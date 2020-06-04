Anger Games, Night 9 – BLM Window of Opportunity Starts to Close…

Today in Minneapolis was the first of three funerals for George Floyd in three states. The next funeral will be held in North Carolina on Saturday; then the grievance tour travels to Texas for a full day viewing on Monday, and final funeral on Tuesday.
What media will not discuss is the lack of visible support across social media on the first day of the five official days of public mourning. Perhaps the BLM and AME network have overplayed their hand; and/or, people are burned-out over the continued use of the race card. It also did not help that Al Sharpton played the lead role for funeral one.
Now, considering the amount of media coverage, what I just wrote might sound odd; but I’m not looking at media… I’m looking at the national audience response to the overblown media coverage. There is a big difference and a massive disconnect.
The media are hyping the five days of national mourning and live broadcasting the funerals and events. However, the downstream reception rate appears very poor.
There is a much lower reception and redistribution rate with George Floyd than Trayvon (Orlando), Mike Brown (Ferguson) or Freddie Gray (Baltimore). Those were the last times the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME network) were in full alignment.
What this indicates to me is a far more significant percentage of the targeted audience are now awake to the manipulative effort of both BLM and AME networks.
Additionally, the long-standing Achilles heel has still not been overcome.
The internal racism within the “people of color” coalition was always the inherent problem for Barack Obama, Eric Holder and Tom Perez (Team BLM), because the Nation of Islam and New Black Panther Party absolutely dislike Latinos.
When Barack Obama attempted outreach to the Latino community he even changed the language. Gaining Latino support was the reason the DNC sent out guidance to use the phrase “people of color” instead of “black” during media coverage. Additionally, Obama’s attempted outreach to the Latino community was always through the illegal alien angle, the “dreamers”; but Obama never delivered on his fake promises and the PoC lingo could not help.
Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam do not like Latinos and/or Hispanics. The New Black Panthers do not like Latinos and/or Hispanics. These groups are always in constant conflict. The friendly political relationship between La Raza and the radical Democrats doesn’t compensate for this massive divide amid Blacks and Latinos.
In one way it is still a generational problem. Latinos lean heavily Christian; while the radical NoI and NBPP elements who agreed to align within the BLM movement are heavily influenced by Islam. This is why there are two internal black coalitions. BLM is influenced by Islam, while the AME coalition is Christian.
Through the religious prism the AME network could gain support from the Latino community; “people of color” could work. However, the AME network is not the center of activist energy.
The BLM network is the center of activist operations and that means Islam is favored. [Keep your “people of color”, because the BLM prefers “black”.] Hence, Minneapolis is a good fit for BLM activation because Minneapolis leans Muslim thanks to the decades long influx of Somali refugees imported by Bush and Obama.
The media, especially the political media, are never allowed to talk about the internal ideologies behind the two camps: Team Obama (BLM – Islam) and Team Clyburn (AME – Christian); but the issues are very real and keeping the coalition together is not easy. Seeing Al Sharpton (AME team) deliver his racial narrative to the Minneapolis funeral audience today is a reflection of how important and tenuous the dynamic really is.
The BLM foot-soldiers do not like the lack of purity within the Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton messaging. Two-J’s and Sharptongue are both old-school AME members where religious worship kneels foremost in front of the altar of money.
Those behind the BLM network are more ideological and they see the AME’s lust for money as a risk. It’s a weird interplay and ultimately that’s why the two factions keep splitting apart.
Floyd family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, is more AME than he is BLM. Al Sharpton was Crump’s mentor going all the way back to the Martin Lee Anderson case in 2006. But at the same time Crump needs the BLM foot-soldiers to drum the social justice message in order to achieve maximum impact.
Bottom line today is that Minneapolis opportunists, specifically the Muslim community, will benefit from the current anti-police narrative. The Somali Muslim community wants Sharia-enforcement officers instead of traditional law enforcement. Ergo the Ellison/Omar agenda will benefits from recent events.
