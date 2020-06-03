Far Better Than Expected – ADP Payroll Report For May Suggests Job Cuts Ending and Optimistic for Rebound…

Economic analysts had forecast another month of job losses around 9 million; however, the ADP payroll report shows a much better result with 2.76 million jobs lost in May. The surprising difference between expectations and results is giving increased hope a quicker rebound may be possible.
The ADP results were so much better than expected that White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said he has to check the data twice. The data was released while Hassett was in the middle of an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.
The key is getting rid of these nonsensical shut-down rules. As the lack of social distancing concern amid the protests has shown, the shut-down fears, rules and regulations are over-hyped and baseless. However, the blue state governors continue to fight economic re-engagement as they look to maximize negative economic impact for political gains.
Trump boomerang incoming. 🇺🇸
Giddy Up!
What will the Democrats/RHINOS do in June, July, August, September and October as their frustrations mount? They will cheat in November, but we still have 5 whole months of October surprises to go.
I do not think we’ve seen the dial turned up to 11. If you think its bad up to this point, get ready.
I completely agree with you.
It was Sundance years ago who warned about things getting worse.
The way I look at it, this is like a balloon. The Deep State is trying to pop it by using a hammer but the balloon keeps popping back up.
The depths of their depravity is coming into the open.
The more they do the more obvious it becomes.
I don’t want to know. We’ve had plague,economic meltdown and racial riots, all exacerbated by the liberal Democrats. I shudder to think what this summer will bring.
Riots, Riots and some more Riots.
Mostly, whatever the Dems have planned- it will be designed to keep the economy down, IMO.
Race war. The demonstrations are just the beginning. Ever notice this worldwide need to protest because a couple of guys did something stupid?
The aren’t wanting to hold the perps liable, other than wanting to have a mob killing.
These guys were already
Thanks Dems, your riots proved what Italy’s top doctor said, COVID-19 has lost it’s punch, it’s dead.
Italians are pissed now that they see the whole thing was a giant hoax. They are tearing off their masks and telling their health experts to go stuff it. Time for americans to pickup the baton and get back to work.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/coronavirus-becoming-much-less-lethal-virus-losing-potency-top-doctor-reveals/
Isn’t nature amazing? The virus was SO SMART that it knew – the moment there was a new outrage/panic porn show to get a rush off of – it would go inert.
Even Jim Justice here in WV is dragging his fat arse at reopening our restaurants at 100%. When asked about the protests here he said “well I encourage protests” but we can’t open our restaurants back up due to the spread of the virus
I HATE THESE PEOPLE … Jim Justice is a pure liberal wearing a GOP suit. I did NOT I repeat DID NOT vote for him in the primary here in early voting this week.
‘scuse my dumb – the first paragraph loses my brain. a week of job losses vs the month of may?
You can thank those of us who refused to be locked down and spent that $1200.00 wisely. 😉
I spent my $1000 of my 1200 on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) stock at 12.00. Looking to 40+ before I putvstops in.
Playing the long game, I’m in no hurry, but sure do appreciate getting money from the feds. All profits will be courtesy of the house. Actually, every single bit of it is pure profit. Only in America.
I spent $600 on a donation to our local Rescue Mission, and the other $600 on our churches “Loaves and Fishes” food donation program.
Only white people have to wear masks and social distance…they are the best on following rules. But, as an alternative, which I will use if anyone says anything to me about not wearing a mask, I will raise my hands up and chant “no justice no peace” a few times, then say, “I am protected” and walk away.
You didn’t see all the “virus free zone” signs posted around major inner cities? thats how they were able to FINALLY get control over the virus. Has anyone called the CDC to let them know???
Good response, lf. I’ve used “my body, my choice” from time to time.
It’ past time we stop the dumb sh_t and open this country up. The Wuhan Con is now being eclipsed by the Social Justice Warriors aka Brown shirts aka Karen’s aka Contact Tracer aka democrat bum brigades. When this runs it’s course they will start something else.
The coup continues.
Call out the politicians as often and loudly as possible. Any lockdown is completely a charade given the green light given to rioters. I realize that hypocrisy doesn’t register with them but middle of the road citizens can easily see it.
It bears repeating, this economic news is why the democrats are going further insane, why #obamagate was trotted out today. This is called desperation. And there is a lot more accumulating evidence that Trump voters are motivated and energized.
Nobody beats The Happy Warrior. He is the best.
The retard we have for a Governor here N.C. is moving at a snail’s pace. Now the state is in jeopardy of losing the RNC convention and all those dollars it would have generated for the economy. Nice goin Roy you enema nozzle.
I wonder if the politicians will use their civic tracking tools and team with rioters.
A neighbor indicated they were going back to work next week in a Southern NY suburb. Maybe the riots had an unintended effect…the coronavirus didn’t seem so “deadly” anymore. Tons of people were without masks and zero social distancing.🤷🏻♀️
I know in LA, as soon as the riots started, businesses like hair salons and restaurants were opened. This is way before the July 1 date. Not all restaurants are open- but my kids get their hair cut at a mom n pop salon and they have a haircut scheduled right now. I hope everyone just opens. Obvi, social distancing doesn’t matter anymore. Just open 💯
