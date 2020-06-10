Grenell on Point – The DC Structure Will Never ‘Willingly’ Accept a People’s President…

Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard “Ric” Grenell appears for a discussion with Lou Dobbs about the echo-chamber within Washington DC and the internecine relationship to the intelligence apparatus.
Ric Grenell makes a really good point when he connects how the DC political resistance would not attend the Trump inauguration, and how that same attitude just continued throughout. President Trump’s outsider status made him a risk to the interests of the administrative state. The DC system will not accept a ‘people’s president’, they demand approval authority permitting only one of their UniParty tribe.
.
- When Democrats won the White House in ’92 Republicans helped the transition.
- When Democrats lost the White House in ’00 they created chaos. They destroyed the telephones and computers, punched holes in the walls, spray painted and cut the furniture, and the Clinton’s even stole the furnishings down to the dishes.
- When Democrats won the White House in ’08 Republicans helped the transition.
- When Democrats lost the White House in ’16 they weaponized the intelligence apparatus to destroy the incoming administration. Leaked intelligence to the media; and unmasked incoming officials to create chaos and fabricate lies.
Notice a pattern?
The last GOP presidential election win that Democrats dd NOT dispute was 1988:
2000 — Fl fiasco
2004 — OH dispute
2016 — coup still in progress
You need one of these to avoid Democrat protest:
West Virginia was drunk.
Dukakis was the first soy-boy candidate; he would not have tried to avenge his wife’s brutal hypothetical rape and murder.
Did he ever tell you that he was the son of Greek immigr…..oh wait…he did….33729 times.. (almost as often as John Effing Kerry boasted about how he was “wounded” THRICE!!)
Interesting – PDJT simply rejects hypothetical questions as the canard that they are.
I love that.
All mail ballot in Wash state. We will bo no help.
People’s minds go to the Presidential Election when Mail Ballots are mentioned but I think the potential damage done by changing local/state legislatures would be, in the long term, much more damaging.
Think about the chaos they could cause across the country that, because of states rights, would be largely untouchable by the President.
That’s already been accomplished across many state legislatures. In the two years following the 2016 election DemonRATs rather quietly flipped over 37 to 40 seats in state governments from R to D, several of those key positions of power. That steady DemonRAT effort culminated in the loss of the House at the end of 2018.
The display of raw dictatorial power by blue state governors during the Covid crisis and during the Floyd riots is exemplary of the importance of local elections. Republicans are too passive about politics. We want to work our jobs and go home to our families.
Hard Leftwing DemonRATs never stop political scheming and planning. They go at it 24/7. It is their be-all and end-all. It is their raison d’être.
Adam, one need only witness the current fiasco to see the veracity of your supposition.
What website is that?
DuckDuckGo is your friend:
*https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=1988+electoral+map&iax=images&ia=images
What website is that?
The website is 270 To Win….
https://www.270towin.com/
Oregon shouldn’t be blue.
At worst, it’s purple.
But it’s the same ole, same ole; with Portland/Eugene/Salem tilting the board.
65% of Oregon counties are red.
65% of Oregon counties are red.
A common problem – major metropolitan area controls the politics.
One of the reasons to consider the district apportionment method for electoral votes that Nebraska uses (Maine still uses one, too, I think). Recalculate the 2016 election with that method and President Trump still wins – with around 290-something votes, as I recall.
Iowa? What were they thinking out in corn country? Nov 2020, Trump caries Iowa by ten points and Joni Ernst is back in the US Senate for six more years.
LikeLike
You left a couple of bullets off 2016; 2 State Recounts to test the waters and the effort to have Electoral College Votes Flipped.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They also had some electors for Hillary vote strategically. They were trying to add Colin Powell as some kind of “compromise” candidate, though I think it’s more like “compromised” after reading his email to Hillary on how to bypass the Presidential Records Act and the fact that this idiot thinks he knows more about computer security than the NSA. He apparently doesn’t understand that people can intercept cell phone traffic and thinks the NSA is on the Get Smart level and couldn’t be educated despite repeated demonstrations.