However, beyond the local benefit, the new BLM/AME alliance does not seem to be moving the national needle. If you look closely it appears more and more people have caught on to the unspoken and divisive agenda.
Lastly, the long standing issues between Latinos and Blacks is an important angle to watch; especially with 2020 Democrat candidate Joe Biden going down on his knees in favor of the BLM/AME network.
There is a risk that Democrats might lose more Latinos than they will gain amid blacks. This type of political calculation always carries a risk; this is what happens when ideology intersects with the assembly of special interests.
.
That makes sense, I believe Perez did some interning in Takoma Park, Md., a perfect tossed salad for influentials from black, Latino, Muslim, and old white Subaru driving liberals to mix it up. Half the town is in Md, and half is in DC. Perfection. Unite and conquer.
How liberal is Takoma Park? You can’t fart without a permit. And they just ran off an Adventist hospital because of, well, democratic greed. Great hospital, too. Got my zipper there.
LikeLike
I don’t post but I’m here a lot reading and learning. I have been angry and upset all day about what has been going on in our country. I live in St Louis . I just returned to work on Tuesday and had to leave my job so they could finish boarding up and barricade the mall. Everyone is waiting for the weekend to see if all hell breaks loose.
My friend and her family have two businesses in the city area and have been threatened and vandalized by the local Communist/BLM scum. They refused to take down the American Blue Lives flag. It was showing support for the new female beat officers. This fight has been going on since Michael Brown . There has been many more events with this saga but it would take a book to relate them all.
She just told me that she has been informed by reliable source that their business is on BLM list of businesses Who doesn’t support them. She is scared and afraid of being burnt down and the police and firefighters not showing up. As we have all seen on tv.
I’m crying as I write this. I don’t know how to help and my courage is wavering. Our rights and freedom we’re taking away so fast because of Wuhan Flu and now this! I’m so paranoid about “Russian Revolution “ now. I trust and support President Trump but I need some encouragement to talk me down.
Sorry this is so long and rambling but I’m really worried.🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 9 people
If you believe the Word of God, He is in control. “And you know in all your hearts and in all your souls that not one thing has failed of all the good things which the LORD your God spoke concerning you. All have come to pass for you; not one word of them has failed” (Joshua 23:14).
May the Lord protect you, your friend, & her family. God bless, Dana.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Joe. That is a comfort for me.
LikeLike
Thank you Joe. That is a comfort to me.
LikeLike
Dana, dear, I am so sorry this is happening to you and your friend. I would be scared too. A thought comes to mind; courage is not the absence of fear. Your fears can be like a barometer, warning you of danger. That’s part of being human, survival instincts, so that we know if we’re in danger and can take action accordingly.
I remember a time when I was very afraid, and looking around for ways to survive. Your friend will need to make some strategic decisions for self-protection. The fact that you support her and care about her is evidence of courage. Perhaps you can help her in her decision making (like brainstorming ideas for protection and security).
I also fear the potential loss of our freedoms, but we need to keep our wits about us and not allow our fears to overwhelm us. Being afraid is one thing. Panic is something else. Try not to focus on your fears or ruminate on them. And don’t borrow trouble; stick with what you already know to be true.
I’ll be praying for you and your friend. May God bless you and keep you in His loving care.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you buzzybee.
LikeLike
Thank you buzzybee. 🙂
LikeLike
I would tell your friend to gather up all their friends/employees & arm up & guard the business.
We still have a 2nd amndt. People are afraid to exercise that right. If there ever was a time, this is it!
Good luck to you & your friend & God Bless you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trish they beefed up their security when the commies broke their windows. The police even had a camera there. During the Michael Brown Verdict her boyfriend a former Marine and Now a CO And stepdad were well armed. They kept watch.
I know they will again. Fire is the worry this time.
