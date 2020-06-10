Jim Jordan Delivers Remarks Exposing The Fraud Behind “Defund The Police” Narrative….

During strong testimony today in congress, representative Jim Jordan addressed the “Defund the Police” movement being pushed by radical democrats. WATCH:
I love Jim Jordan.
I got to meet him at an event here in Pensacola. He is the real deal and a decent guy. He should be Speaker of the House.
He ran for Speaker but Trump put his endorsement on Paul Ryan.
Paul Ryan was Speaker became Speaker during the Obama administration. He replaced John Boehne and remained Speaker. Jim Jordan ran for Speaker against Kevin McCarthy, when scumbag Ryan retired.
Paul Ryan OMGosh…….Bad choice! Bad choice!
He is a Rino of the WORST KIND!!!
PT needs to quit listening to the “swamp critters “.
Paul Ryan will block, stall, defy everything PT wants
to do. DJT has no ” intuitive sense” about people.
The politicians lie like thieves. I’m starteing to worry about
him. 🙁
How about POTUs or VP…!!!!!!!!!!
fyi
If EMTs show up and Floyd is unconscious the protocol is
1. Check for pulse and breathing
>No pulse? No breathing ?Immediately begin CPR
2. Then they would have set up the AED while cont to Cpr
>>didn’t do any of that
3. Once assessed then they can transfer to gurney …HOWEVER…They didn’t do any of that.
No they didn’t, and for a reason. Maybe we will find out someday what that reason was.
I don’t recall a 4 funeral process for the Police murdered in Dallas. Remember that? One black man went on a spree…
No parades for the fallen.
Sick. I am sick and tired of this shit. There is no such thing as “white privilege” and black lives matter is a RACIST Terrorist organization funded and MANIPULATED by George Soros.
All black lives matter, not just thugs.
Perhaps because they were not EMTs. They were cops.
They were sheriffs. Look BBC at the video. Chest protectors and bolstered sidearms. Brown sheriff uniforms.
As an EMT, I and partner were called to a scene. Single male driver in car on median, behind wheel and obviously deceased, when police had arrived.
We removed him from vehicle, checking before and during for any signs of “foul play” i.e. was he shot?
We did not start CPR, cause he was DEAD. We were just transporting body, cause in rural area, coroner wagon was an hour away, and they wanted to clear the scene, due to traffic and safety considerations.
Point is, you don’t ALWAYS start CPR.
And there MAY have been major ‘public safety considerations, in this case concern of a riot.
I HAVE been on scenes where that was a concern, and a partner of mine, emt did have his ambulance attacked by a mob throwing projectiles.
WHERE are the body cam footages?
Ditto for the 72 y.o. protester/agitator?
How about recordings from police dispatch, communications from the officers on the scene?
One video, from one camera angle, no matter how horrendous, doesn’t necesarily tell the story.
Sundance was right that there is MUCH about this story, these stories, that doesn’t add up.
Some how some way, Representative Jordon still strikes me, at this time, as the only “Republican” candidate for 2024 who can attempt to succeed President Trump.
Jim Jordan has been very consistent in his support for Trump and MAGA.
He weathered the muder notice of his nephew. And the hit piece of pedophile coach…
He is metal.
Well, if it is that career politician PC put you to sleep Pence, we will lose. Just watched him on Lou Dobbs. Had to turn him off. He said absolutely nothing but PC pablum and glossed over the dems wanting to disband the police. Never mentioned ANTIFA/BLM, the rioting, looting or lawlessness.
PT needs to keep him in Chi com lockdown. He’s part of the swamp. That’s why the swamp never criticizes him. We need a tiger right now, not a pussy cat.
You make a great point! Despite Pence’s VERY traditional conservative and religious leanings, the Swamp NEVER criticizes him.
Excellent point.
adam: If you never do anything, what is there to criticize?
I think you are right. He has the balls. He has been consistent and loyal to the true meaning of justice.
How about Jordan/Cotton ticket? Get some younger blood in the WH.
Focusing on WHO will be the Republican POTUS candidate in 2024 is, IMHO the WRONG point of focus.
