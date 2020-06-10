Washington Governor Inslee Doesn’t Know About Occupied Seattle Encampment…

This is rather unusual. One would think a governor would be aware that seven blocks in his largest city have been taken over by armed occupiers who have formed an encampment called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. However, when questioned about it, an apparently clueless Washington State Governor jay Inslee says “that’s news to me.”
Note Inslee is not alone in being, well, a little odd. Apparently the bouncy sign language interpreter needs to go pee. WATCH
The activists have barricaded the streets and will not let any journalists or city officials inside their declared zone of control. The region expands across six or seven blocks as outlined by the occupying groups.
The designated zone is located in the city’s Capitol Hill district and surrounds the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. Police opened the area to protesters on Monday after previously closing the streets following violent demonstrations that took place following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. UPDATES HERE
I’ve been wondering if the Dems actually want Trump to win.
They’re sure handing it to him on a silver platter right now.
This is a game of chicken….
President acts first.. uses National guard or Military one death and the democrats go ballistic to the point of impeachment.. tyrant needs to be removed..
President Trump waits…it’s a city and state issue… City and state do nothing..feed rioters , furnish water etc.. AntiFa goes to normal …violence.. people die, women raped, businesses extorted..etc… President Trump … to nation this is what you get if you continue to elect Democrats… waiting this out is the smart move…
I believe the entire thing is yet another impeachment trap being set by the Deep State. Think about the timing of Mattis’ rant in the Atlantic; why then? Now Antifa is trying to goad Trump into taking military action to suppress an insurrection (which is what this is). The Democrats are waiting to pounce and start another impeachment scheme, for use of the military against civilians. They will have Mattis and others to cheer them on. It will not matter that this would be perfectly legal and constitutional. The MSM will stoke the fires with a narrative that this is unconstitutional and “unprecedented” (it would be neither). The legality will not matter. The practicality will not matter. The narrative will be all that counts. Wolf Blitzer will frame the coverage with all his CNN and MSM colleagues. Maybe they hope that they can pick off another senator or two to get a “conviction” in the Senate.
Trump needs to wait this out. While he does so, he should address the nation (direct via YouTube/radio/livestream from the Oval Office to bypass the networks) in prime time. He should start with appropriate regrets and condolences to the Floyd family. Then he should describe the peaceful protests as respectable and understandable. Then he should pivot to point out that arson, looting , murder, rape, and lawlessness is the unacceptable, and is the consequence of state and local authorities who refuse to contain the violent demonstrators. Critically , he should point out that he is not a dictator, and has no authority to use military force against American citizens and it is the prime responsibility of the governors and mayors to restore law and order in their cities. And he will hold them accountable and will NOT use US taxpayers’ money to restore lawless cities.
He should also point out in frank and explicit terms that THIS IS AN IMPEACHMENT TRAP BEING SET BY DEMOCRAT AND DEEP STATE OPERATORS, and he is not going to fall for it. He can even challenge the Congress to send him a bill authorizing military force to put down this fake insurrection. If the do, fine, he can take action. If not, it is on them and will put them on the record as not wanting to restore order.
This should preferably happen on a day we wake up to headlines that 2000 Antifa members have been rounded up in pre-dawn raids across the nation and are being held for trial on applicable federal charges. Take the foreign leaders in the ranks (and I am sure there are some) and put them in Gitmo with plans to try them for crimes against the US.
very sensible. especially the idea of enabling legislation to put the congress, especially the house, on notice and in a political corner. very cagey.
This has what the plan has been all along. Force Trump to use the military on Furher O’s army and, wala, Trump is a military dictator.
I agree it is a trap for POTUS, but “has no authority to use military force against American citizens ” ?? LBJ and GHWB and many others disagree:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Insurrection_Act_of_1807#Invocations_of_the_act
POTUS should point out Seattle as the inevitable result of Democrat rule DAILY.
Kayleigh can do a fine job of this, and maybe also have this person lead the war of words versus the Seattle Mayor:
https://www.instagram.com/annanashe/
Of course he knows. He’s pretending he doesn’t so he can continue to be derelict in his duty to protect the rights of all citizens. He doesn’t care that a Communist Mob is extorting local citizens because he’s a Communist scumbag himself.
I think Inslee was drunk. Not kidding. What a twink!
Why is GA showing low republicans turnaround? It’s scary to see democrats turnaround in Cobbs and near by county.
