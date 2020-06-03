President Trump Extensive Interview Discussing George Floyd Killing and National Reaction…

President Trump sat down for an extensive interview with former White House Spokesperson Sean Spicer. Within the interview President Trump shares his perspective on the George Floyd killing, race relations and a violent response from specific opportunists who exploit tragedy.
Watched the interview on Newsmax. One thing I’m still PO’d about is Newsmax running on the ticker tape some fake poll that most Americans didn’t support the VSGPDJT enforcing strict law and order on Antifa and all the rioters. WTF?
Newsmax is garbage as well as its “financial side” that uses george soros as a philanthropist and financial genius. The “man” is an f’ing criminal to the MAX.
What is Sean Spicer doing there?
I have a media no-go zone. Several networks, websites, newspapers, etc. I simply will not consider anything from those sources. Ever.
Then I have a few on “probation”… if they don’t get their s*** together soon, they go to the media no-go zone. Newsmax and Fox are in that category with me. Newsmax just regurgitates AP and Reuters. Their headlines approach what I remember Drudge’s being like.
Di you have proof Nrwsmax is funded by Soros? If so present it. The CEO is friends with Trump and all their programming is Trump positive. Howie Carr is no Soros stooge, neither is Chris Salcedo, Spicer, Greg Kelly or Steve Bannon, all of whom have shows every afternoon in that order. Far superior to afternoon Fox
I agree with your comment, Carolyn. Where is the proof that Newsmax is funded by Soros?
I caught that🤔….I could feel my blood pressure taking off. Obviously BS. Love to know who drove that debacle.
I look forward to 4 more years of MAGAnificent God blessing us with Trump!
Amen !
Long day…
PRESIDENT TRUMP!
45 I think we may need a new 40 acres and a mule!
How about scholarships for doctors and nurses?
Space Force engineers and regular trades too??
think the number is a bit high but BET Founder is floating the initial price tag: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpyVo5o2u-Y&feature=emb_title
Fine. Pay them. But with that comes no forced affirmative action hires, no bitching about name calling, no preference for minority owned business and on and on and on.
They got paid, cashed the check, they are now “even.” Show, over!!
/s
Maybe not…
Yes. No more food stamps, free medical and free hospital care, EBT cards, free school lunch, free cell phones along with free internet, free fans and help with electricity bills, free housing, free daycare, free registration fees for school and college, free school supplies. Let them have the same stress as whitey. Work or do not eat. Make the grade or don’t. Stop looking to others for hand outs and self esteem.
A not-to-miss introductory monologue on Tucker Carlson’s show today, someone please post a clip later if able.
He’s into minute 8 just now
… showed a white woman being commanded to kneel on the sidewalk and confess her white privelege … among other similarly compelling content
… oh – and she complied
Yes, Tucker is having a good show today. All segments so far have been interesting. He had a short bit of the former president’s “speech” today which hadn’t bothered watching earlier. There he was in grey hair and some old blue button up shirt sitting front of his massive home library. What a joke! The 12 bookshelves visible behind him had a total of 28 books, most of them paperbacks. He had some nicknacks positioned here and there but mostly it was wide open spaces devoid of anything meaningful… kind of like his career.
Saw it. Excellent. He didn’t bash POTUS this time too.
In his first segment Tucker interviewed Heather McDonald, who is very adept and eloquent in dispellng claims of disproportionate policing of black offenders. An example article
There Is No Epidemic of Racist Police Shootings
By Heather Mac Donald
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/07/white-cops-dont-commit-more-shootings/
Her page, with many articles on urban issues, race grievance, crime, and policing:
https://www.nationalreview.com/author/heather-mac-donald/
We can never solve the problem is we don’t speak truth to rioters.
They don’t want a solution.They want a grievance so they can continue to blame problems in their life on their alleged victimhood.
Heather MacDonald is a treasure-as brave as she is intelligent-and that’s really saying something!
Tucker comes on at about 3:40
it’s time to end this farce that we are a united nation and can ever be one again. The bridge between right and left is far too wide to bridge. I’ve been trying to tell people we need to do it peacefully before it becomes a bloodbath, but that seems too late and for some reason most people want to remain together, though they hate each other with a burning passion.
The new demand by the left is to defund police departments, and we know they always get what they want. Beware people, hell is coming.
