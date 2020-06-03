Rod Rosenstein Testifies to Senate Judiciary Committee – 10:00am Livestream…

Today at 10:00am EDT former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein will be testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the issues and events surrounding Spygate, the DOJ/FBI weaponization, FISA abuses and his role in the Mueller investigation.

This testimony should give us a good indication of whether Chairman Lindsey Graham is serious about revealing the truth behind three years of intelligence abuses; or whether the legislative objective is to cover for serious abuses of power in the Obama surveillance era.

Senate Judiciary Link – CSPAN Livestream – Fox Livestream – FBN Livestream

