades, the ministry of COVID compliance in New York has now been given permission to issue subpoenas requiring the general public to comply with COVID compliance contact tracers. Any New Yorker who refuses to answer the interrogation questions by the COVID compliance police is now subject to arrest.
You do not have the right to remain silent, and everything you say will be guaranteed to be used against you as the state takes control over your life.
The process of “Contact Tracing” permits the state authority to identify the travel, contacts and associated risks presented by anyone who tests positive for the COVID-19 virus.
A positive test now results in a new class of citizen, considered of such a significant risk that their constitutional rights are suspended. Thus, it is in the interest of state security for the state to have legal authority to compel compliance with questioning.
Additionally, if a parent tests positive, it may become necessary for the state to control that person’s activity; which may include the removal of any children into the care of the state; saving the minor child from the risk their parent(s) represent. There is a myriad of new roles and responsibilities for the state in the life of a person who tests positive.
NEW YORK – Officials in New York’s Rockland County said Wednesday they are being forced to issue subpoenas to compel people to speak to contact tracers about a coronavirus outbreak because they are not speaking voluntarily.
The country’s health commissioner, Patricia Rupert, said at a news conference that subpoenas are being issued to eight people who were infected at a recent party in Clarkstown, N.Y., north of New York City, but who are refusing to cooperate with contact tracers seeking to interview them to determine who else they were in contact with and could be at risk of spreading the virus.
The drastic step of issuing subpoenas in a contact-tracing investigation illustrates a problem officials have cited around the country, that many people are not answering their phones or cooperating when contact tracers try to talk to them.
Public health officials say contact tracing is a key step in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The process interviews infected people about who they have been in contact with so that those people can be notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days to prevent further spread of the virus. (read more)
Big Tech is working to facilitate the effort of the State, and will assist the COVID compliance police with identifying your travel. If you resist the efforts of the tracers to identify your location; and/or if you resist the effort of the state to place you into a quarantine facility; you will likely be identified as a subversive citizen, an “enemy of the state.”
We might anticipate to see an underground railroad for those attempting to avoid capture. This is all becoming very disconcerting…. Where does it end?
Spanish Inquisition has come to NY.
Or the Gestapo
Or KGB
Or NY Contact Tracistas
Take your choice, it’s still unConstitutional, totalitarian and inHumane.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cuomo sees himself as a benevolent dictator. Look at all he has done in NY. His minister of Propaganda is his brother Fredo. The Constitution never meant anything to Andrew “This Country Was Never Great” Cuomo.
NY is turning into a fascist state. And the media thinks he would be great to run the whole country in likewise manner.
Chilling isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why does Cuomo need contact tracing? He’s spent all week braying about how HE, personally, STOPPED COVID in its tracks in NY State. He has been bragging all week about how he has no second wave because of what an awesome guy he is. Right? Speaking down to all those Southern RED State Gov’s..
So why does he need to contact trace … he’s personally ended the virus in NY State
LikeLike
We need to rethink the extent to which Hitler, Himmler and the ongoing criminal enterprise known as the National Socialists used postmodern Public Health laws (patterned on American progressivism popular in the Ivy League at the time) to consolidate control over the german people and their government.
Never forget.
They represent the institutional culture that concocted and conducted the Tuskegee Experiment. They have done far worse. Some think Mengele got his most heinous ideas from the progressives dominating the public policy and public health sectors of the American academy, an academic cohort who gave the NAZI instruction on how to form the most modern of government of the healthiest and most genetically pure population.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The model is the bolsheviks. They put millions of people into the gulag system using mental health laws.
Defiance of the state was considered an insanity issue. We are a heartbeat from a similar internment system
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isnt there a privacy issue? What if a married person were having an affair, and the contact tracing interrogation identified the “other woman/man?” An affair is legal, after all. Big can of worms with this….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point, therefore; unconstitutional. I should ask Miranda about this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
hmmm…
Political opponents will be extra-scrutinized and harassed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe the can draft Mueller to head it all up?
LikeLike
I’d certainly send agents as contact tracers to see who you’ve been talking to.
LikeLike
One of many that had you told me five years ago this will happen I would have never believed.
Of course once you’ve seen seditious traitors and corrupt government agencies plotting to overthrow Mr. President I guess anything is possible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same “Team” still at work….
