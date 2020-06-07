Sunday Talks – Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Rod Rosenstein Testimony – Someone is Blocking FBI Agents From Testifying…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss last weeks testimony by former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. It remains clear that part of Graham’s purpose for discussing the FISA fraud and the Spygate operation is to enhance his reelection bid.
However, all of that said, the key point of this video is buried deep at 05:47: “I made a request to interview the case agent and the intel analyst, and there were two other people, who interviewed the [primary] sub-source for three days in January, again in March and again in May, they’re denying me the ability to do that, I’m going to keep working the system”…
Unfortunately Ms. Bartiromo did not catch the phrase “they are denying me the ability to do that”, and she never asked who “they” are. The impression is the FBI is blocking Graham from interviewing the FBI investigators. You decide. WATCH:
Who is blocking the FBI from testifying?
Why hasn’t Agent Joe Pientka been made available by the FBI?
Who is “they” in the phrase: “they’re denying me the ability to do that”?
.
Lindsey, Lindsey, Lindsey…always blaming someone else when you’re shucking and jiving.
Ms. Lindsey is the proverbial cat in the sand box covering the old crap. I literally have zero faith in his little investigation.
Yes. Ms. Jellyback is full of it.
If he really wanted to interview anyone, he would subpoena them as well as Wray and ask Wray why he was blocking their being interviewed.
Graham is a deep swamp lying snake. My wife and I voted against him this week in primary. Voted absentee ballot. We have never voted for him.
POTUS in on twitter backing him to win his primary.
Sen Graham hasn’t gotten to the bottom of a damn thing except, perhaps, a bowl of grits.
Or a dashing young man.
What would Songbird do?
Go on CNN and trash Trump, Grenell, and Radcliffe.
I guess it is possible that the person(s) that Graham would like to interview is already under the long arm of Bull Durham. A fella can hope. If it were Wray blocking then LG could call The Don and make it known and Trump/Barr could make moves. We’ve already seen that with Dana getting the Xerox box.
These people he wants to talk to are the surest ones to be in the cross hairs of Durham.
So, I am going to keep hope up and believe this is a good sign.
And Graham would know that, but he is in a position to need to pass the buck any way he can. He has talked so much HAT and brought NO CATTLE…blaming someone else is all he has left.
I think Durham deposing, for hours, Kevin Clinesmith who altered evidence, and the others who hid evidence, is much preferable to that Clown Show of Senators pontificating for 5 minutes at a time. Would like both Durham and the public spectacle—but for effectiveness, Durham.
Got to believe in Barr, even through the scars of the Sessions-Huber Fraud.
After the Grenell interview I am off the fence on can Barr be trusted. Grenell says Barr is a good man and we are lucky to have him is good enough for me.
This ongoing investigation crap is nothing more than a bogus excuse. We all know that Nunes, during the Mueller probe, took over 50 key witness depositions AND drafted a report.
OK I’ll play. “THEY” are the people that have Lindsey blackmailed.
Why assume Graham is being blackmailed. Just another corruptocrat kicking the can down the road. If Graham was in on the Ukraine corruption with Biden and/or McCain he wants Trump gone too, no matter what he thinks of Obamagate.
When Ratenstein testifies that he relied on others, who the F doesn’t ask who the “others” are? The August scope memo says Flynn is being investigated for “conversations” with Kysliak. Sounds like in August they were still pursuing the Logan Act. How in the hell did Lindsey not ask HotRod about that? Complete joke.
because lyndsey need the military to map this out and provide safety for all members.
Lyndsey knows how easy it is to DIE or be Frame.
hence the full coup has to be allowed to go forward – and thats how you map out the invisible dominos BACKWARDS.
and dont worrry! if all this fails – youll have you war in November – they didnt peacefully transfer in 2016 – sure as hell wont now.
I no longer even consider listening to Lindsey. He speaks with forked tongue! He is also a swamp creature who prays every morning before a picture of the late John McCain, the man who handed over the Russian Dossier to others in government.
Further, I would suspect Miss Lindsey secretly has a thing for Hillary Clinton, wishing she would have won that election. I will bet he cozies up to Kamala Harris if Joe Biden chooses her as VP!
Hopefully, President Trump recalls Don Corleone’s advice about keeping your enemies very very close till you are ready to deal with them.
“Someone is Blocking FBI Agents From Testifying…”
Now who could that be? Do we have any clues? I mean, do we have more than a hundred clues yet?
AG Barr could compell testimony if he wanted to. Still believe Barr is a white hat?
Timing is everything in a Presidential election year. Meaning there are reasons for all decisions that are not black or white.
Right now.. Grey for me
Too bad No Name isn’t around so you could interview him on his pass off of the dossier to the powers that be. Since he’s a goner, maybe you could interview yourself on what he told you?
I did not watch it. I cannot stand to look at Traitors. If I could bash his head open I would. NOTHING that comes from Liar Graham can be believed. He IS FILTH deserving of death or worse in my opinion.
