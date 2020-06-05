Massive Crowds of Supporters Line Streets to Greet President Trump in Maine – President Trump Remarks During Puritan Medical Products Event…

Crowds of enthusiastic supporters lined the streets cheering as President Trump traveled through Maine to arrive at Puritan Medical Products to deliver a speech thanking the industry and company for their efforts to produce vital medical equipment.

Workers at the event wore white T-shirts with a green logo on the back that read: “Saving The World One Swab At A Time,” as President Trump delivered his remarks. The theme remains “Transition to Greatness.” [Video Below – Transcript to Follow]