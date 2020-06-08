Minneapolis City Council President “We Are Re-Imagining Public Safety”….

Perhaps the best visible representative for the fantasy social-justice world that exists between AOC’s ears is the Minneapolis City Council President, Lisa Bender.
With just the right amount of socially significant tattooing to claim credibility for ‘the movement’, Ms. Bender takes a break from life amid sustainable algae cakes and lattes to share the world of her social network’s imaginings.
In this interview snippet Wolf Blitzer asks Ms. Bender who’s going to respond to a violent shooter if there’s no police force?… Ms. Bender admits no-one knows, but through the process of collective “re-imagining”, the Minnesota world of public safety will look quite different. WATCH:
.
Yes, Ms. Bender… Indeed, once you get rid of the police, everything in your world of re-imaginings will look entirely different. In that regard you are 100% correct.
The problem for Council President Bender is that everyone outside of her loony leftist community knows exactly what will happen. It doesn’t need to be imagined.
“I’ve heard a lot of foolishness from the mouths of liberals in my life. But, this defund/dismantle the police idiocy is the stupidest I’ve heard to date.” David Norris
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s waiting to do her imaging because she clearly hasn’t given it any thought. She doesn’t have a clue, not even a sliver of an idea. Good luck to law abiding citizens in that city.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another example…
(If this doesn’t make you stop & say “wait, what!?” You might be a Democrat… or just a moron– but I repeat myself.)
LikeLiked by 7 people
One day Trump walked out of his house and held a Bible up in front of a church. God then blinded Trump’s enemies into doing really stupid things.
Both events have been documented.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m re-imagining what funerals look like…
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ll put in Sharia law. That’s my guess anyway.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Even Sharia needs an enforcement arm. Who gonna do that? Is Minneapolis that large of a Muslim population? Would the diverse community subject themselves to that?
Perhaps have the entire police force simultaneously take a two-week vacation. If one thought what Sherman did to Atlanta was bad…it’ll be “Hold my (looted) beer and watch this.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
They have the largest Somalian population in the US. Hence, Ilhan Omar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Minneapolis has a large Somalia population.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Civilian-run checkpoints will quickly spring up around town. People will guard their own neighborhoods. That’s what happened in Libya when Gadaffi was deposed.
It kinda works. Woe be unto the stranger who backtalks, or refuses to stop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the Somali neighborhoods, maybe.
I’m sure Sinaloa and MS 13 gangs are eyeing up the rest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
the masks
now kneeling!
then laying down on the ground, totally submissive bullshit
plus, those Senator and Governors and other people who took money from the People’s Republic of China, wouldn’t this be about giving our beautiful country a huge black eye to the world – to make it all such a scary ugly awful mess, who would want to look to America for strength, leadership, help?
China is acting like the biggest asshole and they want to be the boss of us!
China is like that sob in “The Godfather Part II” that was making life hell for all the Sicilian-American shopowners that he was running roughshod over, demanding “protection” and demanding that they hire his son or nephew or someone (that caused Vito Corleone to lose his job but he was a MAN and didn’t complain to his wife, he began to make a plan to rid the people of this monster)
So, Vito got rid of the monster that was making life hell for everyone – all of these hardworking people that left the old country for a chance at a better life in America and here is this monster, demanding protection – here they are in America and under worse oppression!
I think China is like that!
Afterwards, the relieved and grateful shopowners wanted to give Vito bags and baskets of food to take home . . . but he declined.
