Flynn Update – Amicus John Gleeson Files His Brief With Judge Sullivan…

The second circuit court of appeals has oral arguments scheduled for this coming Friday as the DOJ and Flynn defense both request intervention. In the interim the underlying case continues in Judge Emett Sullivan’s court. Part of that underlying case activity was a request by Sullivan for an Amicus briefing by court appointed lawyer John Gleeson.
John Gleeson is essentially filling an assignment by the judge to assume the role of prosecutor and inform the court through an amicus briefing. That brief was filed today [pdf available here and below]. Within the brief, and counter to the position of the DOJ with new information, Gleeson claims the predicate for the investigation of Flynn was valid and sets out to launch his argument from that foundation.
In essence Gleeson is defending the origin of Spygate/Obamagate and all the downstream consequences from that originating decision; one of those origination issues was an investigation of Michael Flynn; and one downstream consequence was an interview of Flynn under the guise of the dubious originating investigation authority.
Assuming the role of “Spygate” defender is an interesting effort by John Gleeson; considering that Gleeson should have little knowledge about new discoveries into the DOJ and FBI predication activity in 2016. The discoveries by USAO John Durham (Spygate in total) and USAO Jeff Jensen (Flynn case specific) should be unknown to Gleeson as he attempts to frame his argument.
When you read the brief, it does make you wonder if Gleeson might be attempting to frame the current Flynn argument from the perspective of justifying the total Spygate operation. This approach would be of benefit to the corrupt DOJ and FBI small group who are viewed to have purposefully weaponized their agencies for political intents. From that perspective Gleeson (Lawfare) would be using his Amicus role to build the small group defense.
By taking this approach Gleeson opens himself up to the collapse of his position, right out of the gate, if the valid predicate he is assuming does not exist. Of course this assumes the DOJ might be willing to highlight the specifics on why the Gleeson predicate is invalid, in the counter to his Amicus brief.
The predicate is critical. The DOJ has dropped the case specifically by saying the predicate to investigate General Michael Flynn was invalid; ergo all consequences from that corrupt investigation, including the questioning of Flynn on January 24, 2017, are materially and fundamentally flawed. Gleeson must maintain the investigative predicate if he is to argue a false statement within the Flynn interview was a material lie. This is a tenuous approach if Gleeson doesn’t know the most recent evidence that may have destroyed the predicate.
From that position John Gleeson then argues that Michael Flynn perjured himself in front of the court by admitting to a lie he now says did not take place. Of course Gleeson omits any aspects to the plea being coerced under duress as the special counsel threatened his family (Flynn Jr.) with arrest if he didn’t take the plea.
Instead Gleeson’s argument is that Flynn’s guilty plea now represents a violation of law, perjury, because the defendant is now saying his guilt admission was false testimony.
Gleeson, argues Flynn should be punished at sentencing for lying about crime he was coerced to plead guilty to, and which he did not commit. Madness.
It’s an interesting read and there are likely several people who held interest in the careful way John Gleeson constructed his argument. However, it may all be a moot point depending on the outcome of the DOJ second circuit appeal, and the possibility the superior court may just tell Judge Sullivan to stop the games and accept the withdrawal.
Here’s the Amicus Filing:
.
Maybe gleesons defense of the predicate will force the DOJ to proclaim the first two fisa warrants garbage.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Spit!’
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shouldn’t we call it the Weismann Brief?
LikeLiked by 9 people
All the Kings horses and all the Kings men brief. Flynn is the corner card on the house of Russia cards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shouldn’t we call it the Weismann Brief?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
He nailed it. Anyone who now tries to withdraw a coerced plea is guilty of lying when he made the original guilty plea.
Result: no one can withdraw a guilty plea without being charged with a new crime. This is beyond stupid.
LikeLiked by 13 people
An Alice in Wonderland Star Chamber; what could go wrong?
LikeLike
Wethal—–No. It is SCARY!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And doesn’t it also logically follow, that any defendant who is found guilty after having plead not-guilty should also have the charge of perjury added to his conviction?
