AG Bill Barr Responds to Berman: President Trump Fired You Effective Today…

Attorney General Bill Barr responds to SDNY U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman who announced his refusal to leave his position last night:
…”Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so.”…
Shorthand: You’re fired.
As we noted last night all the right resistance members have gone bananas. However, despite all the pearl-clutching, there’s no doubt in my mind Barr has this well in hand.
Common sense would tell you Bill Barr knows House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler is attempting to have Barr impeached. The Attorney General would not make any controversial personnel move -that provides Nadler ammunition- without having every angle of the removal covered.
First Review The Backstory – Next step, remember there is a ton of background material around these moves that connects to a much larger DOJ review. CTH has written some of the aspects on a TWITTER THREAD HERE, I’m not going to go too deep again.
Out of an abundance of caution; and knowing there are resistance members who review CTH analysis; CTH is not going to get too specific about the most likely strategy AG Bill Barr is using here. However, that said,… and with some cautious optimism to enhance my professional skepticism,… there is a clear play at the front of these moves.
How was AG Bill Barr ever going to bring the background DOJ material to the forefront?
How does the AG present material to the public when he knows the resistance agenda is going to be to frame him as being politically motivated?
AG Barr knows the motive of Nadler is to diffuse the damning material from the DOJ investigation by shouting that Bill Barr is doing the bidding of President Trump.
Traditional approaches will not work in this highly partisan era. Even the most stunning evidence of prior DOJ/FBI politicization and misconduct will be obfuscated by media around the Nadler narrative. Taking the initiative to hold a press conference, to release investigative findings, will not work.
AG Barr needs a mechanism to bring the material to the public square.
AG Barr needs the initiative to originate within the opposition.
There’s no better mechanism than by using the Br’er Rabbit approach…. “don’t throw me into the briar patch” etc.
The AG can, likely has, achieved this mechanism by baiting Democrats and media into framing him as being political. Reacting to the demands, Barr then releases his investigative findings as an outcome of accusations against him; while simultaneously saying it wasn’t his idea to bring this stuff to the surface, but he is being forced to by the false narrative(s) framed to impugn his motive.
This approach captures the attention of the public and positions political and media opposition in a way they can’t accuse Barr of improper motive because it is their claims and accusations that have driven the need for sunlight. The opposition are the initiators.
The Democrats and Media will have thrown Br’er Barr into the briar patch, and now Barr is forced to explain all of the background material so that everyone can understand.
In combination with a series of DOJ and FBI personnel moves that are timed to conclude on Friday, July 3rd,… Barr has a previously scheduled interview with Maria Bartiromo tomorrow, Sunday June 21.
The Friday night removal of SDNY Geoffrey Berman, appears timed to ignite exactly what has taken place in the last 24 hours… and the pre-scheduled interview looks purposeful.
Yes!! Yes!!! Yes!!!! Love ❤️ our President!!
Yes, this is a victory, but it’s too early to celebrate. This is what Berman wanted — to be fired. Now he has an “adverse action” that he can appeal. He’ll go before an administrative law judge, and then most likely to the Merit System Protection Board (MSPB). The Board has all three seats vacant, and hasn’t had a quorum for years. (See McConnell and Schumer for that fustercluck.) The backlogs at MSPB are horrendous.
So it’s possible that after sitting on his butt (or working at another job) for maybe three years, he wins his appeal at the MSPB and is awarded full back pay with interest. In a just world, he’ll lose.
I’m not being a Debbie Downer, but I’ve seen this scenario play out with federal employees more times than I can remember. The taxpayer gets screwed every time.
Him getting some back pay is a pretty small deal in the general scheme of things
Here is teh thing.
For the last 15 years, EVERY happy and celebratory note gets DECIMATED by OUR side with a hundred BE CAUTIOUS, BE CAREFUL…
It’s like letting a child out of the basement after being stuck there all winter, letting him out for 1 minute and then all the worriers and hypochondriacs dragging him back into the house because if he’s jumping for joy he might inhale too many pollens or trip and hurt himself.
Do you REALLY think that we need ANY reminders that our wins are few and far between?
Don’t be a Lindsay Graham, please.
As easy as that, Some folks are slow learners.What don’t you understand about your fired?
Is this BERMAN related to that awful woman judge?
Now Lindsey is trying to gum up the works.
https://www.lucianne.com/2020/06/20/graham_says_he_wont_advance_trumpbrnominee_for_sdny_prosecutor_withoutbrschumer_gillibrand_consent_37019.html
There seems a problem here, I hate to say it.
About 15 minutes after Barr put out this statement, POTUS did a chopper presser and was asked about Barr trying to fire the guy. Apparently POTUS said Barr was handling it and he (POTUS) was not involved.
I did not see the presser, but obviously the story needs to be straight here or else we’ll hear that Barr did it on his own, even though he said POTUS made the call.
AG Barr DID handle it, he asked the President to fire the POS Vermin. Thus, it was AG Barr’s call, not President Trump’s.