(Robert DeNiro makes me mad about things nowadays but I still watch old movies with him from the times when I still liked him – The Godfather Part II and Midnight Run)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess I could have just said the guy was a bully – like China wants to be able to be – and Vito had the guts to say “no more”
LikeLiked by 1 person
In another interview the wack a doodle said it is our ” white privilege” to call the police and we must “lean” in to a new way of doing things. No honey it ain’t my privilege it is my taxes and I don’t need to lean into anything. These buzzwords irk me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So I can fake it, Northam style — put on blackface, THEN call the cops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t the sensible solution be for the 911 operator to simply forward all calls to Lisa Bender’s home phone number? That way Lisa could get a jump start on her “re-imagining.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
yes! that “lean in” – sheesh –
it makes me think of John Kerry, windsurfing
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker said this is about replacing police with a DNC partisan force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This demented woman needs to have imaging done on her brain. She may well have a large brain tumor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or rectal cancer……where her brain should be!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I imagine they can disband their police if they want to and “reimagine” policing however they want, but I also imagine that they’ll all lose their jobs with the next election and that the governor will simply send in the state police. If not, then that governor will lose his or her job at the next election. They’ll still be policed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
wasn’t this area once known as the Minnesota Territory?
maybe it could revert to that and be policed by US Marshals,
Rangers or some kind of force to protect the innocent and pursue the guilty?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This article is behind a paywall…imagine how many people will want to move out if they defund the police?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/people-were-leaving-new-york-city-before-the-coronavirus-now-what-11587916800
People Were Leaving New York City Before the Coronavirus. Now What?
Ross Sapir’s customers are clear when they call to hire a moving van: They are leaving New York City because of the coronavirus crisis and they aren’t sure when, or if, they are returning.
—— paywall dirt.
Even if the blue states eliminate their local police departments, taxes would still go up because too much is never enough for crazy people.
I am trying to convince my loved ones to get the H out of this God forsaken state of New York.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I read somewhere that NYC folks are calling Catskill real estate offices and buying anything, site unseen. Not surprising at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All that will be left in NYC is the United Nations 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪🇬🇧🇯🇵🇨🇳🇰🇷
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correct…and the United Nations has been reimagining the World for 75 years. How has that worked out?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have them steer clear of Pennsylvania, the home of Governor (Emperor) Tweedledumb and his commissioner of Public Health Commissioner Tweedle-dee.(Or he),((Or she))..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Todd- I live about 50 miles north of Manhattan and am a lifelong resident of NY which was once known as the Empire State. It didn’t used to be like this, at least not when I grew up in the 1950s but today things have changed beyond recognition. I am at the age when I don’t really want to be forced out of my home and uprooted but it may get to the point that we have no choice.
The real estate market in Westchester/Putnam / Dutchess/ Columbia counties is insane. There is very little inventory as people from NYC buy up everything they can get their hands on. Within a few years they will turn everything north of Westchester, Blue/ Commie/Dem just like downstate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somalians don’t need policing anyway. There’s no police in Mogadishu.
LikeLiked by 3 people
the failed state of Minnesotadishu
LikeLiked by 1 person
But they have Community Warlording and a Warlord Review Board!
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the other hand, can’t enforce any gun grabber laws.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about we jettison Minn. if they allow their state to be over run by this gang of charlatans and thieves. Just kidding but It seems if things keep going the way they are that some states are going to want out and to band together as separate entities. Far fetched, but if law and order disappear or are taken over by tyrants who have nothing but power, control and money on their minds, it seems like it could happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember this??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.
But there has been 36 additional years of public education since then. Lisa Bender and her ilk are the result.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“36 years of public education..” Lisa Bender says nothing but cliche and platitudes. She strings together her ‘models’ ala Scarf Lady Scientist, and history she never studied. How shamed can her parents be after spending so much at the University of X Studies?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still think if America splits up it should be by Counties, NOT States. Too many Red counties in Blue states that would be welcomed.
My Wish List is
Everything the LLs claim as Evil the new Red County country will take.
All evil energy and production
All evil production of evil vehicles
All evil military,bases,armaments,equipment,etc
All evil farms and ranches with their evil crops and evil farting livestock
All evil harbors and ports because the ships coming into them use that evil energy
All evil airplanes,trains and buses
Also most electricity is made with the help of evil energy and since most dams are not in Blue Metros , well we will have to charge you for the use of that electricity
We will make it a comfort to the Blue Metros by taking everything EVIL out of their world
We will also let you keep your fake universities, your fake science, your fake news,your fake genders, your fake math and history.
