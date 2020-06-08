The Window Closed…

When you know the playbook of Benjamin Crump; and you understand the playbook of how the AME grievance network intersects with the playbook of Crump; it is easy to predict activity. George Floyd’s life wasn’t what mattered, the political opportunity was.
This election year opportunity brought together Ben Crump, James Clyburn, Joe Biden and the DNC. The death of George Floyd was the vehicle, the opportunity, that created the background for the network to align for mutual interests; money, power and politics.
I have no idea where Ben Crump was when this picture was sent from his phone. But his phone was located in Tallahassee when he sent the tweet at 2:40pm today.
Keeping in mind that everything in Crump world is always sketchy and manufactured, it is not surprising to see articles describing Joe Biden meeting with the Floyd family by using Roger Floyd (above far right). See if you can spot the obfuscation:
(USA Today) – […] Biden met with Floyd’s uncle, Roger Floyd; the family’s lawyer, Benjamin Crump; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., and others, according to Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist who led a memorial last week in Minneapolis. Crump said Biden spent more than an hour with Floyd’s family, listening to their concerns.
[…] Biden and his wife, Jill, traveled to Houston to meet with the family before Floyd’s burial Tuesday, according to Biden’s campaign.
Biden is no longer expected to attend the private funeral service and burial in the Houston suburb of Pearland, but he will provide a video message for the funeral, according to The Associated Press. (read more)
So the narrative of Joe Biden meeting with George Floyd’s family is derived from Joe Biden coordinating with Benjamin Crump to meet uncle Roger Floyd somewhere (looking like he just walked off the golf course); as Ben Crump tweets the picture of the meeting between Roger and Joe from his phone located in Tallahassee.
Skip to the next article from the Associated Press on today’s events:
(Via AP) – […] Former Vice President Joe Biden was to travel to Houston to meet with Floyd’s family and will provide a video message for Floyd’s funeral service. Previous memorials have taken place in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, near where Floyd was born. (read more)
Again, where was Joe Biden when he recorded a video to share at the funeral tomorrow and why didn’t/doesn’t Joe Biden just attend?
Obviously the recording of the video is not intended for the small private family funeral. The video serves a larger purpose. The DNC and Biden campaign director James Clyburn are the background puppeteers in this scenario; and, well, quite frankly, they have completely botched up their use of Floyd.
Now, Ben Crump doesn’t really care. Crump’s interests are narrow and the $20 million GoFundMe account is a solid thing regardless of what happens. The politics is not Crump’s lane to travel for these types of issues. Clyburn and Sharpton are the political navigators who use the New Black Pandering Party as tools for power and affluence.
All of that said Texas Governor Greg Abbott also visited the family of George Floyd today to pay his respects in advance of their funeral tomorrow. This allows a little opportunity for a ‘compare and contrast’ between Governor Abbott and Vice President Biden.
Here’s what meeting the family of George Floyd looks like from the perspective of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:
And again, here’s the meeting from the perspective of Joe Biden:
Notice anything different? (Or Missing)
James Clyburn, the DNC and Ben Crump constructed the five-day, three-state, six event, George Floyd funeral tour for the specific purposes of gaining political benefit.
It was all done by design….
It was all a complete farce…
However, in the middle of their grievance tour the national narrative they initiated to kick-off the tour, collapsed. By the time they got to the end of the trip they had $20 million in GoFundMe money, and one semi-related uncle to support the pretense, but the political value of their effort had vanished.
Moral of the Story: Never underestimate the ability of the American electorate to sense or sniff-out the bullshit.
Maybe i’m an ignorant but I just don’t see how anything that has transpired since the George Floyd incident is positive for the Democrats. I just don’t get it. I think net net it has been a disaster for them. Am I living in a bubble? Hope not.
LikeLiked by 13 people
you are 100% correct.
but they are so consumed with hate.
hate for Trump.
hate for the country and her people.
and so arrogant…they think everyone agrees with them and that they are right.
come november.
they find out how wrong they are.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And if you didn’t take a knee with your Kunta cloth, you’re ray-sis
LikeLiked by 3 people
…and I truly believe it’s enough already with the MASKS!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can’t help but think how stupid and disingenuous they all look with their masks
LikeLiked by 1 person
They all can KMA…………….
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is their version of three dozen simultaneous Trump rallies over two weeks with the fake news covering it all. I don’t think it moves the needle, but engages the base
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do you read the minds of mad men? To the sane like us, we see it as a disaster, but the radicals think it will usher in Wakanda.
LikeLike
No, you’re fine.
LikeLike
like
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hundreds, not thousands, not tens of thousands…hundreds…
Hmmm!
