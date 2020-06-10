Antifa Activists Take Over Six City Blocks in Seattle Washington – Create Lawless “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone”…

Posted on June 10, 2020 by

It is really quite stunning how the U.S. media have avoided reporting on a group of activists in Seattle who have taken over part of the city surrounding the abandoned East precinct police station.  No-one is being allowed inside what they are calling a “Free Capitol Hill Zone” or “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

The activists have barricaded the streets and will not let any journalists or city officials inside their declared zone of control.  The region expands across six blocks as outlined by the occupying groups.  Information on the encampment AVAILABLE HERE:

According to the area activists the East precint of the police station is called the “captured regime” (above blue). Journalist Julio Rosas tweeted photos from the ‘Zone,’ including flyers demanding that Seattle PD be defunded, and declaring that police “will always be racist because capitalism requires inequality.”

Independent journalist Andy Ngo has a great deal of familiarity with the groups assembled in the occupying effort.  He describes the group in control of the area as “Antifa,” and cited tweets to suggest there were armed guards guarding entry among the occupy protestors.

SEATTLE – City authorities may be expecting the activists to disperse, but the barricades and the content of their social media suggest they intend to stay. Local businesses and residents have “agreed to disaffiliate from Seattle basically,” in the words of one activist, who called it a “flux state in the making” – a reference to an anarchist commune from the fiction series Shadowrun. (RT link)

You would think the militant occupation of a major American city by a group of Antifa activists would lead to a great deal of news media coverage.  However, it appears the media zeal to cover, excuse and justify the conduct of their radical Antifa allies has led to a complete black-out of coverage.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, A New America, Abusive Cops, Antifa, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Death Threats, Dem Hypocrisy, Domestic Terrorism, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Police action, propaganda, Socialist, Uncategorized and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

133 Responses to Antifa Activists Take Over Six City Blocks in Seattle Washington – Create Lawless “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone”…

Older Comments
  1. JustScott says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:20 am

    On the ground twitter reporter. H/T Sunnydaze.

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      June 10, 2020 at 2:28 am

      This Seattle Protest is breaking down in record time! Usually it takes Leftys a couple weeks or so to go from the “Main Issue” to splintering off into hundreds of issues.

      This woman is calling out City Council member Sawant over splintering it off into taxing Amazon (one of her many pet projects the past few years).

      Like

      Reply
  2. The Devilbat says:
    June 10, 2020 at 2:23 am

    The concrete barricades in the pictures above require a truck with a crane to put them into position. How did this group of lice infested hippies get such professional help? The answer is that Soros and others, possibly the DNC have organized and funded it. The barriers are known as “Jersey barricades.” The most common size (as seen in the above pictures) are 10 ft Long x 24 in Wide x 32 in High and weigh approximately 4,000 lbs a piece. They were not put into position by the hippies. The DOJ needs to find out who is behind all this and make some high level arrests.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s