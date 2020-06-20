Larry Elder Discusses Race, Cultural Marxism and Democrats…

Conservative thinker Larry Elder appears for a lengthy conversation with Jan Jekielek about race and politics for the Epoch Times show, American Thought Leaders.
…”Democrats don’t want a color-blind society, they want a color-coordinated society”… ~ Larry Elder
“Conservative thinker Larry Elder”
IIRC it was Mr. Elder that said some 25 to 30 years ago that in reality there was very little difference between the Republican and Democrat political parties.
They just took turns playing “good guy, bad guy”, while keeping the populace squabbling they were laughing all the way to the bank.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Totally agree with Mr. Elder’s statement. That’s why the Uniparty hates Trump so much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting video here, something Sundance didn’t want to talk about. Lots of info.
LikeLike
Huh.
Have you discussed this with Sundance? If you find something interesting and don’t have your own website, most people consider it rude to insult the host prior to introducing your discovery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
0bama got his political career started with the help of dorn and ayers, and described ayers as “just another guy in the hood” on abc news. They were involved in many things together, like the race for the top educational plan.
LikeLike
“…”Democrats don’t want a color-blind society, they want a color-coordinated society”… ~ Larry Elder”
So true! If they did, they wouldn’t have created the “black community”, “Hispanic community”, “China Town” etc etc…Nations within nations, destroys the nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A house divided against itself, cannot stand.”
~ said Jesus, then said by Abraham Lincoln.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for highlighting that, tex.
LikeLike
…”Democrats don’t want a color-blind society, they want a color-coordinated society”…
~ Larry Elder
They want to color-coordinate shades of blood red.
H.G. Well’s Warning:
The people of the fascist left didn’t know what they were doing. The country would be drenched in blood.. It was all folly, madness, a crime against humanity! The people of the fascist left spoke so lightly of war; they didn’t know what they were talking about. War is a terrible thing! They mistook, too, the people of Middle America. They were a peaceable people but an earnest people, and they would fight, too. They were not going to let this country be destroyed without a mighty effort to save it.
Besides, where were their men and appliances of war to contend against them? Middle Americans had and could use both. They could hardly hardly do more than pull down statues, loot and set fires They rushed into war with one of the most powerful, ingeniously mechanical, and determined people on Earth — right at their doors. They were bound to fail. Only in their hate and propaganda were they prepared for war. In all else they were totally unprepared, with an evil cause to start with. At first they would make some headway, but as their limited resources and even more limited courage began to fail, their efforts would begin to wane. If they would have but stopped and thought, they would have seen in the end that they would surely fail.
LikeLike
Can we please turn the channel. I am done with all conversation based on race.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too!
LikeLike
It has gotten rather tedious and certainly intellectually boring. At this point, disguising various chili recipes would be more productive and exciting.
LikeLike
If you “turned the channel” you missed the most sincere, fact-based, informed, constructive conversation about race I’ve seen in a while…. I respectfully suggest it is worth your time to watch that interview. Sometimes you don’t pick the topics, the topics pick you. And it pays to be smart. Larry Elder will make you smart.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was unintentional on my part to imply his video was not worth watching. I was expressing frustration which has me tuning out.
LikeLike
Wonderful interview. Well done.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, in Seattle, the morons that created an “autonomous zone” for their BLM anarchist collective are now whining that city ambulances did not rush into the area when shooting broke out….. what a bunch of total MORONS…… you broke it, you own it, clowns!! What sane paramedics would rush into such an unsecured area with violent armed radicals roaming about who are already shooting and proclaiming that they own the place? MORONS!!!
LikeLike
Allow me to add some perspective to the figure of 70% of Black Children are raised “ Without “ a father in the home.
Again, this dates back decades
And I have personally experienced this.
When a woman collects welfare, the law states that her husband or another man cannot be living in the same house as the woman collecting welfare.
The rules and regulations for Welfare, when created, determined that if another person, father or another man lived with the woman collecting welfare, that the Welfare would then be taken away.
Part of the reasoning was; That if a man was living with her, she is sharing the benefits with this person, and the main reason was, if the man was living in the house:
“He should be the Provider for the family, not the welfare system.
So here you have all these Black women getting pregnant, and at that time Blacks had the “Highest Unemployment” of any group.
So the man can’t or won’t get a job, but the only way a Black mother can care for her family is to collect welfare…..which she “cannot” do if her husband, or another man is living there.
Many poor whites do the same thing.
Did you ever see the Film by Clint Eastwood: “Million Dollar Baby”?
The girls mother was completely upset that her daughter was making money because then she would lose her welfare benefits. The mother even refused to take a house her daughter bought her, because the Welfare people would cancel her benefits once they saw the kind of house she live in.
Same as the Black Community.
Welfare created by Democrats, but with rules that destroy the Black families.
Enough said.
LikeLike
Thanks for posting! I’ve heard of Larry Elder, but in passing, and really didn’t know anything about him. I enjoyed his no nonsense, rational perspective, and I hope he reaches a lot of people who could benefit from it.
LikeLike