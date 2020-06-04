President Trump Offers To Campaign For Republican Challenger to Lisa Murkowski in 2022…

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski proclaims today that she may not be able to support the reelection of President Donald Trump. President Trump fires back:
Long term CTH readers will well remember how Tea Party candidate Joe Miller was backed by Sarah Palin when he stunningly defeated Lisa Murkowski during the republican primary in 2010. However, Murkowski would not accept the primary defeat and the entitlement-minded incumbent ran as a write-in candidate, and enlisted the assistance of democrats in Alaska to retain her seat in the general election.
The Tea Party was furious at the level of elitist refusal to accept the primary defeat in 2010, and Senator Murkowski has been a thorn in the side of conservatives ever since.
In a further slap to the face for the base of the movement, when Murkowski returned to the Senate as a successful write-in candidate, the 2011 professional republican apparatus, the Decepticons, never held her accountable for her insufferable self-interest. Instead the GOPe, through then minority leader Mitch McConnell, allowed Murkowski to return to the same committee positions she held before rebuking the will of the republican electorate.
Senator Murkowski voted against Justice Kavanaugh, supports Obamacare and open borders, and is generally a member of the Decepticon senate group that supports Wall Street corporate objectives advanced by the U.S. chamber of commerce (Tom Donohue).
One good option: If Sarah Palin decides to challenge Murkowski, there is a very strong likelihood Ms Palin could be successful in finally ending this painful chapter in conservative politics.
I am not rich, and I don’t live in Alaska.
But I can guarantee this:
If Sarah Palin runs for the senate in Alaska,
I will send her every dollar that I can.
Murkowski is a disgrace to Alaska, and to America.
335blues: I don’t live there either, but have visited many times. It’s a great place and so are the people. They deserve better representation than this person. I hope a real republican will run against her.
This is the TWEET of the day!
Zippo level! 🔥
😆😆😆
WTF? I have to sign in AGAIN? 😡🗝
Yep, our President has BIGLY brass ones. Hey, Sarah…wanna come out and play?
To fix this(it’s the only thing that works for me) I tape the like button at the top of the page for the main article, that takes me to the sign in screen and after I sign in, I refresh the page twice and that fixes it. If I tap the like button on a “reply” to the main article, it lets me sign in, but not stay signed in. Weird I know, but it’s the only way I can stay signed in.
Hope this helps.
Murkowski … Murkowski … you mean Mirkwood Mirkowski ?!?
If (when) Trump wins in 2020, you will see Lisa Murkowski dramatically change her tune and be the most Trump supporting Senator in the Senate. I hope Trump doesn’t buy the swoon and gets her the hell out of there in 2022!
Yeah, and would you or anyone trust her once she got re-elected? Surely, not.
I promise you dufrst ,President Trump
WILL NOT FORGET Murkowski !!
Run Sarah run! Be the good patriot you are and a strong outspoken conservative WOMAN!!!🇺🇸
Drill Baby Drill.
Go Sarah!!!!!!!!!
We are ALL Alaskans now!!!!
Love it!
And Poor Liddle Lisa Shtruggles, ( a little Moochelle-My-Belle Lingo for those in Rio-Lynda) with whether to support Trump’s re-election…..Boo-Hoo!
What a Ding-Bat!
Move along now; Trump’s got it under control! LOL!!!
@ WSB
👍👍
Here’s something that I don’t like at all. There are too many “conservative” writers and media people who are bashing our President Trump.
Of course it’s all done in the spirit of helpfulness, what some people call “care porn” but nevertheless it is not good to seen an article by John Nolte or hear a rap by Michael Savage (who has always been one of Pres. Trump’s biggest supporters) suggesting that our POTUS is being duped by his daughter and son in law, or that he has made a mess of the Covid hoax and/or the riots.
We have enough to contend with when it comes to the Enemedia. We do not need to take incoming fire from our own people. They should all follow Rush’s example- he is fighting a terrible battle with cancer, yet every chance he gets he’s doing his 3 hour show, relentlessly supporting our President Trump and gaining thousands of more supporters every day.
