Washington Governor Inslee Doesn’t Know About Occupied Seattle Encampment…

This is rather unusual.  One would think a governor would be aware that seven blocks in his largest city have been taken over by armed occupiers who have formed an encampment called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.  However, when questioned about it, an apparently clueless Washington State Governor jay Inslee says “that’s news to me.

Note Inslee is not alone in being, well, a little odd.  Apparently the bouncy sign language interpreter needs to go pee. WATCH

The activists have barricaded the streets and will not let any journalists or city officials inside their declared zone of control. The region expands across six or seven blocks as outlined by the occupying groups.

The designated zone is located in the city’s Capitol Hill district and surrounds the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. Police opened the area to protesters on Monday after previously closing the streets following violent demonstrations that took place following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.   UPDATES HERE

  1. Ace says:
    June 10, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    The return of the Occupoopers!
    I’ve been wondering if the Dems actually want Trump to win.
    They’re sure handing it to him on a silver platter right now.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Hans says:
      June 10, 2020 at 11:59 pm

      This is a game of chicken….
      President acts first.. uses National guard or Military one death and the democrats go ballistic to the point of impeachment.. tyrant needs to be removed..

      President Trump waits…it’s a city and state issue… City and state do nothing..feed rioters , furnish water etc.. AntiFa goes to normal …violence.. people die, women raped, businesses extorted..etc… President Trump … to nation this is what you get if you continue to elect Democrats… waiting this out is the smart move…

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Guessed says:
        June 11, 2020 at 12:56 am

        I believe the entire thing is yet another impeachment trap being set by the Deep State. Think about the timing of Mattis’ rant in the Atlantic; why then? Now Antifa is trying to goad Trump into taking military action to suppress an insurrection (which is what this is). The Democrats are waiting to pounce and start another impeachment scheme, for use of the military against civilians. They will have Mattis and others to cheer them on. It will not matter that this would be perfectly legal and constitutional. The MSM will stoke the fires with a narrative that this is unconstitutional and “unprecedented” (it would be neither). The legality will not matter. The practicality will not matter. The narrative will be all that counts. Wolf Blitzer will frame the coverage with all his CNN and MSM colleagues. Maybe they hope that they can pick off another senator or two to get a “conviction” in the Senate.

        Trump needs to wait this out. While he does so, he should address the nation (direct via YouTube/radio/livestream from the Oval Office to bypass the networks) in prime time. He should start with appropriate regrets and condolences to the Floyd family. Then he should describe the peaceful protests as respectable and understandable. Then he should pivot to point out that arson, looting , murder, rape, and lawlessness is the unacceptable, and is the consequence of state and local authorities who refuse to contain the violent demonstrators. Critically , he should point out that he is not a dictator, and has no authority to use military force against American citizens and it is the prime responsibility of the governors and mayors to restore law and order in their cities. And he will hold them accountable and will NOT use US taxpayers’ money to restore lawless cities.

        He should also point out in frank and explicit terms that THIS IS AN IMPEACHMENT TRAP BEING SET BY DEMOCRAT AND DEEP STATE OPERATORS, and he is not going to fall for it. He can even challenge the Congress to send him a bill authorizing military force to put down this fake insurrection. If the do, fine, he can take action. If not, it is on them and will put them on the record as not wanting to restore order.

        This should preferably happen on a day we wake up to headlines that 2000 Antifa members have been rounded up in pre-dawn raids across the nation and are being held for trial on applicable federal charges. Take the foreign leaders in the ranks (and I am sure there are some) and put them in Gitmo with plans to try them for crimes against the US.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
  2. The Gipper Lives says:
    June 10, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    Of course he knows. He’s pretending he doesn’t so he can continue to be derelict in his duty to protect the rights of all citizens. He doesn’t care that a Communist Mob is extorting local citizens because he’s a Communist scumbag himself.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. rayvandune says:
    June 10, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    I think Inslee was drunk. Not kidding. What a twink!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. SR says:
    June 10, 2020 at 11:48 pm

    Why is GA showing low republicans turnaround? It’s scary to see democrats turnaround in Cobbs and near by county.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    June 10, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    The Governor & mayor should be classified as the LEADERS of this terrorist act!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 10, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    The Dem establishment has set these urban terrorists up for a huge disappointment. Some of them may even lose their lives. The Dem leaders are sitting back knowing that the federal government will be forced to act, and that good or bad, POTUS will own the outcome.

