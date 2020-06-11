Woke Mayor Says Seattle Armed Occupied Zone is a “Peaceful Expression of Collective Grief”…

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has willingly ceded six city blocks of downtown Seattle to an armed group of occupying elements within Antifa who have taken control. However, to retain her woke credentials she defines the occupying movement as a “peaceful expression of the communities collective grief”…
“not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection”? Apparently the Mayor wants everyone to ignore the trash, graffiti, aggressive and violent behavior of the occupying elements who have armed themselves and refuse to accept any laws. The reality of the situation is exactly opposite of what Mayor Jenny Durkan pretends.
Videos from inside the occupied territory, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), show a considerable difference from the pretense of the mayor.
Tensions are still high as speakers are arguing on what to do next in the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.” pic.twitter.com/0IeM98L8eO
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 12, 2020
I want to comment on this, but the insanity of this mayor and the squatters in their new shithole autonomous zone give the perfect example of what the left, when left to their own devices, devolve into.
If anyone can watch this and all the rioting that has gone on over the past few weeks (not to mention the WhuFlu scamdemic and the demonrat dictators involved in exacerbating the misery of it) and still vote democrat, well, there is no hope for you.
Magabear,
Exactly. Its as if theyvare deliberately doing everything they can, to drive out all but the most moonbat crazy ultra leftist, onto the Trump train.
And hey, there are still 5 months left, before the election. Looking at what they have done in the last 3 months, with no change in coarse, hafta wonder if even with ballot fraud, that they will break 30% of the vote.
In addition, the idiots, going into a National election, and apperently having trashed their brand as a National party, with muh russia and shampeachment,…have now turned their attention to trashing their brand as it applies to local government.
They are highlighting a huge vulnerability; many of these large cities have been Democrat rule for decades, and it SHOWS. And they are consciously, deliberately shining a spotlight on it.
And the Democrat party is embracing this strategy,…I don’t understand it.
It’s simple. The Democrats are gaslighting the entire country. They are shifting the Overton window on allowable left-wing behavior, while also setting up Biden as a “sane” and “responsible” Democrat by comparison. It’s win-win from their twisted perspective.
It’s becoming increasingly clear with each passing day that the craziness of 2020 is more than mere parlor games designed to evict Trump from the White House. We are witnessing the globalist elite’s final gambit in shaping society for the next few decades.
We are already in the middle of the next great war, which will become more obvious over the coming months. This war won’t be fought on battlefields with tanks and uniformed soldiers.
We have been in WW4, since the end of WW3, aka “the COLD war”.
I have been wondering how they would handle the usual Dem candidate shifting left during primary, than back center for general.
Simple; they AREN’T shifting back center. Perhaps Biden just forgot!
He doesn’t look any saner than crazy bernie at this point.
In 2016, even Hillary followed the DNC playbook; shift L for primaries, then with a ‘just kidding’ wink n nod, shift back center. They ALWAYS do it.
This time, the whole party leadership shifted Left, and no one seems interested in shifting back center.
They THINK if they win, their reshaping will be much more than a few decades, it will be a,”transformation” of America (into a 3 rd World sh*thole, and a “New World Order”.
If they win.
The DNC has already decided they can win the presidency if they turn out the same voter base that won Obama two terms. Biden was clearly chosen because he likely does better with Dem-leaning White voters in swing states that Hillary lost, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd reaction is being amplified to turn out the Black vote for Democrats when a senile White man is at the top of the ticket. The Democrats believe this strategy is a strong path to victory.
Like any of this matters with widespread mail-in balloting from the Democrats.
Only mildly on topic, but I gotta ask… what’s with all these Leftist mayors known by “Mayor Firstname”? Mayor Pete, Mayor Jenny… it’s like they’re saying “Ooh, I’m so approachable and friendly, call me by my first name – but don’t dare forget my title!” Basically goons on a power trip.
She’s a “married” homosexual just like ‘Mayor Pete’. Maybe that’s it.
To be known by one name means something to these shallow people. They think Cher, Madonna, Spike, and so on. It’s celebrity status, not political status that gives their lives meaning.
A true life Lord of the Flies
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0057261/mediaviewer/rm118764800
Amazing. The Bundy’s peacefully took over the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in the lone desert of Malheur County, Oregon, and the Feds were all over it almost instantly. Where are the Feds in Seattle???
The BLM is federal land. Seattle is not.
