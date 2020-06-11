It’s Worse Than We Thought – DNI Ratcliffe Declassifies “Annex A” The Supportive Documents For 2017 Intel Community Assessment…

DNI John Ratcliffe has declassified the Appendix to the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). [Source Document Here] The appendix known as “Annex A” was the material the FBI and CIA did not include in the body of the ICA; however, it was used to brief congress. [NOTE: the document quality/clarity is very poor as released]
There was always suspicion that “Annex A” was the ridiculous claims by FBI source Christopher Steele; those suspicions are confirmed today. The ICA was written in late December ’16 & early January 2017, and the purpose was to politicize intelligence by making outlandish claims of the Trump-Russia conspiracy the official position of the U.S intelligence apparatus (CIA, FBI, DOJ and NSA).
The “Annex A” supporting the narrative was made out of claims by Christopher Steele. The two-page document is stunningly obtuse by design; and despite the FBI knowing the purpose of Christopher Steele, the Annex pretends not to know his agenda.
By keeping the ridiculous Steele claims in the annex the FBI was able to use the claims and yet afford themselves plausible deniability under the pretense of non-verification. When James Comey briefed President Trump about the claims he pretended not to know the political intents of the information; and worse still, he covered-up that Clinton’s campaign had paid for the information. A stunningly political move based on deception.
In many ways the refusal of the FBI, CIA and DOJ to admit their knowledge of the material from Chris Steele is the biggest example of how those same agencies were playing politics. None of the Steele claims were based on actual evidence; everything was hearsay, gossip, innuendo and entirely made-up. The agencies knew this and yet they pretended not to know the motives for the fraudulent intelligence.
As bad as it was to not clearly disclose to FISA court the Steele Dossier had been paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign, it was far worse to not disclose this to President-elect (and outgoing President) in the intelligence community assessment.
Deceptive and fraudulent official intelligence documents, purposefully designed to achieve a political agenda, outline a level of serious misconduct even beyond the fabricated claims within the Carter Page FISA application.
The release of this “Annex A” document shows something beyond the willfully blind intentions of James Comey and John Brennan, and speaks to an intentional effort to fabricate claims against the incoming administration on the weakest of possible grounds.
Our research previously outlined how the December 29th, 2016, Joint Analysis Report (JAR) on Russia Cyber Activity was a quickly compiled bunch of nonsense about Russian hacking.
The JAR was followed a week later by the January 7th, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment. The ICA took the ridiculous construct of the JAR and then overlaid a political narrative that Russia was trying to help Donald Trump.
The ICA was the brain-trust of John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey. While the majority of content was from the CIA, some of the content within the ICA was written by FBI Agent Peter Strzok who held a unique “insurance policy” interest in how the report could be utilized in 2017. NSA Director Mike Rogers would not sign up to the “high confidence” claims, likely because he saw through the political motives of the report.
(JUNE 2019 – New York Times) […] Mr. Barr wants to know more about the C.I.A. sources who helped inform its understanding of the details of the Russian interference campaign, an official has said. He also wants to better understand the intelligence that flowed from the C.I.A. to the F.B.I. in the summer of 2016.
During the final weeks of the Obama administration, the intelligence community released a declassified assessment that concluded that Mr. Putin ordered an influence campaign that “aspired to help” Mr. Trump’s electoral chances by damaging Mrs. Clinton’s. The C.I.A. and the F.B.I. reported they had high confidence in the conclusion. The National Security Agency, which conducts electronic surveillance, had a moderate degree of confidence. (read more)
Questioning the construct of the ICA is a smart direction to take for a review or investigation. By looking at the intelligence community work-product, it’s likely USAO John Durham will cut through a lot of the chatter and get to the heart of the intelligence motives.
Apparently John Durham is looking into just this aspect: Was the ICA document a politically engineered report stemming from within a corrupt intelligence network?
The importance of that question is rather large. All of the downstream claims about Russian activity, including the Russian indictments promoted by DAG Rod Rosenstein and the Mueller team, are centered around origination claims of illicit Russian activity outlined in the ICA.
If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what?
Yep, the entire narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud. [Which it is]
Information available as of 29 December 2016 was used in the preparation of this product.
Scope: This report includes an analytic assessment drafted and coordinated among The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and The National Security Agency (NSA), which draws on intelligence information collected and disseminated by those three agencies. It covers the motivation and scope of Moscow’s intentions regarding US elections and Moscow’s use of cyber tools and media campaigns to influence US public opinion. The assessment focuses on activities aimed at the 2016 US presidential election and draws on our understanding of previous Russian influence operations. When we use the term “we” it refers to an assessment by all three agencies.
