Devin Nunes Discusses Peter Strzok Notes that Tie Obama and Biden to Flynn Targeting…

Devin Nunes appears for a short interview with Martha MacCallum to discuss the latest information in/around the background investigation of the Michael Flynn case.

  1. T2020 says:
    June 25, 2020 at 10:25 pm

    Devin is on Parler. He posted for us to watch him before he went on the air.

  2. SR says:
    June 25, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Let start a good and healthy movement . Pls send flowers and card to Biden and his team “ Get well soon”

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 25, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    “the Michael Flynn case”

    I am just going to post this here.
    Again.

    Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell on the problems with the FBI and why the FBI needs to be shut down.

  4. albertus magnus says:
    June 25, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    This was simply a move by DeepState so that Barr could put off any potential charges/announcements until after the election since now, after all of this time, the DEM nominee is under investigation.

    Can people not see what the play is here?

  5. Sentient says:
    June 25, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    Of course Biden and Obama were crooked. This won’t change a single vote, though. I assume the president understands that, and that he won’t run on “where’s the outrage?” like loser Bob Dole.

  6. necsumadeoinformis says:
    June 25, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    From the Deep State Procedural Manual:

    “Delay is the royal road to killing anything that would hurt you. Presidents come and go. You are eternal.”

    • WSB says:
      June 25, 2020 at 11:06 pm

      THIS is the problem with term limits on a President.

      I know that Roosevelt was the anti-Chist, but this can work both ways. This is why the Framers left the Presidency open.

  7. regitiger says:
    June 25, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    as promised, I will post THE LIST (OBAMAGATE LIST). I have included several recommendations and have added them to this list. This list is NOT EXHAUSTIVE. IT is “LIVE”. feel free to contribute names of conspirators and co-conspirators who should be investigated and punished for their roles in the coup.

    In the “spirit” of BOGEYFREE, I have roughly formed A LIST…of conspirators/co-conspirators.

    I would invite anyone here to add to the list …I will call it the OBAMAGATE LIST (OL for short)

    The Coup manufactured against this president and his associates AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE is the most egregious abuse of power and the most prodigious criminal act in American history.

    The following list of persons are likely conspirators directly involved in this coup or aided and enabled it by intentionally ignoring red flags and are thus named co-conspirators:
    (there is no order priority in this list)

    Bill Taylor
    Eric Ciaramella
    Rosenstein
    Mueller/Team
    Andrew Weissmann
    Comey,
    Christopher Wray
    McCabe
    Strozk
    Page
    Laycock
    Kadzic
    Yates
    Baker
    Bruce Ohr
    Nellie Ohr
    Priestap
    Kortan
    Campbell
    Sir Richard Dearlove
    Steele
    Simpson
    Joseph Mifsud
    Alexander Downer
    Stefan “The Walrus” Halper
    Azra Turk
    Kerry
    Hillary
    Huma
    Mills
    Brennan
    Gina Haspel
    Clapper
    Lerner
    Farkas
    Power
    Lynch,
    Rice
    Jarrett
    Holder
    Brazile
    Sessions (patsy?)
    Nadler
    Schiff
    Pelosi
    James E. Boasberg
    SCJ Roberts
    OBAMA
    Sidney Blumenthal
    Cody Shearer
    Glenn Simpson
    Clinesmith
    Hannigan
    Dana Boente
    Don Lemon
    Chris Cuomo
    Rachael Madcow
    Shep Smith
    Chris Wallace
    Nicole Wallace
    David Ignatius
    John McCain
    Warner
    Burr
    Wolfe
    “Gang of Eight”
    Baker
    Collyer
    Chalupa
    Farkas
    Alpevoritch
    Halper
    Chirs Donnely
    Daniel Lafayeedney

  8. Parker Longbaugh says:
    June 25, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Does not matter if indictments happen before the election. If President Trump does not win by a landslide and have lawyers in every state to immediately challenge any shenanigans they will not concede. They have not accepted a presidential loss since 1988.
    The Democrats and their uniparty allies Republicans will die on this elections hill.

  9. sDee says:
    June 25, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Obama asks if the is anything he should not tell the transition team. The Strzok notes indicate Comey responded the the President, telling him that he should not tell the transition team that the Flynn/Kislyak calls were legit.

    The Fox pundit tries t white wash this saying that Comey was trying to do the right thing. I do not buy that for one second.

  10. Harlan says:
    June 25, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    oblahma couldn’t possibly have been involved, because that would qualify as a HUGE scandal, and as we have been told repeatedly by he himself, his administration didn’t have so much as a SMIDGEON of corruption.

    All of his 30 or so “scandals” are just a figment of our wild, racist imaginations. /

  11. hokkoda says:
    June 25, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    The main way I interpret the Comey note about the Flynn/Kislyak call being legit is that this note FOLLOWS Obama asking if there is anything he should not tell the Trump Transition Team. I.e. Comey is telling Obama not to inform the Transition Team that they believe the call was legitimate.

    If they tell Trump’s team the call was just fine, they can’t sandbag the Trump team through fake news media leaks, and they can’t lie to Pence about what Flynn actually said.

    I don’t think Comey was trying to do the right thing at all, as McCallum suggests. The note, to me, in the context of Obama’s question, says they planned to weaponize the call so the less Trump’s team knew about it the better.

  12. The Gipper Lives says:
    June 25, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    I picture all of them in the room, simultaneously writing their own CYA memos blaming the others. Except for Biden–he’s eating paste. Again.

  13. Linda K. says:
    June 25, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    Martha tells Devin his defamation case against Twitter has been thrown out and she is wrong! How embarrassing for little Miss Snark.