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is in violation of Federal HIPPA privacy laws concerning medical history, some lawyer will have a field day filing suit against the state of NY.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That might have been the case years ago, comrade- but the rule of law has been dead for quite some time now. Contract tracing is now done by phone.
LikeLike
HIPPA,…. I think it is those regulations that were conveniently ready and waiting when the HIV virus started spreading. Yeah…. HIPPA, the massive, bloated, convoluted, pile of bureaucratic regulatory red tape to ensure absolutely no one could find out or share any information about anyone who might have the deadly virus or have ever been exposed to anyone with the deadly virus. Something about the person’s rights or something, I think
That HIPPA?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No state health department is exempt from hippa. I look at patient records all the time. I don’t take any records out of the facility with any PRI (identifiers) on them. I could care less about the name, I want to see what the medical person did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they try to contact trace me, I’m going to give ’em this:
LikeLiked by 5 people
lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Superb, Jeff!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the United States ever needed an enema, New York State would be the point of entry.
LikeLiked by 5 people
HHC 2 Bde, same place?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How to Remove a GPS Chip
https://www.ehow.co.uk/about_6648931_gps-chip-pets.html
I have not tried this; so, I cannot confirm that it works. But there it is if anyone wants to check it out.
LikeLike
Just ditch the phone.
Its surprisingly easy to get used to.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed
LikeLike
Thanks for the advice; but, my job requires having a phone. Besides, so far at least, having one in my area and the areas I travel in frequently has not been a problem for me personally like it has with others in more liberal controlled states. However, if that changes for the worse, I’ll make the changes I have to make.
LikeLike
Ok. but you are also going to have to remove the bluetooth chip and the wifi chip (and any NFC capability) if you want to get back to only be traceable using cell phone triangulation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually… nope! I deliberately special ordered my flip phone with NO Internet capability whatsoever… So, I have no Bluetooth chip, no wifi chip, and no NFC capability. In other words, my phone ain’t no good for nuttin but making and receiving calls, texts and voicemails…
It cost 30 bucks new and my monthly bill has rarely, if ever… been above $30.
See https://www.consumercellular.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for you. There should be a good market on old style phones with no app capability.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most people aren’t even aware non-Internet access phones are still available; which, is one reason I mentioned it and posted a link to Consumer Cellular. But, I’m sure that as things get worse and people realize such phones are available, many people will be considering them.
LikeLike
Refreshingly easy. Have not missed it at all.
LikeLike
And just today, The Honorable Governor Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania made wearing face masks MANDATORY everywhere — unless you’re at least 6 feet apart.
Little Tom is following closely in Little Andy’s footsteps, so here we come PA!
This is scary stuff indeed.
Sundance’s commentary may, at first glance, seem a bit like hyperbole — only it isn’t!
For more spine-tingling ideas, here’s Amazing Polly’s latest video — where she’s actually making the leap by equating what “our overlords” are now forcing us to do to actual TORTURE:
The video is about 43 minutes long — and worth taking the time to watch/listen.
The “powers that be” are going into overdrive, and we need to push back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 4th, 2020
Non-Compliance begins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amnesty International Report on Torture
LikeLike
She did an excellent job. Sounded like a far stretch but after listening, it fits. It makes sense that those of us with knowledge of the hoax and those behind it are largely unaffected. Those who get their information from the TV are deeply controlled and afraid.
One thing this video drives home is why YouTube permanently deleted Stefan Molyneux’s work. One of Molyneux’s earlier videos explains exactly how tyrants have done this through out history to humanity – and how to set ourselves free.
If you have not – WATCH IT HERE, posted by another user – YouTube will soon ban this version too
LikeLiked by 1 person
– Amnesty International Report on Torture
LikeLike
Except guess who Amnesty International belongs to…….George Soros.
LikeLike
This is outrageous. If they ever call me I’m gonna lie, lie, lie and then lie some more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You will be punished for that. In fact they will assume you are lying.
LikeLike
You are going to have to use cash otherwise those lies are not going to hold up for too long.
LikeLike
we should blackmail the contact tracers – by fabricating evidence that they voted for trump , and threaten to expose them once they are in the middle of their mob partying.
just a thought.
LikeLike
I laughed at them. They found out I was going into the outside and wanted me to complete training. This was in May. I asked why now, and where was my training back in March, before I went outside and might have been exposed?
I was supposed to turn in some contact paperwork, but it’s slipped my mind and I don’t think they want to speak with me again.
