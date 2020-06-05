Massive Crowds of Supporters Line Streets to Greet President Trump in Maine – President Trump Remarks During Puritan Medical Products Event…

Posted on June 5, 2020 by

Crowds of enthusiastic supporters lined the streets cheering as President Trump traveled through Maine to arrive at Puritan Medical Products to deliver a speech thanking the industry and company for their efforts to produce vital medical equipment.

Workers at the event wore white T-shirts with a green logo on the back that read: “Saving The World One Swab At A Time,” as President Trump delivered his remarks. The theme remains “Transition to Greatness.”  [Video Below – Transcript to Follow]

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Big Government, CDC, Celebrations, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, Government Shutdown, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

88 Responses to Massive Crowds of Supporters Line Streets to Greet President Trump in Maine – President Trump Remarks During Puritan Medical Products Event…

  1. Paul Olson says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    What a wonderful sight!!

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
  2. labrat says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Time to bring back the Trump rally, we’ll just call them jobs protests!

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
  3. FofBW says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    What social distancing!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. D W says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    That 15 second clip brought tears of joy to me. I literally couldn’t see my monitor by the end. God bless that town!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  5. appraisher says:
    June 5, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    The REAL America! May God Bless us All.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  6. helmhood says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Love the sound of media narratives exploding.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. Attorney at Law says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Fire up the Rallies President Trump; ALL SYSTEMS GO!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  8. delighteddeplorable says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    All things considered, this has been a Very Good Day. Cheers! 🥂🇺🇸🇺🇸🥂

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  9. Steveo says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    I was there today. It was great. Took my son who was thrilled to see the president, helicopters, etc. Now he is excited about being a secret service agent.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  10. dufrst says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:07 pm

    True patriots. Maine is Trump Country! MAGA!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  11. Raptors2020 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    America is it, folks. Most humans apparently crave a return to tribalism or feudalism.

    Can we drag our fellows into this better world? Clearly, only Christians appreciate a value system of true justice, based on individual rights and responsibilities.

    The British, the most remarkable people the human race has ever produced, brought their system of common law to their colonies. What good remains in India, Pakistan and yes, America, comes from that.

    Clear to me, at least, is that leftism is mostly bad, all promises and no results.

    Why try prescriptions that always fail?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • aisheschayal says:
      June 5, 2020 at 7:45 pm

      You can probably include most religious Jews in the appreciation of value system category.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Nightshade says:
      June 5, 2020 at 8:17 pm

      Actually, the British Crown is the arch enemy of the USA. In fact, Harry Windsor is now in Los Angeles directing ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter to destroy our Republic.

      But, soon our war of annihilation will be waged against “the most remarkable people the human race has ever produced.” Our American Revolution will soon enter its final phase and end the Monarchy and its many criminal enterprises forever.

      Like

      Reply
      • Sally says:
        June 5, 2020 at 8:34 pm

        Hillary Clinton personally had relatives of the European royals in the US campaigning for her in 2016. When I say relatives I mean, people whose parents are cousins of Prince Philip. Hillary is so deeply connected to the Queen and her minions who roam freely in the US, you would think she might be working for her against the US, Hahaha. I highly believe she is, which is why she was hiring British Spies. You are right The Crown is our enemy and they would love to own the Territory we have and make us all slaves again. We must not allow that to happen.

        Like

        Reply
    • jumpinjarhead says:
      June 5, 2020 at 8:47 pm

      Short answer to your question in your excellent post: we cannot drag them “back” until “we” (and they) are brutally honest with ourselves/themselves as to the sad reality that far far too many patriots and an ever-increasing number of other Americans in the “big middle” have been compromised and co-opted by our enemies.

      Specifically, I think we are reaching a tipping point, if we haven’t already, where far more Americans have lost their “virtue” (as understood and lived by our Founders—the term encompasses traditional Judeo-Christian values), both individual and civic than retain it and this erosion is accelerating.

      As I keep suggesting, any dragging we are able to do, or anything else to try to “save” America, will largely be for naught unless and until we deal with this loss of virtue. As our Founders repeatedly warned us, America cannot survive unless the citizenry (at least “most” of us) is virtuous.

      Like

      Reply
  12. GB Bari says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Apparently those aren’t the people who prefer Susan Collins to keep returning to the Senate.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. john says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:14 pm

    There are some places where he has a 100% approval rating.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. FreyFelipe says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    When America comes marching home again, Hurrah! Hurrah!
    We’ll give the Donald a hearty welcome then, Hurrah! Hurrah!
    American women will cheer and American men will shout
    The GOPe, the DNC and MSM will all pout and howl and stage a freak out
    That joyful day when America comes marching home

    Get ready for the Jubilee, Hurrah! Hurrah!
    We’ll celebrate the American victory, Hurrah! Hurrah!
    We’ll all join in the big parade
    With the Donald leading the motorcade
    That joyful day when America comes marching home

    America, America, when you come marching home
    America, America, when you come marching home
    We’ll sound the horns and beat the drums
    As we get ready to throw out the parasite cronies and beltway bums
    That joyful day when America comes marching home

    The old church bell will peal with joy, Hurrah! Hurrah!
    To welcome back home our liberties and borders and jobs, Hurrah! Hurrah!
    America will again become its best
    And be that shinning light again for all the rest
    That joyful day when America comes marching home

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. hawkins6 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    President Trump is not like any other politician and ultimately that’s a good thing. The President’s calm, business as usual demeanor during his WH speech today must have stunned the corrupt media as they baked in the DC sunshine. They were expecting him to look at least a tad rattled or disturbed by the previous nights’ mobs and by the media’s relentless attacks. The absence of crocodile tears and disingenuous platitudes, that would have been Obama’s style, infuriated them. “How does this help Floyd,” one belched while others howled.

