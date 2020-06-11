Attorney General Remarks During Dallas Police Reform Roundtable…

Earlier today, President Donald Trump participated in a roundtable with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners at Gateway Church in Dallas, Texas.

Local participants include: Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas; Vernell Dooley, Chief of Police, Glenn Heights, Texas; Michael Mata, President, Dallas Police Association; Fred Frazier, 1st Vice President, Dallas Police Association and Commissioner on the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice; Jaime Castro, 3rd Vice President, Dallas Police Association; Manny Ramirez, President, Fort Worth Police Officers Association; Pastor Robert Morris, Senior Pastor, Gateway Church Bishop Harry Jackson, Senior Pastor at Hope Christian Church, Beltsville, Maryland; Dr. Robin Armstrong, Physician and Advisory Board Member; Jack Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Brewer Group; Jon Ponder, Founder of Hope for Prisoners and Will Douglas, Owner, Crimson Care Pharmacy Group

During the discussion Bill Barr gives his perspective of the issues as United States Attorney General: