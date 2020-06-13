Antifa Faction Of Occupy Seattle Group Turns Violent – CHAZ Community Attacks and Chokes Christian Speaker…

Things are slowly devolving into violent confrontation in the nation of CHAZ Seattle. However, the violence is not with law enforcement; the violence is internal as Antifa factions within the occupy movement begin doing what they are famous for, being violent.
An openly christian man walks into the occupied zone within Seattle, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone or CHAZ, to share the message of Jesus Christ. The Antifa elements immediately confronted the man, threw him to the ground and began choking him.
The Christian Preacher professed his own humanity and proclaimed he was a “free man”, but the rulers within the CHAZ community would not accept his cries for freedom.
The Chazukstan mob surround the preacher, shouting at him, berating him, and eventually trying to beat him into submission. At one point they sat atop the preacher in the same choking position that killed George Floyd. No-one noticed the irony.
In the videos below the occupying CHAZ mob can be heard cheering for blood shortly before they stole the preachers possessions. The preacher said “stealing is not right” but the crowd did not care. This is the anarchist nation of CHAZ, where the mob rules.
One of the individuals involved in holding down the preacher has been identified as Rose City Antifa militant Luis Enrique Marquez.
I do distinctly remember “foreign OR DOMESTIC…” in my oath for the armed forces. How come we cant fix this issues already?They’re already walled in. Arrest everyone inside the perimeter and let the courts sort it out.
At the battle of Alesia, Caeser build a second wall around the fort of Vercingetorix. Sounds like a good idea to me although all you really need to do to cripple these bed wetters is turn off access to the Internet on their phones and it’s all over.
Interesting FB. Went to Wiki for more info
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Alesia
Apparently the history is replete with lies and falsehoods, then as now…
“Precise figures for the size of the armies involved…are difficult to know. Such figures have always been a powerful propaganda weapon, and are thus suspect. Caesar,…refers to a Gallic relief force of a quarter of a million, probably an exaggeration to enhance his victory. Unfortunately, the only records of the events are Roman and therefore presumably biased. Modern historians usually believe that a number between fifty thousand and one hundred thousand men is more credible.Hans Delbrück estimated perhaps twenty thousand men in the fort and fifty thousand in the relief force, although he considered even these numbers as too high.The only known fact is that each man in Caesar’s legions received a Gaul as a slave, which means at least forty thousand prisoners, mostly from the besieged garrison…”
Hey, it was a really good episode of Battles BC on History channel a while back…
Still think no Internet, and they all fold.
Stay out of their way and let them take each other down. It was happening already (BLM ladies were angry and getting shouted down by Antifa, many disliked the self-described/anointed “war lord…) before this guy helped reunite them. Come on.
Instead of a second wall, how abut a shark-infested moat with crocodiles.
Only if the sharks have laser beams attached to their heads!
With lasers
Had to look that one up FB2417. Thanks for the history lesson!
Now your just being cruel.
No-no gators, too precious.
“At the battle of Alesia, Caeser build a second wall around the fort of Vercingetorix. ”
What was special about the battle of Alesia was that Caesar surrounded the fort, and then the Gauls surrounded him. So his forces were briefly besieged before breaking out.
I don’t think CHAZ is besieging anything, and so any siege example would do for your suggestion, such as Mongol sieges where they surrounded Russian walled cities and then never attacked. They just waited them out.
Exactly! Swoop in and take them all to the mental institution!
Even better, in “one fell swoop” 😎 See below
Well they defunded the mental institutions. A long time ago
President Trump Tweet
Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:40 AM PT — Saturday, June 13, 2020
Authorities in Washington state are reportedly set to take a stand against thousands of armed protesters, who have turned six blocks of Seattle’s Capitol Hill into an “autonomous zone.” On Friday, officials told reporters there are plans to take back “CHAZ,” an area formerly known as “12th and Pine.”
A group of officers was reportedly allowed back to the area earlier this week to “assess” the East Precinct building, which sits at the very center of the unrest.
https://www.oann.com/report-seattle-police-set-to-reclaim-chaz-amid-ongoing-protests/
👍
Since they are already conveniently grouped…. 🇺🇸
One well placed bomb………😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
AC130H would be much easier and more accurate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
40mm Bofors at 100/minute is certainly an impressive display.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/videos/category/history/deadly-ac-130-gunship-in-action-firing-all-i_1/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah yes, my favorite airframe. I spent many cold nights on the flight line working on gunships…
This is a live experiment for the Gen Z kids to witness of the failures of anarchy/communism/socialism.