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about that initial plea of ‘not guilty’?
Once convicted of that crime, then they can hit you with perjury for the plea of not guilty.
And when you plead not guilty to that added charge and get convicted it’s time for another round.
Gleeson’s arguement is what we call ‘ludicrous’.
Asinine is also a good descriptor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the prosecutors admit to coercing testimony wouldn’t they be guilty of suborning perjury?
LikeLike
In a rational world, yes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DR8tna1VAAAa4FQ?format=jpg
LikeLike
Wonder how many innocent people Gleason has screwed as a favor to his Deep State pals.
LikeLiked by 15 people
DC Circuit
General flynn could not admit to ‘materiality’, which did not exist. So he could not ‘lie’ about it. Which is only in the ‘pervue’ of the DOJ, and which was withheld from General Flynn. Any “perjury” was by the DOJ attorneys, not General Flynn. mis-statements or mis-remembering is not “perjury” under 18 USC 1001, which is sort of a fraudulent way for the DOJ to attack people they do not like.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember that sullivan has an ethical duty to confirm all elements of the 18 USC 1001 ‘guilty’ plea. General Flynn effectively only admitted he might have mis-remembered part of a conversation in a ‘chat’ without being warned he needed a lawyer and would be prosecuted for any mis-remembering. he didn’t disagree with what the DOJ claimed he didn’t remember…. (as it turned out, all DOJ BS.
“Materiality” is a major element. sullivan completely failed his ethical duty. He was required to ASK the DOJ to confirm ‘materiality’, because General Flynn could not swear to it. Only the DOJ could swear to it. sullivan admitted ON THE RECORD” that he did not ask his questions about ‘materiality’. had sullivan asked the ethically necessary questions, the case would have been over immediately. “show me the evidence of ‘materiality’ that General Flynn cannot know and swear to, and which I as the judge am ethically required to confirm”.
sullivan should be investigated for failing his ethical duty. miserably….
LikeLiked by 3 people
One nit: the mandamus petition is pending before the D.C. Circuit, not the Second Circuit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This should be Supplemental Exhibit “A” to the pending Petition before the Court of Appeals.
It is dispositive evidence of the District Court’s intent to grossly abuse its own discretion, and to flagrantly violate Rule 48 and the Fokker decision on its face.
Don’t rely on Judicial Notice, Ms. Powell. Put it into the Appellate record by filing it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People withdraw their pleas all the time. That doesn’t mean you charge them with perjury.
LikeLiked by 5 people
lemontree—It does if you’re the Swamp and you’re hiding stuff and covering your anatomy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Above my pay grade – I’ll sit this one out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suggest that a release of any right to sue will buy Flynn his freedom. They really want to punish him.
LikeLike
Is the inverse true? If I plead “not guilty”, but am found by a jury to actually be “guilty,” does my sentencing need to take into account the fact that I initially stated my innocence? This is so FUBAR.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When this is over (please let it be over), I suggest that FOX NEWS hire Gen Flynn to be host of an exclusive weekly program called “Unmasked” with General Michael Flynn. Each week, General Flynn will delve into the hidden deep state lives of the major players in Washington: who is married to whom, who was found to be lying to the FBI, who should be prosecuted, who had what job(s) before their current job, who made what contributions to Hillary Clinton or the Clinton Foundation, who has children/brothers/sisters/spouses working for foreign governments, who is a present or past member of the Communist Party, etc, etc…you get the gist. Should be a banger for Fox and I will record every episode. Unmask them, General Flynn! Go get these *-holes, your only form of Justice here. Are you all with me?? Raise your hand!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
actually, let him take over esper’s job. or some position on Team Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was hoping the Trump campaign would hire him as a consultant at a fat, fat salary.
A little something to tide him over while Sidney gets the malpractice suit against Covington & Burling ready.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To hell with Fox News. They‘ve gone the way of Drudge.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bob Lawblaw—Almost. Put it on OANN instead.
LikeLike
No No No. Trump should make him SPY BOSS over CIA, NSA and FBI
LikeLike
Do these people realize to what degree they are exposing themselves through these efforts? It’s as if they were blind to the fact that the world is watching. They’re in a fishbowl, not in a private meeting. They’re so used to controlling things from behind the curtain that they’ve lost the ability to notice that it’s been drawn back.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wasn’t this supposed to be filed by June 1?
LikeLike
No, June 10 (today) is the deadline.
LikeLike
What difference does an extra zero make between friends?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another view, Sullivan believes that Barr has been corrupted by this administration. That Barr is fabricating the DOJ’s position and will not accept anything less than a guilty plea. He is entrenched and asked Gleason to argue his position for him.
The swamp hates everyone within the administration and will do anything necessary to destroy everyone associated with it, if given an opportunity. Flynn is the next victim and Barr and the DOJ are obstructions. This won’t be easy unless the court just steps in and says enough. Will they? I have doubts.
LikeLike
Flynn’s plea was with ineffective counsel. The guy is not an attorney, he relied on the poor ones he had at the time, certainly that should be taken into consideration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So if the Circuit Court (which I hope and assume is 2-1 favouring actual Rule of Law – at minimum) decide to to tell Sullivan “this is done”, does this end it?
Could they do that immediately after oral arguments? Or might there be a delay, and if so, how long a delay.
Would that mean that this Amicus gets pitched into File 13? Not even considered?
Oh please…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is either a ploy to keep Flynn under wraps to minimize the exposure and damage he can do to the coup criminals, or it’s just more of Obama’s vendetta against Flynn, which he can’t seem to let go of
It could be both too
Sullivan is obviously taking orders from someone, but they’re idiots along with being corrupt criminals, because with the amount of information that’s out, there’s no way they can pull this BS off
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would be flabbergasted if Obama chose to continue to pursue this merely as part of his vendetta, but sadly not entirely surprised, rather than the effort being a last ditch attempt to postpone, or even overcome, the full exposure of the coup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has anyone else ever been sentenced for perjury for pleading guilty when they they knew they were innocent? Conversely, has anyone ever been prosecuted for perjury for pleading not guilty if theywere later found guilty? Seems like Sullivan and his friends are out on the edge
LikeLike
Curious to what skeletons await to be uncovered regarding the Honorable Judge Gleason.
Technology is a wonderful thing
Welcome to the club.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Sullivan, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cliffs Notes Gleeson: Lying about lying in an unpredicated investigation is worse than treason. Flynn must hang. Resist we much.
LikeLike
Nadler is now filing an amicus brief on behalf of House Judiciary.
LikeLike
Hahah! Poor old Nads. He doesn’t have a very good track record does he. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
RATS are screaming like hyenas in heat. How unbecoming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They didn’t file a brief…they are asking to.
Nadler had his chance and it was due last Friday.
Too late.
LikeLike
Techno Fog has a very interesting tweet (6/10/2020 at 9:49am)
He points out that David A O’Neil assisted in the preparation of this Amicus brief (See p 72 of the brief).
David A O’Neil is also is an attorney for SALLY YATES! Yates is a MATERIAL witness for the FBI/DOJ conduct for the Carter Page (and thus Flynn) FISA renewal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
vera—-WOW!!! Very interesting! Hope Sidney knows or finds this out! Hehehe! Go get ’em Sidney!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
“Gleeson, argues Flynn should be punished at sentencing for lying about crime he was coerced to plead guilty to, and which he did not commit. Madness. “
Like regressing / devolving to the very pits of the Dark Ages.
LikeLike
Gleeson, argues Flynn should be punished at sentencing for lying about crime he was coerced to plead guilty to, and which he did not commit. Madness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
why allow defendants to withdraw pleas if you can then charge then with perjury for changing the plea?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the DC Circuit court of appeals takes the side of Sullivan and appoints an “independent” prosecutor, the republic will have seen a severe breach in the separation of powers with the only remedies available being either being overruled by the SC or Senate Impeachment of the justices. The latter isn’t happening, not by the uniparty. I could see the SC allowing an “independent” counsel. I know this seems far-fetched but we’ve just seen too many instances where the clear and obvious constitutional thing to do isn’t done and it’s all glossed over as “just” by the complicit media and uniparty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the complicit media and uniparty” undergirded by John Roberts. Fixed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A public relations hit on Flynn and Trump masquerading as a legal brief.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Though he plead guilty to lying sentence him as if he committed perjury.
