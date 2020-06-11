Exploited Again – Financial Contributions to Black Lives Matter are Being Funneled to Biden Campaign….

Put this in the ‘things that make other things make sense‘ file….

Some smart sleuthing by Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters at The National Pulse shows the donations made to Black Lives Matter actually go to ActBlue. From there ActBlue takes those contributions and sends them forward to the Joe Biden Campaign.

While the Biden campaign insists it doesn’t support efforts to defund the police, it may happily profit from Black Lives Matter (BLM) efforts, and is complicit in taking money from an organization partnered with those spearheading the dangerous policy that has already taken root in Minneapolis, New York, and Los Angeles. After reaching the BLM homepage, which features a “Defund The Police” petition front and center, if a user chooses to donate, they’re rerouted to a site hosted by ActBlue and prompted with the message: “We appreciate your support of the movement and our ongoing fight to end state-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever.” Joe Biden is the top beneficiary of the ActBlue’s fundraising efforts. (link)

This means donations to Black Lives Matter are actually the primary funding mechanism for Joe Biden 2020; and that explains why national democrats (Pelosi) and the DNC have changed their position on BLM as an activist organization, and now embrace them openly.

The financial arrangement also further solidifies the purpose for BLM (Obama/Holder) to align with the AME Church network (Clyburn, Sharpton, et al) which facilitates the DNC agenda (Biden, Perez, et al).

The 2020 financial problem that was being faced by the Democrat National Committee was solved through the use of Black Lives Matter as a funding mechanism for the 2020 election. The more money the resistance movement can push into their BLM advocacy, the more money that actually flows into the DNC for 2020.

As of May 21st, ActBlue has donated $119,253,857 to the “Biden for President” effort.

It’s a smart workaround and provides a back-door for all of the Hollywood and social influence crowd to use. By supporting donations to Black Lives Matter, the leftist movement writ large is essentially funding the DNC. The BLM movement is simply a vessel for them to use and exploit.

Keep in mind you are now hearing of multi-million donations to Black Lives Matter from big corporations. Any corporation that pays into this scheme is actually paying to fund Joe Biden 2020 and the Democrats. Now all of those “donations” make sense.

Over the past couple of weeks, in the wake of the protests over extrajudicial killings of Black people, tech companies have made tens of millions of dollars in commitments to racial equity organizations. (link)

The scale of the DNC effort to enhance national antagonism based on race now makes much more sense. The Democrats are exploiting activism and outrage in order to fund their national political campaigns; and it’s likely the average donor has no idea.

Black interests are not only being exploited by Democrats for votes; their community concerns are also being used to siphon money from their special interests. Typical.

With that knowledge, does this look a little different now?