LikeLiked by 5 people
But who will teach them about it, so many lessons are playing out but not being told.
Contact Dennis Praeger and get him to make 20 episodes of 10 minutes or less duration. This is a teaching moment!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really think Pres. Trump is letting this play out as he KNOWS it will go very badly. Leftists just can’t help themselves with their Dictator thinking. They eventually cause their own downfall and look very bad doing it…this event is a perfect example! I can guarantee one thing, this will get MUCH worse!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I believe you are correct. Keep pointing out that the Mayor and Governor are responsible for this and do nothing on a Federal level. The entire country will see what these people are like and will understand the value of not voting for Democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frankly it looks very dangerous inside, Lord of the Flies territory. It reminds me of the film the Last Warrior if anyone has seen that.
Meanwhile FBI Director Wray is busy with those “White Supremacists” he claims are actually behind everything and under every bed….
LikeLiked by 6 people
And my comment probably got me added to his watch list. Lol
Yes, they are searching every Podunk looking for inbreds they can pass off as KKK.
Typical FBI is find morons and have an “informant put crap in their ears. After the FBI has provided them with guns MAGA hats and nooses, they will make mass arrests. Hey it is an election year and the FBI does not have a political bias problem…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you remember the white supremacist compound at Elohim City, where Timothy McVeigh used to hang out with about five others? The leader, Rev. Millar, was an informant for the FBI, Andreus Strasmeyer, the security guy, worked for German intelligence, Carol Howe the debutante moll, paid by ATF
This reminds me of a scene in the movie THE GREAT ESCAPE where “X” is trying to explain to his commander that the SS and LUFTWAFFE were one in the same: “WE’RE FIGHTING THE WHOLE BLOODY LOT OF THEM” he exclaimed. My meaning? There is not a dimes worth of difference between BLM, ANTIFARTARDS, and the DEMOCRAT PARTY. “WE’RE FIGHTING THE WHOLE BLOODY LOT OF THEM”. Metaphorically speaking of course. NO ONE IS FIGHTING BACK AGAINST THEM…..AT ALL.
And NO this is NOT the fault of the POTUS. THIS IS NOT A FEDERAL “OHR” RACIAL MATTER. IT IS IDEOLOGICAL.
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
Yep.
Photograph and fingerprint every one of those bass-turds that come out of there.
It’ll come in handy later………..
My apprehension is IF any group (local cops, state police, National Guard) physically goes in there to clean them out there will be fatalities.
Possessed people can’t handle or tolerate religious objects or religious people. Demons recognize people of God and have to get away from them at any cost. Destroy if they need to. This behavior is Hallmark of possessed people.
LikeLiked by 14 people
The term “triggered” is used a lot for these people, but the term really should be possessed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly correct.
Dark forces are creating ALL of the divisiveness and violence in this country. They’ve been at it for a long time. Getting the people to reject their belief and faith in God and Jesus Christ was always the principal objective.
This situation is a perfect illustration of what this nation and all nations will be like once the people completely reject our Father. The Bible describes this current behavior to the letter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
👍
https://www.westernjournal.com/exclusive-gen-flynn-forces-evil-want-steal-freedom-dark-night-god-stands-us/
Flynn Speaks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for posting that. I do not know if I would have his courage, and would not want to be tested to find out. For certain hosts of angels surround this amazing man.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Monitus es parabellum
Father Brannon SJ, rest his soul. If that is passive plu-perfect, then “You have been warned, prepare for war.” Am I close?
LikeLike
Thank you for posting regitiger ~
Beautiful and on target message!
Bookmarked for future reference…
Once Flynn is cleared I hope he either continues to serve in a cabinet level position in Trump’s administration or some other high office.
Oh, I’m starting to think “Flynn 2024”.
Also keeping a eye on Gov. Desantis but we’ll have to wait and see. The work POTUS and patriots have begun must continue beyond Trump’s second term.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent Regitiger. Please consider re-posting in the Presidential thread. I’ve never read anything written by Gen Flynn before, didn’t have a feeling for him as a person, just reputation. Now I do. I can see why the Left hates him and why PDJT chose him. He knows who we’re fighting against, and how to win.
I’m gonna only refer to residents of CHAZ as Chazis …
LikeLiked by 13 people
Is this a good time to remind the governor of Washington and the Mayor of Seattle that the American taxpayers are not going to pay to clean up this mess or rebuild your city.