We can educate our people with the Truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
The police act to protect both the innocent and the guilty. If they’re defunded or largely withdrawn then there’ll more vigilante justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then again, since many large city “gang task forces” never SEEM to arrest enough of them to make a difference or minimize the mayhem these organized multi-city criminal enterprises/ franchises inflict on everyone, especially working class older people in their own neighborhood who are afraid of their kids or grandkids being sucked into the gang “lifestyle”), maybe regular frustrated citizens can grab the task force’s database of names and addresses and just go out and, instead of holding “gang summits” and basketball outreach program, just finally round them all up and let inner city breathe free.
Imagine the standard of living that would improve if consumers infused real capital into once-blighted neighborhoods by patronizing their businesses as shoppers would not be afraid of the hard stares of menancing losers hanging around and frequent questions about why you are there. (And visceral fear (real or imagined) of getting mugged or car dinged/broken into) . (Someone should ask the celebritards at a press conference which is their favorite (non-street taco) store in the ghetto and how often they shop there and which street is it on.) I would hate to see any of my family destroy their lives by being pressured into a gang.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
911…
Please Hold for the Next Available Operator ☎
LikeLike
What do you expect from her. From her bio:
“She has a bachelor’s degree in biology and Spanish from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in city planning from the University of California, Berkeley. She has over a decade of experience working to make cities more equitable and sustainable.
Prior to running for office, Lisa worked as a City Planner for the City of San Francisco, at the Minnesota Department of Health, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. She also co-founded the Minneapolis Bicycle Coalition, an organization dedicated to making bicycling safer and more accessible for more people.”
Bringing the streets of San Francisco to Minneapolis. Not sure which one is worse now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow 😲
LikeLike
Every petty municipal committee member that visits Holland or Belgium all come flying back proposing ‘Bike Lanes’. They think what is so cute over there will change our cities for better. This silliness has been going on for years. Save the planet….from them!
LikeLike
I imagine a lot of people will move out of Minneapolis.
LikeLike
Ms. Bender has listened to too much John Lennon…
THE LYRICS FROM LENNON’S “IMAGINE:”
[Verse 1]
Imagine there’s no heaven
It’s easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us, only sky
Imagine all the people living for today
Ah-ah-aah-ah
Imagine there’s no countries
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion too
Imagine all the people living life in peace
You
[Chorus]
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope some day you’ll join us
And the world will be as one
[Verse 2]
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people sharing all the world
You-uh-uuh-uh
[Chorus]
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope some day you’ll join us
And the world will live as one.
Many have described the world imagined by Lennon therein as Utopia. It is a beautiful song; and, Lennon sings it beautifully; but, it does not describe a Utopia. Aside from a Utopia being a place of perfection; which, is impossible for the IMperfect human mind to actually contemplate, the only place that truly IS perfect is Heaven; which, Lennon imagines away in the very first line of his song.
But, therein lies the problem with liberals like Ms. Bender. THEY believe their imperfect human mind CAN imagine a place of perfection; and, they are self-righteous enough to believe THEY have the right to force their poorly imagined Utopia upon the rest of humanity.
LikeLike
“Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people sharing all the world”. Let’s not forget John Lennon was a very wealthy man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🎼”Was a very wealthy man”
You-uh-uuh-uh
LikeLiked by 1 person
And how much of his wealth did he share with all the world
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember gathering together with hundreds of other people, holding candles and singling “Imagine” the night that John Lennon died…so beautiful!! (LOL!) Of course, I was 19 years old and high as a kite at the time!
Thank God I sobered up and grew up – but sadly, way too many of the people of my generation never got a clue and kept pushing for the “Utopia” that even John Lennon himself came to recognize was unattainable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you sobered up and joined US, vikingmom. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the old version. It’s been updated “a little” since 2001.