Thanks for your reply.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trish they beefed up their security when the commies broke their windows. The police even had a camera there. During the Michael Brown Verdict her boyfriend a former Marine and Now a CO And stepdad were well armed. They kept watch.
I know they will again. Fire is the worry this time.
Thanks for your reply and wishes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you live in St Louis city itself, or the St Louis metro area? If the former, GET OUT ASAP, especially if you’re white (I’m assuming you’re of Italian descent, with a name like “Gualdoni”…apologies if I’m wrong). I live in KCMO, retired USAF, but did two tours at Scott AFB, IL and so lived in the St Louis area ~5 years…I retired in ’13 at Scott, and considered large parts of St Louis city to be on par with East St Louis, IL. My brother has lived in Eureka for years, is a Cardinals fan, and he won’t go to baseball games anymore because there was a shooting right at Busch Stadium a couple years ago, and he’s nervous his vehicle will be broken into while in the ballpark. He NEVER goes into St Louis city anymore.
And the prosecutor in St Louis recently released a bunch of looters and rioters arrested in the past few days. St Louis city is a dead man walking….Missouri’s version of Detroit, which lost ~750k people from its post-war high population mark to today. St Louis is (as of the 2010 census) a majority black city, so the city “leadership” doesn’t care about anyone but their own tribe….
https://www.foxnews.com/us/missouri-ag-st-louis-looting-rioting-arrests-released
LikeLiked by 1 person
St Louis is the murder capita;l of the US….as bad as El Salvador
LikeLike
unfortunately, we are at war…in this case, the unknown is very frightening…
if possible, she may apply for PPP and make a decision whether to reopen or move away…PPP allows for credit or pay back terms…
It is also highly possible that the worry you all carry may not be valid because the window of the “burning of businesses” has closed in many areas…like the mob, this network is about money and power…sometimes, it makes more sense for them to return to regular course of business as the risks outweigh the rewards…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rondo I live in the county. I have worked for my friend and her family in the past in South City. I have lived here since 1990. I love St Louis. Since Michael Brown this city has gone to hell even more. Communist aldermen everywhere. A useless mayor. Kim Gardner who had her campaign funded by Soros. I could go on and on. I intensely dislike her.
LikeLike
Gardner was also the lead player in driving Eric Greitens out of office….I heard a while back that this was being looked into, but haven’t heard much since….this piece is from August of last year
https://kmox.radio.com/articles/perjury-investigation-kim-gardners-handling-eric-greitens-case-alive-and-well
LikeLike
BLM keeping a list of businesses that don’t support them sounds like a protection racket to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BLM is now Antifa – Soro, HRC & Rothchild. We all need to wake up and protect ourselves. A well organized group to harm every and anyone to Blame our President Trump. Wake up people, don’t let these evil doers take over our votes. We the People vote 2020 for Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
👍
LikeLike
If you can get out do it. I am sorry to here of the situation there.
LikeLike
Yes it sucks. But it does for a lot of people as well.
LikeLike
Dana,
The concerns of you and your friend are valid.
We depend upon elected amd appointed officials to protect and defend is and our Constitution, but they betray us.
they dishonor our trust and wilfully serve God-less thieves who are hell-bent on destroying our Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness.
Why do we foolishly expect CONgress and 3-letters to save us ?
CONgress and 3-letters are the problem because they protect the Criminal Institutions of America.
they protect and cover-up for their fellow criminals.
they create problems then extort more and more money from us to “solve” the problems they force upon us.
Let us stop expecting our abusers to help us.
evil-ite protectors of criminals are glad-handing, forked-tongued, suffer–mongering, mass-murdering psychopaths who gleefully grab blood-money they steal while hurting us.
Let us say, “No!!” to CONgress and 3-letters and to local “officials” who betray us.
3:24am
LikeLike
👍
LikeLike
George Floyd boss has ties to La Raza, and Minnesota Twins. Interesting huh?
