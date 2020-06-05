Massive Crowds of Supporters Line Streets to Greet President Trump in Maine – President Trump Remarks During Puritan Medical Products Event…

Crowds of enthusiastic supporters lined the streets cheering as President Trump traveled through Maine to arrive at Puritan Medical Products to deliver a speech thanking the industry and company for their efforts to produce vital medical equipment.
Workers at the event wore white T-shirts with a green logo on the back that read: “Saving The World One Swab At A Time,” as President Trump delivered his remarks. The theme remains “Transition to Greatness.” [Video Below – Transcript to Follow]
What a wonderful sight!!
Oh so happy with this. Our President really needed something to know how appreciated he is. God bless and keep
him safe from harm. Pray, Pray and pray some more.
Fauchi would not be happy. No masks and not 6 feet apart in that welcoming crowd. That had to make PTrump very happy to see that crowd.
Time to get the Trump KAGF, KEEP AMERICA GREAT FOREVER rallies up and going.
I have said this before and I will say it again, if Trump can’t get big arenas to do his rallies, he needs to visit 2 or 3 businesses in every state and those will be his rallies.
Donald J Trump embodies that old saying:
“Where there is a will, there is a way”.
Great idea!!!
Even better they are NOT wearing MASKS God Bless them all!!
Do you SEE THAT, whiny Susan Collins?
I’m sure a good part of this trip was so that Susan Collins could get a good look. He’s going to crush it in the fall. The Democrat formula is looking pretty weak. Take away your guns, disband your police force, and on your knees, whitey. That’s a tough sell to most of the country.
That was great! All American!
Time to bring back the Trump rally, we’ll just call them jobs protests!
This is a genuinely GREAT IDEA !
Call them “Political Protest Rallys”
Great idea!
The rallies could be PTrump filling in for Rush when Rush has to be in treatment. He could easily do it.
I think that would work!!!!
In 1962 Gen Douglas MacArthur addressed the WestPoint Corps of cadets. He said,”your purpose is like a ten fold beacon in the night….that is to win our nations wars.” When you know what you are for: it’s easy to make good decisions. President Trump’s ten fold purpose: jobs, jobs, jobs. It’s the economy stupid! Take care of the economy, the people, the families with great jobs and a great economy….the rest will take care of itself.
That was a memorable speech—too bad our military has lost sight of that purpose.
Genius.
What social distancing!!
That 15 second clip brought tears of joy to me. I literally couldn’t see my monitor by the end. God bless that town!
It was good for my morale, too, after all these man-made disasters.
I hasten to add many non-Q patriots, including not surprisingly many of us combat vets, are also very much of like disposition.
Did you know Q patriots are the calmest most confident people on earth?
#MeToo
The REAL America! May God Bless us All.
Love the sound of media narratives exploding.
Oh dear Lord—- make that times 1,000 !!!!!!!
Nothing says “narrative fail” like an 800 point jump in the DOW 🙂
How much BOOZE do you think PIGLOSI drank today.
LOL
Fire up the Rallies President Trump; ALL SYSTEMS GO!
^^^ THIS ^^^
TRUMP RALLIES YESS!!! and do infrastructure across the Mid-West. Gotta get the Great Lakes electoral votes
All things considered, this has been a Very Good Day. Cheers! 🥂🇺🇸🇺🇸🥂
I was there today. It was great. Took my son who was thrilled to see the president, helicopters, etc. Now he is excited about being a secret service agent.
🙂 Wish I could have been there! Too far for me… but you and son can represent far-off Treepers 🙂
Great story, Steveo.
Excellent to include your son. Train up a child in the way he should go ….
True patriots. Maine is Trump Country! MAGA!!
Are you from Maine!?
No, but I felt that energy and it felt special. Trump almost won Maine last time. I think he wraps up the rest of the EVs in this one.
EV?
America is it, folks. Most humans apparently crave a return to tribalism or feudalism.
Can we drag our fellows into this better world? Clearly, only Christians appreciate a value system of true justice, based on individual rights and responsibilities.
The British, the most remarkable people the human race has ever produced, brought their system of common law to their colonies. What good remains in India, Pakistan and yes, America, comes from that.