I spent 6 months of my life cleaning up a physics experiment gone bad and some paper pusher is going to tell me how to wear a bandanna? 😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
just says you have to answer. Just make things up.
LikeLike
“You have a right to remain silent”
Look at the torture Flynn faced for not remaining silent.
How close are we to waterboarding?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is in violation of Federal HIPPA privacy laws regarding personal private medical information. A smart lawyer will have a field day filing class action suit against State of NY.
LikeLike
Good one. Glad you seem to have faith we still have a functioning legal system.
LikeLike
and I signed my hippa with VAMed.
lol
LikeLike
Where is Barr? Why does it take him years to do what anyone who reads here could do in days?
Not one charge yet from Durham? Are we going to even see the Durham report before the election?
Constitutional rights are getting trampled and he is nowhere to be found.
I never thought I would get to the point where I consider the FBI and the DOJ useless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are not useless.
Just wait until they want to find out everywhere you have been because some admin dept wants them to. You will see they are pretty effective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, where the frick is BARR???
LikeLike
I am not sure you get the plan. Roll it out at state level so Feds claim there is nothing they can do. When its all cemented you will find all the Fed agencies supply the tech and manpower to coordinate it.
Its a nice two step that arrives that both parties want, but we have no way of blocking. Happens lots of times.
LikeLike
I think I’d tell them my primary lingering COVID symptom is short-term memory loss, so I have no idea what ate for breakfast this morning, much less who I was in contact with during my unfortunate illness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Short term memory ablation. Works for Biden. When Joe is ending a sentence, he has forgotten what he said to begin a sentence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s simple. Leave your cell phone at home or remove the battery. Supposedly turning off Bluetooth stops the tracing but…
Then you answer all their questions with false information. When naming names call out local businesses and people you know vote Democrat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly.
LikeLike
The tricky bit is going to be the mandating of electronic only payments in stores.
LikeLike
Dutch Brothers Coffee refused cash for a coffee from my wife last month .Credit or debit card only.
LikeLike
It started already with the “coin shortages”.
LikeLike
This is not surprising but it is otherworldly!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
People, can you see that this is their PRACTICE DRILL for what’s coming down the pike (Bill ‘Gates of Hell’ forced vaccinations/disarmament of Americans). We will have to make our stand. I WILL NOT COMPLY they will have to arrest me and charge me and I will stand on the rule of law and the law of the land. Nobody gets to practice medicine on me without my consent. Period. Get these despicable communists out of my country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope.
LikeLike
Why would you put an optic on a Mac?
Garden hose method is fine!
LikeLike
faraday bag.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m concerned that the number of comments for this post far outweighs the post of the historic change in the trade deals for America.
My gut keeps telling me that President Trump is not 100 percent on target as to the average American is focused on.
We struggle to be glad for future trade deals when we are still fighting for our basic freedoms and rights.
We are living a nightmare that just keeps coming.
I know we have to fight for ourselves because PT can’t help us and that’s okay.
I just hope his administration understands how much the average American is under daily attack.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good points. Nothing else really matters if you’re not free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen ! What will be next ? Food contamination ? Anything to scare us into submission. We push back now or we see this exponentially grow !
LikeLike
He does, he has said from the beginning that the liberal democratic globalist elite want to destroy us and he is just in the way…
LikeLike
LikeLike
Why can he not help? He is one whole branch of govt. He is not just some random guy on twitter.
LikeLike
because Trump is reminding you – that the President is responsible for Presidential duties – he does not rule like a King as Obama did.
You need to look local – and return this country to its REPUBLIC.
LikeLike
You mean unlike all the mayors and governors who seem to have such powers?
Does he have less authority than these?
LikeLike
“My gut keeps telling me that President Trump is not 100 percent on target as to the average American is focused ”
There are things you can do for pesky intestinal problems like that.
Most important is to face reality. Had Donald Trump not stood between us and the globalists with their Uniparty traitors, America’s death march would be past the point of no return.
Second is simple observation: Petty tyrants like Governors and mayors are our problem. We created the mess, we can clean it up – overnight by simply refusing to comply . Why should Donald Trump obliterate the 10th Amendment to do what we will not? He is busy on several strategic battlefronts.
Third is to repeat over and over… “This is our last chance. No one is coming to save us. “
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We struggle to be glad for future trade deals when we are still fighting for our basic freedoms and rights.”