So… absolute last person you should trust. I wouldn’t trust him to be able to operate a toaster.
Key to victory in 2020: Somehow get eVerify for every vote that counts one citizen one vote one time. If someone somehow votes a 2nd time, that that vote is put on hold until it is determined who really voted and how many times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is too late to implement better controls to assure voting integrity. On-site supervision of the polls may be the best strategy. It is what it is. JMO
Get Rid Of The soros Machines That Tabulate Votes!! A Must!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wishing nothing but the best for Mr. Grenell going forward.
LikeLiked by 12 people
He’s working out of California now, maybe he’s laying the groundwork to run for governor.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh please! We could use a truth seeking missile to annihilate the festering, corpulent, pus filled sack that has become our state capitol.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I live in CA, as much as we were able to push back on Gruesome, it would be a fools errand to waste his time trying beat the Dem cheat machine…i much prefer him somewhere burrowing into the deep state somehow
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s for sure, Thankful. I’m in Orange County planning my escape to a glorious Red State.
Also, a big state governorship is an excellent stepping stone to the Presidency.
Trump must be re-elected. Period. Draining the swamp must be completed. Period.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If Trump doesn’t win I may very well hunker down in Idaho.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crazy stuff. Speaking of DNI I hope that is true about another drop incoming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems imminent. With this drop and the one Grenell left Ratcliffe he is proving he’s ready to pickup up where Ric left off.
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘People’s President’
When Ron Paul ran for the presidency, the media wouldn’t mention his name. He never had a chance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wrote in Ron Paul both times.
Only Trump could have done it as an elected People’s President, he had 30 years of brand-name recognition…and that was brash and successful…nobody else could have ever broken through like he did…and he has the character to see it through without selling out…he’s rare, apparently
Bloomberg and Steyer found out it wasn’t as easy as they thought.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I rode around Boston in Ron Paul’s van when he was campaigning in the area. Fascinating fellow, full of great facts, but kind of Perot-like wooden personality.
I think he’s improved with age from what I saw online recently. Also his son is more natural.
I think this woman is most overrated in Republican party. I am sure PTrump and his team knows something that we would not know. Sometime you have to keep dumb face so you can work in behind.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mismanagement is too kind of a word for this situation. Try corruption an voter fraud.
What is she actually doing about all this? They are going to steal the election. She’s in charge of the RNC. Tweets alone won’t do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The GOP Convention should be in Minneapolis!!
Why are people on here railing about just discovering that the Republicans are just as cowardly and corrupt as the Dems are just, like, evil…this is the reason we elected Trump in the first place…what did you expect a picnic?
Did it actually get pulled from NC? I heard Jacksonville FL today but don’t know if that’s true.
She’s a Romney. So useless at best and a viper at worst.
He left the DNI too soon.. I wonder if Ratcliffe will fill his shoes, or just warm the seat like Coates did. Time will tell, unfortunately time is something we don’t have a lot of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
offtv: I think Director Radcliffe will do fine.
What we need is a roving Batman and Robin to purge the Deep State of all the Uniparty villians.
Only question, is Batman Grenell and Flynn Robin, or vice versa
The Bat Signal is up and shining bright, gentlemen!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How far back can you take this I’m thinking Nixon for the worst of it.
R’s have always been the gentleman’s club meaning cower to the left at all cost and resistance is a muted nothing. Now the D’s go on full offense pushing the agenda even farther than they would if we had a Hillary President.
Our President has started the R’s really to finding some ball’s that you can fight back and the left is getting more violent and crazy because of it.
Interesting times for sure.