And through it all, DNI and former Senator Dan Coats remained as silent as the grave. So long as he was in charge, Congress wasn’t going to get anything they requested. Was he a white hat, or a black hat. Was he part of the problem, or was his job to keep a lid on things until the time was ripe, like NOW?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Coates was and is a black hat just like Wray and Rosenstein. Their job was and is to delay justice until the November election!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I am so glad to see people calling out the Pence recommended snake Dan Coats! He was a true black hat and a bad bad dude!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coats was black hat. All of DC were black hats. It’s the swamp.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Coats was black hat. All of DC were black hats. It’s the swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Black Heart is a more apt description.
To do that to not just Trump. but millions of his supporters, is cold and evil.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dan Coates betrayed his country, his President and his oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States!
LikeLiked by 9 people
And this war is not over. I drove by a local Budweiser Distribution Center today they had a banner out front. “It’s not black versus white it’s everyone versus racists.” So there it is in black and white. If you’re not with the coup, you’re a racist. That’s the attack corporate America plans to take into the election. Corporate America is funding everything that’s happening right now. It’s All or nothing. And we’re helpless without a Department of Justice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t get your argument President Trump is not racist, neither are people who vote for him, they do not view people by their skin color, which I can’t say for Biden and his supporters.
Why would the banner bother you, as it pertains to the President, talk about stretching and trolling.
LikeLike
Because when any of the Insane Left use the term “racist”, they really mean “White racist (and against Blacks specifically)”. The banner doesn’t recognize the Black racism behind all of the violence and lawlessness, it puts it all on Whites.
LikeLike
SF ain’t trollinn, corporate America is trolling they’re the ones funding the worthless bastards of BLM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Star,
I don’t see a thing wrong with Budweiser calling out the (D) party of slavery, death, racism, hatred, deception and destruction. The Country wants to move forward and they are hellbent on dragging it backwards.
FYI: The Federal Government/Reserve is funding every penny of this chaos through state/business bailouts under the false pretext of ’emergency’ status. Of course, all charged to The People’s account[-$26T].
Reading comprehension has to include/consider that which is not written as well as that which is. People make this mistake/assumption with the Bible all the time.
Cutting off the head of the snake(D) will kill the body. If you notice, this in no way endorses the tail(R) of the snake. Congress is supposed to represent The People, not party. Politics only serves politicians/Government instead of The People by whom they are duty bound to serve and were chosen to represent.
LikeLike
U seriously believe budweiser is calling out the dimms, they’re calling out anybody that don’t tow the BLM line.
LikeLike
Dan Coates and so many others that let our President down –
but let us not forget the person who let down the entire United States of America, as President – Barack H. Obama did NOT apparently respect the process of the transfer of power, he was hanging onto it with his bony fingers – clinging with his bony fingers –
and as a white American woman, would it be considered cultural appropriation if I borrow a most excellent phrase which I think describes the former President?
A jive turkey
Obama was apparently angrier than we realized when he was thinking he was doing a great job in ridiculing the candidacy and the platform of Donald J. Trump . . . snarling, Obama referred to the Twitter handle, “realDonaldTrump” with supreme arrogance.
“So, what are you going to do to bring back all those jobs – do you have a magic wand? Because those jobs are gone.”
It occurs to me – does Obama think he really got the last word on Trump about all those jobs – because they DID come back, yes, Trump brought them back –
but now many of those jobs are gone again, thanks to the Unlucky-Horseshoe-Bat-Virus-from-Wuhan-Lab – and now all the other jobs wiped out with the communities devastated by Antifa anarchy and atrocious lassitude by Democratic governors and mayors across the country.
I think Barack Obama is diddling around thinking about magic wands and he is so FAR behind the curve of the knowledge of miracles and hard work – he doesn’t get the idea of really concerted effort of everyone pulling TOGETHER,
rebuilding the country and rebuilding our domestic tranquility . . .
miracles, he doesn’t get . . .
holding up the Bible in humbly putting everything before dear God –
to kneel to no man but to be humble before Almighty God – this is the way ahead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think down deep he is pissed off at a lot. Who was his father? For a while he was a black kid in Indonesia – which apparently was pretty uncomfortable. His mother HATED the USA and wasn’t quiet about it. I bet she didn’t like him so much either. Where did his phrase “punished with a child” come from anyway? And then she shipped him off to her parents where he had yet another strange situation – raised by white grandparents. Did he really know who he was? He learned to be sneaky. I’m guessing he is insanely jealous of Donald Trump who always knew exactly who he was.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I always wondered why Obama was so happy at Trumps inauguration. Now I know, he was sabotaging Trumps presidency! I hope karma catches up with this guy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean like a sneaky Cheshire Cat happy?
