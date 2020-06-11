Attorney General Remarks During Dallas Police Reform Roundtable…

Earlier today, President Donald Trump participated in a roundtable with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners at Gateway Church in Dallas, Texas.
Local participants include: Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas; Vernell Dooley, Chief of Police, Glenn Heights, Texas; Michael Mata, President, Dallas Police Association; Fred Frazier, 1st Vice President, Dallas Police Association and Commissioner on the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice; Jaime Castro, 3rd Vice President, Dallas Police Association; Manny Ramirez, President, Fort Worth Police Officers Association; Pastor Robert Morris, Senior Pastor, Gateway Church Bishop Harry Jackson, Senior Pastor at Hope Christian Church, Beltsville, Maryland; Dr. Robin Armstrong, Physician and Advisory Board Member; Jack Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Brewer Group; Jon Ponder, Founder of Hope for Prisoners and Will Douglas, Owner, Crimson Care Pharmacy Group
During the discussion Bill Barr gives his perspective of the issues as United States Attorney General:
AG Barr spoke well. I just wonder how the propagandist media will portray his words as racist and divisive and totally wrong.
I am sure there are always going to be bad police officers, just as there are bad people in positions of power in every organization. Does that make it systemic? Not in my views. You cannot prevent every action like Chauvin had done, yet, in a nation as big as ours, his action and deed is not the normal treatment.
I find it reprehensible that George Floyd gets deified while the retired officer, Dorn, who was black, who was killed by black thugs looking steal things during the riots, gets treated as nothing. Same with the Federal officer Underwood. And it was all about narrative. Our values and the values of the BLM and Antifa organizations are skewed wrongly if we focus on a criminal’s life, and he wasn’t just a low time crook, he was violent, and not spend one minute to honor those of the same race who lost their lives because of riots and chaos to “honor” George Floyd.
There are always things that can be done to improve things. Yet, we need to also look at what harms these knee jerk reactions to one horrible incident will do to the overall organization of law enforcement officers. I fear that, just like happened under Obama, the police are put at much greater risk for their lives by many of the actions the left want to take now.
Maybe the Federal Government should start ceding land to these rogue groups who don’t want to uphold the standards of the US Constitution. I think we can afford to give up Seattle, San Fran, LA, Austin, NYC, Philly, Boston, Chicago and Michigan (any state that elects Whitmer, Omar, etc is anything but American). If other areas want to go, Bye-Bye. Build walls (to keep them in so they don’t poison us any more). No foreign aid to any of them. We can treat their jurisdictions like we would high security prisons! Any escapees from these asylum states should be confined at Gitmo.
Please, Mr. President, sign an executive order!
Don’t write us Michiganians off just yet! The language for a recall petition for Whitmer was recently approved, now we just need to get a million signatures… (25% of last election’s voters)
“I find it reprehensible that George Floyd gets deified…”
Brought to you by a brazenly and unabashedly corrupt msm, social media and virtue signaling buffoons in sports, hollywood and industry. Quite the network.
Then you have to ask yourself if this was a grass roots deification or an obama generated deification.
Cause you know the death, bloodshed, destroyed city blocks, historic monuments and buildings is totally worth it if he can salvage any of his dismal, marxist legacy.
George Floyd’s character or criminal career, does not justify his murder. But Chauvin was not just a racist police officer, he knew the victim.
Your assumption that Chauvin knew Floyd is not based in fact, but a drumbeat of internet gossip . Show me the evidence. I am not taking up for Floyd nor making a statement as to the guilt or innocence of Chauvin, but we need for the facts to be played out in a court of law.
George Floyd’s brother testified that the killing was “personal and premeditated”.
https://news.yahoo.com/george-floyds-murder-was-personal-and-premeditated-his-brother-philonise-tells-congress-211608953.html
FTA:
The gall of Democrats who have controlled major cities for decades and in some cases generations, calling out racism in police departments. But just like Biden is not asked why he unmasked Gen Flynn, no one seems able/willing to ask Dems why they are not responsible for race problems in their cities.
Democrat governers pointing fingers at Democrat sheriff and Democrat Police Unions…
Yeah, the Democrats have kicked the one million man police union to the curb…obviously, Lawfare has shown them it is easier and cheaper to elect crooked prosecutors and judges…much easier to control…
While we are once again being forced to look at bad policemen again. Tell me how we always ignore bad Representatives, Senators, MSM Media Outlets, very bad childish reporters(?), Mayors, Governors, Judges to name a few. Seems a whole lot the pot calling the kettle black!
How bout let he without, cast the first stone! Getting sick of the BS trying to cover their stink!
I called our cops here in Norcal and told them I thought they were doing a good job. Do it treepers. He thanked me and said it meant a lot.
The truth is, the Democrats are systemically racist.
They destroy black education.
They put abortion clinics in inner cities to kill off black babies.
They control policing in every city that abuses blacks.