We are in an active civil war. Let’s not kid ourselves. There’s blood in the streets and summer isn’t officially here yet. The savages are getting restless and I have seen what NYC can be like during those long hot summers. The most important thing we can do is stick together, support our President and pray unceasingly for him and our Republic.
Glad you pointed out that Nolte article today. He’s usually a spot on writer, but that column was just unnecessary. Have we learned nothing of how the media uses the RCP average to create public perception?
I have my occassional disagreements with PDJT, but now, during riots and all the other leftist BS being tossed around, is not the time to be nitpicking at our President.
Magabear- I think that just about all of us who come here to share information and fellowship are in the fight 1000%.
This is not the time for petty disagreements. Haven’t these fools learned yet that the Dirty Demon Rats want to see us DEAD?
There is NOTHING they won’t do including killing our elderly parents and grandparents to undermine our President Trump.
The Dems stick together. Always. They are not allowed any wiggle room. They are not allowed to dissent or stray from the party line, no matter how insane it might be.
We have to do likewise. We cannot stop fighting from now till November 3rd and even after that.
There is simply no other choice: our President Trump MUST get re-elected or we lose EVERYTHING. Western Civilization is at stake. Just look at what these Satanic demons are capable of.
They do stick together and, clearly, they are down to “whatever it takes” now that Obama outed them, but to say they want us all dead is a bit harsh. I would think only enough to make an example for the rest of us. If we’re all dead when they take control, we won’t be much use when it comes to tilling the fields on the collectives.
Then again, that means fewer hungry mouths to feed too.
Still, they’ve gotten just about everything they could expect from free elections and the democratic process, so we are in a truly dangerous time now. They will drag this country down until marshal law is the rule while they comfort each other with their shared vision that “this time we will get Marxism right and eliminate oppression for all time.”
And keep this one on the DL. The high mucky-mucks will still be more equal.
Just look what the mayors did with Wujan virus….Arresting & jailing people for trying to reopen their business, arresting people for being out without a mask or just being out on the street. It wasn’t to protect the public health, it was to exercise their power because they could.
The Minnesota City Council just voted tonight to disband its police force & enact something more forward looking. They have a large Muslim population. A group of street watch Muslims in NYC have already built a little “police” force in a NYC neighborhood and are applying Sharia law to their residents & warn the NYC police to stay out. How long will you be able to survive a physical assault if there’s no 911 number to call or police to rescue you? Who’s going to help victims in car accidents?
They want us off social media/internet if we don’t agree with them. They want to put your 1 yr. in school all day so they can start feeding them their communist principles while they’re younger, including breaking the bond between parents and children.
Wake the HELL up!! WE (being conservatives) may not even have voting rights on November 3.. That’s how fast this revolution is coming.
Jan – Exactly
Seneca is right, they want us dead. These Demons NEVER want to have to fight this hard to get back what they thought they had bagged with HRC. And look, they are everywhere now.
They want to cull 80% of us so the human race is more sustainable. This is true of Bill Gates and Bill Ayers (From his days in the weather underground in the 1960’s}
I have gotten a flu shot every year since at least 1997 and I will never get another now that I know Bill Gates, George Soros and the Clintons are funding those comanies.
There isn’t going to be any election November. Can you not see the pattern?
It’s all building up to an end goal: the question is, which Rino Judas will be the one to go public with the plea for PDJT to resign, or not contest the election, ‘for the good of the country’.
Romney? Grahame? Or both?
Jase- I also don’t like what the hell is going on with the f******* GENERALS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are no different to other retired Obama appointees like Brennan and Rice.
The media try to trumpet that is serving military officers who are defying Trump, but that isn’t so.
Remember: you can always rely on Dems to overplay their hand – like Schiff and Schumer saying that the President’s walk through Lafayette was ‘America’s Tiananmen Square.
They were desperate for the President to put regular troops on the streets of New York. He didn’t, so now they have to lie bigger to pretend.
This:
https://voxday.blogspot.com/2020/06/mailvox-usaf-converged.html
its not just the generals. read the piece. As he points out in a foreign operations unit there is 24×7 anti-american tv run by the armed forces broadcasts. This is systemic.
I agree Seneca.