You are commenting at the wrong website. Try spending a few evenings reading even a few of the years of postings Sundance has painstakingly researched and analyzed on Donald Trump’s global trade strategy, then you argue this one with yourself.
LikeLike
This is about testing positive? If so, then if you have flu like symptoms don’t go to a doctor, don’t get tested, rest, drink plenty of fluids and beat it so as not to show up on the radar. 98% recover. Am I missing something?
LikeLike
hmm.. forced testing perhaps?
LikeLike
Yup . Forced testing and rigged PCR tests . Beautiful combo .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heaven forbid you need to go to the hospital for something. You get tested automatically. When will this insanity stop.
LikeLike
This is going to be cute. I live in Burlington Vermont and take the ferry all the time to NY… you know… across our pond?. lololol
LikeLike
DO NOT GET TESTED, if at all possible.
LikeLike
I’m told when you’re having a procedure either in hospital or outpatient, you’re required to take a covid test first. No getting around it unless you cancel ur procedure.
LikeLike
If they run with the second wave crap you should expect to see testing as a requirement for transport systems, govt buildings and perhaps large stores.
LikeLike
Yes. That’s true.
LikeLike
That’s where I am. Suppose to have ct scan and other tests. I’m seriously thinking about cancelling.
LikeLike
I continue to be amazed at language like “Governor So-and-So opened thus-and-such counties.”
Language like that is a trap.
While it relates something factual, the phrasing is that of the enemy.
It implies that the governor has the power to open (or close) counties, when the exact opposite is true.
We all know this. But the enemy has tricked us into reinforcing their messaging.
Better to say “the governor-dictator relented in his/her illegal denial of our constitutional rights in these counties.” More wordy. But it doesn’t play into the paradigm that they are shoving inside our minds.
Mind control is what this whole Covid-19 scam is all about. Plain and simple.
Look at everything they are doing (and NOT what they SAYING) through the lens of MIND CONTROL.
MIND CONTROL! Mind control is how the Gestapo succeeded. They persuaded people that patriotism lay in becoming a snitch. Stalinists the same way.
DemonRATs are lifting pages from past successful transformations of democracies into dictatorships.
Dictatorships of the mind not only slant the story, THEY SEIZE THE NARRATIVE AGENDA.
So you find yourself reading articles that are deep dives into the details of a particular subject, such as Killer Kuomo’s latest Kommunist esKapade.
Kuomo is good at one thing, and it’s the same thing all Kommunists are good at.
DEATH.
Death on an industrial scale.
Death is their lifeblood.
My thinking on all of this is steered by this single rule: When someone breaks the law, there have to be immediate consequences.
“This cannot stand” is the phrase I most closely associate with leaders like Ronald Reagan.
“Immediate consequences” is perhaps the most principle in molding behavior. Our forebears understood and respected the principle. It is exactly why they put it into the U.S. Constitution — i.e., right to a speedy trial and thence to speedy release or punishment.
The worse thing you can do when lawlesslness breaks out is to defer enforcement and punishment.
If I have one criticism of President Trump, of whom I am a stout supporter, it is in letting the lawlessness of so-called “sanctuary cities and states” to remain in place. To my mind, this is and continues to be a colossal error.
Yeah, I know we don’t live in Lincoln’s times, and yeah, I recognize that today few agree with what Lincoln did.
I think he was a genius. He recognized that insurrection wasn’t something that he could “work through.”
It wasn’t something that time could cure.
He thought, like Reagan, “THIS CANNOT STAND!” It merited immediate — and uncompromising — response.
Lincoln stuck to his guns. His goal was simple: Preserve the Union. Everything bent to that goal.
Today is so different from Lincoln’s era that no one is surprised that when states again commit INSURRECTION, the response is flaccid.
President Trump erred in not taking immediate action again the initial insurrection: SANCTUARY CITIES/STATES.
The enemy saw that. He did not crush them. He did not use the brutal powers that Lincoln used in the emergency.
The mindset of “sanctuaries aren’t that bad” has been allowed to grow. No longer are we outraged.
No surprise then that outrage was slow to emerge when demonRAT governors seized dictatorial powers.
Trump is playing the long game, and he recognizes that in acting like Lincoln the process of converting demonRATs to Republicans would have crystalized the moment he levied martial law to reverse the demonRAT dictatorships.
People would instantly choose pro or con, and solidfy in their perceptions.
Martial law seems off the table. Eisenhower and JFK called out the Army and the National Guard to enforce federal integration rulings.
