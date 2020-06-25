Today, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War and remember the brave American soldiers who selflessly sacrificed their lives in the fight for peace.
Attending with the President and First Lady was Secretary David Bernhardt, Department of the Interior; Secretary Robert Wilkie, Department of Veteran Affairs; and Ambassador Lee Soo Hyuck, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the United States
.
Korean War Veteran Participants Included:
- MG Omar Jones, Commanding General, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region
- Hwang Hye Kyung, Spouse of Ambassador Lee Soo Hyuck Gerald Merna, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marine Division – Chosin Reservoir, Army: 2nd Division, 38 Infantry Regiment
- Joseph Ade, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marines, 1st Battalion Hill 812 Bravo Company
- Arthur Cooke, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marine, 2nd Battalion – Chosin Reservoir
- Thaddeus Gembczynski, United States Marine Corps: 1st Battalion, 5th Marines – Chosin Reservoir
- William Tapley, United States Army: Counterintelligence, First Cavalry Division – Chosin Reservoir
- George Patton, Jr., United States Army: 25th Infantry Division
- John Coleman, United States Army: 25th Field ArtilleryBattalion, 40th Infantry Division
- Carlyle Agrelius, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marines, 2nd Battalion – Chosin Reservoir Campaign
- Huck Wiley, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marines, 2nd Battalion Weapons Company
- Ronnie Fukuoka, United States Marine Corps: 1st Marines, Radioman
- Ben Chism, United States Army: 92nd Field Artillery Division, 9th Army
This is my favorite memorial in DC.
Absolutely incredible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mine too! I was so moved when I saw it the first time. The statues seemed so life like. At night it was surreal to walk there.
LikeLike
Too bad those great vets are disarmed. I bet some would like to stack up the Antifa anarchists like cordwood.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I will commemorate my uncle…he was like a big brother. When he came back from Korea he was haunted from his time on the front lines as an infantry rifles. He was promoted to Staff Sargent, but decided to get out. He passed away two years ago….and miss him.
LikeLiked by 12 people
No masks, no one taking a knee… how very refreshing.
In a former life, I spent a great deal of time showing these memorials to visitors, and it’s just so good to see our President and First Lady respecting them and all that they mean.
LikeLiked by 11 people
it must really hurt as you watch these animals destroying memorials –
they are assaulting our “domestic tranquility”
it IS so good to see our President and First Lady, I am so proud of them both!
LikeLiked by 3 people
How very kind and thoughtful of you. Thank you.
I left those times behind early in the 0zero administration — could not stand to look at that man or watch the news anymore. It wasn’t a party issue; I’ve never subscribed to either wing of the Uniparty.
Then, in recent months, I thought I had only cold anger left. But this, today, somehow made me tear up and remember who I was back then.
It IS good to see the Trumps, and especially that look of affinity between them.
Thanks and blessings, all!
LikeLiked by 5 people
For his part, Eisenhower genuinely wanted the war over quickly, and, ironically, it was both the military and political experience he gained in winning WWII that allowed him to end the Korean War, despite formidable opposition.
That opposition began the moment he (as promised) arrived in Korea. South Korea’s president, Syngman Rhee, immediately harangued him with the need to launch one last all-out offensive that would destroy North Korea. For his part, the commander of U.S. forces in South Korea, Gen. Mark Clark, outlined his plan for a large-scale frontal attack against the North Korean army, backed by air and sea operations against the Chinese mainland, which Clark was sure would mean final victory.
Had Adlai Stevenson won the presidency instead of Eisenhower, it is quite possible that Stevenson, a military neophyte, would have deferred to the expertise of Gen. Clark, a decorated commander who had led the hard-fought and ultimately successful Italian campaign against Nazi and Italian forces in WWII. Stevenson might also have bowed to Rhee, the head-of-state of America’s ally, and a man who, supposedly, knew the facts on the ground better than did Stevenson.
But Eisenhower, a lifelong military man with an ever-growing understanding of civilian politics, wasn’t so easily cowed. He quickly sized Rhee up as a despot, and he thought Clark’s plan was a gamble not worth taking, so he said no, and the war ended in a stalemate.
As a postscript, when Eisenhower left office in 1960, he could (and did) boast, truthfully, that after the Korean War ended, a war he inherited, not one American soldier died in combat on his watch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But he was wrong, it was the start of the political wars and we are reaping its after math now.
If he had destroyed NK amd China with the superior weapons, and I mean ALL of them, we wouldn’t be having the trouble we are with China and NK
LikeLike
What a beautiful, moving ceremony.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My Dad was on the front lines. God bless you Pops.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dear Uncle John, RIP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My neighbor was badly wounded in the war. He got shot through the shin and through the upper arm. The silver lining to this cloud is that he said after he healed, his scars gave him no trouble in life until he got into his 80s! Then, they started to cause him some pain. He’s still doing fine, and so is his wife.
I think he was in the Army for all of just a few months. Basic training. Then he shipped out. Very soon, he and nine other soldiers were assigned to go take out a Chinese machine gun nest. They failed. Only two of the ten came back alive, both badly wounded.
When my boy joined the Army two years ago, my neighbor asked him to think long and hard about it, given what he’d been through. My boy did and still decided to join. At that, my neighbor gave him $100!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My late first husband was a severely wounded Marine veteran of the withdrawal from the Chosin Reservoir. RIP, Bob. Semper Fi!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My father was there (may he rest in peace). One story I remember well, was him telling me about the typhoon they sailed the troop ship thru en route
Truly a great generation that can’t be honored enough
LikeLiked by 1 person
My uncle Bob fought the Korean War
RIP Uncle Bob. I miss your laughter so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Father , two Uncles and Father in law fought in the Korean War. RIP
LikeLike
My Dad served for the duration of hostilities in Korea. Suffered phosphor burns from a phosphor grenade, and was awarded a Bronze Star with V, as well. He was also a Veteran of WW2, and Vietnam. Korea was the war he hated most. Said it was way colder than the Battle Of The Bulge. … He never got to see any of the memorials in DC.
My Platoon Commander in Vietnam was a Chosin survivor, and one of my DI’s was a B.A.R. (Browning Automatic Rifle) man in Korea. Many of my senior NCO’s and Officers were Korean war Vets.
I’ve been to DC for the Marine Corps Birthday, and Veterans Day a few times. Always visit the Korean war memorial, take a seat at the pool and say a prayer for Dad and those who served there … God Bless them, and our President.
LikeLike
God Bless Lt. General Chesty Puller. RIP
LikeLike