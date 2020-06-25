Devin Nunes Discusses Peter Strzok Notes that Tie Obama and Biden to Flynn Targeting…

Devin Nunes appears for a short interview with Martha MacCallum to discuss the latest information in/around the background investigation of the Michael Flynn case.
Devin is on Parler. He posted for us to watch him before he went on the air.
Let start a good and healthy movement . Pls send flowers and card to Biden and his team “ Get well soon”
“Sorry for your loss…”
“send flowers”
Are there ant restrictions on sending poison ivy through the U.S. Postal Service? If so, maybe another carrier will have to do. I know the big one with the lighter colored trucks does not ask what is in your package when you drop it off, as long as you have valid ID..
“the Michael Flynn case”
I am just going to post this here.
Again.
Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell on the problems with the FBI and why the FBI needs to be shut down.
He said that on Fox 2-3 years ago. He was right then and he is right now. He said back then that nothing short of the US Marshals taking over the responsibilities would work.
FOX won’t let Chris Farrell appear on their shows anymore.
Did everyone puke while watching the Wray interview?? Why isn’t he fired already???
This was simply a move by DeepState so that Barr could put off any potential charges/announcements until after the election since now, after all of this time, the DEM nominee is under investigation.
Can people not see what the play is here?
Of course Biden and Obama were crooked. This won’t change a single vote, though. I assume the president understands that, and that he won’t run on “where’s the outrage?” like loser Bob Dole.
From the Deep State Procedural Manual:
“Delay is the royal road to killing anything that would hurt you. Presidents come and go. You are eternal.”
THIS is the problem with term limits on a President.
I know that Roosevelt was the anti-Chist, but this can work both ways. This is why the Framers left the Presidency open.
as promised, I will post THE LIST (OBAMAGATE LIST). I have included several recommendations and have added them to this list. This list is NOT EXHAUSTIVE. IT is “LIVE”. feel free to contribute names of conspirators and co-conspirators who should be investigated and punished for their roles in the coup.
In the “spirit” of BOGEYFREE, I have roughly formed A LIST…of conspirators/co-conspirators.
I would invite anyone here to add to the list …I will call it the OBAMAGATE LIST (OL for short)
The Coup manufactured against this president and his associates AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE is the most egregious abuse of power and the most prodigious criminal act in American history.
The following list of persons are likely conspirators directly involved in this coup or aided and enabled it by intentionally ignoring red flags and are thus named co-conspirators:
(there is no order priority in this list)
Bill Taylor
Eric Ciaramella
Rosenstein
Mueller/Team
Andrew Weissmann
Comey,
Christopher Wray
McCabe
Strozk
Page
Laycock
Kadzic
Yates
Baker
Bruce Ohr
Nellie Ohr
Priestap
Kortan
Campbell
Sir Richard Dearlove
Steele
Simpson
Joseph Mifsud
Alexander Downer
Stefan “The Walrus” Halper
Azra Turk
Kerry
Hillary
Huma
Mills
Brennan
Gina Haspel
Clapper
Lerner
Farkas
Power
Lynch,
Rice
Jarrett
Holder
Brazile
Sessions (patsy?)
Nadler
Schiff
Pelosi
James E. Boasberg
SCJ Roberts
OBAMA
Sidney Blumenthal
Cody Shearer
Glenn Simpson
Clinesmith
Hannigan
Dana Boente
Don Lemon
Chris Cuomo
Rachael Madcow
Shep Smith
Chris Wallace
Nicole Wallace
David Ignatius
John McCain
Warner
Burr
Wolfe
“Gang of Eight”
Baker
Collyer
Chalupa
Farkas
Alpevoritch
Halper
Chirs Donnely
Daniel Lafayeedney
What about John McCain’s assistant, David Kramer?
Concur, Added!
Carter Page
Does not matter if indictments happen before the election. If President Trump does not win by a landslide and have lawyers in every state to immediately challenge any shenanigans they will not concede. They have not accepted a presidential loss since 1988.
The Democrats and their uniparty allies Republicans will die on this elections hill.
Obama asks if the is anything he should not tell the transition team. The Strzok notes indicate Comey responded the the President, telling him that he should not tell the transition team that the Flynn/Kislyak calls were legit.
The Fox pundit tries t white wash this saying that Comey was trying to do the right thing. I do not buy that for one second.
Yep
oblahma couldn’t possibly have been involved, because that would qualify as a HUGE scandal, and as we have been told repeatedly by he himself, his administration didn’t have so much as a SMIDGEON of corruption.
All of his 30 or so “scandals” are just a figment of our wild, racist imaginations. /
The main way I interpret the Comey note about the Flynn/Kislyak call being legit is that this note FOLLOWS Obama asking if there is anything he should not tell the Trump Transition Team. I.e. Comey is telling Obama not to inform the Transition Team that they believe the call was legitimate.
If they tell Trump’s team the call was just fine, they can’t sandbag the Trump team through fake news media leaks, and they can’t lie to Pence about what Flynn actually said.
I don’t think Comey was trying to do the right thing at all, as McCallum suggests. The note, to me, in the context of Obama’s question, says they planned to weaponize the call so the less Trump’s team knew about it the better.
I picture all of them in the room, simultaneously writing their own CYA memos blaming the others. Except for Biden–he’s eating paste. Again.
Martha tells Devin his defamation case against Twitter has been thrown out and she is wrong! How embarrassing for little Miss Snark.
