Woke Mayor Says Seattle Armed Occupied Zone is a “Peaceful Expression of Collective Grief”…

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has willingly ceded six city blocks of downtown Seattle to an armed group of occupying elements within Antifa who have taken control. However, to retain her woke credentials she defines the occupying movement as a “peaceful expression of the communities collective grief”…

“not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection”? Apparently the Mayor wants everyone to ignore the trash, graffiti, aggressive and violent behavior of the occupying elements who have armed themselves and refuse to accept any laws. The reality of the situation is exactly opposite of what Mayor Jenny Durkan pretends.

Videos from inside the occupied territory, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), show a considerable difference from the pretense of the mayor.

Seattle Police Chief: "Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent acts have been occurring in the area and we're not able to get to [them]." #capitolhillautonomouszone #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Oe5YfVz3uL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 12, 2020

My latest report from the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone“: Things are getting dangerous for people who are accused of wrongdoing. In one instance, an accused thief was surrounded by a crowd and interrogated, with one person brandishing a bat in his face. https://t.co/NkGWiUXmfa pic.twitter.com/dVLJvTbStG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020

Tensions are high in the CHAZ after some officers came in to enter the East Precinct. Some in the crowd wanted to make sure nothing happened to the officers. Others wanted to prevent the officers from entering the zone. Arguments are breaking out amongst the crowd. pic.twitter.com/uKYLrUEycl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2020

Tensions are still high as speakers are arguing on what to do next in the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” pic.twitter.com/0IeM98L8eO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 12, 2020

Incredible CNN segment. Reporter says how peaceful it is in CHAZ. One of the protesters crashes the shot and tries to organize people to interrupt the report. Reporter then says “no doubt some of these protesters are armed” (contradicting CNN's report): https://t.co/FBiJaGifZR pic.twitter.com/AnQBI0QOm8 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 12, 2020

Peaceful natives of CHAZ. pic.twitter.com/voUxMQqMEK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 12, 2020

“A local ‘warlord’ has allegedly taken control over this autonomous zone established in #Seattle”@JoshJPhilipp brings us the latest on the #CHAZ – "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" that protestors have created in Seattle. Watch Crossroads👉https://t.co/AeZNKKDag5 pic.twitter.com/zXw4FLgI7W — crossroads (@crossroads_josh) June 12, 2020

