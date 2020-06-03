Rod Rosenstein Testifies to Senate Judiciary Committee – 10:00am Livestream…

Today at 10:00am EDT former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein will be testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the issues and events surrounding Spygate, the DOJ/FBI weaponization, FISA abuses and his role in the Mueller investigation.
This testimony should give us a good indication of whether Chairman Lindsey Graham is serious about revealing the truth behind three years of intelligence abuses; or whether the legislative objective is to cover for serious abuses of power in the Obama surveillance era.
Senate Judiciary Link – CSPAN Livestream – Fox Livestream – FBN Livestream
It was a rough 6 weeks of rehearsals, but kudos to Lindsay for pulling it off…….. Why did I again fool myself that Graham might be finally start kicking some tail ?……….My Dumb Ass !! (again)
“Errors”
Bull
Shit
Hagaroni is truly despicable as are ALL the DemonRats who are behind the current civil war we are now engaged in.
This should be a lesson to the feckless Repubs who are always, with few exceptions, ten steps behind their Dem colleagues.
The appearance of impropriety IS impropriety.
The key unasked question would still be about the Wolfe prosecution. If the leak of the FISA application was such a big deal, why did they not prosecute the guy who did it? If it was Rosenstein and Jessie Liu, why does nobody asking Rosenstein about that?
Feinstein will suffer a panic attack when the subject comes up.
Avoid “the appearance of political influence….”
Turns out – the appearance of impropriety – IS an impropriety.
This man has no shame.
He is like a deep state trained monkey…
“…if you don’t follow the rules, people will question our motivations.”
Rules? Hahahh accountability?
Spartacus whining about political partisanship. Rich.
has anyone asked Rosenstein if he was aware that Carter Page was an fbi uce in a 2012 case against “russians” and that he testified for the prosecution in that case in 2016 just months before Rosenstein claimed he was a Russian agent in the FISA application. Also, what about his awareness that Page was a cia asset as the cia informed the fbi?
Why is this obfuscation being allowed in this hearing? I am starting to side with the Dems on this and that this is a waste of time. The Senate GOP don’t have a unified strategy on how to question Rosenstein. I am not gaining anything out of this.
When I think of a unified GOP approach, I think of how the House GOP went about defending the president during the impeachment hearing. They were excellent. One after the other hit on a specific point to weave together a narrative and they all had the same doggedly questioning approach to the witnesses. Here, we have some like Hawley being bull dogs and others like Ernst doing monologues and stories and not moving the ball!
The Dems all have their talking points and they reinforce each other and are consistent. They are outclassing the GOP here. If it continues this way, there’s no point in calling the rest of the witnesses. They better change up their approach to this investigation and fast!
Booker
Let’s sweep everything under the rug…
Crime doesn’t matter…
Affirming discord… – yes crime will do that….
Every time I hear Booker speak, I think: “Anyone can be a senator – IQ not required.”
What a waste IG reports are
Really, did anyone expect something other than a political stage show lacking any substance? The objective of shielding the coup plotters is clearly shared by all the participants.
Cory Booker spends his time virtue signalling.
Rosenstein is a BS artist. He says with a straight face how important it is that rules are followed, we must get to the bottom of it, etc., but, when confronted directly that he did not apply that standard, is ready with a whole host of excuses.
Senators are not drilling down on specific issues, which only tells me that they are not prepared to do so.
Cruz and Hawley should get all the time for questioning.
