Sunday Talks: Former ADNI Ric Grenell Discusses The Administrative State…

A really good interview as Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks to Richard “Ric” Grenell (Former Acting Director of National Intelligence & Former US Ambassador to Germany) about the Deep State, President Trump, how tech is disrupting diplomacy with international partners and gives an insider’s look at how Antifa could be affected by President Trump.

Richard first gives an insider’s take on what exactly the “deep state” is. He shares how the DC elites make decisions for the rest of America while bearing little to no consequences for them. Richard discusses how Donald Trump has functioned as a disrupter to the way that Washington DC operates. Richard also discusses what Donald Trump refers to as Obamagate.

Richard gives an insider’s look at how Barack Obama and his administration weaponized intelligence agencies like the FBI, CIA, and NSA to investigate Michael Flynn using James Comey and how this led to Russiagate hysteria. Finally he discusses what tactics could be used to deal Antifa for their connection to the violent riots across the country.