    The saddest thing is that I’m starting to believe this may be only the beginning of the worst they have planned.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Ace says:
      June 10, 2020 at 11:54 pm

      Why should Trump do anything?
      The Dems will end this.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Niagara Frontier says:
        June 10, 2020 at 11:59 pm

        Did you see his last tweet? He intends on ending if if they don’t. I’m reminded of a situation in Philadelphia in 1985. A confrontation with black radicals and the MOVE organization ended when a police helicopter dropped time-delayed explosive device consisting of a duffel bag filled with four (4) pounds of Tovex and C4 on to the roof of the MOVE compound. Nearly an entire block of houses burned to the ground.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • flyoverfuji says:
          June 11, 2020 at 12:04 am

          And It was brought to you by Mayor Wilson Goode.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Niagara Frontier says:
            June 11, 2020 at 12:19 am

            Yep. That’s always a fact that blacks and Dems leave out when they tell the story of the “Philly’s Forgotten Massacre,” that Wilson Goode was the first African-American mayor to hold the position and was responsible for the entire mess from beginning to end.

            Maybe I’m wrong but I see shades of that situation here.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
        • garavaglia1 says:
          June 11, 2020 at 1:07 am

          Regardless of his tweet..he will not introduce federal troops into Seattle. The tweet as intended to pace focus on the Dems as the party of lawlessness.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Vince says:
          June 11, 2020 at 1:09 am

          The only reason. President Trump tweeted that is to make people, especially the mayor and governor expect, him to do that. He won’t. They will still be left holding the bag.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
      • paper doll says:
        June 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

        Exactly. Say PT went in, and then what? Hand the area right back to the folks who let it happen? They need beg him a little 1st. Like the virus, it’s on the state. If he goes in now, Soros will pop up many more such places in his blue state strongholds. Soros wants a Waco. Don’t give it to him.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Jase says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:01 am

      No no no. The Federal Government will not be forced to act.
      Dem State, Dem Governor, Dem Mayor. They made it, they own it.
      Right now, Inslee is on the phone screaming at Dem so-called strategists “but you told me Trump would send in Feds, and he hasn’t, so what the F am I supposed to do now?”

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • The American Patriot says:
      June 11, 2020 at 2:13 am

      Oh no, that was with the so-called “riots”

      Like

      Reply
  7. Ace says:
    June 10, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    So, last week, “Obama” was going to take over the White House, with the charge of the numale brigade, and now the glorious revolution has arrived!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. kleen says:
    June 10, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    Just like when Obola would find out about things “from the news”

    Leftists never know or remember any thing inconvenient.
    Ask Comey, Brennan… I do not recall, I don’t remember, I do not know, I just found out about it from on the news.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Lumina says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:05 am

    I watched the whole news conference or suffered thru. The 3 topics Inslee spoke about were some investigation into the the death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma, pride month, and a great big long whine about a letter he just sent to VP Pence complaining about PPE, the lack and quality, and POTUS should enact the Defense Protection act… He said most importantly, “We can control our destiny” by wearing masks….On the bright side won’t be on the Presidential ballot…Oh dear Lord, prayers for Washington state…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Newhere says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:08 am

      An Olympia rioter complained on Twitter that stores s/he goes into to use the bathroom are filled with shoppers not wearing masks, and many stores have signs calling masks optional, even though (GASP) wearing them is THE LAW.

      Help me.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. flyoverfuji says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:06 am

    the mayor should have water, gas and electricity turned off.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Right to reply says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:06 am

    WOW! Here is the employee chart for ActBlue Charities— the company that receives every dollar raised via the Black Lives Matter website.

    The entire company is comprised of white left-wing political activists who you can research.

    They also run the ACTBLUE superpac. https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1270897291038244864

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • CM-TX says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:39 am

      Which circles back to Media Matters & their “Blue-Print” doc on destroying the Trump admin. Pretty sure they were specifically referenced in it, among other Co/Orgs… eg., Fakebook & Twatter (providing raw metadata).

      ALL part of the “Resistance” effort.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. vikingmom says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Okay I REALLY need a serious answer because I live in the Seattle area and if this is a REAL video that was taken today and Jay Inslee honestly said that it was news to him, this needs to be disseminated to ALL media immediately!