Clear to me, at least, is that leftism is mostly bad, all promises and no results.
Why try prescriptions that always fail?
You can probably include most religious Jews in the appreciation of value system category.
Actually, the British Crown is the arch enemy of the USA. In fact, Harry Windsor is now in Los Angeles directing ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter to destroy our Republic.
But, soon our war of annihilation will be waged against “the most remarkable people the human race has ever produced.” Our American Revolution will soon enter its final phase and end the Monarchy and its many criminal enterprises forever.
Hillary Clinton personally had relatives of the European royals in the US campaigning for her in 2016. When I say relatives I mean, people whose parents are cousins of Prince Philip. Hillary is so deeply connected to the Queen and her minions who roam freely in the US, you would think she might be working for her against the US, Hahaha. I highly believe she is, which is why she was hiring British Spies. You are right The Crown is our enemy and they would love to own the Territory we have and make us all slaves again. We must not allow that to happen.
Short answer to your question in your excellent post: we cannot drag them “back” until “we” (and they) are brutally honest with ourselves/themselves as to the sad reality that far far too many patriots and an ever-increasing number of other Americans in the “big middle” have been compromised and co-opted by our enemies.
Specifically, I think we are reaching a tipping point, if we haven’t already, where far more Americans have lost their “virtue” (as understood and lived by our Founders—the term encompasses traditional Judeo-Christian values), both individual and civic than retain it and this erosion is accelerating.
As I keep suggesting, any dragging we are able to do, or anything else to try to “save” America, will largely be for naught unless and until we deal with this loss of virtue. As our Founders repeatedly warned us, America cannot survive unless the citizenry (at least “most” of us) is virtuous.
Apparently those aren’t the people who prefer Susan Collins to keep returning to the Senate.
There are some places where he has a 100% approval rating.
My house would be one of those places 🙂
When America comes marching home again, Hurrah! Hurrah!
We’ll give the Donald a hearty welcome then, Hurrah! Hurrah!
American women will cheer and American men will shout
The GOPe, the DNC and MSM will all pout and howl and stage a freak out
That joyful day when America comes marching home
Get ready for the Jubilee, Hurrah! Hurrah!
We’ll celebrate the American victory, Hurrah! Hurrah!
We’ll all join in the big parade
With the Donald leading the motorcade
That joyful day when America comes marching home
America, America, when you come marching home
America, America, when you come marching home
We’ll sound the horns and beat the drums
As we get ready to throw out the parasite cronies and beltway bums
That joyful day when America comes marching home
The old church bell will peal with joy, Hurrah! Hurrah!
To welcome back home our liberties and borders and jobs, Hurrah! Hurrah!
America will again become its best
And be that shinning light again for all the rest
That joyful day when America comes marching home
President Trump is not like any other politician and ultimately that’s a good thing. The President’s calm, business as usual demeanor during his WH speech today must have stunned the corrupt media as they baked in the DC sunshine. They were expecting him to look at least a tad rattled or disturbed by the previous nights’ mobs and by the media’s relentless attacks. The absence of crocodile tears and disingenuous platitudes, that would have been Obama’s style, infuriated them. “How does this help Floyd,” one belched while others howled.
Once again, POTUS exposed the corrupt media’s priorities. It certainly isn’t the 2.5 million workers listed in the BLS Report that are employed once again or the soon to be employed Americans that will receive additional funds from the bi-partisan Payroll Protection Program.
If the job gain reports, the PPP announcement and the uplifting events the President attended today in Maine don’t give the American people some much needed hope and optimism for the future I don’t know what would. All the Biden Dems and their corrupt media have to offer in the end are harmful policies and prolonged misery.
Those images renew my optimism.
I’m so happy that our wonderful President got to see the people lining the road. He NEEDS to see how much we love and support him. And seeing that short clip brought tears to my eyes too. It should be rally time soon!!! Gov Abbott said yesterday that we are good to go for the GOP convention if they choose to come here so we should be good to go for a Trump Rally!!!
Sherryoftexas, you know we could fill Dallas Cowboy Stadium for our POTUS!!
If America goes down, we return to the dark ages, for centuries.
Yeah, that’s all.