Imagine there’s no Islam
It’s hard but you can try
No suicide hijackers coming down at us
Above us only free sky
Imagine all those people
Still alive today…
Imagine there’s no Islamic countries
It’s hard but you can try
No Mohammad for them to kill or die for
And no Imams too
Imagine all the Christians, Jews, Hindus, Buddhists and Infidels
Living life without them…
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday all humanity will join us
And the non-Islamic world will be as one
Imagine no Burkhas and no stonings and no beheadings
I wonder if you can
No need for Medina or Meca
A brotherhood of non-Islamic woman and man
Imagine all the people
Living without Shariha…
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday all humanity will join us
And the non-Islamic world will be as one
LikeLiked by 1 person
Conservatives should give this movement our full and enthusiastic support.
What’s going on is some cities — Minneapolis, LA, New York for example — are saying “We’re primarily a place where minorities live. We want to live AS WE WANT TO LIVE. If you want to do something else — run a business for example — either you run it on our terms or you can go the F… away.”
This is an offer of a deal and America should take it. Cities are much less important than in the past and we surely have more of them than needed for commerce and government. If residents of some cities want to live on non-American terms we ought to be able to arrange that.
Over time we’ll separate into two types of cities: American cities that have the usual municipal services including police, and ‘Mogadishu and equivalents’ with western civilization cut down as much it takes to make the residents happy.
Think of all the people who have said “we should split into two countries.” Well, here’s a start.
LikeLike
Might as well rename it Fallujahapolis.
LikeLike
“We Are Re-Imagining Public Safety”….
No you’re not…..but you ARE about to learn HISTORY.
Brownshirts, Dodge City, Red Guard, Gangs of New York………on and on….
Who you going to pay for “protection”….
Tony Soprano’s gang?
Cop Doggy Dogg’s gang?
Ivan Lefnutski’s gang?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s say Floyd did not put up any resistance and Chauvin did not kneel on his neck and instead Floyd was taken down to the precinct and booked and then sent home with instructions by police on what would happen next, when to appear in court, who he would need to call, etc……
Would that have been problematic to Bender the Brain ? They can’t even fix that kind of STUPID down the interstate at Mayo Clinic in Rochester!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention that Floyd would still be dead from his overdose,
LikeLike
When there’s a murder, who will collect the evidence? Who will the be the judge and jury? Will they have a hanging in the town square?
LikeLike
It will be the purge. Neighbourly disputes over hedges will be resolved Rand Paul style.
LikeLike
I just received this via text in full
Twin Towers message
8 minutes and 46 seconds huh? It is surely a coincidence that the first plane that hit the Twin Towers happened at 8:46 am on September 11, 2001.
Someone is being too clever by half or is sending the USA a message.
LikeLike
paging “Rod Serling”!
LikeLike
#Gauvindidn’tkillhimself
LikeLike
Absolutely right. If violent criminals start engaging in rape, robbery and murder, and there’s no organized police force to turn to, history shows citizens have no choice but to — that they will and do — form “Committees of Vigilance.” Of course, at that point they rarely have the resources to “lock up” the perpetrator until he or she can be brought before a judge, so justice tends to be considerably more . . . expeditious.
While this can be “effective” on a macro scale, mistaken identity is possible, “due process” becomes extremely simplified (to say the least), and racial prejudice and prejudice against “the outsider” tend to become MORE pronounced.
While the processes in place to exonerate (they almost always exonerate) police who kill unarmed “suspects” while on duty are frequently flawed and need reform, the weirdness of these calls to “de-fund the police ” — from granola munchers who probably have NO skills or weaponry to even defend against your basic home invasion — do start to resemble the one day a year when the eighth grade Civics class is bused down to City Hall and allowed to pretend to be “The City Council” for an hour.