    Sundance – where did you get this video and do you, in fact, verify its authenticity?

    Like

    Reply
  14. BruceC says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:11 am

    Unfortunately this “that’s news to me guvna reminds me of the ‘officials’ and citizens of dozens of Polish cities and towns who knew nothing about the ‘death camps’ set up by the Nazi’s during WW2 and when liberated by the allied forces were then forced to enter the camps and see for themselves what was going on in their own back yard and made to bury the dead.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. jay says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:12 am

    MEANWHILE, in Virginia, as the animals ripe history To The Ground. Note, the misnomer GENTLEMAN used to describe a member of this pack.

    Protester Badly Hurt When Toppled Confederate Statue Lands on His Head: ‘His Skull Was Actually Showing’

    “There was a gentleman directly in front of the statue and when the statue finally did get [torn down], it fully hit him in the head and we could see that his skull was actually showing”

    “He was convulsing on the ground and he lost quite an amount of blood,” he added. “We’re just asking for everyone to pray for that man.”

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/10/man-injured-when-toppled-confederate-statue-lands-on-his-head-his-skull-was-actually-showing/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • cccp3-o says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:23 am

      Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Debra says:
      June 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

      I saw the reaction of the total degenerates that were up on the pedestal as they realized someone had been hit — genuine shock. But then one of them looks into the camera as if to say ‘shut it down’ in the sudden realization that this didn’t quite go over as expected, as how could they all now cheer for the toppling of the statue . . .

      Like

      Reply
  16. Todd says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:13 am

    “I love when people call Trump Stupid..
    You mean the multi-billionaire who kicked every Democrats butt, buried 16 career Republican politicians, and continues to make fools out of once reputable news organizations ..
    You mean the guy who won the presidency?
    You mean the guy with the super model wife?
    You mean the guy whose words alone put a massive slow down on illegal border crossings?
    You mean the guy whose mere presence made the stock market smash its previous records?
    You mean the guy who created 1 million jobs in his first 7 months in office?
    Are you sure you even know what it is you’re resisting?
    Are you sure you back a party that enables the decimation of every core principal of Christianity?
    Are you sure you back a party that voted 100% against the abolition of slavery?
    Are you sure you really take a politician like Maxine Waters seriously?
    Are you sure you don’t see anything wrong with someone who has a 40 yr career as a public servant living in a $4.5 mansion representing a district she doesn’t even live in?
    Are you sure you see nothing wrong or peculiar about Hillary Clinton a woman being involved in politics for the last 30 yrs having a net worth of $240 million?
    Are you sure you’re not just basing your opinion on hatred spewed by a crooked paid for media platform?
    Could you even tell me 5 things the Democratic Party has done to improve you’re day to day prosperity as a hard working American citizen?
    Probably not..
    Do you realize the debacle you are sending your children into once they become adults by continuing to support a political party that has done nothing for the poor except kept them poor, gave them free abortions, and a few hundred a month to keep food in their fridge?
    The prosperity and safety of its citizens is job one of your government.
    Get with the program.
    Everyone else has horribly failed you!
    Smarten up and take a position for the sake of your children.
    I promise you a country full of illegal immigrants, abortions, $15 an hour jobs, and non-gender specific people aren’t gonna make your country and life any more prosperous.
    Rosie, Madonna, Katy Perry, and Robert Deniro are not just like you. They don’t have to live through the real world day to day disparity of an average American.
    Men don’t hate women, white people don’t hate black people, and Donald Trump is not a racist.
    Stop allowing yourself to be brainwashed by a party that has continuously failed you.
    Be about your prosperity, your safety, your children, and an America First mindset.
    Dump these crooked politicians that have stunted your growth.
    Dump these crooked politicians that have stunted your children’s growth.
    Toughen up, take a stand, and act like a proud American.
    See the spirit of Trump supporting and freedom loving Americans and just imagine where we could be as a country if everyone had the same priorities” – Clint Eastwood

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      June 11, 2020 at 2:36 am

      Link? Video?? I haven’t much at all from Clint in recent years. LOVED his empty chair on stage a few years ago.