President Trump received more primary votes in Georgia than YouAintBiden.
I agree, for Democrats that is very scary.
The Governor & mayor should be classified as the LEADERS of this terrorist act!
The Dem establishment has set these urban terrorists up for a huge disappointment. Some of them may even lose their lives. The Dem leaders are sitting back knowing that the federal government will be forced to act, and that good or bad, POTUS will own the outcome.
The saddest thing is that I’m starting to believe this may be only the beginning of the worst they have planned.
Why should Trump do anything?
The Dems will end this.
Did you see his last tweet? He intends on ending if if they don’t. I’m reminded of a situation in Philadelphia in 1985. A confrontation with black radicals and the MOVE organization ended when a police helicopter dropped time-delayed explosive device consisting of a duffel bag filled with four (4) pounds of Tovex and C4 on to the roof of the MOVE compound. Nearly an entire block of houses burned to the ground.
And It was brought to you by Mayor Wilson Goode.
Yep. That’s always a fact that blacks and Dems leave out when they tell the story of the “Philly’s Forgotten Massacre,” that Wilson Goode was the first African-American mayor to hold the position and was responsible for the entire mess from beginning to end.
Maybe I’m wrong but I see shades of that situation here.
Mayor Jenny is a Caucasian Lesbian.
Regardless of his tweet..he will not introduce federal troops into Seattle. The tweet as intended to pace focus on the Dems as the party of lawlessness.
The only reason. President Trump tweeted that is to make people, especially the mayor and governor expect, him to do that. He won’t. They will still be left holding the bag.
Exactly. Say PT went in, and then what? Hand the area right back to the folks who let it happen? They need beg him a little 1st. Like the virus, it’s on the state. If he goes in now, Soros will pop up many more such places in his blue state strongholds. Soros wants a Waco. Don’t give it to him.
Oops! in the wrong spot😬
No no no. The Federal Government will not be forced to act.
Dem State, Dem Governor, Dem Mayor. They made it, they own it.
Right now, Inslee is on the phone screaming at Dem so-called strategists “but you told me Trump would send in Feds, and he hasn’t, so what the F am I supposed to do now?”
Oh no, that was with the so-called “riots”
So, last week, “Obama” was going to take over the White House, with the charge of the numale brigade, and now the glorious revolution has arrived!
Just like when Obola would find out about things “from the news”
Leftists never know or remember any thing inconvenient.
Ask Comey, Brennan… I do not recall, I don’t remember, I do not know, I just found out about it from on the news.
This great, telling like it is.
Earthy!
Hmmmmm, those last words she spoke were spot on.
“If you care about Black Lives, stop voting Democrat! You f*cking stupid white Liberals! ”
LOL. On point .
Send her to Seattle. The soy boys will wilt.
I watched the whole news conference or suffered thru. The 3 topics Inslee spoke about were some investigation into the the death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma, pride month, and a great big long whine about a letter he just sent to VP Pence complaining about PPE, the lack and quality, and POTUS should enact the Defense Protection act… He said most importantly, “We can control our destiny” by wearing masks….On the bright side won’t be on the Presidential ballot…Oh dear Lord, prayers for Washington state…
An Olympia rioter complained on Twitter that stores s/he goes into to use the bathroom are filled with shoppers not wearing masks, and many stores have signs calling masks optional, even though (GASP) wearing them is THE LAW.
Help me.
the mayor should have water, gas and electricity turned off.
WOW! Here is the employee chart for ActBlue Charities— the company that receives every dollar raised via the Black Lives Matter website.
The entire company is comprised of white left-wing political activists who you can research.
They also run the ACTBLUE superpac. https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1270897291038244864
Which circles back to Media Matters & their “Blue-Print” doc on destroying the Trump admin. Pretty sure they were specifically referenced in it, among other Co/Orgs… eg., Fakebook & Twatter (providing raw metadata).
ALL part of the “Resistance” effort.
Okay I REALLY need a serious answer because I live in the Seattle area and if this is a REAL video that was taken today and Jay Inslee honestly said that it was news to him, this needs to be disseminated to ALL media immediately!
Sundance – where did you get this video and do you, in fact, verify its authenticity?