LikeLike
So beautiful and so true. Tried to like, but WP giving me grief. We can do this, suejeanne1!
Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” Matthew:19:26
When I was a child, we studied the Bible. So much truth there – even if you lost your way, it never left you, that kernel of truth and wisdom that in the worst of times could appear, leading you from the depths of despair and into the light.
I pity the generations of young Americans who do not have this foundation, flailing about, espousing their Marxist-leftist indoctrination, full of hate, fury and lies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
An absolutely wonderful response! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t Coats, who is from Indiana, recommended by VP Pence? I remember his swearing-in ceremony. He tearfully thanked Pence for the honor. Was really grateful to Pence. Didn’t mentioned Trump, if memory serves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct and you can view it on YouTube.
LikeLike
YES, and Coats thought he was so funny when he made fun of the President to a deep state crowd.
LikeLike
Just one of many Pence issues, but he remains politically untouchable.
LikeLike
True, but easily marginalized. The only use for him is to break a tie in the Senate. Ensure a significant enough majority in November, protect the President and sideline him. Or at the very least take his recommendations on personnel issues with huge grains of salt.
LikeLike
House Intelligence Committee Republicans are nearly ready to send more criminal referrals to the Justice Department related to the Russia investigation.
After shipping eight referrals to Attorney General William Barr last spring, Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the panel, told Fox Business on Thursday that they have gathered enough evidence for “at least another five, possibly as many as 10” recommendations for prosecution as three U.S. attorneys conduct reviews of various aspects of the Russia investigation.
The California Republican said he and his GOP colleagues want to “get it right,” but they plan to send the referrals within the next “week to 10 days or so.” What exactly will appear in those referrals remains unclear, but Nunes explained what his investigators are examining.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/devin-nunes-flashes-as-many-as-10-criminal-referrals-to-justice-department
LikeLike
The President’s entire term has gone by while these agencies knowingly used these lies to try to destroy the President. They continue to conceal and obfuscate, and the AG continues to shine us on with happy talk.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, but Barr may write a very strongly worded letter!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes and I hope the built up frustration of his voters + many more of those who “walked away” during President Trump’s term will create a tsunami vote that will be unequaled in American history.
Let’s blow out the competition in November..
LikeLike
This link is clearer of the Annex document ~ https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2020-06/ACFrOgC0YUaFkCypZoCZsmZ2ZVH-5mfspviaERCirKScNCvysqfx0ALCTrDaaRkvBLLpTyCyNkBRWj5ubHTQtcHUm9_mi6Q75XPbn-tGl8cFZ4EJk5owK_MI8PwlJP4%3D.pdf
LikeLiked by 2 people
All I want to know from Sidney or any Honest Attorney…….
If this was a known fraud all along does it reach the level of Seditious Conspiracy?
And for those interested, here is the definition of SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY under 18 U.S. Code § 2384
“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are 2 problems, as I see it, namely:-
First, does it apply only to overthrowing or putting down the Government? Is the President the Government, or merely just a part of the Government? Does the Government continue even of the President is in some way removed? So with JFK, did the Government continue?
Second, does force need to be used? Is it to be read as ‘overthrow by force’ or ‘put down by force’?
Personally, I do not consider that the use of force is a necessary requirement since had that been the intention why not use the format that is used later in the provision, ie., ” by force to” overthrow or put down the Government of the United States’
LikeLike
You already know the deal on Chris Wray. Barr fired Dana Boente instead of Wray. Chris Wray is part of the Cabal. The Cabal still believe they will skate in the end.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance: When you and others use “soft” language like “weakest of possible grounds,” (implying that there were “some” possible grounds, just weak), rather than “no evidence,” YOU give them the way out (Guilty beyond a “reasonable” doubt).
LikeLike
It’s called a negative pregnant; leaving other answers, explanations, and such, available to counter or weaken your position.
Nice catch, jar2d2
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anybody been arrested yet?