What a dog and pony show, one that is destroying lives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Come on Reepers. Who isn’t looking forward to Minneapolis defunding the Police? Then you can abolish the courts and all the lawyers because no one will collect evidence to present in court, and then you can get rid of the attorney general. Everyone will be able to exercise their right to kill and rob whatever people they want. What could go wrong?
But here’s the real kicker, we can live stream all the CCTV cameras in Minneapolis and then send Snake Plisken in to find and rescue the last sane person in Minneapolis. Now tell me that won’t be a ratings bonanza!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you get to use a lawyer and have a jury trial in a sharia court?
LikeLike
I don’t think there ARE any courts under sharia. And there is no American constitution either. No freedom. Everything is run under rulers (as I understand it). I doubt there is any due process either. Basically a free USA would cease to exist under sharia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have mullahs there, not lawyers, lol. Lawyers will go the way of the dodo. No more ambulance chasing either because there won’t be any ambulance to chase.
Minneapolis is ready to gradually slide back to the Stone Age, which, by the way, will save the planet. The future is bright.
LikeLike
A bright future in the coming dark ages.
LikeLike
As far as I can see on insta, not ONE account that I follow- who also did the blackout screen- has posted ANYTHING about the funeral. Not one. Also, I mostly follow patriot accounts and bikini designers. On the bikini pages when they posted the black screens- many POC attacked them for not having black models and such. It’s never enough…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Talks about 1000 arrests under a week…doesnt talk about how many being released immediately thanks to their awesome bail reform…
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/new-york-bail-changes-set-take-effect-january-despite-late-n1099326
LikeLike
Where are the trash cans?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
I hope POTUS has some kind of event to honor all those that died from the Dem riots or were financially ruined etc. Keep it as apolitical as possible but recognize them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Black Lives Matter is a violent, racist organization, financed and run by white elite liberals. They are the ultimate black face for the radical left. Do not forget the violence they have engaged in. Google it. Where BLM goes violence follows. Protest after protest after protest. They demand that all police departments be de-funded. That demand is shocking. Consider the reality of a society without law enforcement. Remember the movie ‘The Purge’? But worse than that is their hatred of cops. Some of their rally chants: ‘pigs in a blanket’ ‘fry ’em like bacon’ “What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want it? Now.” They also started the sadomasochistic phenomena of white people getting on their knees before blacks to beg for forgiveness for being white and for their white privilege. These people foment racial animus and violence and any talk from them about love and peace is made a mockery by what they actually do. They are a scary movie but you need to open your eyes and watch it. Wake up America and get up off your knees. 6/4/20
•
Edit
•
Reply
•
Share ›
LikeLike
“They also started the sadomasochistic phenomena of white people getting on their knees before blacks to beg for forgiveness for being white and for their white privilege.”
Local CBS affiliate WIVB-TV (Buffalo, NY) on at least one of their evening broadcasts yesterday actually played a rant of someone proclaiming that here locally. I don’t know where they were from. My mother was watching abd I muted the sound on her, then told her why I did that.
LikeLike
They are also a communist organization with radical Muslim views by many of them.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Living in Chicago all my life has given me realistic insight on race relations. The truth, no matter what what the fake news tells you, is this…
Latino’s hate blacks with a passion. Any coalition between the two is nothing more than political opportunists banding together in opposition to white political power
I’ve had many conversations with them throughout the years and their hatred of blacks is deeply ingrained within them via their family history
Blacks don’t necessarily hate Latino’s outright, but hold a grudge against them because of the very real perception of them leap frogging over them as the preferred minority in the traditional power structure
Blacks rightfully resent this favored status that comes from the sheer numbers stemming from both legal and illegal immigration
Latino’s in America have no real traditional hatred of whites, but have learned to use the liberal concocted grievance industry as a way to advance their interests
Blacks on the other hand, while once having legitimate grievances, have been hoodwinked into a cauldron of hate and rage against whites in order to advance the white elites power
All that I’ve written comes from knowing and conversing with everyday people throughout my life. Besides the intense hatred of blacks from mostly Mexicans, most all of the strife and distrust comes from the relentless drumbeat of propaganda and lies spewed by the elitist cabal
Being a musician, I’ve also had a unique perspective of conversing with people of all races that I consider to be brothers and sisters. Playing music together puts everyone on an equal level, and opens up the ability to talk honestly and freely
I learned decent people of all color and creeds don’t want to hate each other, and the problems always stem from outside agitation from the power brokers seeking to divide us in order to keep the power
The problem with multiculturalism isn’t people, it’s conflicting cultures. Most people are happy to adapt to a culture where law and order and safety is prevalent, but again, that’s shot down by the elite power structure
It’s all so sad
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ghandi beed all raycisss an’ sheeeit
LikeLike
has anyone wondered why POTUS isn’t replacing deadbeat Pence w/a latino or african-american veep prior to election? With recent events, i think POTUS needs to rethink the veep spot…ideas?