Yeah. I get it now. Just watched the presser.
Did President Trump order him fired or not. At the press conference he said no, he was not involved.
Thanks for the clarification! I’m trying to stay away from twitter or any news for awhile!! BUT I come here to read you guys!
There isn’t any inconsistency. Trump is the executive authority in this matter. Anything Barr does is by Trump’s consent. Period.
When Trump says “Barr is handling it”, it means Barr is handling it. That is, Barr figures out what to do, and I stand behind him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
evergreen, spot on. Now post it 3x fast so everyone else catches on.
Yep, agreed.
Just a hunch, but I suspect Trump may have meant the DECISION was all Barr’s.
“I have asked the President to terminate you” – Barr
Here’s the chopper presser. Seems clear to me he’s saying, as others stating here, that it was Barr’s call (and POTUS took Barr advice to fire him). Starts at like 12:20 and lasts like 2 minutes:
Guess is POTUS said this to avoid any “conflict of interest” stuff on the Rudy case, etc.
Ok, cool. One of the journos seemed to be running with the “inconsistent story” theme, and I had to see it myself.
PDJT is supporting Barr’s recommendation to fire him. Of course Barr can’t do that since he didn’t appoint him. Barr to PDJT…I want him out of here after that response last night. PDJT to Barr…sure, go ahead, with my blessings.
In shot, I think POTUS just wanted to punt the question for now (like firing the guy on Friday night for weekend news dump) and let it fade. Good.
President Trump is the ultimate manger. He directed his subordinate, Barr, to fire him. Barr does that. When asked by the press about it he says Barr handled it. PDJT didn’t personally go and fire the jerk. What is so hard to understand what happened.
Not being involved is one thing that’s hard to understand. Shouldn’t be that hard to say, yes I ordered him fired. Puts Barr in a bad situation.
I did not see the presser but just from your description, the President may be speaking about the entire affair. Whatever evidence Barr has on Berman, the 30,000 foot decision was already made. It could either go easily, or Preet Bahara style.
Barr’s letter describes all of the accommodations offered to Berman rather than outright sacking him. Berman was to be relocated by ‘resigning’. Plan A was squashed by Berman; therefore, Barr resorted plan B.
“ Security, hello. Security? Would you please send two officers up here to mr. Berman’s office. He may need some assistance leaving. Please. As soon as possible.”
Yessir, Sundance, that ole briar patch is still there with thorns and all. Go ahead and chase him into it, that’s okay, Jer. You good, you good.
YES! YES!
My thought(s) Barr has realized the Swamp has turned on HIM.
Oh FAR Will AG Barr go, to fight back?
You can bet he knows where quite a few “Bodies” are buried..
Can I Also speculate ? this ,Might have something too do with certain Hard-drives in SDNY’s possession? (Wiener laptop) anyone? Or Epstein, didn’t kill Himself?..
Food for thought today..
I saw on a tweet that was related to this Berman’s ‘you can’t fire me’ resistance that of the several NYPD who had seen anthony wieners/epsteins files that they all had been clintoncided, meaning no longer walking up right. Ostensibly to protect important people like powerful Dems, globalists, Deep staters, @ celebrity Hollywood crowds.
Ukraine?
Clear out your desk, we have reset all your pass codes, hand in your phone now and these two men will be escorting you out. Oh and by the way, we need your passcode to your phone right now.
Finally. A reason as to why we’re not being told about the absence of Comey, Clapper, Brennan, McCabe, et al being AWOL for their “special intelligence advisers” to the Low Life Media.
They’re not even Zooming it in.
They’re nowhere.
Crickets from the press.
Crickets from FOX.
Let’s keep it crickets until we see them swing.
Future Presidents should be leary of judges going by the name “Berman”, male or female.
Difficult to keep in mind?
Just think of things that rhyme with “vermin”.
Its unfortunate that Trump was forced to fire Berman in that it prevented Barr from installing the acting U.S. Attorney of his choice for the office in question. On that note – Who is this Audrey Strauss character who slotted into his place? Though she is probably no as bad as Berman, I assume she is still on Team Resistance and means to continue his political agenda via her new position.
Are there any Trump appointees at all in the SDNY? Someone who after enough firings and/or resignations there would get the chance to lead it?
Ask Rudy. He knows them all.
You have it wrong. The AG can appoint any temporary US Attorney to fill a vacancy.
In fact, they aren’t even really temporary any more. Just called that.
In 2006 congress eliminated the time limit of 120 days that a temp US Atty can serve. Now they can continue indefinitely until a replacement is confirmed by the Senate.
Send the national guards and remove that SOB.
It seems that Biden’s vision has come true—of sorts. Instead of his winning the Presidency and President Trump refusing to leave, it is US Attorney Berman who has been fired and refuses to leave.
How do you reconcile that little problem Basement Biden??
