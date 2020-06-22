Boston DOJ Arrest Business Owner Fraudulently Taking Millions From PPP Program…

The DOJ in Boston have announced the arrest of a Winchester resident, Elijah Majak Buoi, 38, for seeking more than $13 million in PPP loans from the COVID rescue package.
BOSTON – A Winchester man was arrested today and charged with allegedly filing fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $13 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for COVID-19 relief through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Elijah Majak Buoi, 38, was charged in a criminal complaint with wire fraud, and will appear in federal court in Boston this afternoon.
According to the complaint, Buoi is the president and CEO of an information technology services company, Sosuda Tech, LLC. Between April 2020 and June 2020, Buoi allegedly submitted fraudulent applications for over $13 million in PPP loans through SBA-approved lenders. In these applications, Buoi misrepresented the number of employees and payroll expenses and falsely certified that the United States was the primary residence for his employees.
Buoi also allegedly submitted falsified documentation in support of his applications for PPP funds. The complaint further alleges that Buoi ultimately received over $2 million in PPP funds. The government has seized approximately $1.98 million from Sosuda’s business bank accounts.
“The defendant tried to defraud an emergency program designed to help businesses, and their employees, survive the most difficult economic crisis since the Great Depression,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. “This behavior is reprehensible, and my office is committed to rooting out and prosecuting this kind of fraud wherever we find it.” (read more)
What a scumbag! I also bet he is a democrat!
Sounds like a MB to me.
Nah–He’s probably Irish 😉
I’m outraged that the FBI is outraged that there are criminals.
Good grief!
I am glad the FBI is doing its job.
Falsifying loan apps is a big no-no. He’ll become a convicted felon and do time for this. And I’m sure there’ll be plenty more like him….
They misspelled “unsurprising”.
Odds are at least 9-1 Buoi is a democrat based on his demographic.
The govt. never accounts for human nature, ever, and neither do most leftists.
I cannot find a picture of this guy anywhere. Strange.
I just checked his ‘company’ website and the address is a home …
Quick search seems like he is a real winner. s/🙄
Ok now back to the coup …
Took less than 3 months to catch this guy and arrest him.The coup plotters have been at large for 3.5 years. Maybe Billy Bagpipes can root out the coup plotters and arrest them…oh who am I kidding.
You got to be impressed that he took the ol’ saying to heart: “If ya going to do crime, go big”
Just like one of the husbands from one of those worthless basketball housewives shows in Atlanta. He was buying jewelry and paying child support and buying cars and got caught right away. Those who falsely took the PPP money are not sleeping well unless you are a multinational company.
“… as a means to ripoff the federal gov at the expense of hard-working taxpayers”
AHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Does this mean they’ll also be investigating themselves!? Only to discover they need to shut down their entire agency for the same reason?!
Oh wait, that’d actually require the ability to properly investigate & some self-awareness. Never-mind!
Where’s Hunter?
Didn’t he get abut $1,500,000,000 from Chiba for his father’s office?
Apparently the FBI can charge someone for “allegedly” breaking the law?
I understand innocence until proven guilty but the wording seems kinda
strange to me…almost like “We’ll keep an eye on you but you’re free to go…Don’t do it again, OK?”
Meanwhile, Creepy Uncle Joe is still rolling in untold million$$$ of Ukraine/Chicomm bribery…while running for president. Moral of the story…”Don’t try this at home.”
Checked Bing and Google using business name and perps name … surprise surprise No Picture of perp appears on many pages. Only conclusion, he is one of those evil Amish felons..
The total amount of PPP fraud won’t be known for years, but when we find out it will be an astounding amount.
“Between April 2020 and June 2020, Buoi allegedly submitted fraudulent applications…”
“applications” – plural! Expect to see A LOT more of these announcements over the next few months…
This is hard to believe. You’d think a man with such a classic and traditional American name as “Elijah Majak Buoi” would be an upstanding citizen
Well, Buoi is an Italian name. Elijah Buoi, according to LinkedIn is our man…and black as the ace of spades. Photo and braggadocio here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/elijah-buoi-3984a518b
Beat me to it.
Can’t find a photo in any news stories. You know what that means. Yup! HERE he is:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/elijah-buoi-3984a518b
I had the same suspicion, and here is his Twitter profile:
https://twitter.com/ElijahBuoiMajak/photo
Color me surprised! /s
Wonder why there was no photo of the guy indicted last week over the VA ventilator theft and resale…
Looks like he “graduated” from a more modest GoFundMe scam to the “big time” of PPP:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/NyarwengBravedYouthCommunicationSupport
Sounds like the contemporary version of what used to be called a “vaporware” company (from his Linked In page):
“SOSUDA TECH is an Engineering/IT Service Startup company, BORN TECHNOLOGICALLY & INNOVATIVELY DIGITAL to render IT and Engineering Services/Solutions needed by our clients and business partners. Sosudants believe that nothing is beyond SOSUDA TECH’s technical and innovative know-how!!”
“Our Fundamental success lies in the success of our customers. We collaborate with them to sharpen our insights and amplify their victories by executing everything with utmost excellence. When treating everyone with respect, we nurture an open environment where everyone is encouraged to learn, share and grow equally.”
Read the company’s internet page below, especially the About page. Read it carefully. Subject and verb tenses don’t match, singular and plural don’t agree, adjectives not used properly, and the whole thing is a string of tech jargon and overblown “World Class” type hyperbole. My guess is it is just him, Look up the company address on Google Maps. It looks like a multi-unit residential building (notice the multiple electric meters). All fake.
https://www.sosudatech.com/about-sosuda/