LikeLiked by 1 person
va bene: Yeah, latino or african n America, and dump VP Pence, sounds good, rethink it, would take a bi-polar diagnosis, to chose, any ideas?? No deadbeats, of course.
LikeLike
Why do you call Pence deadbeat?
LikeLike
I do think Trump needs someone that’s more of a fighter since the Dem VP will be vicious and a black would certainly help. I hate to make race a factor but we can’t afford to lose.
LikeLike
Because this POTUS doesn’t pick people based on their ethnicity, that is what leftists do.
Let the Democrats pander to their interest groups: it’s working out great so far.
LikeLike
You forgot the /sarc> tag…..that is how the Democrat/Communists pick candidates.
LikeLike
And the Asian hates both of them.
Nice coalition you’ve got there, be a real shame if something we’re to happen to it.
LikeLike
Outstanding analysis!
LikeLike
Obama wanting to get rid of cops all the way back in 2018?
LikeLike
Correction- 2008
LikeLiked by 1 person
Random thoughts here:
Anyone think to cross check lists of those arrested, “processed” and released to those receiving unemployment $$$, so they can be cut off?
How about people in these city high rises fighting back against the unlawful hordes in the street below violating curfew, etc.?
Since in NYC they are not suppose to possess firearms (a direct violation of the 2nd Amendment), perhaps they should stock up on some bricks and Molotov cocktails.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…All of us, regardless of any of our differences are being played and used as fodder for the gain of the one percent ruling class, and all those rioting, looting, destroying property, and harming their neighbors are simply being used as pawns for those wishing to take over all of humanity through global control methods. By acting as wild animals without any regard for civil or moral behavior, these low-life hooligans are doing exactly as they have been programmed to do by the very forces that they claim to hate. This irony is exposed due to total stupidity.
The worst criminals today are those holding government power, those enablers and enforcers of government that are targeting the innocent, and any and all police allowing the destruction of this country due to orders. Those ignorant misguided mobs that believe committing criminal acts against others is okay because they are allowed to do so without consequence should also be taken down. All of these people should be stopped, and every politician participating in any manner whatsoever to allow this criminal behavior should be removed from office immediately and prosecuted. Any police or enforcement arm, whether state or federal, should also be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for any violent act against any innocent citizen, whether forcing home imprisonment, disallowance or restriction of natural rights, allowing rioting and looting, or for any act of aggression against any person that is acting in a peaceful manner.
At this point, every citizen should understand that protecting their natural rights to life and liberty, and to defending themselves from violent harm, fall on their shoulders, because the state and its enforcement goons are now the real enemy of freedom and individual sovereignty. This fact is brutally obvious considering recent times, and all should consider the consequences of not taking personal responsibility for their own lives and the lives of their families….”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/06/gary-d-barnett/martial-law-fraud-beatings-police-goons-riots-property-destruction-and-looting-enough-is-enough/
LikeLike
“Anyone think to cross check lists of those arrested, “processed” and released to those receiving unemployment $$$, so they can be cut off?”