You allowed it to become this problem and you can pay to fix it all by your selves.
We have enough of our own problems to fix and pay for.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Don’t worry, Nanzi will see to it that we pay for that and the pensions.
Not this time.
Don’t clean it up. Just burn it down. Permanent disinfectant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These squatters might just do that eventually.
Not surprisingly, the blame and the criticism of recent events are steadily being directed more at P Trump and away from the mayors of Dem cities and the Governors of Dem states where George Floyd was killed and the alleged “systemic racism” was rooted. Even the dopey mayor of Seattle is being protected by the mass media
President Trump was making more positive changes in the “black community” than any previous POTUS after Lincoln but is now being painted as the source of all evil.
The Dems have the corrupt media feeding and inflaming the minds of the gullible across the nation and it seems that most of the GOP are content to remain silent or join BLM like Mitt..
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s how these democrats become dictators! They are protected, but the people in these communities should hold them accountable, but they don’t!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Life’s losers on parade…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they know it. That’s why they are so mad
Chaz Salvatore Bono[1] (born Chastity Sun Bono; March 4, 1969)
LikeLike
Is there a relation?
What worries me is that if Antifa can occupy an area and are allowed to control it the muslims will try to do the same. There are already no go zones but they may go a step further and declare all muslim areas as being separate to the United States and under complete Sharia Law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are Muslims. You just don’t know it yet. This “preacher” knows it too. that’s why he went in there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ah yes black muslims, they get converted in prison. Good call.
Kind of looks to me like at about 3/4 of the way into this thing the Tifa’s realized that they were being filmed and that they did not look at all and went off into a huddle and changed their tune a bit. Thoughts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kind of looks to me like at about 3/4 of the way into this thing the Tifa’s realized that they were being filmed and that they did not look good at all and went off into a huddle and changed their tune a bit. Thoughts? (sorry for typo-repost)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m posting this again from the first page because…
Maybe some have seen this and maybe not but it will bring tears of laughter to your eyes.
Laughter like sunlight is very healthy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
TikTOk is a Chinese platform that could be spying in its users. Best to keep it out of one’s devices
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh oh thanks I needed a good belly laugh!
Summer of Love we hardly got to know you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is the mayor fulfilling her duties?
Mayor
https://library.municode.com/wa/seattle/codes/municipal_code?nodeId=THCHSE_ARTVEXDE_S2PODUMA
Chief of Police
https://library.municode.com/wa/seattle/codes/municipal_code?nodeId=THCHSE_ARTVIDEPO_S4CHMAPODE
Sooner or later someone will be injured or killed. It seems to me the mayor would be culpable for failing to maintain order, at the least.
Tired of antifa getting away with these atrocities. Did they or did they not get designated a terrorist organization? So why aren’t they being rounded up by the national guard, jailed, and prosecuted, or was that just a pretend designation? I can assure you if antifa was a conservative led coalition, there would be internment camps already up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
petszmom says: “Tired of antifa getting away with these atrocities. Did they or did they not get designated a terrorist organization?
Fair question.
Last I saw, President Trump said he would designate them thusly.
And, although I haven’t seen anything showing he actually did do that – what I have seen is nearly every “right-side” pundit claiming he did.
So, I don’t know, but also wonder about that…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Must be some more of that 4D chess. /S
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know. I see that the preacher is being filmed by tons of people, documented on Twitter from all angles. Not seriously injured. He immediately videos a speech, also on Twitter, where he demands that Trump do something?! I see a ploy similar to what we have seen repeatedly –attempting to goad the President into doing something they can impeach him for. I hope this is left alone. If Dem states want to be run by Antifa psychos, let them be— for now anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
convert says: “ I see a ploy similar to what we have seen repeatedly –attempting to goad the President into doing something they can impeach him for.”
I agree.
I guess it’s easy to “read wrongly” what I said.
I’m not criticizing President Trump for saying he will do it – but hasn’t yet (if he hasn’t – that was the question – has he, or not?). Unlike a different poster the other day that said, “He’s waving his thing around but not doing anything”; I’m not saying That isn’t my position.
These politic is war IMO, and I don’t take everything the President says literally (or pedantically) – often he’s using wordplay to drive outcomes; and that is just fine with me.
To me, him saying he will do that is akin to a parent telling an unruly child, “Don’t make me come over there”. IOW, he’s setting an expectation. It’s fine with me if he hasn’t actually done it [yet or not].
My “criticism”, if any could be read into my post – is of the many pundits that seem to “misread” stuff like that, and then use it to further misinform us by asserting or implying that something like that is a done deal (when it may not be) in their reporting.