There are far too many Conservative attacks on the Trump admin. Ann Coulter is still railing like a nutcase against Trump for not building the wall despite all the machinations it took for Trump to get any funding for it.
Martha McSally is in a tough fight in Arizona and many are attacking her. These cannibalistic tactics will only aid the Dems. Maybe that is what some want.
Inner party criticisms have their value but not when election fever is beginning to percolate. It’s time for unity of purpose and not picking at each others imperfections. These can be settled after the November win.
Hawkins6- RIGHT THE HELL ON.
McSally if I’m not mistaken refused to answer if she voted for PDJT. Until the self castrated FEC gets involved (Mitch holding up nominations) while we watched the fraudulent midterms and other election get stolen our country will continue to transform like Osama started.
Seneca: Thanks. I call it piling on, and in these troubled times criticism constructive or otherwise is not helpful.
Thank you, Seneca, thank you! You wrote what I’ve often wanted to write. It really bothers me that we “take incoming fire from our own people.” Included in that incoming fire are those who repeat I don’t trust Javanka and I don’t trust Pence and I don’t trust Pompeo. Someone even posted they don’t trust Karen Pence because of the expression on her face in a photo. All right, some are trolls. Trumpsters should know better.
What good is posting unsubstantiated distrust? We need solidarity!!!
I really like your last line, Seneca…. “stick together, support our President and pray unceasingly for him and our Republic.”
Trump literally announces he will support anyone challenging Murkowski in the 2022 primary a few days after an election where his endorsements won 64-0.
Like a boss.
Well, Troublemaker don’t tell Poor Liddle Lisa that Trump is 64-0 since she Shtruggles so hard and long in making her decisions…all 2 of ’em…..
And she seems to need Di ChiFi to help her.
Troublemaker10: Lia garners a large number of democrat votes in Alaska. That’s why she is always so conflicted and on the fence. She panders to a large block of normally democrat voters to form her coalition. The republicans just need to abandon her in droves.
Dear Governor Palin,
Please run. My husband and I voted for the McCain 2008 Ticket because of you. Your country and President Trump needs your voice ❤️
Thank you!
Patriot1783
SOLACE for anyone “GETTING NERVOUS”
President Trump would NEVER have done this if he and AG Barr weren’t ready to FINGER the GANG of EIGHT for SEDITION.
He’ll leave them ZERO wiggle room from committing and voting AMERICA FIRST
… BEFORE the 2020 Election.
Next up: Miss Lindsay for sitting on some 50 Judicial Nominees the past few months.
Evidence: Turtle Mitch is “beginning” to move on Trump’s CRITICAL ADMINISTRATION NOMINEES … but at the snail’s pace of 1-2 a week after 3 1/2 YEARS.
At this point, WHAT the HELL do we have to LOSE.
If SC takes out Graham on June 9th, we’re in the DRIVER’s SEAT!
I am voting against Grahamnesty on Tuesday. I hope it is at least close to send him a message.
Make it HAPPEN, Mike.
Let’s see if the SC Governor returns the favor after POTUS put him over the finish line!
PLEASE make sure to get MCCONNELL OUT THIS ELECTION TOO!! Someone please say someone is running against this jerk!!
Is there singular challenger that has a chance? I ask dearly hoping that’s the case.
Another thing that would be fantastic about a Sarah run –
There would be Splodey Media Heads the likes of which we have never yet seen!
I can’t post pictures here but there’s one of Sarah, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock inside the Whitehouse smirking in front of a portrait of HRC. Talk about Splodey Media Heads.
Maybe Murkowski is auditioning to be Biden’s VP. At this crazy time, it’s not impossible. Having a hissy fit over POTUS’s justified reply to Dem hack Mattis (once a beloved General) is just a convenient excuse to align with her Dem cohorts. The wily, devious left are however, always attacking Trump viciously so in part, he’ll aggressively defend himself so they can exploit his words out of context. The initial attack against Trump is often hidden or edited as the Mattis exchange indicates. Only Trump is the nasty one in the MSM.