I’m bypassing all such headlines until someone is. But no one will be before Nov. 3, now, will they? At least no one whose arrest would actually move the needle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There will be a big cataclysmic round-up of all the coup conspirators. Just wait. /s
Meanwhile, it’s one declination after another. Lying to courts, withholding exculpatory information, fabricating information… all A-OK with Barr. “We’ll stop him”, A-OK with Barr.
Just keep believing Barr’s hope-porn BS, the cabal is counting on it.
(not directed at you Right Mover)
LikeLike
Only if Gen Flynn is exonerated and still alive and willing to testify…
LikeLike
No wonder Esper, Milley, Allen, Mattis, Kelly and MacMaster all came out attacking President Trump this week. They all had to know everything that was going on to frame President Trump for a crime that never happened!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it is battle space preparation for the next impeachment attempt when Trump uses military force to take back Seattle or DC or Chicago or NYC. The Dems are lying in wait. This is a well-orchestrated impeachment trap.
LikeLike
I wept.
Quietly reading what I basically knew was a very somber moment. I wept for President Trump, his family, all in his administration who have stood by him, and for all of us deplorables.
But, for God – they would have succeeded.
They ruined our country — all of them and we know the whole list inside/outside government and the traitors in his administration.
I pray for God’s vengeance. That would be true justice.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Pray for him, for us and for our country until your knees are bloody and your hands are raw.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And send a note to him telling him what you are praying for.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just sent encouragement and prayers to the President
LikeLike
Now…..
1) declassify the contents of the Wiener Laptop
2) then audit and declassify the report detailing all of NSA queries conducted from 2012-2016 and on who, how many times and who authorized them
3) then finally depose Dennis Montgomery and declassify the contents of the 47 HD he turned in and you might just might possibly find some juicy stuff on Federal judges and much, much more.
Do these three things and the evil by the DS becomes so blatantly obvious that draining the Swamp will be easy.
Expose these three things and THIS becomes the real shock and awe!
LikeLiked by 9 people
“what laptop? We don’t have no stinkin laptop”
Everyone on the NYPD who might claim to have seen it, is dead now. If a laptop or a 302 Form die in an FBI investigation, did they ever exist? no
serious question. If Barr is actually a good guy, and asked to have a copy of the weiner laptop, would he get a true copy? would he survive?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If a tree falls in the forest does anyone hear/know? I think so – but I’m an optimist and I believe justice will be served — call me crazy but I just do. The crimes have been too big/large to hide.
LikeLike
EXACTLY
LikeLike
I contend copies of the laptop exist. It’s too valuable to have been destroyed, and was in the possession of too many people. Besides which, if it were ever transmitted electronically, it would have automatically been copied by the NSA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those e-mails are out there, Hillary hated reading e-mails on screen and preferred to read hard copies, so she would have Huma print them out for her. Huma had problems using the printer at the State Department because of security so she would send the e-mails to her home computer via a Yahoo account. In 2014, a half-billion Yahoo accounts were hacked by an unidentified “state-sponsored actor” in the biggest data breach in history. What are the odds that Huma wasn’t hacked?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No the laptop will be Epsteined and Barr will be shocked while he blows his bag.
LikeLike
What have I been saying…….
If you want the top dog you MUST go back to 2009-2016 and the Hammer Program and all the NSA Spying on Americans, Congress and even Judges.
THIS IS HOW YOU GET THE TOP DOGS IMO.
Russia Collusion was always the coverup!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like Judge Roberts
LikeLike
The Hill:
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/502281-gop-senators-release-newly-declassified-intelligence-document-on-fbi
LikeLike
Reading all this. It is time for Obama to throw HRC under the bus. If she was pissed PDJT wacked her out of the 2016 throne. What does she think of 2008?
Been saying it for a long time, and will continue to say it.
Once orginating predicted is understood to be, “The DC political swamp, once gulled along a path of no return, was originated by belief “There is no way she loses.” And if you didn’t fall into LOCK STEP. Your career was finished. Period. End of Story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He can’t because he was the one with his lawyer Bob Bauer who masterminded it. If someone would only throughly check the books at Perkins Coie they will find three checks made out at about the same time. One from the DNC , the other from the Hillary campaign and the other from Obama for America. Those were the monies to get the ball rolling with Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele.
LikeLike
Interesting the claim regarding financial compensation for lifting sanctions on Russia, and what was soon to transpire with Gen Flynn. Like they had to prove at least that one allegation to lend this utterly ridiculous fictional novel of a document credibility.
LikeLike
Good point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well. I’m pleasantly surprised. Was worried about Ratcliffe compared to Grenell.