Nixon decided NOT to contest 1960 Chicago vote corruption so as not to shatter beleif in American election process
Back in 1980’s I had a former died-in-the-wool Democrat boss (and former CIA economic researcher in early 1960’s) who joked about his lawyer friend telling of meeting with Kennedy-Union bosses team stopping in WV on their way to Chicago to guarantee” IL for Kennedy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When it comes to fighting the Dems and leftists and Communists (such as Antifa), the Republicans have NEVER had a spine. See McCarthy, Joe and his censorship by the Senate and besmirchment in popular culture by both left and right. The Reps threw him under the bus (Senate censure and ever since) although he was pretty much correct about everything. It took the Venona papers 50+ years on to document how correct he was and even now you won’t hear any mea culpas from Republicans. They have been totally complicit in just how far left the Overton window has moved over the last 70-100 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Republican Party really hated Senator Joe McCarthy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting… https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/10/leaked-2015-democrat-memo-warned-lawmakers-dont-offer-support-for-radical-black-lives-matter/
LikeLike
The illusion…
The Democrats are the spoiled, belligerent children acting out, while The Republicans are their parents who frown upon it but do nothing to discipline them. Yet they’re both working in the interests of the country and it’s people
The reality…
The Democrats are anti-American radicals hellbent on attaining power and destroying the country at the behest of the global elites, while the Republicans do nothing because they too profit from their role in turning over the country to the elites
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Notice a pattern?”
Yes, demonrats have arrested social developmental skills. TDS is caused by this emotional flaw.
We have a problem in D.C. It’s called entitlement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Anti-The-People Antifa and BLM now occupy several blocks of Seattle, but Anti-The-People as bad or even worse than them, as well as far more dug in, and with even less scruples, occupy almost all of the Washington DC area other than a couple of blocks that still remains the White House.
LikeLike
Just pay fisherman to load dump trucks with extra fish and then park them in the sun upwind at the “Checkpoint Cheka/Che’s”……….they will clear out in 2 days from the stench and from the racist white seagull Jackson Pollockesque dropping.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As long as it Vegan and lot’s of soy.
Dan Bongino: The Republicans may not be the solution to all of our problems, but the Democrats are the source of all of them.
Short list: Abortion through birth, defunding police, surveillance state, high taxes, lots of regulations, killing businesses and jobs, removing energy independence, removing first, second and fourth amendment, open borders, 3rd world immigration, activist judges, etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“If you are part of a society that votes, then do so. There may be no candidates and no measures you want to vote for … but there are certain to be ones you want to vote against. In case of doubt, vote against. By this rule you will rarely go wrong.”
― Robert A. Heinlein, Time Enough for Love 1988
LikeLiked by 5 people
The move for conservatives with to “vote bernie” in the primaries.
If there is a commie that close???
Well, I sure as heck wasn’t going to play that game.
Yep. The Dems have literally gone insane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting…. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/10/leaked-2015-democrat-memo-warned-lawmakers-dont-offer-support-for-radical-black-lives-matter/
The real solution to drain the swamp:
1. Justice – Actually prosecute those that violated laws
2. Downsize – drastically reduce the size of the federal government
3. Relocate – Move remaining agencies far away from DC
LikeLiked by 5 people
Doing #3 wolf hep accomplish #2 because many would not leave DC and many of those positions could then be eliminated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree but like I said below you can’t downsize when you have Federal Unions, no one can get fired. President Trump needs to rescind the JFK EO that made the Unions possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Small correction…
When Democrats won the White House in ’96 Republicans helped the transition.
That would be ’92, not ’96.
’96 was the start of President Clinton’s second term.
IMHO, the Clinton’s Administration had a set game plan Al Gore in 2000 and 2004, HRC 2008 and 2012.
Losing 2000 to GW, upset that plan and everything since then has largely driven the corrupt actions of the HRC ruled DNC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Missed a bullet point. When Bush II won the White House, the out going Clinton Administration not only cause destruction but stole hard drives, computers and tried to abscond with classified FBI Files.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Filegate. Is how klintons control so many.
. . .and WH furniture.