      Like

      Reply
  17. TarsTarkas says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Inslee claims to not have known about CHAZ until he was told on the broadcast. I refuse to believe that he is that stupid and ignorant. Therefore he was lying. Therefore he not only knew about it, but at a very minimum condoned the takeover of the Capitol Hill by the rebels. Which makes him a seditionist at a minimum. And if he in any way shape or form actively aided or abetted the takeover, no doubt to try to force out OMB, that makes him a treasonous rebel. Remember, this is the same governor who considered POTUS’ call to protest his lockdown orders as a call to rebel against HIS authority.

    What makes this even worse is that we still have over ten weeks to go before the election. Every day some new insanity comes up. Is the left really trying to start a real war? Are the crimes of the Democan crime syndicate that terrible that it’s worth destroying the country over? Obviously they think so, and obviously they no longer consider themselves Americans.

    Like

    Reply
  18. auntiefran413 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:15 am

    I HAD a friend who lives on Capitol Hill in Seattle. I say HAD because I sent her an email that, in my mind (silly me), was something that would be of interest to anyone on the right OR the left. Her response — and the last thing I ever heard from her: “YOU KNOW I’M A DEMOCRAT!” I wanted to ask her if that meant she wasn’t allowed to think, but restrained myself.

    I can’t help wondering if she’s delighted or terrified to be living on Capitol Hill today?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Shame on you guy the sign language man just has a stutter

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. snarkybeach says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Here’s what passes for fun in Antifastan:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. CM-TX says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Lol.
    Ok, now I’m convinced there’s some ongoing competition between these sign-language interpreters to see which one evolves into the funniest mini-meme.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Linda K. says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:34 am

    I am directing my comment to the Governor.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Adjudicator says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:46 am

    Obviously, Inslee was lying — a requirement for a Democrat. Capitol Hill is not downtown Seattle, but it has many thriving businesses. Let these morons — Antifa/BLM — continue their “utopia” for all the world to see.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Ragle Gumm says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:51 am

    There is a saying: You cannot wake man who pretends to sleep.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. InAz says:
    June 11, 2020 at 12:54 am

    Inslee using the Mamet Principle like the good Mao Xi Stalinist Communist that he is.

    President Trump needs to do nothing about this unless the Commie governor asks. Or unless something bad happens that can’t be ignored.
    Good campaign ads for the President though.

    Like

    Reply
  26. noswamp says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:04 am

    Seattle folks do not like what is happening IMOL. Not if they care about their city. The Dems will lose perhaps in Washington State because of this. Yeah, I said it first.

    Like

    Reply
  28. arsumbris says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:15 am

    White soy generation finally achieves utopian dream.
    Black gangster with guns moves in, enslaves them all.
    Directs them to start collecting taxes.
    They run out of soy, hormones imbalance.
    Some commit suicide, others turn to prostitution to survive.

    …It’s only been three days.

    The Seattle Antifa-stan already has a warlord: a local Rapper (with a blue checkmark on Twitter) named Raz Simone… and he’s beating up anyone who doesn’t obey.

    It’s literally ‘Escape from New York’ in Seattle right now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. arsumbris says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:27 am

    According to digging on reddi, the warlord of the zone “Raz” isn’t even a communist. He’s a capitalist. He owns air BnBs, and is now directing people in the zone to pay taxes when they enter, at gunpoint.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:41 am

    The Governor doesn’t know….and the Mayor doesn’t care.

    Evidently the citizens don’t care either because they keep electing this crap.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Bill_M says:
    June 11, 2020 at 1:53 am

    Inslee is a dunce. Way back when we first moved here, Inslee was our Congresscritter. I didn’t vote for him. In fact, I have never voted for him and never would. However, I knew some time back (years even) that his game plan was to run for President. When he first announced for Governor, I said that was a stepping stone to his real goal which was the Presidency. And dumb old Jay sure threw his hat into the ring for this election cycle. And to show how dumb he is, he ran solely on a climate change platform. I laughed. Because I knew that of all the things that weren’t going to fly, climate change was at the top of the list. Nobody gave a rats about climate change. So naturally Jay picked it. He is that dumb. And he failed miserably. He is in so far over his head he can’t even see daylight.

    Like

    Reply
    • Bill_M says:
      June 11, 2020 at 1:56 am

      By the way, Jenny Durkin is almost an Inslee clone. It’s neck and neck as to which of them is the most stupid politician in the state.

      Like

      Reply
Older Comments