Detirmining NOW, and going forward WHO will detirmine who is the cadidate, is the thing WE need to focus on.
If the Whigs, the,Rockefeller Republicons the Rinos who have ALWAYS run the party, behind the scenes, are still in control, in 2024, than they will insure that a Jordan is NOT the nominee, just,as they insured there was NO WAY he would succeed Ryan as SOTH or Majority leader.
WE, the RepubliCAN base, MUST finally purge such corrupt elements from the party, at the local, county, State and National level.
We are NOT going to get another DJT, not going to get a billionaire able to fund his own campaign, NOT going to get a candidate able to shrug off and counter all the dirty tricks the Uniparty uses to control the outcomes of primaries.
BOTH faces of the two-faced Uniparty do it, they have done it for years, and we all KNOW they do it.
As Sundance says, calls for a 3 rd party are misplaced. PDJT represents the emergence of a SECOND party, into what has been a ONE party system, masquerading as a two party system, for decades.
If they remain in control of the Republican party, MAGA dies in 2024, if WE sieze control of our party, MAGA,is sustainable.
It really IS that simple.
IMHO
Agree.
As Ric Grenell stated on Lou Dobbs tonight, the two parties will resist mightily to keep anyone not a part of the DC establishment from ever being POTUS.
And you can bet after PTrump. they will triple down. I wonder just how the uniparty pubs are going to work behind the scenes against PTrump’s campaign to try and throw the election to the dem candidate.
Cotton would have us in a war by the end of his first year.
Well said.
“Jim Jordan addressed the “Defund the Police” movement being pushed by radical democrats.”
Radical Democrats?
Where can I find the non-radical Democrats?
LikeLiked by 11 people
The dead ones that are still voting.
LikeLiked by 14 people
No, if they’re still voting, they’re in on the scam.
LikeLike
In the older sections of most cemeteries.
LikeLike
Well said, Congressman.
That “Defund the Police”, Men in womans bathrooms, dressing rooms and sports, post-partum abortions are even requiring someone to argue against, demonstrates how far we have gone off the rails.
A guy is driving alone in a car, across the desert at 2:00 a.m., on a cross country trip, on a two lane highway.
He nods off, and awakens when his right tires go off the asphalt. He recovers, getting his car back on the road, and ‘pushes on’, detirmined to drive straight through to his destination.
Over the next 5 miles, the same thing happens several more times, each time without incident, and each time he continues on.
Then, he REALLY “nods off”, and awakens when his head hits the roof, as he goes over a particularly high ridge.
He brings the car to a stop, and realises that he has driven straight off the riad and into the desert, some 150 feet!
He backs and fills, manages to get turned around and headed back towards the road, without getting stuck.
As he nears the road, he contemplates how he could easily have died, and weighs that possibility, against the “plusses” of getting to his destination a little quicker.
Deciding its “just not worth it”, he resolves to sleep there, and continue on in the morning.
Sometimes, you just HAVE to go “totally off the rails”, and seriously contemplate the result, in order to appreciate the need to change your coarse if action.
Small disruptions, gradual off coarse incidents, aren’t enough. Perhaps these nutjobs, advocating these childish, rediculous and ungodly policies are doing us a favor?
I pray it is so,…
Jim Jordan is spot on. The media wants us to think that 90% of the country buys into this defund the police crap as well as “justified looting”. It is the opposite. 10% think this is a good idea, 90% don’t. And the Dems are linked to it like it or not. Reap what you sow. Or as Obama’s pastor once said “the chickens are coming home to roost”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
In the unlikely (imo) scenario the Republicans win the house back, Jim Jordan would be speaker.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brainwashed College kids believe the media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ChipDcotor, I think u r on the target. It is pure Alinsky 101 Rules for Radicals and it would seem bathhouse barry’s fav read. I visited halturnerradioshow.com today. He walked through steps showing that when you donate on the BLM website, it takes you to ActBlue, a supposedly tax exempt org, but it oddly references campaign finance laws…hmmm. He then provides a link to opensecrets.org which shows ActBlue’s expenditures. It would seem BLM / ActBlue donations go in to DNC coffers…
Interesting, what if this defund is a trap for a gun grab? Forcing people to defend their home and property/ Lets face it people know how to shoot, but they have no protection from the consequences.