This is a time where either an essential political cleansing or overdue reset purge is occurring in the USA like other times in the past or the Republic is in a perilous decline. I believe it’s the former but the voters will have to prove it. Purging flakes like Lisa will be necessary, but voters in blue states will have to purge their cities and states of ant-police, pro anti-fa etc. mayors and criminal supporting A/G’s as well as Reps and Senators that have hopped on the insanity train to lefty Hell.
If enough wackos are replaced, real positive change that was impossible before could occur. I doubt the “Defund the Police” slogan will go over well with most voters that just witnessed or experienced the riots.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seriously, a well trained Polar Bear should be able to beat LM.
Sarah Palin would be fantastic. She would have the largest group of supporters ever.
🇺🇸Sarah Palin 2022🇺🇸😃👍👍👍
Bravo POTUS. Cut loose on these fakes in your own party. It’s overdue.
Surely there has to be an offspring from Balto or Togo.
A damn psy-op pet rock would be better than this Lisa b*itch.
Mickey: I see you know a little Serum Run history. Togo and Seppala get my vote.
Dogs are loyal creatures. Lisa is about as loyal as a pet rock to the party she supposedly represents.
Sorry if this has been posted previously in the thread. Like McCain, Murkowski said multiple times she wanted to get rid of ObamaCare until she actually had the chance to do it. Clown.
https://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/murkowski-and-mccain-saved-obamacare-just-months-after-promising-voters-theyd-repeal-it/
Murkowski taking Mattis’ side in his catty spat with POTUS is not acceptable. The RINO’s are a joke.
Sarah Palin needs to run again. She would do well there.
I can’t stand GOPe entitled elitists like Murkowski. Just be aware that even if she is defeated in a GOP primary, she will run as an independent. That will split the Republican vote and give the seat to the Democrat candidate. McConnell knows this and that is why he will 100% back Murkowski re-election.
Simply vote in all of PDT’s endorsed candidates and pick the most conservative GOP candidate in the primaries of those races he has not. I am looking forward to seeing Senator in front of Sarah’s name in a couple of years.
In TN, we will be replacing a terrible RINO senator in Alexander with a PDT endorsed quality conservative in Hagerty. DTJr has been in TV ads with the endorsement, so that gives TN two solid PDT supporting senators come November to go with 7 GOP reps (9 total reps in TN) who vote conservative and with PDT. Add in total control of the state house/senate and governor as conservative GOP. So the rest of you need to get busy.
These attacks are better left for the surrogates to carry out. Trump is an a great undisciplined man that thinks he can brawl with every single individual. In fact they are goading him to do so and he falls into that trap time and time again without learning. By September, he would have alienated every single person in his party.
5 months into his re-election he is still unfocused while the destructive left and plotting and implementing their tactics to win in November. The DOJ is busy dragging their feet waiting for him to lose the election to close their sham reviews. An undisciplined president flailing around instead of staying laser focused. He has refused to play the politics of a long game, he has no true allies in Congress, hated by the media even Foxnews with the exception of a few hosts. If he doesn’t get his act together soon, I mean soon, he will not get re-elected.
Seriously Raphael? Pray tell, how do you know of which you profess to be true?
Hhmmm???
I would say Trump has a much better chance of taking additional states this time around.
His success at what he has been doing is precisely because of his highly visible confrontational approach. He has had zero allies in congress since before he arrived and he has not made many since then. But there are few there we would want him to “Ally” with. They will all hate him no matter what because he is kicking over the trough they feed at. His polling is steadily improving, (his numbers are close to his all time highs and far higher than both Zero and W at this point) All of his promises he made are in full swing INCLUDING the wall. His approval ratings among Blacks & Hispanics are far higher than they were when he won in 2016. And he has successfully maneuvered the left into painting themselves into the ANTIFA/BLM corner. You can’t get much more focused than that.
Raphael is simply pointing out that he thinks PDJT should just let things pass occasionally. Taking on Murkowski now is not smart as he will need every Republican Senators votes if he should be reelected.
Undisciplined? Unfocused? Flailing around?
Words like this suggest you know very little about POTUS if you really believe any of that.
Raphael, have you been living under a rock for the past 3 and a half years?
Raphael—nice try. I dont believe a word you say. Trump is a great “disciplined man” and has tremendous political iinstincts for an outsider.