Hell…..sentence him as if he committed “TREASON!!”
Dumb and weak.
Argues that Russia SHOULD have escalated but Flynn prevented that by requesting a RECIPROCAL response (The Logan Act)
Completely ignores the Jan 4 2017 closing of the CI investigation
Argues that the DOJ/FBI was trying to protect Trump Administration from an employee that was lying to the Trump Administration
(McGahn to Yates: “Why do you care if Flynn lies to the VP?”)
Dumber and pathetic.
LikeLike
It would appear to a reasonable person- neither evil nor childish – that this is a losing battle. Yet they persist to punish.
Punish Flynn to tarnish him?
Tarnish his credibility so WHEN he does talk, they can claim he is a “felon?” A pardoned felon if you will, or the felon that got away. A liar and a felon.
This is character assassination like only the communist party can manufacture.
Is this a cannon ball across the bow, a warning to all who may get in their way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems must be so terrified that once Flynn is free from this witch hunt Trump will appoint him to a high position in his cabinet, and then maybe Flynn will operate as we have all been hoping Barr would, a ruthless pit bull.
LikeLike
To maintain the effective 24/7 gag order in regard Flynn until November elections, IMO, remains the focus of the twisted legal logistics of Sullivan, Gleason and the rest.
Flynn, once exonerated and given an Executive job and the ability to work with Ratcliffe is the initial fear that inspired the Obozo crowd to frame Flynn. Flynn knows where bodies are buried and the documents that will clearly show the years of Obama Administration criminal activity.
The “small group” would be just the start of large exposure of criminals.
LikeLike
So the validity of the Spygate predicate is all important. This raises two obvious questions:
(1) Depending on how the next few weeks play out, does this episode of seeming madness on Judge Sullivan’s part provide greater incentive for the DOJ’s current senior leadership to reveal anything and everything they now know about Spygate? (Such as might be represented by the material contained in the CTH Sundance Sunlight Document List.)
(2) Would the early release of most or all of the material on the CTH Sundance Sunlight Document List — as a key element of the DOJ’s argument in favor of dismissing the case against Flynn — be prejudicial to any cases brought subsequently against the Spygate Perpetrators as a consequence of the Durham investigation?
Inquiring minds want to know.
LikeLike
So, just for fun, let’s try this: Judge Sullivan at one time said General Flynn was a traitor, then retracted that statement. Is that perjury also?
Other than that……this whole case and the way it has been handled is corrupt incompetence or incompetent corruption and unconstitutional nonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like that and will repeat that!
LikeLike
This argument would validate torture, would it not? If coercion is not a defence, then you’re criminally responsible for a false confession, even one extracted by torture.
This article seems to be proposing that Gleeson is acting as a beard for disgruntled DOJ members, who won’t let go of the Flynn prosecution/persecution no matter what.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are terrified of whatever Gen. Flynn knows and can say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When mentioning the potential outcome, ,Sundance appropriately uses terms such as “will be interesting” and “may”.
That is the reality and the real shame here. Our courts are no longer based on provable fact and common sense. The outcomes rae based on who the judge(s) were appointed by and whether they will impose their political bias on a defendant.
That isn’t the way it is supposed to work.
LikeLike
https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/proxy/iR-p4m0E07pG3tRb7JzLrOYwLsdhuNTOqGY3Adlyzpmc_r2grahnI7hxQT3m-5PJblFubbcKQM3mJiUmc5JJfWR3qwFJB1ONuh5hRFS73DZszq3YKpEa7pgNMPOih3FDUxlBtkuKmlKZ-cBgEVhUxwCyQEqlTEI
I found a great photo of Gleason arguing “Flynn should be punished at sentencing for lying about crime he was coerced to plead guilty to, and which he did not commit. Madness.”