In the end though – I don’t actually know if the President has or has not done it yet. That, to me, made it a fair question – one that I share.
In all reality, why are these criminals not being rounded up? Or shot if they don’t turn themselves in? Anyone think if a group of people rebelling against WhuFlu restrictions decided to take over a block of a city and declare it a WhuFlu free zone that they wouldn’t have been rounded up or shot yet?
Two tiers of justice in this land of ours.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Magabear, Oh, dear. How dare you bring common sense into the equation?/sarc off.
What you post is a perfect example of the hypocrisy of the Left. I no longer wear my mask into stores and I’m about ready to start knocking down the signs that say you must wear one.
If all of US take a stand and defy these heinous lying two-faced b*stards called Governors,
mayors, etc. we could take back OUR country very easily. Yes, there are many brain dead sheep among the flock but we are the wolves beneath sheep’s clothing.
I think it’s time for some howling and nashing of teeth
Remember, Jesus taught in parables…”A Preacher in Chaz”
LikeLike
On the other hand if it lasts 2 months CHAZukstan may make a good case study in infectious disease outbreaks.
LikeLike
Of course he knew what was going to happen, he was testing his conviction under harsh conditions; he should be applauded. The power of one’s convictions is lacking in this conservative movement of ours. Every year over half million pro-lifers march on Washington; the womb is truly color bind, but the MSM totally ignores it. Now imagine all those marching, to protest the murder of innocence, were peacefully armed. The left uses fear to suppress us, it would give them a taste of their own medicine, and who knows, it might cure them and get a real human dialogue started.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where is the guy with the ISIS dildo flag? We need him to troll the CHAZoles and embarrass CNN again.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/jun/30/isis-dildo-flag-london-pride-cnn
Also today in Seattle (dif. neighborhood, not CHAZ/CHOP) Childrens March. Gonna be a long summer out there.
These kind of actions will never ….stop unless people stop believing:
“They can make heaven on earth”
So you get a Preacher attempting to teach them how to get to heaven.
Wait…..”Shut this guy up”…..”This is our heaven here”
They are lost souls….
Next…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brainwashed youth…. a favorite tactic of communist dictators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are off to see the Warlord.
The wonderful Warlord of Chaz!
God bless that preacher. Perhaps one lost young soul heard what he said and saw what he did and will someday come to love Jesus with all his heart, perhaps years from now, as a result. If so,the preacher got beat up and saved a soul. This I pray. Please, God, let it be so.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He kissed the man and not worried about covid? Reckless and gross. Animals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually support what the citizens of “Chaz” are doing. I mean, if they can commandeer land, set up their own government, allow in only those they want and expel those they don’t want, so should the rest of us. I have confidence in our ability to take and control a much larger swath of the US.
Every time I read an article or see a photo from CHAZ I think back to reading , “The Lord of the Flies” , sickening that it is happening today in America? I can only imagine how it must be driving many on the fence voters to POTUS Trump, thanks Seattle ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan Covers For Anarchists, Calls Their Seizure Of Streets A ‘Block Party’
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/seattle-mayor-jenny-durkan-covers-for-anarchists-calls-their-seizure-of-streets-a-block-party/
They are going to deconstruct everything down to total apathy, or outrage, for everything.
I’d stop paying taxes if I lived in Seattle, or at least avoid taxes at an extreme rate.
Better yet, just leave.
Screw the Seattle mayor and council.
The leaders of both Oregon and Washington State have ties with and are protecting these communist and the oaths they took were never upheld.
This seems faintly familiar with the values and objectives of the Chinese Communist Party.
Maoism. Socialism with Chinese characteristics
Peaceful vs Violent Good vs Evil. Light vs Dark. Yin vs Yang.
Both must exist. There is no middle ground.
Seems right on schedule. Perhaps even ahead of schedule.
Wonder if it is under budget?.
HATE CRIME!
Just a FYI: for Sundance and team. Not sure if this information is already known or not, but found 2 “Conservative Tree Houses” on Fb utilizing photo (planting a garden & 1 other from Seattle) & language (using verbiage from your site about being a refuge,etc,etc). I discovered this by accident, when finding myself “following” one of them, after posting a picture & post from this (your) site. At first I thought I had double posted it. I don’t know how/who decided to have me follow them, but am not any more.