Nice work! Keep it coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Putting on my Blasey-Ford glasses.Got them off ebay. Come pre smudged. Ahhh..that’s better, now everythings clear. Ain’t diddly gonna happen to anyone.
LikeLike
I’d like the name of the seller, please.
LikeLike
With electronic sharing of documents that we have, as well as excellent copying machines, scanners, and so on, why are so many documents that the government produces of such poor quality. It’s like the kind you would expect to see from decades ago, when fax was the new medium for transfers of documents, and people would fax copies of faxes and copies of those faxes and so on. There is little excuse for this quality of document with the means we have today.
So it makes me suspicious of why the documents are so poor. Were they photographed? Are they not stored on a computer system that can print out a clear copy? It just doesn’t make much sense. This isn’t hand written reports. I see better copies of documents from WWII than this is.
Just something that has a smell to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe we are being shown a leaked copy, photographed and sent via cell phone.
That was Wolfe’s preferred method.
If the released copy is showing a photograph taken of the report, rather than a clear copy from the original what does the say?
Good things right around the corner, is how I read it.
LikeLike
It is very easy to do. Take a perfectly readable document and then save it as a .jpg, while setting the compression to 80% or so. Voila! A document that is almost unreadable.
It is also the default for most Microsoft programs.
LikeLike
Having worked at a 3 letter government agency, I can tell you that in the document room they have minimum wage people to sheet-feed page after page of paper documents into a scanner and they could not care less if it was crooked or folded or torn in the process.
LikeLike
HRC is very familiar with annexes.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t give up faith on Barr and Durham yet as the fraud on the FISA Court are slam dunk cases along with depriving Carter Page of his rights. As long as Durham makes arrests starting in August they will have people talking to get the cases on people like Brennan for the whole conspiracy. If there are no arrests by early September then he is letting them off the hook but I am leaning to Barr nailing them. Barr said he didn’t care Mueller hasn’t talked to him since the Mueller report came out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
who will be indicted and stand trial? Comey…Clapper..Brennan…Storzk…McCabe…Mueller;
how about Mrs C? Loretta? Susan? or maybe Holder? who should be indicted, tried, and executed…Barrack Hussein Obama!
LikeLike
falsus uno falsus omnibus [false in one; false in everything — in other words you lie in one then everything you say is a lie].
This is key because the basic tenet of the United States Government is that the government does not lie to its citizens.
The USDOJ wants everyone to forget that basic tenet…..
LikeLike
LikeLike
Maybe now we can finally stop being gaslighted by all the supposedly true Republicans that STILL insist Russia “interfered” in our election. Though I’m not holding my breath.
LikeLike
This is a zero sum, winner take all game; Trump must win to survive and win he will, for God, Country and Family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are the FBI whistle blowers? There are more than a few bad apples in the bureau. 50 agents worked on the Mueller report and no one comes forward.
One positive, Ratcliffe maintains the momentum initiated by Grenell.
LikeLike
Where are the FBI whistle blowers? There are more than a few bad apples in the bureau. 50 agents worked on the Mueller report and no one comes forward.
One positive, Ratcliffe maintains the momentum initiated by Grenell.
LikeLike
Where are the FBI whistle blowers? There are more than a few bad apples in the bureau. 50 agents worked on the Mueller report and no one comes forward.
One positive, Ratcliffe maintains the momentum initiated by Grenell.
LikeLike
Where are the FBI whistle blowers? There are more than a few bad apples in the bureau. 50 agents worked on the Mueller report and no one comes forward.
One positive, Ratcliffe maintains the momentum initiated by Grenell.
LikeLike
Here is another question we can ask. Historically, how many FBI investigation have been conducted by 7th floor FBI principles and excluded frontline agents?
LikeLike
“… it was far worse to not disclose this to President-elect (and outgoing President) in the intelligence community assessment.” They didn’t have to disclose it to Barry– he’d ordered the whole sham.
LikeLike
I find the following extraction alarming: The point is, that when they submitted this, they clearly thought, that “upend the international liberal order” was an important selling item to the believe-ability of the ICA! We have to assume that they understood their audience.
“The FBI source quoted three sub-sources who reported that Moscow’s aim in its campaign was to upend the international liberal order, cause tensions with European allies, shift US policy on key Russian international, and undermine US pol##cs regardless of electoral result.”
LikeLike
It seems the target of the ICA is:
“Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections” is a declassified version of a highly classified assessment that has been provided to the President and to recipients approved by the President.”