They favor criminals that subjugate people of color.
They just got through inciting riots to destroy black businesses and all businesses that serve black communities.
The list of systemic racism by Democrats against blacks never stops. Their racist predecessors would be proud. Especially proud of the technique of blaming all their racist acts, new and old, on their hated enemy, Republicans.
This won’t end, until blacks force an accounting of Democrats and their media enablers. Not even these stupid subjugation games will make a dent on the Democrat’s systemic racist policies.
We need action, not talk.
Of course any action right now would be considered an incitement to riot, because OMB.
The Left seems to be acting under the presumption that they are immune to prosecution because ‘if you indict we will riot’.
As to your last point, I think their presumption is largely proving accurate.
Jobs business opportunities are what is needed. We were well on the way when covid hit. Now BLM riots and more. Back to covid. Has the world gone crazy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The rest of the world grifters are trying to get rid of President Trump and the USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pandering way to much, Bill? George Floyd was a career criminal with nine convictions including armed home invasion. He died because he killed himself with four times the amount of Fentanyl in his system that would kill any of us plus Meth. A combination of drugs which cases excited delirium a well known result of overdosing on deadly drugs. Drugs which causes almost instant fatal heart attacks according to the American Academy of Emergency Physicians but you keep pretending that you don’t know that. Apparently, the Mamet Principal doesn’t just affect Liberals!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And he was passing counterfeit bills and was a[porn actor on a website that eulogized him. By today’s standards he was a saint.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The LEOs in this country should not be the only ones being attacked. When 13% of the population is responsible for over 65% of ALL crime when will another MLK come forward ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meanwhile in the Land of CHAZ:
When will our government STOP apologizing and agreeing with a false premise of “institutional law enforcement (over even broader according to some cowardly officials) ‘racism’?” In addition, when will someone have enough moral courage to actually broach the real problem so evident in the rioting and violence as well as the rhetoric of BLM and other similar groups—-black against [fill in the blank—white, Jews, hispanics, lighter skinned blacks, Asians etc.] RACISM and BIGOTRY?
That entire talk by Barr turns immediately into nothing but empty words if there are no indictments on the Russia Collusion / Seditious Conspiracy Coup to take down a sitting President these past 4 years.
So IMO Barr must back these words with indictments or he becomes the joke.
He’s already a joke. And he doesnt have a punchline
Bogeyfree “empty words if there are no indictments on the Russia Collusion / Seditious Conspiracy Coup“
May 14, 2019
Abortion is a civil rights issue too…
Watching a video of that heinous act just once would probably make us vomit.
I am sad that folks in the public eye ignore this horrible discrimination of innocent Americans.
Also, there would be no need for any immigration.
I do not like immigration right now.
It needs to be halted for 100 years here.
God Bless You Yvonne for courageously speaking out; and God save your little babies!
I can only imagine the vitriol of propaganda media. 🙂 No masks! Sitting too close!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That talk will show the Antifa not to do it again! And if that is not enough, he will follow it up with sternly worded letters!
Attorney General of Stern Words
I have to ask: how does your comment help?
Negativity is contagious.
Are you part of the solution or part of the problem?
Sad that sooo many express the same view.
Wake up!
That’s funny. I could have sworn that people are hypnotized by Barr’s words and ignore his inaction.
Sorry, I should listen more to what he says and not what he fails to do.
My point, in case it was not clear is for us to demand justice, not words. We need a real AG who does his/her job. Barr is not doing it.
Could a private assurance of inaction be why he got the job?
There’s an old scientific truism that even scientists seem to ignore these days: “absence of evidence is not evidence of absence”.
If by July 4, the bloviating bagpiper has not cuffed anyone, he never will.
After that, I fully expect him to offer up an October surprise where he will “officially” state all that Trump conspiracy stuff has been debunked.. Fact checked… The old man is crazy…Wake up!
How’d that trust Sessions, trust the plan, BS work out for y’all?
That we as a country, a government, a people, allow a totally fraudulent narrative based on nothing but provable lies, to tear our country apart, divide us even more, put peoples lives, property and livelihoods in danger and bring us to the brink of civil war, all for political gain, is unconscionable
What this tiny minority of politicians, bureaucrats, academics, so called media and home grown radicals are doing to this country by foisting this total lie upon us is nothing short of an act of war
Our country, our way of life, our system based on law and order and our very society has turned into a chaotic shit show that’s destroying peoples lives, all because of an outright lie being pushed by a small cabal of freaks
It is absolutely outrageous that it’s not only being allowed to continue and allowed to further destroy the fabric of our nation, but now no one is even allowed to question it or speak the truth about it
Are we really this far gone? Besides the President, there’s really no adult authority and leadership to step up and put an end to this outrage?
It’s always the darkest before dawn…
It’s always the darkest before the dawn. The Left is exposing itself and many Americans are figuring out how dark and evil they are.
