FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Discusses Why FCC Designated Huawei and ZTE as National Security Threats…

Lou Dobbs had an interview with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai tonight discussing why the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats.

20 Responses to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Discusses Why FCC Designated Huawei and ZTE as National Security Threats…

  1. A2 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    👇👇just uploaded on YouTube a speech at the Oslo Freedom Forum from a year ago by Professor Balding who has done the seminal work on Huawei

  2. Skidroe says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    I have got to say it again. Don’t buy anything made in China. Walk away from it. Do without if you have to. BOYCOTT CHINA PRODUCTS! If all conservatives would stop buying China products it would destroy them. It is one way we can actually help America.

  3. Bobby Lee says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Go here for USA made products. More than 5,000 available.

    https://madeinusaforever.com/

  4. Skidroe says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Sepco Systems is a sun powered lighting company. ALL MADE IN AMERICA!

  5. Gary Siegel says:
    June 30, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    Almost four years into the Trump administration and its only happening now? Did the FCC really need all this time to figure out that these companies are tightly controlled by the CCP and that they were both bent on stealing as much technology as possible and infiltrating deep into US communication systems?

  6. cherokeepeople says:
    June 30, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    not related to solar lights but.in other articles by sundance he relates to how companies have been leaving china for thailand and vietnam.now last weekend i went and bought some black pipe “hope that isn’t racist or offensive to the snowflakes”anyway i also needed some fittings and unions.got 10 sticks of 10 ft 1/2 pipe and thought man this is some nice looking pipe.stamped on it “made in vietnam” i thought nice.went to put everything together and the unions were also vietnam,but when i got to the 90 degree fittings they were made in china and they were the crudest fittings i have ever seen.china can kiss my ass.

  7. GB Bari says:
    June 30, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    So this move only affects communications networks being funded in part with FCC dollars.

    That means state or locally funded infrastructure that involves zero funds from the FCC can still theoretically use Huawei or ZTE products.

    Chairman Pai failed to directly answer Lou’s question (at about 3:50) as to whether this means the Feds are booting ALL Huawei /ZTE products out of the USA. I wonder what authority the FCC has over what products are selected by Podunk County, in Flyover State, USA, if no government facility is located in that county.

    • tangled_up_in_blue says:
      June 30, 2020 at 11:19 pm

      Our mn local telecom co. is privately owned.
      I would guess many out-lying providers are similarly situated.
      I’m not the best dog to send down this rabbit hole, but it seems ripe for corruption.
      Especially at a state level.

      • GB Bari says:
        June 30, 2020 at 11:30 pm

        Yes. Chairman Pai’s avoidance of Lou’s question left me uncomfortable, but maybe total elimination requires more authority. But then I thought by naming the two companies as security risks…. ?

        Somehow, there has to be some overarching law or EO that can authoritatively forbid any part of the US comm network to contain devices or use software from the two Chinese companies.

        • tangled_up_in_blue says:
          June 30, 2020 at 11:35 pm

          With the massive push for bb access,(agenda21) I bet many of the laws are already written by commies.

          • A2 says:
            June 30, 2020 at 11:46 pm

            I think the answer to your question is in this legislative document.👇

            Click to access DA-20-690A1.pdf

            You need to read to the end.

            )
            64. We decline the Rural Wireless Association’s request to further delay any final determination of Huawei until such time as a reimbursement mechanism is established.230 Nothing in the Commission’s rule or the Secure Networks Act requires the Commission to continue funding equipment and services posing a national security threat to communications networks or the communications supply chain until a reimbursement mechanism is established. On the contrary, the Secure Networks Act directs the Commission to prohibit the use of USF funds for covered equipment and services within 180 days after its enactment, while providing the Commission one year to complete the rulemaking to establish the reimbursement program.231 Additionally, this designation does not require any USF recipient to remove and replace existing equipment. Rather, the effect of this designation is merely to prohibit the future use of USF support to purchase, obtain, maintain, improve, modify, or otherwise support any such equipment or services. Although we recognize that prohibiting the use of USF funds for Huawei equipment or services may burden USF recipients who use such equipment or services, as the Commission explained in the Order, that burden pales in comparison to the cost of delaying implementation of this designation and allowing USF funds to fund equipment and services that threaten our national security.232 We therefore see no reason to delay the designation.”

            So it is in reality a ban.