What ISN’T a gun grab these days?
David Dorn was a policeman; his life was abolished. Congratulations Democrats, you must be very proud of that achievement.
LikeLiked by 4 people
His memory is the one that deserves to be honored.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Last I remember reading, the Floyd family GoFundMe was over $12 million. The family has been from one state to another, one funeral or memorial for the last 2 weeks. Attention given to them by news journalists, Governors, Congressmen, along with every leading black so-called leader throughout the US. Even given the starring role in a hastily called Congressional hearing.The name Floyd on the lips of people around the world. The new catch phrase “I can’t breathe” on t-shirts, their brothers face on clothing, murals, heck even on face masks. My question is when? When will the family begin to realize just how used they have been.
Just my thoughts.
How long until they start fighting over the money?
The democrats don’t want to talk about him. At all.
Not ALL black lives matter to the democrats, and this PROVES it!
Watch and see if democrats don’t try to defend the people charged with murdering David Dorn……..because they are black.
I think this is what revolts me the most. Of all the horrid things that have happened, this is just the stand out that defines EVERYTHING about a crooked crook being given a state funeral and Dorn just disappearing into a morgue somewhere. NOT A SINGLE WORD IN HIS HONOR from a single Demwit. Just incredible. Has anyone seen an interviewer ask them about him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some people are looking forward to there being no police. They’re called criminals.
LikeLiked by 8 people
So cute\, our current “children’s crusade.” They offer such practical solutions to problems /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve heard Rep.Jordan speak many times. This was exceptional. We need more Jim Jordans in Congress.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Was there any family member present from the black Officer gunned down by the rioters. And lets not forget all those that lost loved ones in every race, color and creed by illegals crossing our borders were family members represented at this Dog and Pony Show?
The only reason that democrat states wish to defund the police is because they’re financially finished by greedy democrat politicians.
Many of these Democrat City Workers better think twice about voting for Biden as their pensions are on the line.
What the media never says anything about is that City Workers Pensions are funded by the stock market.
No One votes themselves out of a paycheck.
President Trump has skyrocketed the market no matter what the next coupe the Dems try to create.
Trump 2020
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes his sister was there… Angela Underwood-Jabobs…
She’s the sister of another black officer killed.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/sister-slain-federal-protective-officer-defund-police-ridiculous
The democrat controlled congress is not likely to talk about David Dorn. If they do they won’t say he was black. If they do say he was black the media won’t want to cover it. If they do cover it they will say he was a retired cop and won’t mention he was black.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Jordan has a good mind; obviously, and he speaks it well.
Jim Jordon is a good and truly honorable man.
We are blessed with him.
LikeLiked by 8 people
AMEN
Anarchism has become an apocalyptic leftist religion.
The Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot supported and protected the destruction of her city, because after the destruction, something better is magically supposed to arise, according to her theology.
She allowed Walmart to be destroyed, now she is begging Walmart to return to her city. Lightfoot has no actual plan for how to get from here to there, she just has blind faith that the transformation should be happening. I’m seen Lightfoot called a socialist, but would a socialist allow the destruction of the Walmart stores she planned to take over and run, as a textbook socialist?
Defund the Police is another anarchist scheme; after the police are removed, something better is magically supposed to appear, just because. Sundance posted the video of the Minneapolis councilwoman earlier this week, who supported defunding the police in her city. She had literally no plan, no idea how to proceed: she just had the sanguine conviction that something better had to come next.
Antifa has occupied a portion of Seattle: they call it CHAZ. They are now sitting and waiting for the magic of anarchism to kick in, and transform their squat. They will, of course, soon abandon the mess they’ve made.
Tearing down statues and monuments is not just an act of rage; it is intended as an act of creative destruction. How can creative personal violence not follow?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chicago is violent everyday as a matter of fact more guns are being sold as people are waking up , but, ( still not woke enough for the lefties) that they will need to defend themselves. Yes, Lightfoot is begging WalMart to return and many other tax paying businesses that created jobs in Chicago and fed the very people she claims to protect. Many of these businesses will not return.
