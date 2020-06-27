A Working Man’s Message From Across The Pond….

Chris McGlade recites his 2018 poem “The Right To Hate”, from his hometown in the north of England. A working man’s view of left-wing intolerance.
Way too many apologies. And the class warfare (“fox hunt”) stuff is out of line. It’s OK to be male. it’s OK to be heterosexual. It’s OK to be White. And Europe is the home of White people. And yeah, nationalism in the best interests of the English, not globalism.
Oh and ALL lives matter. For the record.
But it’s real. And I take his words on their face, what I agree with/what I don’t agree with, just like I would a brother or a friend.
Fair enough. Might be a Brit thing.
You know nothing about British society I see . He is totally inline and on point .
Actually I know it well enough as i’ve been there twice and my first cousin grew up there, and I’ve been dealing with the consequences of that location all his life. I reject the Brit thing is all. Maybe that’s why my ancestors shot them during the Revolution.
This man understands what freedom is. A brilliant poem. Well done, sir.
Yup, people have had enough and here’s this guy also
Oh, the unnecessary language 😢. When did this become okay? I can’t listen to it and I’m no prude but, aaauuuggghhh!!
The language was ABSOLUTELY neccesary. I do not believe he took the Lords name in vain (without relistening, I can’t be sure) as for the rest of his undeleted expletives, they are totally appropriate.
Sometimes, being nice and polite, and saying “please” works.
But, when dealing with pure evil, it just encourages being walked over. With some people, in some situations, you need to hit em, upside the head with a 2×4; not to HARM them, but just to get their attention.
So, if you didn’t forget the /S at the end of your post, and seriously were offended by the language, gotta say
“GROW a pair, and either use your weopon to cover my 6, pass me ammunition, or, with all due respect, get the HE!! OUT of my foxhole!”
Again, just my humble opinion,…
Wow. Don Jr. needs to share it.
They had two terrorist attacks there within the past week. Hear anything reported? Nor will you. In the Glasgow knifing one Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claims it’s “not terror related.” A “refugee” upset with his meals you know placed in living quarters by an agency contracted to handle their “guests”, this one from Sudan… that people like the guy in the video pay the price for. But nothing to see… move on now:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-reading-stabbing-declared-terror-22227968
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jun/26/armed-police-seen-entering-building-in-serious-glasgow-incident
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/06/26/glasgow-stabbing-armed-police-reportedly-seen-storming-hotel/
This needs to go on Parler…from there it will be sent far and wide.
That’s a very intelligent and talented man.
Thank you. Sharing far and wide.
Well I tell you what, If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t working class.
– Joe Biden
This is a world wide awakening of regular people who have discovered we’ve been lied to, led the wrong direction, and deceived.
All by an elite group of that want to run the world.
If we hadn’t elected DJT, we never would have seen the corruption that was”our” Government exposed. Radicals wear suits and work in the FBI and DOJ, they’re not just nut cases in the streets dressed in black.
It’s truly a world movement of people waking to the corruption of their own Govts. and seeking answers.
My daughter and her husband took a delayed honeymoon to England and Ireland last year. My SIL is a Man United Fan, and took in a game at Old Trafford (oh well), but there was also a match nearby at Burnley … just North of Manchester. No interest in the teams per se, but a chance to experience a different town in the what? “Midlands”? And take in another LIVE EPL match.
My daughter said that little side trip became the best part of their trip … as they were immediately befriended by some local Burnley supporters who took them out to their home pub after the match, and showed them their city. Genuinely lovely people, who went far out of their way to be nice.
Please note: these were the same Burnley people likely responsible for flying a plane over their stadium last week … with a banner reading: “White lives matter” whilst the players were all on their knees with jerseys all reading: “Black lives matter” on their backs. These are the people who swung the BREXIT vote in favor of King and country over faceless Eurocrats in Belgium. These are the people of this poem … standing up for what is theirs. For what is right.
Congrats to this poet … spot on! You’re neither “thick” … nor a “c*nt”. You’re the kind of man who would have shown my American daughter and her husband a right good time.
Unfortunately my British cousins have been disarmed. Left to the tender mercies of thire soon to be new masters. They will be given a choice- kneel before Allah or die. They will go peacefully into enslavement.Here in the states things are different ,just the opposite. Our new masters are emerging but it will not end peacefully. UnCivil War is coming.Better to die on my feet than live on my knees.
This man especially didn’t seem to appreciate his 2 year old granddaughter being accused of being guilty of slavery. Obviously, it will take many years in a PC Reeducation Camp for him to get his attitude brought up to the proper standard. And it should go without saying that he must never be allowed any form of communication with his granddaughter as he would likely try to convince her that she is actually innocent.