A distressing lack of interest and enthusiasm in Texas: Houston must be really racist!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anyone from Hollywood show up?
LikeLike
An SEIU Wake!
LikeLike
I think the whole home invasion, putting the gun to the pregnant lady’s belly sort of took the bloom off the rose
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oooops….backpedaling now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the third act and i believe Sundance is correct, this is played out and poorly executed. It will fade away like the Wuhan virus.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did you notice how the George Floyd march in DC went from “the largest DC March ever” to “the largest in recent years” to “the largest of the George Floyd protest marches”, all on NPR over a weekend?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was kind of under the impression that Philly’s was larger.
LikeLike
Did you notice how the George Floyd march in DC went from “the largest DC March ever” to “the largest in recent years” to “the largest of the George Floyd protest marches”, all on NPR over a weekend?
LikeLike
NOVEMBER.
IS.
COMING.
SOON….IT’S OUR TURN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it true that for $50 you could get a selfie with the casket?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
For $500, they would send George to spend the weekend with you at home.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s $250, but with that you get a small bag of fentanyl and a dash of meth so you can “Be Like George”. Really something to tell your future grandkids about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to close the pay window as well….
LikeLiked by 2 people
That needs to be investigated.
LikeLike
Who saw that coming? /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Al Sharpton’s glove on his right hand doesn’t look like it fits. Al, if your glove doesn’t fit, you’re likely full of sh*t.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He looks like a real devil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ROFL!
LikeLike
Then, what do you make of this? Crump is a greedy beady parasite
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/08/george-floyds-family-petitions-united-nations-help-disarm-police-united-states/
The group sent a letter on June 3 to one of the international body’s working groups asking for support for the end of the provision of military equipment and military-type training for police, the teaching of deescalation techniques, independent prosecutions and autopsies for “extrajudicial” police killings, and more.
“When a group of people of any nation have been systemically deprived of their universal human right to life by its government for decades, it must appeal to the international community for its support and to the United Nations for its intervention,” Floyd’s family attorney Ben Crump said in a press release.
The U.N. issued a statement on May 28, three days after Floyd’s death, and included the names of other black people in the U.S. who died in police custody. Michelle Bachelet, U.N. Commissioner on Human Rights, is quoted in the statement, which says, in part:
“This is the latest in a long line of killings of unarmed African Americans by U.S. police officers and members of the public,” Bachelet said. “I am dismayed to have to add George Floyd’s name to that of Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Michael Brown and many other unarmed African Americans who have died over the years at the hands of the police — as well as people such as Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin who were killed by armed members of the public.”
“The US authorities must take serious action to stop such killings, and to ensure justice is done when they do occur. Procedures must change, prevention systems must be put in place, and above all police officers who resort to excessive use of force should be charged and convicted for the crimes committed.”
“The role that entrenched and pervasive racial discrimination plays in such deaths must also be fully examined, properly recognized and dealt with,” she added.
While saying she understood the anger unleashed by Floyd’s killing, Bachelet urged people in Minneapolis and elsewhere to protest peacefully.
LikeLike
Crump, in my opinion, is the black version of Michael Avenatti. They deserve one another, with a side of Al Sharp-tongue!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. 18 murdered in Chitown Sunday. Worst since 1961 and way worse than the St. Valentine’s Massacre. Great job Larry the Face (of Chicago). Being born on the West Side of Chicago in 1955, I consider Kim Novak to be my personal favorite Face of Chicago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a photo NBC published, it’s the Houston memorial at the Fountain of Praise church. I don’t see Sharpton, Crump, Biden, or the others in Sharpton’s photo. https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/2020-06-08-george-floyd-protests-n1227171/ncrd1227596#liveBlogHeader
LikeLike
Probably in the bathroom changing the Depends everyone 1/2 hr.
They are disgusting parasites.
LikeLike
Obama show up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The guys carrying the casket…are they from Ghana?
LikeLike
No, but I see a literal “golden egg.”
Horrible watching the exploitation.
LikeLike
This is much easier than predicting weather.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A $20 million payday is nothing to sniff about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the God-fearing Floyd family are Trump supporters?
Maybe the Biden campaign automatically assumed that the Floyd family were democrats?
Maybe Biden thinks all black people are democrats? (If so, that’s a racist prejudice.)
Maybe the Biden campaign falsely assumed that the Floyd family would be eager to participate in the politicization of their family member’s death?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You didn’t fall out of a cabbage truck, Joe. Great post.
LikeLike
This is a really good observation. They seem genuinely happy to meet and talk with Gov. Abbott. Yeah, it’s just a few PR pictures, but their smiles and body language seem genuine.
Imagine what good might have been accomplished from a tragedy if not for Democrats turning it into a s-show.
