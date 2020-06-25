Today, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and remember the brave American soldiers who selflessly sacrificed their lives in the fight for peace.

Attending with the President and First Lady was Secretary David Bernhardt, Department of the Interior; Secretary Robert Wilkie, Department of Veteran Affairs; and Ambassador Lee Soo Hyuck, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the United States

.

Korean War Veteran Participants Included:

MG Omar Jones, Commanding General, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region

Hwang Hye Kyung, Spouse of Ambassador Lee Soo Hyuck Gerald Merna, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marine Division – Chosin Reservoir, Army: 2nd Division, 38 Infantry Regiment

Joseph Ade, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marines, 1st Battalion Hill 812 Bravo Company

Arthur Cooke, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marine, 2nd Battalion – Chosin Reservoir

Thaddeus Gembczynski, United States Marine Corps: 1st Battalion, 5th Marines – Chosin Reservoir

William Tapley, United States Army: Counterintelligence, First Cavalry Division – Chosin Reservoir

George Patton, Jr., United States Army: 25th Infantry Division

John Coleman, United States Army: 25th Field ArtilleryBattalion, 40th Infantry Division

Carlyle Agrelius, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marines, 2nd Battalion – Chosin Reservoir Campaign

Huck Wiley, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marines, 2nd Battalion Weapons Company

Ronnie Fukuoka, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marines, Radioman

Ben Chism, United States Army: 92nd Field Artillery Division, 9th Army