    Once again, POTUS exposed the corrupt media’s priorities. It certainly isn’t the 2.5 million workers listed in the BLS Report that are employed once again or the soon to be employed Americans that will receive additional funds from the bi-partisan Payroll Protection Program.

    If the job gain reports, the PPP announcement and the uplifting events the President attended today in Maine don’t give the American people some much needed hope and optimism for the future I don’t know what would. All the Biden Dems and their corrupt media have to offer in the end are harmful policies and prolonged misery.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. AceODale says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    Those images renew my optimism.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. sherryoftexas says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    I’m so happy that our wonderful President got to see the people lining the road. He NEEDS to see how much we love and support him. And seeing that short clip brought tears to my eyes too. It should be rally time soon!!! Gov Abbott said yesterday that we are good to go for the GOP convention if they choose to come here so we should be good to go for a Trump Rally!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. Deborah Fehr says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Gawd I love him! He is hilarious! All this negative news and we get to watch this. I feel sorry for the people who cant see him for what he is.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. frances says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Hi, could just be my laptop but the video doesn’t play, went to a twitter feed and found it

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. StanH says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    That was awesome. We’re still here President Trump and still love you sir.

    Now compare that to the sleaze on the left.

    My son said, “what, did all of Maine show up?”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    This so uplifting. Just look at the level of love and joy.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Moe Grimm says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    I never blindly followed anyone, but this guy… yeah. He deserves a do over of his first term that was stolen from him and us. And with all he. Melania, and young Baron have been through who I pray for every night – look at what he’s accomplished. the economy alone is one thing, but there’s lots lots more than just that. It’s sometimes hard even think on. PDT must have a pair of Forged 8620 Steel Onions. Time to send the stone masons up to Mt. Rushmore to make room for this guy. I mean it. Still looking for the first set of indictments to be handed up. We will see.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. 4EDouglas says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    to all who care -We are not dead yet. President Trump ha sthe support and the will to win . we have just begun, Kill your television. think for yourselves. We have our lion. follow his lead……

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  25. California Joe says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    President Trump visiting towns and cities where he is loved!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Because of the media-encouraged non-stop anti-America protesting in the streets the local area Walmarts are closing at 5:00pm and securing the front entrances. Will open up tomorrow late morning. Local authorities acknowledge that they found potential flashmob planning on social media and warned local businesses to be on alert this weekend. A couple of days ago a small group ran into the Macys in a nearby mall, smashed the jewelry cases, grabbed as much as they could and ran off. Several of the perps were located as was the getaway vehicle. Local TV news didn’t mention the incident.

    Not sure of the president’s current agenda but hoping he doesn’t go back to DC. Take the family on a weekend trip to sunny Florida maybe and negotiate a venue there for the RNC Convention in August.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. paulinfl says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Take a look. This is real. The reality that is vs the unreality one might wish for.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. EggsX1 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:38 pm

    MSNBC owes these people for all the leaks and inside information. Sedition pays well.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Patchman2076 says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Let’s get some rallies going. It’s time Mr. President!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. jus wundrin says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    People have caught a glimpse of whats in store for them under a fascist progressive regime over the last 4 months. I imagine that a majority of people will reject it. Trump 2020, its the only wise choice.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. Marcus Aurelius says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Could PDJT win in November by the same 10 million votes that the media missed in todays jobs report?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Systemshocked says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    National Guard in Washington D.C. are told NOT to carry guns or ammunition | Daily Mail Online
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8393169/Pentagon-orders-remaining-active-duty-troops-leave-Washington-area.html

    -The Pentagon has told Washington D.C.’s National Guard and guardsmen from other states in the capital not to use guns or ammunition
    -Order came from Defense Secretary Mark Esper and was made without the Pentagon consulting the White House
    -Trump has pushed for a strong militarized show of force against protests
    -Meanwhile, the Pentagon will send back the remaining 900 active-duty troops who were sent to the D.C. area to their home bases

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Technerd says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    The rally crowds can’t meet in one place but they still exist.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. NJF says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    I’m so happy to see this. For him & me lol

    I’ve been feeling very defeated lately.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. Marcus Aurelius says:
    June 5, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Could PDJT win in November by the same 10 million votes that the media was off in today’s jobs report? A lot of people just like those in the video.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Caius Lowell says:
    June 5, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Was that horrible Democrat Maine Gov. Janet Mills there? I think not…

    Like

    Reply
  37. Deplorable Canuck says:
    June 5, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    It just does the heart good to see that after every conceivable attack on this man, his popularity has only grown. I cannot wait for the next rally! He will blow the doors off the place. Stay tight American patriots, you are almost there! Market is recovering, MAGA is back and America’s future is bright!

    There has never been a man like this in Modern history. He has eclipsed them all!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  38. kayofmt says:
    June 5, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    A great way to welcome the President.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  39. Sonia says:
    June 5, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Enthusiasm!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Sonia says:
    June 5, 2020 at 8:46 pm

    Enthusiasm!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s