As I often say
“Choose Your Ethnic Enclave Early”
America is well on the way to Balkanization
Contrast guarded and gated communities with urban no-go zones (someone attempted a smartphone “ghetto” app to help you avoid them and came under wide woke condemnation).
Watch modern documentaries of South Africa on youtube
Whites must travel in heavily armed SUV caravans when they venture out (as infequently as possible)
Their homes are heavily fortified
Their malls are heavily fortified
They’ll get in their heavily armed caravans and travel from one heavily fortified compound to another heavily fortified compound in order to secure supplies and attempt some semblance of an actual life
I’m serious – get on youtube and search for a couple of these clips
Farmers are still being slaughtered in their sleep in Africa and what’s being done ? Their leaders have made it perfectly clear their intentions of killing ALL white farmers and people. Not to long ago the people in Africa were still jumping up and down in the streets with their Shields and spears.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Being a racing fan I’ve probably been way ahead of many here in the US on the situation in South Africa because of what happened to former driver Jackie Pretorius and his wife
>>Jackie Pretorius died in Johannesburg aged 74, on 30 March 2009, after being in a coma for three weeks. He was attacked in his home early on a Friday morning by burglars. His wife Shirley died in a similar incident in the same house several years earlier.<<
Calling them "burglars" is someone being politically correct, they weren't there to burglarize. They had already came in several years earlier, beat Jackie nearly to death and did kill his wife. I spoke to a lot of South African racing fans that clued the rest of us in on what was happening there.
Everyone remember, the media will lie and cover up these events. Some things have happened here during all this crap that they will not cover.
creeping sharia, no more dog walking. already saw 1 dog killed today
You’re looking at the situation completely wrong. Both the far right and far left are much fewer in number than you think. Their apparent numbers and influence are magnified by a useless, leftist fake journalist mob which passes for a free press. And there isn’t an iota of difference between far left and far right. They are the Uniparty, the power-mad establishment, who are not our betters. They are human scum.
“You’re looking at the situation completely wrong”
That may be, but I doubt that owners of looted and burned out storefronts are feeling much comfort in the fact that some of us ” looking at the situation completely wrong”
… nor those who’ve suffered horrifically savage ultra-violence beat-downs to within an inch of their lives or beyond, including those who’ve suffered brain damage and crippling for the rest of their lives
But thanks for letting us know that some of us are looking at the situation completely wrong, The Boss, that’s’ really the most helpful thing I’ve experienced all day
“And there isn’t an iota of difference between far left and far right”. One side want’s to expropriate your property and the other one doesn’t. One side want you to exist as a hated and dispossessed minority and the other one doesn’t. Those seem like differences to me. Also: the far left have the elites on the same side when it comes to non-economic goals. Pay attention, and don’t be afraid to acknowledge what’s happening.
You are correct. They also want to end bail, among other things. Prepare for the future!
Brilliant comment Tazio,
My guess is many CTH supporters are of a similar opinion.
Our family has been preparing for years now, and we are in a well to do area in Southern British Columbia.
I noticed in a business article that Americans savings rates are at decades old highs, up our way too. Several in our crowd are paying down any debt at these low rates, putting cash in a safe place, buying seemingly discounted stocks and “ tightening their belts” yet value shopping.
A White South African friend of mine and I had a visit earlier today, he is bright, wealthy and an extremely kind man.
We both agreed that we will no longer communicate or dialogue with any lefty/ never PDJT type.
They are beyond hope..left to their own devices they will turn on each other if moderates and right of centre types ignore them. As they need oxygen to survive, and are parasites that need a host.
If pushed and are in a position where a lefty cannot be ignored. We agreed laughingly to just mock or ridicule them.
Life is much much better without having any interaction with them, and that includes nearly everything on T.V.
God bless PDJT,.
Has anyone noticed a lot more support for the New World Order lately? Not around here, but among the general population.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No.
No as well.
I haven’t noticed one smidgeon of “lot more support” other what is the Communist Libtard support which has always been there anyway. In fact, I have noticed “Lot less support” since these Communist inspired riots.
How would one even measure that? Feelings? Hunches? Rumor?
I don’t have access to the “general” population, just locals. They are where they always were, concentrating on family and whatever work they can do. No time for global philosophical resets.
It only seems that way because of the msm. I don’t know the % of protesters and rioters compared to the general population but would venture it’s pretty small. Antifa & BLM know better than to venture into America First flyover deplorable lands. That’s why they focus on dem controlled prof cities. Deplorable know their rights and how to defend themselves and families.