Not sure if Walmart will rebuild and more anarchy will follow. They will charge the lefty wealthy neighborhoods for food , liquor and other needs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Personal and premeditated?
From Yahoo News https://news.yahoo.com/george-floyds-murder-was-personal-and-premeditated-his-brother-philonise-tells-congress-211608953.html
FTA:
George Floyd’s killing was ‘personal’ and ‘premeditated,’ his brother Philonise tells Congress
(Alexander Nazaryan)
June 10, 2020, 4:16 pm
WASHINGTON — The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was “personal” and “premeditated,” Floyd’s brother Philonise asserted in congressional testimony on Wednesday, adding to speculation that the victim and perpetrator of a crime that has gripped the world may have known each other.
Police were summoned after George Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at Cup Foods, a grocery store in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis. Security camera footage shows Chauvin dragging an already handcuffed Floyd out of a police cruiser and pinning him to the pavement. Chauvin compressed Floyd’s neck with his knee, continuing to do so for nearly nine minutes, even as Floyd cried out that he could not breathe. An ambulance eventually came for Floyd, but he suffered cardiac arrest and died before reaching a hospital.
Chauvin has been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. He faces charges of second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the Floyd arrest face lesser charges. They have also been fired from the force.“
Wrestlers are trained to be tough mentally. Jim Jordan is a champion wrestler. Smart as they come, common sense, with political acumen. Definitely Speaker of the House material, and in time would be capable of winning a presidential run and do a stellar job as president.
I changed my opinion on Pence in that I now see him as genuine, a genuine good man, and he did well as a governor, however, I agree with the comment above that I don’t think that he would be able to deal with a 24/7.365×9.5 year assault by lying, crooked hate filled scheming press and back stabbing DC (his hair is already white).
There is no one right now that could step in DJT’s shoes and walk.
I also changed my mind on Obama. He saved us from Hillary, McCain, and Romney, but at a great cost, repairable, but massively grave cost. Hillary gave us Trump, so there is that too. (Reality is it was God that saved us, the rest was tongue in cheek).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I living in ohio I support Jim Jorden,
he is a great congressman we had,
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The American people understand, it’s time for a real discussion, real debate, real solutions about police treatment of African Americans.”
Just a thought here: if we’re going to talk about how African Americans are ~1/8th of the population but are ~2/8ths of those who are shot and killed by the police each year, something Black Lives Matter take every opportunity to make sure everyone knows, can we also acknowledge that they’re also ~3/8ths of the nation’s violent crime offenders, ~4/8ths of the nation’s homicide offenders and ~5/8ths of the nation’s robbery offenders each year? I know it’s considered bad manners to mention these crime statistics in public or to suggest that African Americans bear at least *some* modicum of the responsibility for the kinds of interactions they have with the police, but under the assumption that the police don’t interact with members of the public at random and instead are more likely to interact with members of the public who commit crimes, the hypothesis that the reason African Americans are over-represented in fatal police shootings statistics just might possibly be related to the fact that they’re over-represented to an even larger degree as perpetrators in the nation’s violent crime statistics seems at least plausible. I’m sure everyone’s goal is to get at the truth, and getting at the truth might be more difficult if large swathes of the statistical landscape are considered out-of-bounds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been posting too many comments so I’ll just thank sundance for his informative articles that compel me to comment too much and for providing links like this to the mighty, blighty warrior Jim Jordan.
President Jordan.
Mind my words, I think it will happen within 16 years.
If I’m still alive then, I’ll send his campaign money and my vote.
Language but he’s spot on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoa!! He minces no words.
Right between the eyes, dead-on accurate.
It would be nice if this fella could loosen up a little and tell us how he really felt!
/s
I love the last two words!
This guy has just made it onto my list of eight people to invite to the ultimate dinner party.
I think that an Academy Award should be given to the Dem’s for Best Wardrobe.
Whatever the group to be pandered is, its seems Dem’s always have the appropriate costume.
WARDROBE!