I thought Barr’s statement was excellent. He referenced many issues that need to be addressed in our Country. School choice, religious freedom, drug dependency, mental illness, etc. President Trump and his administration has been trying to make progress on all these issues but the Left fights him tooth & nail. The solutions to each issue has some aspect (money or power) that would hurt The Left. For example, we don’t have school choice because of The Teachers Unions and their support of the Democrats.
I truly believe President Trump is trying to save this country. I still have doubts about Attorney General Barr, but I am feeling more positive.
Bottom line – we need to re-elect President Trump. Otherwise, we’re screwed.
This was a refreshing contrast to Obama’s beer summit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because it was a real summit!
Through all of this, why hasn’t someone/anyone brought up the lack of male, head of household supervision and discipline? They’re not all incarcerated. Check the recent History Channel (?) bio of Clarence Thomas. His primary role model and mentor/disciplinarian/get it straight was his grandfather. While not a substitute for a father, it was a strong, dominant male that early on kept him on the straight and narrow. No offense to the female readers here, but a one parent family is in a lot of cases, background for later behavioral problems. Redesign the system to keep the “spawners” home, and maybe we’ll see some progress. Maybe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was quite a program. I adore Justice Thomas. A rock!
And he came from a despised minority within a minority, the Gullah.
The CTH community is chock full of history and information. I learn something every day parsing articles and comments. Thanks to all!
It is absolutely amazing to me how everyone can completely ignore the real tragedy in this country. Black on black crime. How can anyone protest a couple black deaths at the hands of a white person but completely ignore the hundreds per week killed by other blacks. That is when you know they really don’t care about either. One is useful politically the other isn’t. Overall they all could care less.
Week in Progress Chicago (6/7 – 6/13)
Shot & Killed: 11
Shot & Wounded: 47
Total Shot: 58
Total Homicides: 11
These aren’t white people doing the killing.
I agree. After watching all 8 minutes of AG Bill Barr speak, not once did he mention the support of the DOJ to prosecute criminals. Bill spoke fluffy words, but failed to actually support Law Enforcement by saying absolutely nothing about it.
What 8 minutes did you watch. I watched until The Five cut into the presentation. He talked about the breakdown of the country because of the breakdown of “faith”/”religion”. What more do you want? He was at a round table discussion. He was beginning to build upon education and the rights of parents to have “school choice”. Give the man a chance for heaven’s sake. I don’t believe for a moment that Barr wants
anarchy in this country.
Bill Barr’s talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than empty words. Results matter most.
His job is very simple. Prosecute criminals. Who has Bill Barr prosecuted so far?
Will he actually do it, or will Bill continue to speak fluffy words of appeasement to the left?
Now lock their asses up!
DOJ files dozens of charges against Floyd rioters. Catherine Herridge got her hands on them.
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/06/11/doj-files-dozens-of-charges-against-floyd-rioters-catherine-herridge-got-her-hands-on-them-933302
From the bizpacreview link above:
“President Donald Trump has pledged to restore “law & order” while Attorney General William Barr told the network this week that “focused” investigations into members of Antifa and some Right-wing groups were underway as a result of the widespread rioting and looting.”
—-
Right wing groups? What a crock. Right wingers were the true peaceful protesters who called the scamdemic a scam over a month ago. Nobody got killed. Not one right winger committed a crime for protesting the lunatic lockdowns. Not a single business got burned or looted. There was no violence.
What scares the h e double hockey sticks out of me is the lack of law enforcement in the wake of the synthesized, totally not organic spring riots here in America’s blue cities.
Who is to blame for that? I understand that Bill Barr has a lot on his plate, but can he delegate the proper individuals necessary to carry out law and order in the United States?
“Law Enforcement” all over the country is choosing not to enforce the law by not pursuing the crimes. Do they not understand how stupid that is?
If those who committed crimes do not suffer any consequence, they are going to do it again.
And again, and again until they get caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Bill Barr had a sad. Buck up, Bill.
Vote MAGA up and down the ticket.
I’m an outside observer following US events for over 40 years, and I’m afraid to say that you will not and can not fix this problem without first identifying it and Bill Barr didn’t.
Years of police “community outreach” can be undone in days as we’ve seen over and over again.
Blacks won’t trust the police because they are conditioned not to by their parents, community leaders, church leaders and state and federal elected officials. Almost all of them benefiting one way or another by keeping racial tensions at boiling point.
Until such people as Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Mr Guam Tip over, Maxine ugly face et al are called out and confronted, and yes even some of them charged with racial incitement, all outreach efforts will add to nought.
p.s. We have the exact same problem here in Australia with our black communities. The well educated blacks (often raised by adoptive white parents) have figured out the system and are gaming it at every turn and all of them are wealthy city dwellers just like your race baiting wealthy blacks.
No one has the courage or the means to call out these vile, evil people. Until then, both our great nations will continue to suffer, with the blacks suffering the most. SAD.
