Devin Nunes Discusses Rosenstein Testimony and Homeland Security Investigation…

House intelligence committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on FBN with Liz MacDonald to discuss the latest events around senate investigations into the Obama-era DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community surveillance operations.
House intelligence committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on FBN with Liz MacDonald to discuss the latest events around senate investigations into the Obama-era DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community surveillance operations.
Lots of ways to obtain justice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Start a gofundme and hire someone like Dexter Morgan, that would be justice.
LikeLike
This is an effort to delay Durham while they try the next phase of the coup. This is all kabuki theatre. I have zero confidence in Johnson, Grassley, Graham or the other snakes.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I thought Grassley would snap out of his cantankerous ways after the “truth” started coming out but…….wrong again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Senate is at least 99% corrupt, Paul still has a chance. Chuck G has been in the Senate for what? Nearly 40 years? And you really think HE is going to expose the swamp? I really don’t know what to say to that. You’re either a fraud or a moron.
LikeLike
No need to get rude. There are more than the 2 options you invented. Get over yourself.
LikeLike
Durham himself is the actual kabuki theatre. It’s shocking that you haven’t seen that yet.
LikeLike
Finally, a politician that both talks and ACTS!
(Actually there is a few – but not enough – YET!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
35 + subpoenas courtesy of Senator Ron Johnson.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/gop-votes-to-give-chairman-authority-to-subpoena-obama-officials/ar-BB152lLL
GOP votes to give chairman authority to subpoena Obama officials….
Lindsey Graham is still holding his sack.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Lindsey Graham is still holding his sack.”
——————————————————–
Maybe he would be.
If he had one…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Are you sure it wasn’t his purse?
LikeLike
Just like these swamp creatures were told if they said anything about the Mueller probe they would be charged with obstruction, they are now told they will ruin them personally. And I am sure everyone of them has a file filled with stuff. Remember Miss Lindsay even wrote a bill protecting Mueller…they must have plenty on Miss Lindsay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s known that after amputation, the mind believes it is still there.
They call it “phantom limb”.
Apparently, Lyndsey Graham has “phantom sack”.
LikeLike
On the matter of Homeland Security, and keeping in mind that JCS Gen. Milley, and ret Gen. Mattis seem to be signaling that they want the American military to get ready to execute a coup d’etat against duly elected President Trump and the United States constitution, I think the words of the “Father of the Constitution” should be remembered.
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
-James Madison
LikeLiked by 1 person
Milley? Your smokin’ mind warping drugs. Mattis and his deep state brother Martin Dempsey seem to forget their oath to the US Constitution. Both whining about Trump hinting the “insurrection act” while both are stone cold silent about the attempted coup, the FISA court abuses and the set up of Michael Flynn. Not General Milley.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL. People used to say “Not General Mattis”.
LikeLike
I would also like to know Gen. Milley’s “signal”.
LikeLike
If only life was so simple! “We want people to pay a price for the crimes they have committed against the people.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
What the Senate is doing doesn’t change anything. Either Barr let’s Durham arrest these crooks or he doesn’t. They should happen by late August I think or he is letting them off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will we see Mattis making a run at the 2020 Presidency? We know he wanted to after he resigned but supposedly had been told to go for 2024. I am sick to my stomach over these over-the-top Republicans siding with the Democrats and trashing the President. The media bears no relation to the truth.
Now the military is getting in the midst of this because Pres. Trump mentioned he could use the Insurgency Act. He didn’t say he’d do it now. He’s waiting on the governors and mayors to do their jobs. But it could be the Chinese see Mattis as their new wrecking America tool? Obviously, Mattis has NO economic policy that would affect China.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“They” say that the eyes are the window to the soul. If so, Baggy Eyes Mattis , like Baggy Eyes Soros, hasn’t got one.
LikeLike
Lindsey is on the hot seat…
https://www.postandcourier.com/politics/lindsey-graham-to-face-3-little-known-gop-primary-challengers-for-2020-reelection/article_145864ec-72a2-11ea-a784-77b2597d49c8.html
Lindsey Graham to face 3 little-known GOP primary challengers for 2020 reelection
…. President Trump can withdraw his endorsement of Graham in a heartbeat. Taking back his endorsement means a lot. 64-0, Lindsey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the problem. O r is it the ministry plan? A RINO is in trouble in the primary so two or three “Republicans” run too. Happens all the time in my city and state.
LikeLike
Ministry??? Where do that come from? Auto correct! UNIPARTY plan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, the GOP does tend to dilute any opposition to an incumbent (that is deep state) in their primaries.
LikeLike
I dunno. “Ministry” may have been just as correct or maybe even more correct.
The Ministry of the Swamp.
LikeLike
If we assume that Dana Boente, who is not leaving until the end of June, is an ‘insider’ with high-level access to all FBI information who may support or ‘leak’ to the ‘resistance’ under investigation by Durham,
then nothing will happen until well after he is gone and his cronies isolated. So that does look like August, if anything other than “more ethics training is needed so this never happens again…”
LikeLike
Boente is probably gone and using excess leave over 240 hours to get paid
LikeLike
Of if he is there he’s been shuttled to a basement office somewhere.
LikeLike
Looking at the sheer insanity on full display at the moment, it sure looks like Durham and Barr will do something. Certainly the Senate treatment of Rosenstein shows he at least has flipped.
Either that or its wishful thinking and the US is screwed.
LikeLike
Forget Lindsey and his useless “investigation” which is clearly another stall tactic; everything needed to end this now is already in hand – MR RATCLIFFE ARE YOU OUT THERE? IS THE MOMENT TOO BIG FOR YOU?
LikeLike
Let’s give a hat tip to Liz MacDonald for letting Devin speak without annoying interruptions like happens with so many other Fox hosts.
Kudos, Liz!
🙂
LikeLike
Doesn’t it feel like Devin Nunes is fighting this entire “thing” all by himself?
God bless this man.
LikeLike