They are so great the country has been under house arrest for 3 months, there is depression level unemployment, hundreds of cities in flames and traitors in power openly talking about dissolving the rule of law.
Go back where you came from, CNN.
Hahahaha…. Telling President Trump “to get his act together.” That’s hilarious!
The coup is expanding exponentially. These few months before the election were supposed to be about Barr/Durham relentlessly tightening the noose, pressing charges and prosecuting the guilty. Instead that whole operation remains as hypothetical as ever. And is diluted with all kinds of obfuscation and delay.
In the meantime, it’s one attack after another from the left. The realm of political, judiciary and lawfare shenanigans remain constantly active.
But those now seem almost quaint and restrained.
It’s morphed into guerilla warfare, bio attack/population control and hints at near sedition from military figures. And a personal appearance of Obama, signalling his relevance to those who care.
I just cannot see the momentum of this madness slowing down. On the contrary. The Rubicon has been crossed. The next few months may be unprecedented. Hopefully Barr gets a handle on this and finds a way to diffuse some of it.
Jim Morrison in 1968 sang that “we want the world and we want it NOW! Seems like that theme is being reprised.
Or maybe another reference from that year also is instructive. The movie Wild in the Streets was dystopian and had a chant going. “Fourteen or fight.” About a youth – centric world where the voting age was fourteen.
1968 didn’t end well for the Democrats. Nor 1972. But the enemy is nastier, more crazed and amoral than then. No flowers offered to the cops this time.
In 1968 the majority of the state machinery was not part of the coup. They have both sides now so who is going to stop it? Politicans, Judiciary, MSM, the armed forces, Law enforcement they are mostly traitors converged with your enemies.
We need Trump rallies now! Corona is over. Let the rallies begin.
We all know Trump is a counterpuncher. Just imagine what he is going through knowing that the people who told him that if he did not shut down the country then millions would die… and now those same health officials are silent or actually promote huge crowds of protestors… as they wiped out 40 million jobs… and Trump basically ordered it… listening to and blackmailed by the experts.
If in fact hundreds of thousands of protestors are converging on dc this weekend then I would imagine the plan is to threaten to storm the white house if Trump doesn’t resign. The new barracades around the white house and all of the additional security and military coming in tells me that the white house has specific intelligence. I imagine Pence is at a secured location. He seems to have gone silent.
Anyone who thinks that the radicals… who have pushed the country this far… are not going to try and get the ball across the goal line are not paying attention. And all those alleged sleeper cells from the middle east probably have their instructions as well.
Defcon 3 probably. Everyone be extra safe and aware these next few weeks.
Yep the US is finished. I think there is a strong chance there will be either no elections in Nov or a large enough group of cities/states will simply announce a withdrawal from the union that it will be irrelvant.
The racism BS anti-american propaganda has done its job and this is the culmination of the decades of traitors the US has fostered in its midst in some mistaken charity and empathy. You thought it was politics. In reality they are your enemy in a way Americans have forgotten existed,
Especially if you live in a blue state in a blue city where they’ll be closing down police forces within the next week or two. This is not going to go well. Look for the House starting to shut down U.S. Marshalls, Border Patrol,ICE & FBI on the next appropriation bill. Federal courts will be next.
Dear Sarah,
If you run, I will send you a max contribution. Between you and Trump, all the oxygen will be sucked out of the room. Perfect.
Murkowski is Alaska’s version of the Village Idiot.
JMHO…… When I read the Presidents tweet my first thought was this, he is already talking about 2022 very confidently and I’m guessing his internal polls say he is (with our help) going to deliver a smack down in November of Biblical proportion. Also, considering what is going on now demonrats internal polling must say the same thing.
Seneca, I follow your comments a lot what say you? Thanks.
I am hoping for the most legitimate President in history.
“If you have a pulse” he’s describing Biden 🤣🤣👍🏼
It’s not just Murkowski. The senate republicans are throwing in with BLM.
Karen the Cowski might as well swap parties now. Her ego demands it.
@ WSB
👍👍
She still won reelection which only proves the old maxim. You get the government you deserve.
Or in this case the representation you deserve.