Let Seattle stew.
yup let them stew and enjoy the natural consequences of electing Democrats, cordon it and don’t let them leave then wait for them to start wailing for Police assistance when the killings start as the various leftie groups fall apart over power and competing ideologies. No better way to illustrate the fate of the US if they elect a Democrat Govt in November.
The Democrats are getting scary, and crazy doesn’t win elections.
Do you mean Obama’s police force?
The truth? The FBI are little more than water carriers these days for the Left and have almost no presence inside radical left-wing groups, all of whom are “protected” by influential Democrat donors. That is why any right-wing group larger than three members has an undercover FBI agent, while Anti-Fa can carry out nationwide violence without any reprisals.
Most senior FBI in 2020 at the SES level are little more than minions for Schumer and the Democrat establishment.
Call the mayor’s office 2066844000 to demand she go hang out with fellow “woke” protest buddies, given how supportive she is of their peaceful demonstrations. Her mayoral page claims Seattle Public Utilities and SDOT r handling graffiti abatement 24/7, Office of EconDev canvassed surrounding businesses to get their opinion and an artist was hired to create a mural in the nearby park in support of the protests… lovely. What planet is this eejit on? I have friends w businesses in this commie city and no city official has bothered to ask how it’s impacting their businesses! Bullies only respond to strength… that time is now!
No, no, no. Trump doesn’t need to go into a city that wants this. If we put no outside pressure on these leftists they will fight with each other. Don’t you all get it, these people are crazed and want conflict. If we just ignore them and don’t bother with them, then they will start fighting amongst themselves,
I can only hope that trumps tweet threats to intervene are only to draw attention to it and nothing more.
If they were taking over a city or area where the people and local officials were asking for help, then help
Has anyone living inside the zone or any business owners begged for help? I have not heard any
If they are arguing about what to do next, sounds like they are bored already.
They’re making total fools of themselves, why stand in their way? Popcorn, anyone?
I know it’s a long time to wait, but Trump should send the Marines in on July 3rd, and we can all have a blast on the 4th of July
Why squash this in July. No we want this going on into the election. If h squashes it now or July then people will feel safe enough to forget this threat ever existed and to also vote democrat.
No this needs to brew and stew. People need to wake up, trust me people still have not woke up. Some of us have l
The people of Seattle voted for the ultra left mayor and council persons. Let them live with what they voted for. Maybe they’ll become woke in a lawful way.
the whole world is in upheaval. My question is when will it all end? And what will it look like when it is over?
Agree, is this our future or just the future of liberal cities and states? Scarry stuff.
This Autonomous Antifa Seattle zone appears to be the microcosm of the DC swamp . Same ole you know what? Sh–t
The real scam of CHAZ is that he has anything to do with black lives. This whole operation from startto finish is run by the white elites of the Demovcrat party. Once again blacks are pasns in this game….dear black folks you can feel good that Melinda Eugenics Gates is going to make sure you get the “vaccine” first because you are so downtrodden and more susceptible to Wu19.
18 U.S. Code § 2383.Rebellion or insurrection
Whoever incites, sets on foot, ASSISTS , or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
When can the mayor be arrested?
Welcome my millennial friends, welcome to the machine …
Yet Roger Waters is an antisemite.
Waters is a messenger from ‘the machine’. The same machine that coined phrases like antisemite, black lives matter, climate change, new world order, etc.
Waters is simply an ass and proves it every time he opens his mouth.
“Will the Last Person Leaving Seattle – Turn Out the Lights.” This from a billboard in 1971 put up due to the large scale Boeing layoff that set off a recession & an exodus of people…
The 2020 version will soon read, “Will the last sane person leaving the Puget Sound area-turn out the lights.”
In the suburbs here, this afternoon 2 friends texted me with in minutes about moving to Montana. They were both joking but the desire is to get out of Dodge. Told them it’s like watching 1984 and Animal Farm a stone throws away. We are feeling a need to go where sane people are. Tomorrow my town is having a 2nd BLM march. Guess the one Sunday didn’t suffice… This one is whole 0.8 of a mile around the Covid closed up commercial area which the about the only places open are a grocery store, Target and a restaurants for take out only…
and Jay Inslee says we “can control our destiny” by wearing a mask…
Get the hell out now and cut your losses, but hey what do I know what is best for you
History teaches us that when usefull idiots finally get the regime they espouse they become useless idiots. Rounded up, forced to dig a ditch and shot. This is the way of totalitarianism. But who studies history nowadays?
Rue Paul for a police chief? No wonder it’s a mess there.
