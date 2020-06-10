Washington Governor Inslee Doesn’t Know About Occupied Seattle Encampment…

This is rather unusual. One would think a governor would be aware that seven blocks in his largest city have been taken over by armed occupiers who have formed an encampment called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. However, when questioned about it, an apparently clueless Washington State Governor jay Inslee says “that’s news to me.”

The activists have barricaded the streets and will not let any journalists or city officials inside their declared zone of control. The region expands across six or seven blocks as outlined by the occupying groups.

The designated zone is located in the city’s Capitol Hill district and surrounds the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct. Police opened the area to protesters on Monday after previously closing the streets following violent demonstrations that took place following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. UPDATES HERE

