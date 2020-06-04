Devin Nunes Discusses Rosenstein Testimony and Homeland Security Investigation…

House intelligence committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on FBN with Liz MacDonald to discuss the latest events around senate investigations into the Obama-era DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community surveillance operations.

33 Responses to Devin Nunes Discusses Rosenstein Testimony and Homeland Security Investigation…

  1. flatlandgoober says:
    June 4, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Lots of ways to obtain justice.

  2. Chip Doctor says:
    June 4, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    This is an effort to delay Durham while they try the next phase of the coup. This is all kabuki theatre. I have zero confidence in Johnson, Grassley, Graham or the other snakes.

  3. wlbeattie says:
    June 4, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Finally, a politician that both talks and ACTS!
    (Actually there is a few – but not enough – YET!)

  4. Todd says:
    June 4, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    35 + subpoenas courtesy of Senator Ron Johnson.

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/gop-votes-to-give-chairman-authority-to-subpoena-obama-officials/ar-BB152lLL

    GOP votes to give chairman authority to subpoena Obama officials….

    Lindsey Graham is still holding his sack.

    • DJ says:
      June 4, 2020 at 10:15 pm

      “Lindsey Graham is still holding his sack.”
      ——————————————————–
      Maybe he would be.

      If he had one…

      • Zy says:
        June 4, 2020 at 10:40 pm

        Are you sure it wasn’t his purse?

      • madeline says:
        June 4, 2020 at 10:44 pm

        Just like these swamp creatures were told if they said anything about the Mueller probe they would be charged with obstruction, they are now told they will ruin them personally. And I am sure everyone of them has a file filled with stuff. Remember Miss Lindsay even wrote a bill protecting Mueller…they must have plenty on Miss Lindsay.

      • 335blues says:
        June 4, 2020 at 11:04 pm

        It’s known that after amputation, the mind believes it is still there.
        They call it “phantom limb”.
        Apparently, Lyndsey Graham has “phantom sack”.

  5. FreyFelipe says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    On the matter of Homeland Security, and keeping in mind that JCS Gen. Milley, and ret Gen. Mattis seem to be signaling that they want the American military to get ready to execute a coup d’etat against duly elected President Trump and the United States constitution, I think the words of the “Father of the Constitution” should be remembered.

    A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
    -James Madison

    • G. Alistar says:
      June 4, 2020 at 10:46 pm

      Milley? Your smokin’ mind warping drugs. Mattis and his deep state brother Martin Dempsey seem to forget their oath to the US Constitution. Both whining about Trump hinting the “insurrection act” while both are stone cold silent about the attempted coup, the FISA court abuses and the set up of Michael Flynn. Not General Milley.

      Liked by 2 people

    • jeffsn4 says:
      June 4, 2020 at 11:07 pm

      I would also like to know Gen. Milley’s “signal”.

  6. Linda K says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    If only life was so simple! “We want people to pay a price for the crimes they have committed against the people.”

    Liked by 3 people

  7. Lawton says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    What the Senate is doing doesn’t change anything. Either Barr let’s Durham arrest these crooks or he doesn’t. They should happen by late August I think or he is letting them off.

    Liked by 1 person

  8. Jan says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    Will we see Mattis making a run at the 2020 Presidency? We know he wanted to after he resigned but supposedly had been told to go for 2024. I am sick to my stomach over these over-the-top Republicans siding with the Democrats and trashing the President. The media bears no relation to the truth.

    Now the military is getting in the midst of this because Pres. Trump mentioned he could use the Insurgency Act. He didn’t say he’d do it now. He’s waiting on the governors and mayors to do their jobs. But it could be the Chinese see Mattis as their new wrecking America tool? Obviously, Mattis has NO economic policy that would affect China.

    Liked by 2 people

    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 4, 2020 at 10:38 pm

      “They” say that the eyes are the window to the soul. If so, Baggy Eyes Mattis , like Baggy Eyes Soros, hasn’t got one.

      Like

  9. Todd says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    Lindsey is on the hot seat…

    https://www.postandcourier.com/politics/lindsey-graham-to-face-3-little-known-gop-primary-challengers-for-2020-reelection/article_145864ec-72a2-11ea-a784-77b2597d49c8.html

    Lindsey Graham to face 3 little-known GOP primary challengers for 2020 reelection

    …. President Trump can withdraw his endorsement of Graham in a heartbeat. Taking back his endorsement means a lot. 64-0, Lindsey.

    Liked by 2 people

  10. Beau Geste says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    If we assume that Dana Boente, who is not leaving until the end of June, is an ‘insider’ with high-level access to all FBI information who may support or ‘leak’ to the ‘resistance’ under investigation by Durham,
    then nothing will happen until well after he is gone and his cronies isolated. So that does look like August, if anything other than “more ethics training is needed so this never happens again…”

    Like

  11. Revelation says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    Looking at the sheer insanity on full display at the moment, it sure looks like Durham and Barr will do something. Certainly the Senate treatment of Rosenstein shows he at least has flipped.

    Either that or its wishful thinking and the US is screwed.

    Like

  12. LFOD603 says:
    June 4, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    Forget Lindsey and his useless “investigation” which is clearly another stall tactic; everything needed to end this now is already in hand – MR RATCLIFFE ARE YOU OUT THERE? IS THE MOMENT TOO BIG FOR YOU?

    Like

  13. GB Bari says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Let’s give a hat tip to Liz MacDonald for letting Devin speak without annoying interruptions like happens with so many other Fox hosts.

    Kudos, Liz!
    🙂

    Like

  14. Liberty Forge says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    Doesn’t it feel like Devin Nunes is fighting this entire “thing” all by himself?

    God bless this man.

    Like