Hey neighbor…here’s the whole press conference…
You’ll really be sick watching the whole thing…He needs a big dunce cap…
(Falcon-Husky Mom)
We should form a support group. 😉
I live just a few blocks outside Seattle city limits…..I saw this on TV, and yes Inslee said that. I guess he doesn’t watch tv news or read newspapers, and must not get any briefings from his staff. And, my son, who was watching with me, asked what was wrong with the interpreter, jumping all over the place. I explained that the interpreter had to get his 5 minutes of fame by outperforming that poor excuse of a governor.
It’s true. Here is a similar clip I captured to post on social media.
https://www.tvw.org/watch/?clientID=9375922947&eventID=2020061130&startStreamAt=2232&autoStartStream=true
Unfortunately this “that’s news to me guvna reminds me of the ‘officials’ and citizens of dozens of Polish cities and towns who knew nothing about the ‘death camps’ set up by the Nazi’s during WW2 and when liberated by the allied forces were then forced to enter the camps and see for themselves what was going on in their own back yard and made to bury the dead.
and Obama never knowing what was happening in the usa, world until he watched the news.
MEANWHILE, in Virginia, as the animals ripe history To The Ground. Note, the misnomer GENTLEMAN used to describe a member of this pack.
Protester Badly Hurt When Toppled Confederate Statue Lands on His Head: ‘His Skull Was Actually Showing’
“There was a gentleman directly in front of the statue and when the statue finally did get [torn down], it fully hit him in the head and we could see that his skull was actually showing”
“He was convulsing on the ground and he lost quite an amount of blood,” he added. “We’re just asking for everyone to pray for that man.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/10/man-injured-when-toppled-confederate-statue-lands-on-his-head-his-skull-was-actually-showing/
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
I saw the reaction of the total degenerates that were up on the pedestal as they realized someone had been hit — genuine shock. But then one of them looks into the camera as if to say ‘shut it down’ in the sudden realization that this didn’t quite go over as expected, as how could they all now cheer for the toppling of the statue . . .
“I love when people call Trump Stupid..
You mean the multi-billionaire who kicked every Democrats butt, buried 16 career Republican politicians, and continues to make fools out of once reputable news organizations ..
You mean the guy who won the presidency?
You mean the guy with the super model wife?
You mean the guy whose words alone put a massive slow down on illegal border crossings?
You mean the guy whose mere presence made the stock market smash its previous records?
You mean the guy who created 1 million jobs in his first 7 months in office?
Are you sure you even know what it is you’re resisting?
Are you sure you back a party that enables the decimation of every core principal of Christianity?
Are you sure you back a party that voted 100% against the abolition of slavery?
Are you sure you really take a politician like Maxine Waters seriously?
Are you sure you don’t see anything wrong with someone who has a 40 yr career as a public servant living in a $4.5 mansion representing a district she doesn’t even live in?
Are you sure you see nothing wrong or peculiar about Hillary Clinton a woman being involved in politics for the last 30 yrs having a net worth of $240 million?
Are you sure you’re not just basing your opinion on hatred spewed by a crooked paid for media platform?
Could you even tell me 5 things the Democratic Party has done to improve you’re day to day prosperity as a hard working American citizen?
Probably not..
Do you realize the debacle you are sending your children into once they become adults by continuing to support a political party that has done nothing for the poor except kept them poor, gave them free abortions, and a few hundred a month to keep food in their fridge?
The prosperity and safety of its citizens is job one of your government.
Get with the program.
Everyone else has horribly failed you!
Smarten up and take a position for the sake of your children.
I promise you a country full of illegal immigrants, abortions, $15 an hour jobs, and non-gender specific people aren’t gonna make your country and life any more prosperous.
Rosie, Madonna, Katy Perry, and Robert Deniro are not just like you. They don’t have to live through the real world day to day disparity of an average American.
Men don’t hate women, white people don’t hate black people, and Donald Trump is not a racist.
Stop allowing yourself to be brainwashed by a party that has continuously failed you.
Be about your prosperity, your safety, your children, and an America First mindset.
Dump these crooked politicians that have stunted your growth.
Dump these crooked politicians that have stunted your children’s growth.
Toughen up, take a stand, and act like a proud American.
See the spirit of Trump supporting and freedom loving Americans and just imagine where we could be as a country if everyone had the same priorities” – Clint Eastwood
Link? Video?? I haven’t much at all from Clint in recent years. LOVED his empty chair on stage a few years ago.
