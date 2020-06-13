Antifa Faction Of Occupy Seattle Group Turns Violent – CHAZ Community Attacks and Chokes Christian Speaker…

Things are slowly devolving into violent confrontation in the nation of CHAZ Seattle. However, the violence is not with law enforcement; the violence is internal as Antifa factions within the occupy movement begin doing what they are famous for, being violent.

An openly christian man walks into the occupied zone within Seattle, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone or CHAZ, to share the message of Jesus Christ. The Antifa elements immediately confronted the man, threw him to the ground and began choking him.

The Christian Preacher professed his own humanity and proclaimed he was a “free man”, but the rulers within the CHAZ community would not accept his cries for freedom.

The Chazukstan mob surround the preacher, shouting at him, berating him, and eventually trying to beat him into submission. At one point they sat atop the preacher in the same choking position that killed George Floyd. No-one noticed the irony.

In the videos below the occupying CHAZ mob can be heard cheering for blood shortly before they stole the preachers possessions. The preacher said “stealing is not right” but the crowd did not care. This is the anarchist nation of CHAZ, where the mob rules.

“You’ll die out here bro, you want to die out here?” Antifastan militant intimidates Christian preacher. This happened an instant prior to the violence. pic.twitter.com/vkbIlIX58g — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2020

The confrontation continued in the CHAZ/CHOP as the “Christ Zone” guy accused someone of stealing his phone. A person came up and said, “Mental health, we got this.” To which another person said, “No, you don’t ‘got this!’” It was eventually resolved. pic.twitter.com/gDwngQdZz7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

Antifa swarms a street preacher in Seattle Autonomous Zone pic.twitter.com/7gc0AuPTyf — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 13, 2020

One of the individuals involved in holding down the preacher has been identified as Rose City Antifa militant Luis Enrique Marquez.

Rose City Antifa militant Luis Enrique Marquez was one of the people holding down a man they didn’t welcome inside the Seattle autonomous zone. He is wearing the hat in the foreground. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/EvIQorgcHu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2020