The bottom line is I am hoping something can be done to correct this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once in high school a student went holy roller and wanted to spread the word. He was CONVINCED that his faith would protect him the day he walked into a yard with a BEWARE OF DOG sign. Last we heard he was walking without help for the first time in 8 years. That was 50 years ago…. Stupidity is STILL the top killer of humans
The problem is, we don’t know if that man was part of the set-up to create drama that they believe would force the President of the United States to interject federal action in that zone, thus giving life to their delusion that our President is the tyrant they have been screaming him to be – like one of those rolcon things?
I remember AG Barr saying that these groups have people that pretend to be far-right in order that they, the far-left, can justify violence by claiming self-protection.
Would prefer that law enforcement go there, surround them with barricades and don’t let anyone out until each one individually surrenders 🙂
tHIS cHAZZ IS ACTUALLY FUNNY
S.T.U.P.I.D.
Seattle Temporary Unlawful Peoples Insanity District
S eattle
h ostile
i nfested
t ransitory
H ome
o f
l ow
e q
LikeLike
Lord of the Flies.
Looking forward to the Federal Hate Crime charges.
Oh please, Jack. Get a grip.
This is the responsibility of Seattle and WA. State politicians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jack Posobiec tweet: “Mr Trump, this place has got to be shut down now.”
Settle down, Jack. Or I’ll have to move you onto the list alongside Ben Shapiro.
They are trying harder and harder every day to goad President Trump; we don’t need you joining their chorus.
LikeLike
Bring a mexican or palestinian flag through there and see what happens: nothing
Who is feeding these clowns?
Who is maintaining their sewers?
Who is providing electricity?
Where do they get their clothes?
It is time to shut these good for nothing gold bricking bastards OFF!
Maybe they will find out their is more to maintaining life than destroying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s fascinating to watch the residents of CHAZ/CHOP constantly disagreeing over “rules”. Guy at the end thinks the flag people are not a problem cuz “we’re all Americans”. He may be getting Red Pilled by the end of the week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brave lady in the first video. It’s no joke though. There is no law and order there. She’s lucky that her rape and murder wasn’t live streamed because she triggered them.
What I am watching for is when the left in their new little compound begins what it ALWAYS does: infighting, internal purges, and expulsions and walk-outs. Used to be they would split over Marxist niceties like revolution in one country and great leaps forward, then the new left of the 60’s split over direct action vs evolutionary socialism. I suspect these rabble haven’t read enough Marx or Lenin to carry on an intelligent conversation on Marxism (Hegel, who’s Hegel? Hah!), or enough new left tripe to engage in their radical arguments either. These mopes will probably split apart over something like gender pronouns. Watching, interested.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re at the Infighting Stage. (and have been since yesterday, at least). Haven’t started the Purges yet. May have been some Walkouts tho, cuz there was a LOT of disagreeing yesterday.
LikeLike
They really should get a network involved and turn it into a reality TV Show:. Comedic drama based on dreams of dystopia 2020! Even if they tried to be serious it would still be funny.
All kidding aside, the Mississippi National Guard with a flat bed truck could take them out. They’re brainless brats, soon they’ll get spanked and sent to their rooms without dinner and as mentioned above, without their cell phones…oh, the horror, the horror…
Maybe we should give them some Tide pods to eat.
“We are all American
No, these guys don’t want black people to exist
But the flag doesn’t conflict with our message of what we are
No, Eff them. They have to go.”
Hmmm. I thought the kneeling was about police brutality.
I thought the message was stop the killing.
I’m shocked, shocked I tell ya, that there is a not so hidden radicalism of this peaceful protest.
In happier times, Seattle was like this:
https://www.facebook.com/SeattleLooksLikeShit/
If a single Christian is a threat to you, then you have lose the battle.
new graphic for Sundance, if you’ve not seen it yet
from here
* https://thedonald.win/p/FzBEOdnw/biden-autonomous-zone-/c/
Best one liner of the week: https://twitter.com/atensnut/status/1271413642748198917
Truckers don’t want to go into defunded-cop cities. Big Surprise!
https://cdllife.com/2020/truck-drivers-say-they-wont-deliver-to-cities-with-defunded-police-departments/
Is it just me or does anyone else want to yank the bandannas off the smug faces of these ridiculous jerks? Every time I see one of these guys get in someone’s face I want that person to reach up and yank the mask or bandanna down so the “anarchist’s” mom can see what her little boy is doing these days.
If you haven’t been called a racist or a fascist in the last couple months , you’re not doing or saying enough.
Expose the hypocrisy of the Left. Make them play by their own rules.