LikeLike
Fruitcakes…all of them. If it wasn’t so serious I’d be laughing at them. It is true though, you get what you vote for. Elections do have consequences.
LikeLike
It’s Socialism. She’s saying because Black communities supposedly aren’t able to get the same police protection as White communities they want to even things out so that no one gets police protection. Except, of course, those who can afford private security i.e. the political class, the powerful & connected, celebrities and certain businesses. Heck, often taxpayer funded City PD’s act more as private security for businesses than for serving & protecting the public.
They want to turn us into Venezuela.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Imagine all the Looters….”
LikeLike
She has a Masters degree in City Planning from UC Berkeley. So No surprise there was probably a chapter on outsourcing community safety to Antifa.
LikeLike
Given she looks and acts about 12 years old, she’s kinda cute. I hope she brings in her little drawing of unicorn city at the next interview.
Not sure I would want her running the show though. This has to be the most laughable video I have seen in some time (if it were not such a stain upon the numbnut geese who voted her in). How do these people end up in these seats?
LikeLike
Fire Barr. Defund him.
LikeLike
“Yes WE Can”
~> WHO is “WE” ~>???
>bamboozling continues
LikeLike
Cheer up, Minnesotians…pretty soon you’ll have 6 months of bone chilling winter to look forward to
LikeLike
And when vehicles slip and slide into a massive traffic jam in a snowstorm, there won’t be any police to untangle the mess for you.
LikeLike
Actually nine months of winter and three months of mosquitoes…
LikeLike
shut UP, Sean!
excuse me – I am reading this but have the tv on the background
LikeLike
“…Wolf Blitzer asks Ms. Bender who’s going to respond to a violent shooter if there’s no police force?… Ms. Bender admits no-one knows…”
Here we have the polar ends of the complete spectrum from logic to absurdity. I will be delighted if Ms. Bender is the first recipient of the non-police’s non-response to a violent incident involving her.
LikeLike
The Venezuela of the North
LikeLike
Any news on season ticket holders for the various Minnesota sports teams asking for refunds?
LikeLike
The bottom images above remind me of “A Clockwork Orange”. (And we all thought THAT was gross, with just one little gang.) It’s so close, it must be deliberate; is that shadow picture an actual scene from the movie?
LikeLike
This whole Defund the Police and the “Imagine” shows an alarming immaturity and lack of knowledge of human nature and the world around them. An emotionally stunted Rainbows and Unicorns type of thinking. Our Youth is a disaster. This is too mind-boggling to comprehend. There are more, but I only did a few – you get the idea….
==================
Here are some “IMAGINE” fantasies/scenarios posters they are spreading throughout Social Media to IMAGINE will happen without police:
1) Someone seems to be snooping in car windows on your block. IMAGINE…calling your neighbors who are trained in =Self-defense and Deescalation and approaching the person. An hour later, the conflict is resolved and the person responsible is getting the support they need. Isn’t that Public Safety?
2) You are experiencing Intimate Partner Violence. IMAGINE…texting a number and a Trauma Informed Crisis Intervention Specialist meets you in a safe place. An hour later, you are working together to make a plan that will keep you safe long term. Isn’t that public safety?
3) Incidents of gun violence are rising in the neighborhood. IMAGINE…a Trauma Informed Crisis Intervention team works with Community Activists to dear and escalate conflicts. People doing harm are connected to services that address the underlying problem. Isn’t that public safety?
My personal “favorite” IMAGINE ABSURDITY”:
4) Someone is selling drugs to youth who are overdosing. IMAGINE…being connected to a Substance Use Service that intervenes in harmful drug transactions. Youth are supported in healthy outcomes and the seller takes accountability for harm. Isn’t that public safety?
LikeLike
Has anyone asked the question…….
If there is no credible police force in a major city, how much will commercial property insurance rates go up?
50%?, 100%?, 200%?
Why even have burglar alarms or even locks if no one answers the call?