Floyds brother IMO went off script & free lanced with the question ….(paraphrased) “Is $20 what a Black life is worth….” I’ll bet Black Grievance crowd pooped their pants when old Felony spat that out.
That is a question that should be posed & repeated over & over again to every Dim…..BUT with a twist….”Felony Floyd said that a Black life was worth just $20….Do you agree OR can you tell me.JUST what a Black life worth….$20, $200, $2000. etc…” Make them sweat & force an answer…..
And imagine the Right having a field day with Crump & Co when he files his wrongful death suit….No matter how much he files for the open question will be….”Is THAT what a Black Life is worth…”
Shame on them for presenting Floyds brother as an “expert” on Race & Race reform…..As the famous Mr. T would say….”Pity the fool….”
I think it was a mistake for Congressman Jordan to refer to the death of Mr. Floyd as a murder. It may well have been, but in America, judgement is rendered by a jury of the accused peers, not by elected officials. I pray that we can keep it that way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like Jordan, I really do, but he is not measuring up here. Is any white man in America gonna call this bullshit out for what it is? There is no systemic violence by police against Black Americans. Blacks do not disproportionately suffer at the hands of police. It is all a scam and no one is calling it out. It is and has been a false narrative. Did you know that an Obama Justice Department study concluded that blacks commit FORTY TIMES the number of violent assaults in NYC (maybe it was in all urban centers, cannot remember exactly) than do whites or hispanics. Talk about disproportionate!! Kind of like black men, comprising roughly 6% of the population commit 47% of all murders. Again, disproportionate? Until we man up and call this shit what it is we will continue to face this onslaught. Many Black Americans have come to realize the way they have been used and violated by the dumbocrats, but maybe it is too little, too late. I certainly hope not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Jordan said Floyd was murdered and the killers will be brought to justice. Did he see the autopsy results? If he did does he really think cardio vascular disease, methamphetamine, and fentenyl are going to be “Brought to Justice”. Didn’t this guy just defend the President’s “Presumption of Innocence” in an Impeachment? I expect a higher level of accountability from The Conservative Treehouse comment section. Cheer-leading virtue signalling from a conservative or a liberal should not be tolerated if a huge infringement on someones rights is occurring. Justice is served when presumption of innocence is protected until proven otherwise. Jim Jordan piling on top of the police involved is just as bad as everyone that piled onto George Zimmerman, and the Zimmerman case is what brought this blog and the comment section into prominence. I like Jim Jordan and the Treepers, but this is not their finest hour!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m surprised by how many conservatives are not at least waiting for the trial to see the facts brought out.
The facts as we know them today:
Clauven said he was concerned about excited delirium with Floyd, and Floyd definitely fit the symptoms, panicking from claustrophobia, displaying obvious intoxication, and preventing them from putting him in the squad car.
The recommended medical treatment is immobilizing the person, de-escalation is not effective. That is what Clauven did.,
The knee on the neck was department-approved for immobilizing.
Crowd videos from Clauven’s side of the car have not been made public – If they supported the narrative, the media would be showing them.
As you noted the autopsy shows potential fatality causing level of fetanyl, meth and other drugs.
No asphyxiation found.
Clauven knew he was being filmed from multiple actions and did not seem concerned, nor did he seem agitated. That could indicate he thought he was acting appropriately.
I’m willing to wait with an open mind for what comes out at trial, but I certainly don’t see a situation with the known facts that would support the murder charges.
As always, IMO only.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I respectfully disagree with your assessment. Smart people know better.
The “But wait, he was a junkie” line isn’t going to sell, Doc Joe. George could have had 5 kilos of cocaine in his system, doesn’t matter! It’s a trap. Don’t step in it. That’s not the avenue to go down. They want us to go down that avenue, but it’s not going to happen.
George Floyd was not in good health, autopsy revealed he had a lot of drugs in his system. But the visual picture of Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Mr. Floyd is more powerful. That is what counts most. It’s emotion over facts, we know.
LikeLike
“Honey, we’re moving!”
I hear a giant sucking sound coming out of New York, California, Illinois, and Minnesota.
And that is how red states turn purple and blue.