LikeLike
I think Tucker did a great job of finally helping me understand what’s really behind Defund the Police. I was wondering why they would take such a stupid position – but there is a method to this madness. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7aQ02YX7qo&feature=youtu.be
LikeLiked by 1 person
I miss Jumpsuit Reverend Al.
SD, I still wish you do a classic SD analysis/take on Rev Al’s speech at memorial number 1.
It was classic.
The whole memorial was classic. if you wished to understand the last 50 years of race relations, you could do worse than simply watching the 2 hour memorial.
LikeLike
Ok, I’ll take a swing.
Missing from Joe and the shysters: Clyburn and the Floyd family
Different: no masks with Gov. Abbott and the family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good catch on the masks. Proves they weren’t in Texas for that photo op.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In regards to Greg Abbott’s response to meeting with Floyd family what exactly does this little tidbit mean:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/08/george-floyds-family-petitions-united-nations-help-disarm-police-united-states/
LikeLike
To me its means, that criminals will have arms, but police disarmed. Anarchy. That is what they want.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t Photoshop a wonderful piece of software?
LikeLike
Here’s Al at the Houston church. He posted this photo at 4:39 pm CDT today (Jun 8). Notice that Crump is there too. Based on the times, it looks to me like Crump, Sharpton, and Biden met up in Florida early in the day, and then Crump and Sharpton went on to the memorial in Texas. Crump and Sharpton are wearing the same clothes as in Sundance’s photo.
LikeLike
Cancel what I think. I don’t know. Confused now. 🙂 Crump’s office is in Tallahassee. Just because he posted the photo from Tallahassee doesn’t mean the photo was taken there. But we know he was in Tallahassee at 2:40pm EDT. Too tired to care to dig further. 🙂
LikeLike
“all black people are Democrats”
Remember if you aren’t voting for SLO-Joe, you ain’t black. At least you aren’t black enough to count!
LikeLike
Makes the Wellstone Memorial look proper now. Doesn’t take a functioning brain to know four separate funeral days for one person would piss people off after being denied their own family funeral because of the chinese flu scam.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention weddings, graduation ceremonies, birthday parties etc bullnuke.
All of America was shut down and put up with giving up many cherished one time life experiences because of the scary china virus.
But George Floyd gets not just one but several wide open funeral ceremonies in several different states.
Like you point out this did not escape the attention of a lot of us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Cue lefty twitter exploding as they demand to know why Abbott didn’t ‘take a knee’.
LikeLike
Farming the suckers for 20 million is a nice consolation prize though. Expert grifters always know when to shut down the con and move on to the next.
LikeLiked by 3 people
that looks like a normal sized casket..wasn’t he supposed to be 6 ft. 7″ ???
LikeLike
George Floyd’s family has petitioned the United Nations to defund the police in the U.S. This scam has been in the works for a while. Everything was in place except for all of the players. Floyd’s death was the trigger.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Family did not come up with that idea!
You know somebody is doing this behind their latest vehicle.
LikeLike
“The amount of effort and energy required to refute bullshit is an order of magnitude larger than the minimal effort and energy necessary to produce it.” —Brandolini’s Law
LikeLiked by 1 person
Governor Abbot meets and prays with the family sans masks.
Joe Biden is coming. Hide the women and children! And wear masks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s different?
Ah, the family would meet with Abbott, but not Biden?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Floyd is a victim of socialism.
As such, a martyr for liberty.
How’s that for a twist?
LikeLike
they pulled the trigger too soon. IMO, the public fiasco of the riots writ large, would’ve been better for their purposes if say, they had been an October surprise. THAT is why MN AG Ellison is purposely fumbling the officers prosecution. they are planning a Rodney King type uprising only AFTER the officers walk, sometime in late September is my guess. 😉 reeko
LikeLike
Masks are basically a Jeff Foxworthy joke at this point.
“Here’s your sign.”
LikeLike
*Sorry, Bill Engvall.
LikeLike
And now there is a report of a letter scheme to the UN of helping in “defunding the police”. It is proxy written by the Floyd family.
Know damn well the Floyf family did not come up with this idea!
LikeLike
The Floyd family looks nice. Too bad George couldn’t hang closer to home. I am struck that Floyd called for his mother before he died.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Why is the criminal Sharpton wearing a glove on his left hand ?
LikeLike
America knows what’s up. We are not stupid. The Big Six Media (BS Media) shines a bright light on the stupid, and ignores the vast majority. The coronavirus was a con, and so was their latest attempt at crafting some kind of message they are totally incapable of doing.
We are so much smarter than they are!
LikeLike
Why is Biden the only one with a white mask? Shouldn’t he be wearing black?
/s snicker….
LikeLike