But when states subvert federal efforts to enforce the capture and ejection of illegal aliens, we must stand by and watch — and continue to finance those federal violations.
Martial law in Lincoln’s day saved the Union, which is all that Lincoln really cared about. It ought to be what we most care about.
RIGHT NOW ALL OF THE demonRAT STATE ARE OPERATING OUTSIDE OF THE UNION.
We perceive them as still being part of the USA, buth they are not.
If they were still a part of the Union, outrages like Cuomo’s latest decree would not be allowed to stand for one second.
As Newsom said, CALIFORNIA IS ITS OWN NATION-STATE. He not only believes it, he dared Trump to correct his defiance.
[Crickets.]
From where I sit, America is functionally fractured. It is not reasonable to believe that California or the other demonRAT states can be brought back into the Union by the normal processes of lawsuits and elections.
Force is now required.
Force was required the day that the first sanctuary city or sanctuary state announced its violation of federal law.
They dared us to enforce federal law and correct the situation. We didn’t.
They continue to laugh in our face. They continue to glory in our weakness.
Governors as dictators are the logical outgrowth of all this.
Trying to work within the system — a broken and grossly corrupt system — hasn’t worked.
That’s because we play fair and they cheat. The way to beat a cheater is to smack him down, and kick him out of the game.
Trump will never declare martial law? Right?
Civil war, which would expose America to its enemies, is better?
If Trump fails re-election due to voter fraud, how long do you think it will be before they come for you and me?
Wrap your mind around this: NO CRIME IS TOO BIG FOR THE ENEMY TO COMMIT.
The first thing they’ll do — so fast your head will spin — is to slam shut every site on the Internet, like TheConservativeTreehouse.com, to permanently stifle dissent.
It’s already happening on Facebook, Twitter, etc.
Think it isn’t coming here?
Think they aren’t coming for you?
Think again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In short…GOVERNMENT DOES NOT GRANT US RIGHTS! Our rights are of Divine origin as human beings!
Government is supposed to protect our rights!
Yes, it really is that simple! Just read the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny. Everyone keeps telling me we live in a democracy.
Seems to me the mayors and governors have more direct power than the so called tyrannical European monarchies ever did.
How does that work?
Why even bother with a legislature if you can generate random edicts day after day that have the force of a law?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That last sentence is one demonrat Governors are exploring with great excitement of late. And doing quite well so far with ignoring those pesky legislatures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Contact tracers?
I have a few tracers that will make contact.
Does that count?😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems to me that since there was a party with over 100 people, there is the outside chance of a criminal case. Therefore, each of these 8 people would be perfectly within their rights to take the Fifth Amendment on this Civil “Action.”
LikeLike
I better get into the shop and have my eyes aligned
I’m experiencing a hard drift to the right
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mine have been off 2 clicks for quit a while.
LikeLike
1984 just arrived a few years late.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Politicians breaking laws is no longer breaking news, it’s just breaking wind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I predict cases will go down drastically in NY, as people, except for those with significant symptoms, will stop going to get voluntarily tested so they won’t be subjected to the inquisitions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the left is basically doing all they can to cancel July 4th celebrations, cloaking their real intentions behind the virtue of WhuFlu concern.
We see what you commies are doing……and we knew you were going to do it 3 months ago. #Scamdemic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny how that happened right around Memorial Day too. Who woulda thunk that! I can’t wait to see the great Halloween celebrations, just to see Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years be in lockdown. /s
LikeLike
Yeah, but you’ll have Juneteenth to look forward too next year! 😄…….😒
LikeLike
Indeed, the entire Covid narrative is so hideously distorted, exaggerated, mendacious and risible as to finally confirm what’s actually been at bottom of the successive waves of RussiaGate, UkraineGate, the Impeachment Farce, the Covid-Hysteria and now the Summer of Race Huckstering, too.
Namely: Orange Man Bad!
It’s as simple and primitive as that. In the present instance, only the filter of Orange Man Bad can possibly explain each new twist and turn of the MSM’s Covid narrative, which has essentially degenerated into a running show trial-like prosecution.
But finally they have gotten so desperate and hysterical that they are just flat-out fabricating, censoring and falsifying the evidence with respect to the so-called second wave allegedly hitting the Sun Belt states.
Their true purpose however, is nakedly evident. They are so infuriated about the Donald’s claims that the virus is abating (it is) and that it’s time to reopen America and get back to business (it really is!) that they are literally attempting to tag him with de facto genocide.