So how do you really feel about Lindsay? BTW, I’m right there with you!
Discuss, discuss, discuss. I’m sick of the word. It’s getting us nowhere. I hate these people. Actually, there are many and a list.
Could be Durham and if it’s part of a case they wouldn’t supenia. Then again consider the source….
Well, if the FIB has become nothing more than an investigative & leverage arm of the Democratic Party then it does indeed need complete reformation from the top on down. Director Wray should be asked to submit his resignation by 5:00 Monday afternoon or be terminated at 5:01pm. This can’t go on…
Carlos wearing a Lehigh Valley Phantoms jersey. Nice! 🙂
Fire him, get rid of him. It is obvious he is there to stall and block. Fire him for not reacting to Senate requests to investigate Antifa. He blocked that too. The consequences are smaller then the damage he is doing…
“They” is likely the FBI personnel taking a knee outside the FBI building.
Now that picture showed a group of overweight and pathetic looking snowflakes at best. I would bet 5 dollars 95% of them were educated in the northeast.
No one is “blocking” this fraud from a damn thing. That’s right, Miss Lindsey, you are a fraud. A lying, weaselly punk, who, if there is any justice, will lose your reelection to a loser Democrat.
the deniers of allowing Graham to interview the ‘case agent’ and the ‘analyst agent’ is WRAY and BOENTE
who has replaced boente?
Who knew “denying the ability” of Congress was so easy? Too bad nobody ever tried that with Schiff. Wonder why?…
The Pompadour Kid won’t let Senator Liberace interview his agents. Justice is in the way, no doubt /s.
Rosenstein is lying. Either he is lying that he reviewed the document when he signed it, perjury, or he did review it and he certified it knowing it was garbage. That is the point of him signing, he is legally responsible for the veracity of the information justifying the warrant.
There is no room for ‘they did not tell me it was bogus’. He is responsible for looking at the evidence of the veracity of the Steele Dossier. That has to include the source of the intel.
So, Comey, McCabe, and Rosenstein are all on the hot seat. ‘I dunno, I just signed it’ is perjury in and of itself.
For Lindsey to not nail these liars to the wall is blowing smoke. He is too smart to not know that.
And to answer the question of ‘Who is holding back the agents from testifying’ I would posit it is Durham and if Durham is the one, then there is a good prosecutorial reason.
I still say he is a lying deep state POS. I feel a little better now.
LG: ‘Geee, they wont let me interview key FBI people. Darn it!. Oh well, whats for lunch?”
I just can’t get that upset about LG’s complaint regarding lack of co-operatin vis a vis interviewing agents involved in the coup attempt.
I mean, really, how likely is it that LG will use his position to actually shed true sunlight on the mess that was once referred to as the “premier LEO” in the country? They are corrupt.
The senate is also corrupt. They are a self serving organization so far removed from the true blue interest of normal American citizens (and that, unfortunately, probably also includes LG) that I now find it hard to care what they do or say. I care that my taxes are wasted on them but I no longer care about tit for tat point scoring by one side or the other to stir the base(s).
If they actually DO something (the correct thing) and live and serve with honor i’m on board. Until then, whatever. Knock yourself out Lindsey.
I doubt anyone lower level than McCabe will be testifying if they are seriously being considered for criminal charges.
He said he’s going to call McCabe and Comey per Bongino Report which links to Fox. Interesting times we live in.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/sen-graham-refuses-to-let-fisa-abuse-get-pinned-on-low-level-fbi-staff-i-believe-it-goes-to-the-very-top
Yep I guarantee you all those FBI crooks that signed those FISAs knew that the info was debunked which makes charges easy. My guess is RR did also but made a point to be in a position where he could claim he thought the FISA was valid by never asking any questions about it.
McCabe will sing if they arrest him.
“they’re denying me the ability to do that, I’m going to keep working the system”…
“Keep working the system”… means accomplishing nothing, puttin’ on a show, looking good, vote for me.
Maria solid but not perfect; hopefully she will follow up on this.
When will Grenell’s replacement start his own information releases?
And WHERE is IG Michael Horowitz’s FBI leak & bribery report? Am I missing something, or is it still underway?
“You decide”
Decided: Corrupt Graham and corrupt FIB are playing on the same subversive side.
(Have I mentioned lately I wanna punch WordPress in the face? Okay I guess I’ll just try to remember what I typed out in my other now-disappeared comment)
Wray should have been gone long ago. I’m sure Trump feels the same but has been waiting for the right moment. Yesterday’s disgusting kneeling episode would have been a great time, but it would also have allowed the media to ignore all the OTHER much more serious reasons. But now with this revelation from Lindsey the timing would be perfect.Do it, Don!
Congressional investigations are worthless and meaningless. Just like Grahamnesty. I am NOT voting for him Tuesday.
Linda G is running neck and neck in the polls down in SC against his republican primary challenger. I hope he gets clobbered!