Carole, I think we could too but I’d like to see a Trump rally at Kyle Field, ( I don’t care much for dem land of Dallas).
Gawd I love him! He is hilarious! All this negative news and we get to watch this. I feel sorry for the people who cant see him for what he is.
He always had that SMILE. No wonder BEAUTIFUL women love him.
Ugly ones too!
Hi, could just be my laptop but the video doesn’t play, went to a twitter feed and found it
That was awesome. We’re still here President Trump and still love you sir.
Now compare that to the sleaze on the left.
My son said, “what, did all of Maine show up?”
This so uplifting. Just look at the level of love and joy.
I never blindly followed anyone, but this guy… yeah. He deserves a do over of his first term that was stolen from him and us. And with all he. Melania, and young Baron have been through who I pray for every night – look at what he’s accomplished. the economy alone is one thing, but there’s lots lots more than just that. It’s sometimes hard even think on. PDT must have a pair of Forged 8620 Steel Onions. Time to send the stone masons up to Mt. Rushmore to make room for this guy. I mean it. Still looking for the first set of indictments to be handed up. We will see.
to all who care -We are not dead yet. President Trump ha sthe support and the will to win . we have just begun, Kill your television. think for yourselves. We have our lion. follow his lead……
Quite a comparison of this town in Maine with it’s optimistic and cheering crown to those videos of the burned out, trashed and looted blue cities.
Hope it makes a few people think and then think again.
colorado, It would make people think if they got to see it but the media will never show it. They don’t even cover his speeches in the Rose Garden
President Trump visiting towns and cities where he is loved!
Because of the media-encouraged non-stop anti-America protesting in the streets the local area Walmarts are closing at 5:00pm and securing the front entrances. Will open up tomorrow late morning. Local authorities acknowledge that they found potential flashmob planning on social media and warned local businesses to be on alert this weekend. A couple of days ago a small group ran into the Macys in a nearby mall, smashed the jewelry cases, grabbed as much as they could and ran off. Several of the perps were located as was the getaway vehicle. Local TV news didn’t mention the incident.
Not sure of the president’s current agenda but hoping he doesn’t go back to DC. Take the family on a weekend trip to sunny Florida maybe and negotiate a venue there for the RNC Convention in August.
Take a look. This is real. The reality that is vs the unreality one might wish for.
MSNBC owes these people for all the leaks and inside information. Sedition pays well.
Let’s get some rallies going. It’s time Mr. President!
People have caught a glimpse of whats in store for them under a fascist progressive regime over the last 4 months. I imagine that a majority of people will reject it. Trump 2020, its the only wise choice.
I think the Democrats are going to get creamed this November.
Yugely, cheryl, yugely.
Could PDJT win in November by the same 10 million votes that the media missed in todays jobs report?
LikeLiked by 2 people
National Guard in Washington D.C. are told NOT to carry guns or ammunition | Daily Mail Online
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8393169/Pentagon-orders-remaining-active-duty-troops-leave-Washington-area.html
-The Pentagon has told Washington D.C.’s National Guard and guardsmen from other states in the capital not to use guns or ammunition
-Order came from Defense Secretary Mark Esper and was made without the Pentagon consulting the White House
-Trump has pushed for a strong militarized show of force against protests
-Meanwhile, the Pentagon will send back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who were sent to the D.C. area to their home bases
Maybe the Pentagon needs to be reminded again who is the Commander in Chief of the armed forces.
So the destruction of DC in on Esper. I am kind of liking this. Makes it easier for Trump to fire his ass.
The rally crowds can’t meet in one place but they still exist.
I’m so happy to see this. For him & me lol
I’ve been feeling very defeated lately.
Could PDJT win in November by the same 10 million votes that the media was off in today’s jobs report? A lot of people just like those in the video.
Was that horrible Democrat Maine Gov. Janet Mills there? I think not…
It just does the heart good to see that after every conceivable attack on this man, his popularity has only grown. I cannot wait for the next rally! He will blow the doors off the place. Stay tight American patriots, you are almost there! Market is recovering, MAGA is back and America’s future is bright!
There has never been a man like this in Modern history. He has eclipsed them all!
A great way to welcome the President.
Enthusiasm!