I give Jimmy Carter this much credit; he didn’t use the entire NatSec Apparatus to wiretap, frame and overthrow Ronald Reagan. Nor did he run a Worldwide Bribery Empire out of the State Dept.. All Democrats since then have been trash.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was too nice to do something like that… the Dems made sure that didn’t happen again.
What keeps the swamp alive and kicking is the Federal Unions. One of the reasons the swamp got so big and so filled with malicious Democrats is because no one could ever really get fired because of the Unions.
The Federal Government got Unionized by an JFK EO, Trump can get rid of it with a wave of his pen and rescind the EO. Why should 2.2 million in the swamp enjoy job protection, pensions and Union representation while actively opposing and sabotaging our duly elected President and on the tax payers dime?
Get rid of the Unions and President Trump and his administration can clean out the saboteurs in our government and get new blood in DC who will accept a People’s President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MeJane: I didn’t know this. Are you sure?
Yeah: Executive Order 10988 is a United States presidential executive order issued by President John F. Kennedy on January 17, 1962 that recognized the right of federal employees to collective bargaining. This executive order was a breakthrough for public sector workers, who were not protected under the 1935 Wagner Act.
No, it’s a gross oversimplification as well as being inaccurate. JFK’s EO was replaced by Nixon’s EO 11491 seven years later, which expanded those union rights and set up oversight agencies. There were further expansions and amendments of the statute by Congress under presidents Carter, Reagan and GW Bush.
Since 2009, the number of union members in public sector jobs has exceeded the number of union members in the private sector. It’s not going to be magically disestablished by any single EO. That system of laws and regulatory agencies is far too entrenched.
https://www.flra.gov/resources-training/resources/statute-and-regulations/statute/short-history-statute
Is it time for another Boston Tea Party yet? B/c this is me on most days waiting … & waiting …
*Full Disclosure 😏:
CM-TX I think I want to party with you – but not in a dark alley 🙂
Yes, I notice a pattern. The Repubs are always sticking up for the Dems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have an almost over-the-top amount of respect for Mr. Grenell. If President Trump’s cabinet had more of this level of patriot, he would have seen even more of his MAGA agenda realized. I pray to see Mr. Grenell in another high level position. He stands between integrity and corruption, and isn’t intimidated by the filthy players working against America. More Ric Grenell, please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am NOT suggesting we give up BUT if you are honest with yourself there is only two ways this ends up. The leftists win and the USA plunges into darkness OR the right gets it’s sh*t together and eliminates a substantial portion of the population and I don’t see that happening.
If the right gets things together, truly together…
Truth will win.
But you gotta know Who Truth is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not only did the corrupt Clinton’s steal from the White House they also stole from AF1 and not a damn thing happened to them.
Most people know the Uniparty will not except anyone who represents the people or true change.
It can’t be bargained with.
It can’t be reasoned with.
It doesn’t feel pity or remorse or fear.
And it absolutely will not stop…EVER!
… until you are dead.
TERMINATOR 1984 DEMOCRATS Present Day
LikeLiked by 2 people
The D party of today really, you don’t matter unless you vote to bring down everything at this point.
As Tucker says just shut up and stay home, unless you are protesting our President.
People, it is time we start playing Cowboys and Antifa. After that we might have to play ‘Cowboys and democrats’. It is past time to restore our country to Christianity, law and order.
Release the kraken?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nails it.
Solomon suggested that DNI release may have something showing all the intelligence agencies were saying the Steele Dossier was trash in Dec 16 even before that PSS said it was just bar talk nonsense to that FBI case agent.
Zero chance without Barr protecting them they can weasel out of defrauding the Court charges with those warrants.
Democracy dies with Democrats. They simply do not want to have to compete with any opposition party, just like every socialist dictatorship in history EVER.
The American Peoples President just got censored again on Twitter.
Also, the Clinton & Obama people put DC Statehood tags on the president’s limousine the morning of Inauguration Day so a news story on Inauguration Day would be that the incoming Republican president (W & VSGDJT) took DC Statehood tags off the president’s limousine.