Those lists would be maintained by government, right?
What leads you to imagine that government would run that kind of cross-check?
What leads you to imagine that anyone at an unemployment office would actually seek to – ahem – “cut off” unemployment benefits?
Have you ever visited an unemployment office?
Are you aware of who staffs such offices?
.
Ans:
It’s “Just Us”
Hint:
There’s been a “long march” through our institutions … it’s rather complete, has been for quite awhile
But it’s a pleasant thought you had, thanks for voicing it, it’d sure be nice if that’s the way things actually worked
LikeLike
The Democrats constantly recycle their playbook. They’ve been doing it for decades. The same old race card, the same lies, the same character destruction, etc., etc. It used to work but it doesn’t anymore because the target of their ire doesn’t flinch or cower but throws fireballs back at them. Yes, POTUS Trump defies, insults and laughs at them. And the Democrats are beside themselves and tied in knots because they’ve failed with every tactic they’ve used. With respect to Floyd, as I’ve previously mentioned it is nothing more than a repeat of the disastrous Wellstone Memorial which had nothing to do with Wellstone but attempted to promote a political agenda on the back of grieving. Well, that fizzled out and this iteration is slowly caving primarily because the general public knows the difference between peaceful protesters and Antifa/rioters contrary to the Democrat and MSM creative lies and imagination. It’s far past time to insert some type of law enforcement into the riot bastions and crack some insurrectionist heads while taking to task the Democrat politicians who consider their residents as expendable with respect to the Democrat agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FNC cut off Thursdays DOJ press conference shortly after Director Wray began talking. He didn’t provide many useful facts IMO.
The video below is the entire event but if you cursor to 23:35 you will hear an excellent summation of crimes committed, actual arrests, procedures etc.from the Acting ATF Director Regina Lumbardo.
They’ve been busy and it looks like many criminals will eventually be held accountable.
(23:35)
LikeLike
A/G Barr answers the media’s 1st question at 34:26 and his answer is very enlightening and informative after the hack tried to implicate POTUS (of course) in Barr’s elevated role over security etc.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Candace Owens is doing a lot of the heavy lifting, too bad she has little support from Conservatives.
George Floyd, Career Criminal and Junkie
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/71e365504c4dbbdadadef77192619a75d1dcfc1efd28da848e2824de0f2bd34a.jpg?w=600&h=767
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/f959b3c2fd98e7fd4ae0b3196d3f6f6933ddd791695151f3e56951c82a8d235e.jpg?w=600&h=694
LikeLike
this video shows that there are definitely fissures within the groups…stoning and bricks are the tools of Sharia!
LikeLike
Watching the video of Latin Kings running off the black protesters in Cicero, Ill proves the animosity between the groups. They were liberally using the N word slurs to show their disgust while ramming their cars and chasing others down.
LikeLike
75,000 ft level: destroy minneapolis (fill in LA Detroit or other city) so thugs (MB, et) become law. Pay off thug lords to deliver 500% of votes for dimmitude pols. People died, but hell, dims stay in power. Fait accompli.
LikeLike
Supposedly, Reno NV Mayor has an event of some sort today? But at any-rate, its been quiet here lately, we shall see what happens today. The Address of these buildings is 100 West Liberty St Reno, NV 89502 (https://goo.gl/maps/t3LUp4p7uYXU4h3d8). This is our financial district downtown, and being actively boarded up yesterday.
LikeLike
That looks like plywood at Porsche building
That’s effective until someone gets on it with a pry bar and forces a gap so they can get enough hands behind it and peel a sheet off of whatever fasteners were used
Autozone looks like particle board
I watched looters in Santa Monica the other day kick big holes in particle board, big enough that they could break the glass windows it was covering and climb thru the holes and emerge with armloads of looted clothing
But both will protect against thrown objects, the first level of attack
But not later levels of attack if the attackers are determined
LikeLike