So it follows, that the above statement was directed at the “President and to recipients approved by the President.”
LikeLike
“If the ICA is a false political document…. then guess what?
Yep, the entire narrative from the JAR and ICA is part of a big fraud. [Which it is]”
Conspiracy to defraud the United States Of America.
https://www.justice.gov/archives/jm/criminal-resource-manual-923-18-usc-371-conspiracy-defraud-us
Starting to see why Brennan peed his pants a little when he found out Durham was poking around his email Inbox and asking questions.
“Brennan Is “Concerned” That He May Be Questioned By DOJ On Origins Of Russia Probe”
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2019/10/03/john_brennan_is_concerned_that_he_is_supposedly_going_to_be_questioned_in_doj_probe_into_origins_of_russia_investigation.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of course this is not real. Both the FBI & CIA worked with Carter Page for decades. They knew, when the first warrant was signed. It was all a lie. All they had to do was to look in their own Personnel database.
LikeLike
I know people doubt Barr. But he has come out in plain english
saying that yes POTUS was spied on, done wrong.. Why would he say
that then he or Durham just cover it up? Barr would look bad.
If he says that then he must know what Durham has and what will happen.
Maybe he won’t take it all the way to the top but certainly someone or
a few someones have to be charge.. Barr can;t say yes POTUS was spied
on but then say well but there was no intent, so move along..there is no way
to unintentionally spy on someone..
LikeLike
Those who think Brennan lied to Obama, in the ICA, need to ask themselves: What direction do you think power flowed in the Obama administration? Do you think Valerie Jarrett, let alone Obama himself, would let any of his subordinates lie to him? Do you think the Muslim Brotherhood, one of Jarrett’s and Obama’s close associates, would allow it? Is she, or Obama, so lackadaisical about their unprecedented power — the highest power, in the most powerful country in the world — as to give it away willy-nilly, to subordinates, and about something that OBAMA WANTED anyway? That is upside-down thinking, that ignores all that we know about Obama’s motives, means and opportunities, as the President over all of these Obama yes-men and women. No; he ordered, they obeyed. Period. And they protected him, as Valerie wanted and he ordered them to do.
Any schlump, as President, could see what was going on: That the Flynn persecution was nonsense, over a perfectly good phone call; that the Steele dossier was political garbage; etc.
“POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing”; and the very DAY after the FISA “queries” runaround was shut down, the wife of Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson VISITED THE WHITE HOUSE, and the Steele dossier ploy was born. Does that sound like a lackadaisical boss, or one you would want to lie to, in pursuit of high crimes and misdemeanors (that your boss is doing everything in his power to enable, and order)?
LikeLike
How does it happen the NSA (Admiral Mike Rogers) would have even a “moderate” level of confidence in what has been shown is a politically motivated clumsily contrived (unverified) steaming pile of horse shit being used as an artifice for fraud ? Why wouldn’t the NSA simply call horse shit what it is ? In what alternate reality bizarro world is libelous false rumor and innuendo “intelligence” ?
LikeLike
This is all highly illuminating, what with Barr and Boys holding press conferences and pontificating about ongoing investigations. In the words of Confucius:
“A gentleman would be ashamed should his deeds not match his words.”
The only issue is whether Barr is a gentleman.
LikeLike
Here is HRC (Sorry to make you look at her) claiming 17 IC agencies confirmed election hacking. This was October 19th, 2016. BTW, PDJT jokingly asked Russia to find the 33000 emails Hillary DELETED. (07/27/2016).
She was framing the narrative 2.5 weeks before the election. How did she know?
LikeLike
Peter Strzok let everyone know. It was called the “insurance plan” and all of the top level co-conspirators in the Obama administration were aware of it or complicit in it.
LikeLike
There is one more set of culprits unmentioned.
“The appendix known as “Annex A” was the material the FBI and CIA did not include in the body of the ICA; however, it was used to brief congress.”
Every congressmen who saw this and did not raise a red flag nor approach the President is complicit. Just thinking out loud, is Annex A part of the disclosure Nunes made to the President, which caused Ryan to suspend him??
LikeLike
Lots of Republican guilt to go around. Paul Ryan is not a patriot! Keep in mind what would have happened if they had presented the ICA to PEOTUS Trump versus distracting him with the Pee allegations. He had just become President and these creeps pull this crap on him.
I realize his personality can be abrasive but this was the 45 th President of the United States!
LikeLike