Sunday Talks – Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Rod Rosenstein Testimony – Someone is Blocking FBI Agents From Testifying…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss last weeks testimony by former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. It remains clear that part of Graham’s purpose for discussing the FISA fraud and the Spygate operation is to enhance his reelection bid.

However, all of that said, the key point of this video is buried deep at 05:47: “I made a request to interview the case agent and the intel analyst, and there were two other people, who interviewed the [primary] sub-source for three days in January, again in March and again in May, they’re denying me the ability to do that, I’m going to keep working the system”…

Unfortunately Ms. Bartiromo did not catch the phrase “they are denying me the ability to do that”, and she never asked who “they” are. The impression is the FBI is blocking Graham from interviewing the FBI investigators. You decide. WATCH:

Who is blocking the FBI from testifying?

Why hasn’t Agent Joe Pientka been made available by the FBI?

Who is “they” in the phrase: “they’re denying me the ability to do that”?