On Mar 23, 1993 in the first three months of the Slick Willy reign, AG Janet Reno fired 93 of the 94 US Attorneys, all except AAG Michael Chertoff (NJ district). This set the stage for eight years of executive lawlessness.
Any questions about the color of Barr’s hat?
Deep gray. Self preservation is his motive.
Come to think of it sending Slim Nadler & Nasty Pelosi on a wild goose chase right about now seems like a very good idea. Good job Attorney General! Now it would be nice if Mitch McConnell would get his act together, do his J O B, and fill some more vacancies.
How about recess appointments?
All the right people are squirming over this. That’s a good sign.
28 U.S. Code § 541. United States attorneys
(a) The President shall appoint, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, a United States attorney for each judicial district.
(b) Each United States attorney shall be appointed for a term of four years. On the expiration of his term, a United States attorney shall continue to perform the duties of his office until his successor is appointed and qualifies.
(c) Each United States attorney is subject to removal by the President.
And the President just told reporters that Barr is in charge of the U.S. Attorneys and he has nothing to do with what’s going on with Berman. Great. Another two day story for no reason other than Trump’s mis-statement of the fact that he did indeed just fire Berman. Unless anyone believes Barr was mistaken…? Any takers?
I have been very skeptical of Barr, but am once again beginning to think he is going to come through. PT sure seems to have confidence in him. We desperately need four more years. KAG!
Kudos to Barr-I always knew he was a true blue patriot-unlike many in here claiming he was just a bagpipe player and ignoring everything. but I remain very sceptical about it being part of a plan. Been hearing that way too long. Nope. Not happening. But maybe get some people destroying things prosecuted-that would be nice
The left has this bizarre mantra that Trump won’t leave office if he is defeated… right/s
He’ll refuse to return to his billionaire lifestyle?
Look how they project onto others what they themselves believe it is their right to do.
Wicked.
Mr. Berman,
Are you REALLY that clueless? Did you not know that you worked for a man who made many hundreds of millions of dollars by saying, “You’re FIRED!” on national television? You REALLY thought it was a good idea to fight with a man known worldwide for abruptly firing those he found obstructive, uncooperative or incompetent?
If you’re truly that stupid, you DESERVE to be not just fired, but to have your butt frogmarched to the front door and pitched out into the street, with the cardboard box containing your personal belongings thrown right after you!
As Bugs would say, “Whatta MAROON!”
Excuse my ignorance here, but why did the president allow the SDNY federal judges to appoint the SDNY US Attorney? Are we going to know why Mr. Berman was removed?
I just loved seeing Barr hit Berman over the head with federal law and Supreme Court precedent!
Berman’s refusal to leave seems calculated to follow Nadler’s playbook.The aim was to draw out Barr as firing Berman rather than Berman cooperating to step down making way for a new appointee.
Oh, and he sure to let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.
Decisions decisions decisions….As the media is piss poor at multi-tasking, and that fact has been used by the Trump Administration many times…I am amused that this removal occurs right on the same day as the Tulsa Rally. So, does the media jump on the Berman story to try and paint it as a political removal? Or does the media go with the fabricated increase in China Pox cases that will ultimately be the result of tonight’s rally?
What a dilemma…and it’s no accident. Not at all.
Billybob needs to ask his daily question.
This US attorney, who fancies himself a man of the law, proves that, from the beginning, he was never worthy of his position of trust, and very likely used it in service of self and not justice!
Somebody so reckless as to write a statement like his deserves, I would think, to be escorted out under handcuffs, or at least by a detail of heavily-armed US marshals.
How do we get Maria to ask Barr tomorrow, do the changes at NY DOJ office have anything to do with the Wiener Laptop?
If no, where is the Wiener Laptop and will Americans ever get to read the contents of the Laptop?
The segment has already been taped
“How does the AG present material to the public when he knows the resistance agenda is going to be to frame him as being politically motivated?”
There’s a simple and effective solution to this dilemma: PUBLISH EVERYTHING AS SOON AS IT IS POSSIBLE TO DO SO. The problem AG Barr faces is an much emotional as political. He’s a guy who has spent his entire professional life in a bureaucracy, a place that nurtured him and where he found success—that has now been taken over and made corrupt. There’s a natural reluctance to do what must be done because doing so might well threaten the entire structure of the DOJ, the FBI, etc., etc. This is something that is very hard to do. Emotionally, it very like burning down your own house.
I kinda like the prosecute and convict approach.
Thank you, Mr. Barr.
As people have said, there is no doubt it’s his DOJ.
If the president had 10 people like attorney general Barr the swamp would be drained in a month.
How unlike the cowardly Justice Roberts!
Who has all the moral backbone of a chocolate eclair!
….”YOU have chosen PUBLIC spectacle”…. ~AG W Barr
Ha! So much for obamboozler’s “you didn’t build that” and “yes WE can”.
The best IS yet to come
Ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun….lots of rats sweating right now. They lost a whole lot of pawns.
