Sunday Talks: Former ADNI Ric Grenell Discusses The Administrative State…

Posted on June 7, 2020 by

A really good interview as Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks to Richard “Ric” Grenell (Former Acting Director of National Intelligence & Former US Ambassador to Germany) about the Deep State, President Trump, how tech is disrupting diplomacy with international partners and gives an insider’s look at how Antifa could be affected by President Trump.

Richard first gives an insider’s take on what exactly the “deep state” is. He shares how the DC elites make decisions for the rest of America while bearing little to no consequences for them. Richard discusses how Donald Trump has functioned as a disrupter to the way that Washington DC operates. Richard also discusses what Donald Trump refers to as Obamagate.

Richard gives an insider’s look at how Barack Obama and his administration weaponized intelligence agencies like the FBI, CIA, and NSA to investigate Michael Flynn using James Comey and how this led to Russiagate hysteria. Finally he discusses what tactics could be used to deal Antifa for their connection to the violent riots across the country.

3 Responses to Sunday Talks: Former ADNI Ric Grenell Discusses The Administrative State…

  1. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    June 7, 2020 at 10:09 am

    This was taped just before he was named acting DNI. I listened to it and realized a few days later he had to have known what was coming.
    This….all before he got a peek under the hood.

  2. Seneca the Elder says:
    June 7, 2020 at 10:12 am

    After reading Sundance’s latest expose of the corrupt FBI, it is obvious that Richard would be the perfect choice to replace the criminal Chris Wray who is running it now.
    ANTIFA is a branch of the FBI which is the KGB of the Demon Rat party.

  3. Right to reply says:
    June 7, 2020 at 10:12 am

    What a great man. He should be put in charge of dismantling DC.