Inslee claims to not have known about CHAZ until he was told on the broadcast. I refuse to believe that he is that stupid and ignorant. Therefore he was lying. Therefore he not only knew about it, but at a very minimum condoned the takeover of the Capitol Hill by the rebels. Which makes him a seditionist at a minimum. And if he in any way shape or form actively aided or abetted the takeover, no doubt to try to force out OMB, that makes him a treasonous rebel. Remember, this is the same governor who considered POTUS’ call to protest his lockdown orders as a call to rebel against HIS authority.
What makes this even worse is that we still have over ten weeks to go before the election. Every day some new insanity comes up. Is the left really trying to start a real war? Are the crimes of the Democan crime syndicate that terrible that it’s worth destroying the country over? Obviously they think so, and obviously they no longer consider themselves Americans.
I HAD a friend who lives on Capitol Hill in Seattle. I say HAD because I sent her an email that, in my mind (silly me), was something that would be of interest to anyone on the right OR the left. Her response — and the last thing I ever heard from her: “YOU KNOW I’M A DEMOCRAT!” I wanted to ask her if that meant she wasn’t allowed to think, but restrained myself.
I can’t help wondering if she’s delighted or terrified to be living on Capitol Hill today?
LikeLiked by 4 people
To “Had” someone is actually a good thing. We cannot help “The Stupid”. I refuse to waste my time on those people, including family, anymore.
I live in WA state. I can tell you, they (dems) never learn.
She needs some mental help REALLY, REALLY BAD!!!
Shame on you guy the sign language man just has a stutter
ROFL!!!
I told my wife that when she ask what was wrong with the guy. I was laughing some hard I couldn’t get it out
Here’s what passes for fun in Antifastan:
LikeLiked by 1 person
It looks like a Leggo convention.
Hail to our future Democrat candidates!!!
Looks like an episode at the comic book store on Big Bang Theory.
Ok, now I’m convinced there’s some ongoing competition between these sign-language interpreters to see which one evolves into the funniest mini-meme.
I am directing my comment to the Governor.
Obviously, Inslee was lying — a requirement for a Democrat. Capitol Hill is not downtown Seattle, but it has many thriving businesses. Let these morons — Antifa/BLM — continue their “utopia” for all the world to see.
There is a saying: You cannot wake man who pretends to sleep.
Inslee using the Mamet Principle like the good Mao Xi Stalinist Communist that he is.
President Trump needs to do nothing about this unless the Commie governor asks. Or unless something bad happens that can’t be ignored.
Good campaign ads for the President though.
Seattle folks do not like what is happening IMOL. Not if they care about their city. The Dems will lose perhaps in Washington State because of this. Yeah, I said it first.
You underestimate the stupidity and ignorance of the Democrat voters.
WOW!!!
White soy generation finally achieves utopian dream.
Black gangster with guns moves in, enslaves them all.
Directs them to start collecting taxes.
They run out of soy, hormones imbalance.
Some commit suicide, others turn to prostitution to survive.
…It’s only been three days.
The Seattle Antifa-stan already has a warlord: a local Rapper (with a blue checkmark on Twitter) named Raz Simone… and he’s beating up anyone who doesn’t obey.
It’s literally ‘Escape from New York’ in Seattle right now.
According to digging on reddi, the warlord of the zone “Raz” isn’t even a communist. He’s a capitalist. He owns air BnBs, and is now directing people in the zone to pay taxes when they enter, at gunpoint.
The Governor doesn’t know….and the Mayor doesn’t care.
Evidently the citizens don’t care either because they keep electing this crap.
She’s going to be federally removed from office
Inslee is a dunce. Way back when we first moved here, Inslee was our Congresscritter. I didn’t vote for him. In fact, I have never voted for him and never would. However, I knew some time back (years even) that his game plan was to run for President. When he first announced for Governor, I said that was a stepping stone to his real goal which was the Presidency. And dumb old Jay sure threw his hat into the ring for this election cycle. And to show how dumb he is, he ran solely on a climate change platform. I laughed. Because I knew that of all the things that weren’t going to fly, climate change was at the top of the list. Nobody gave a rats about climate change. So naturally Jay picked it. He is that dumb. And he failed miserably. He is in so far over his head he can’t even see daylight.
By the way, Jenny Durkin is almost an Inslee clone. It’s neck and neck as to which of them is the most stupid politician in the state.