Not a big fan of Mr. Spicer, but he did a good job.
As for our lion POTUS, he continues to “go there”, calling balls and strikes in plain speak that resonates with citizens. Something the corrupt fakestream media will never fully comprehend the power of….
12% of the population acting like 90%.
Jim Mattis is an absolute POS. How do these swamp worms look in the mirror.
I believe he was fired. Gee, I wonder why?
He was fired twice! Once by Obama and once by Pres. Trump.
Given that, why would anyone care what he has to say since Presidents from both sides of the spectrum realized he had no business working in an Administration?
You just took the words right out of my mouth. I am APPALLED at what he published today.
Maybe he has just received his 30 pieces of silver?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Via Obama.org (or whatever the website is) run at the same time as this interview. If yes, can’t wait to see the viewing numbers compared. If it’s anything like yesterday’s primary numbers- we may get another bahama crying meme out of it 🤣
Haven’t listen to the President’s speech … yet … but I’m very sure he was a whole lot more “diplomatic” than I would be. Of course, he has to be. I don’t. I’m just some anonymous commenter on the internet who will be little noted and not remembered. And at this point, I could hardly care any less about Fentanyl Floyd’s convenient death. And convenient, not inconvenient, it was … … for democrats and Antifa and BLM and Al Sharpton … and other hate mongers who want to destroy the nation and all progress made since the Enlightenment..
I think the original plan was to have this start at Brunswick. Brunswick pop 16,000, with almost 2/3 African American. The problem was it is not very big, not much to loot, and above all, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center is located there. Which means federal officers would greatly outnumber protestors.
“Sometimes I think the Democrats dont love our country.”
He ain’t wrong
Where’s the lefts outrage??? Reporter still held in NYC?
Maybe POTUS or one in his administration will notice it.
https://cpj.org/tags/anna-slatz/
MSM don’t care about any right leaning journos.
This man has come through fire and is being refined as gold.
Prayer isn’t important in this war.
Prayer IS the war.
God bless PDJT and the good people of the United States of America.
The world is following your good lead and you have lit the fire of freedom in the breast of humanity all over the world.
Love President Trump. Positive and reassuring.
That should be a aleged killer !
Please stop watching the FAKE NEWS—CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, Etc., these Medias are HORRIBLE, they will NEVER tell you the truth, they only tell you what they want you to hear. It is all Democrat Propaganda! If you want to hear the truth and find out what is really going on, please watch FOX NEWS, they are the only Media that says the TRUTH!
Great interview.
They discussed calling out the army and it reminded me about the Quebec “Oka crisis” when Premier Bourassa in Canada activated the 22nd Regiment’s Vandoos in 1990. The Oka incident also reminded me of the young black chap challenging the Guardsmen in Sarah Carter’s tweet yesterday.
Here are a few clips about the tense and dangerous confrontation which began with a dispute over a golf course and the shooting death of a responding police officer. Several roads into Oka and other areas were being blockaded by angry well armed Mohawks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/2193506427/
The above link shows a close staring contest between a soldier and Mohawk,
End result–The blockades were all removed without any deaths and the gov’t bought the golf course land from the developer.
POUNDING rain thunder lightening currently happening here in Tri State area…gonna put a damper on tonight’s riot show 🤣 God handles the rioters in his own way 😄
Hahaha NY’s protestors being arrested for curfew violation in the pouring rains 🤣🤣🤣
That was an excellent interview, thank you for posting this Sundance, I enjoyed every minute of it.
President Trump is an honest man.
If nothing else the events of the last week have shown what I’ve been saying all along: time for a divorce. The Communists have now conducted their TET Offensive in this country and are failing. But they wont go away. Time for secession. I dont know how but we either go our separate ways or be prepared for endless turmoil as we see now. This will not stop, the next time the police kill a thug here we go again.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/2020-06-03-george-floyd-protests-n1223081/ncrd1224291#liveBlogHeader
George Floyd had coronavirus, autopsy shows
George Floyd had coronavirus, according to a full autopsy report released Wednesday.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s full autopsy report said Floyd first tested positive for the virus on April 3, nearly two months prior to his death. An earlier autopsy report from the county attributed Floyd’s cause of death as a “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”
It also listed other “significant” conditions, including hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.
Well now…..time to change the death cert…