The motto of Minneapolis is going to be……
Rob Away
LikeLike
opportunity to open a private security company… armed and trained.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True about the astronomical insurance rates, Bogey. Maybe THIS will pave the way to the “Cashless Society” they are trying to implement? No cash to rob from the stores. Just merchandise?
LikeLike
You will not be able to purchase insurance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alex and me Droogs will be roaming the city, singing in the rain.
LikeLike
Ready for a bit of the old ultra-violence.
LikeLike
No police huh, I bet the Antifa and BLM move out the city because there are no cops to stop armed citizens from going Wyatt Earp on the poor little terrorist .
This might have a bright side. Looters and rioters will not go in a business when the law of the jungle takes affect. The strongest survive.
LikeLike
De-funding the MPD isn’t as simple as it sounds.
Although the city council has voted with a veto proof majority, the city charter still leaves the mayor in charge of the police force. And their child mayor actually has said he is not in favor of the de-funding. And the city charter mandates that the city maintain a police force of X number of officers based on the population of the city – currently I think it is a minimum of about 730 officers.
In order to change the city charter, a vote must be put to the populace. Considering the makeup of those residents, it might pass if actually put on the ballot this fall.
But… In spite of the focus on the little Mogadishu part of the city and the many very left wing low rent residents, there are also MANY very wealthy people who live in Mpls and own VERY expensive property. These folks are lefties to be sure, but they are NOT idiots where their property and money are concerned. They will quietly and behind the scenes make their demands known. This has probably already started which is why the child mayor isn’t siding with the woke residents and council members who are supporting the de-funding effort.
In addition, Mpls receives much revenue from various large scale conferences that take place in a normal year. None of these will occur in the future w/o a functioning regular police force. City revenue from these functions will disappear..In addition, businesses would be subject to “community policing” shakedowns and be unable to keep their employees safe. One business that was burned out in the riots has already announce they will not rebuild in the city for those very reasons. Others – even those not affected by the riots – will follow.
There will certainly be “reforms” coming, but the MPD will not disappear.
LikeLike
WOW…speechless. So let me get this straight. If someone breaks into my home and steals all my stuff…if I call for help from the police, aka social justice workers, then I am utilizing my white privilege and exhibiting racism simply by reporting it.
Sooo, I should let the criminal (soon to be called reparations worker for social change) just take my stuff to prove that I’m not racist and am no longer using my white privilege.
Folks this is some psycho bullshit these people are selling, and the even crazier thing is that some people experiencing white guilt, are buying this horseshit!!
No way these people get elected to dog catcher with this psycho delusional message. If they do then there’s nothing left for Donald J Trump to fix anymore…this country is finished.
2020 is going to be a Trump LANDSLIDE!!!!!
LikeLike
I have no doubt about the landslide if we have a fair election. Fair is not in Nanzi’s vocabulary. Matter of fact, she likely does not have a clue what fair and honest even mean!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder how many businesses and soccer moms who voted for these leftist idiots are having buyer’s remorse right now? How many business owners and residents who have already had their place looted and torched are going to rebuild in Minneapolis after this ship of fools has indicated they don’t care to protect your life and livelihood?
According to Lisa, not allowing the victim class to liberate and redistribute your property is white privilege and racially intolerant.
Who wouldn’t vote for that?
LikeLike
Maybe this little Twit-Twat has a clue. Kudos to her, she hides it well!
LikeLike
Everyone needs to have clear expectations of what happens when 911 is called…the first responders, the neighbors, the crimanal, and…..THE VICTIMS. This touchy, feely, woke, Jon Lennon, Imagine song and dance takes no reality into account. Everyone needs to know his/her role and expectations. The most frustrating part will be knowing victims will not be cared for correctly…definitely the ball will get dropped.
LikeLike
Sharia No Go zones like in the UK? Can’t report rape or asault like in Sweden or you will be called a racist?
LikeLike