Needless to say, whatever is going on in Texas, Florida and Arizona, it isn’t an eruption of the Black Plague, even if you extrapolate the current elevated level of “positives” for several months into the future.
LikeLike
Above from ZeroHedge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just tell them you went to a BLM peaceful protest and may have breathed on just about everyone there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry but I was yelling about this a month ago. The next phase of tyranny is this. They’ve already hired and trained government employees to do all this. Do your own research but the people that have come out about the training says that in certain situations CPS can come take your kids. Don’t believe me? Look for yourself. IMO the riots were a distraction to put the infrastructure in place under “darkness”. Go ahead call me a conspiracy theorist. What would you have said in Jan 2020 if I told you the world was going to shutdown in March 2020?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
I would wager we are looking at medium scale forced internment for defiance of the new rules pretty soon.
They needed to free up all those prison places for some reason.
LikeLike
One other thing… and that is most people who test positive will already have HAD ncv. In other words, the inventor of PCR testing decries its use as a diagnostic tool, as it is easy to mess up, prone to contamination, and only 50% accurate, but mostly because it can tell you nothing about whether a person is ill, how ill, or even infectious. The state will be harassing mostly HEALTHY PEOPLE AND TAKING THEIR RIGHTS AND KIDS AWAY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget to turn it off!
LikeLike
I didn’t realize that was even on my phone. I just checked my iPhone & the app was off.
LikeLike
All part of the plandemic. Every sentient human knows full well what’s going on.
The question is of course what each of us capable chooses to do about it.
This is literally for all the marbles.
It’s war.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
– – Amnesty International Report on Torture
LikeLike
Where does it end? It doesn’t end unless people take action. And it appears we’re just not willing to do that. If the majority decided to stand up against this kind of thing, and other things that are going on right now, it would stop instantly. But no one will because they have been brainwashed by the media into believing that they’re the only ones that want to defend America as founded.
LikeLike
Rioters can attack police officers on video everywhere but people are forced to give up their privacy. If that is what New Yorkers want, then go for it.
LikeLike
Aren’t these actions/requirements in violation of HIPAA?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blue states turning into Communist China before our eyes. Where is AG Barr? Constitutional rights cannot be suspended.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sorry, but all I can see is Adrienne Barbeau.
Hmmmmm …….ahem …… anyway ……. people might try answering all the questions with “what difference at this point does it make?” If that doesn’t work, there is always the line made famous by Gino Fish: “I know of no such person.”
LikeLike
It is hard not to notice Adrienne there. 😲
LikeLike
you need to START SCREAMING that the COVID test is for COLDS
the COVID TEST is for COLDS and then show them the CDC site that says it
FIGHT! FIGHT!
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html
“A positive test result shows you may have antibodies from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. However, there is a chance a positive result means that you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses), such as the one that causes the common cold.”
or DIE DIE
LikeLike
It seems likely it may not even exist as a thing.
The tests return positive for any of the cold viruses floating about. Should be large numbers of positives from that.
Mislabel all the deaths as those having died while having a cold. Get largish numbers of deaths (but strangely no children dying – as you did get during the 68 HK flu)
It could easily be a slightly worse influenza season than normal (hence the old age skew) and the whole thing has been an exercise in getting people to accept the common cold is the black death.
Its like a giant false flag on steroids.
LikeLike
Forget to say that this also means that positive tests in large numbers will never ever go away.
The common cold will become a perpetual prison of tracing and monitoring.
LikeLike
‘Public Safety’ government agencies are exempt from HIPAA. That means they have access to the information and can do whatever they want with it, as long as their purpose has some ‘rational basis’ of a connection to public safety.
It’s not all de-personalized either, as the writer above noted in his/her work. I practice aviation law. FAA and NTSB get access to pilot’s personal medical information all the time — then do whatever they want with it, all in the name of ‘safety’.
LikeLike
People can just say they’re not documented and they’re scared. Seems to work to the benefit of some to get the authorities not to do anything to them
LikeLike
Communist democrats will do anything to damage President Trump, including damaging America, and will do anything to destroy President Trump, including destroying America.
Disguised as mother’s milk, the edicts by the mayors and governors, are dictatorial commands with no check on absolute executive power.
The communist democrat mayors and governors are good at getting elected in the party machine, but have no leadership skills, empty suits faking being captain of the ship.
LikeLike