That Jack! Such a funny guy.
LikeLike
So if I can summarize the respected jurist’s legal logic: Because the President highlighted and criticized leftist corruption, the leftists must continue with their leftist corruption.
LikeLike
We’ve been “flipped” off and “flipped” up-side-down.
“Representative” government has been destroyed in 8 weeks… un-freaking real.
LikeLike
“Flynn has indeed committed perjury in these proceedings, for which he deserves punishment, and the Court has the authority to initiate a prosecution for that crime. I respectfully recommend, however, that the Court not exercise that authority. Rather, it should take Flynn’s perjury into account in sentencing him on the offense to which he has already admitted guilt.”
So Sullivan’s original idea of holding Flynn in contempt of court is gone. Replace with an even nuttier one:
Gleeson admits the judge has no authority to charge Flynn with perjury (that belongs to the executive branch). But the judge should somehow consider Flynn to have perjured himself when he originally pled guilty.
That is, the judge should take into account in sentencing something that never really happened??
LikeLike
They’ll muddy the waters all the way through the election….virus returns, more riots, another shooting to blame, more briefs, talk of another impeachment effort, investigations into the RNC etc etc etc. Then…if and when..the Dems are returned to power in the next election, all this will magically go away. Peace will descend upon the land. The Dems will take full credit for their grand extortion of the American people. Then the markets will tank, but who needs evil capitalism anyway? Depression will be the new norm. /sarc
LikeLike
Who is paying Gleeson to write an 82 page brief?
LikeLike
Gleeson and Co., Inc. must have something better than this up their sleeves. This reeks of desperation and seems, frankly, incompetent.
LikeLike
So a murderer pleads not guilty. Prosecution team finds DNA that proves he is innocent, so the defendant withdraws guilty plea. Judge says wait you committed perjury, I want an amicus briefing (never asked for 1 before and denied several), telling me why I should sentence the defendant for a crime anyways. Amicus author writes that the court should sentence the defendant to the original charge of murder and add on a penalty for lying to the court by pleading guilty. That is insane, but is that what I am reading with this summary? Do I have that about right as a comparison? Like they are not even trying anymore. Unreal!.
LikeLike
I thought our starting point was that amicus briefs are never allowed in criminal cases?
Even crook Sullivan said this from the bench during his Flynn hearings.
LikeLike
“President Trump has since engaged in running public commentary about Flynn’s criminal case through the media and on Twitter. In total, he has tweeted or retweeted about Flynn at least 100 times from March 2017 to present.48 This commentary has made clear that the President has been closely following the proceedings, is personally invested in ensuring that Flynn’s prosecution ends, and has deep animosity toward those who investigated and prosecuted Flynn.”
Translation: Gleeson argues Trump has influenced the DOJ, but Gleeson doesn’t have a shred of actual evidence to prove this. But the circuit court should speculate that he did.
Is this an appellate brief or did Sundance accidentally link to the Babylon Bee?
LikeLike
This whole charade casts a dark cloud over the whole federal court system, DOJ/FBI. No telling how many innocent people have been sent to prison by the corrupt feds.
LikeLike
Friends of the court are friends and partners in crime…..coup…well…YOU KNOW THE THING!!
LikeLike
I may be touching on something others have mentioned, but doesn’t Gleason’s suggestion to tack on perjury sentencing without any formal charges also make Gleason (and thus Sullivan) become an investigator as well as the current Judge/Prosecutor?
Adam Schiff school of law?
LikeLike
Gleason on one hand defends the origins of this corrupt investigation in order to suggest that the guilty plea must lead to a sentencing outcome. Then, in contradiction to that position, Gleason maintains that Flynn committed perjury by attempting to withdraw a coerced plea meaning of course that, for perjury to be found, Flynn was actually not guilty when he accepted the plea. Total nonsense. Shameful in the poverty of its legal reasoning. And to think, Gleason was a federal judge.
LikeLike