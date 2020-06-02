President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit St. John Paul II National Shrine and Memorial…

Earlier today, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Saint John Paul II National Shrine and presented a ceremonial wreath to observe remembrance of the former Pope. [Video Below]
After placing a wreath at the Statue of Saint John Paul II, the President and First Lady visited the Luminous Mysteries Chapel, John Paul II Blood Relic, and the Madonna Icon.
In the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost, bless our President, protect him and give him Divine guidance.
Bless our country through this painful period.
God brings nothing but good from the chaos of Satan.
Amen.
……and Lord, please expose those who are committing treachery to our land, and cause those who are committing acts of violence, looting, and arson, to turn away from that sinful nature, and take up their cross to follow you. In Jesus name I pray, Amen.
U ime Otca, Sina i Svetog Duha Amin.
Amen.
Amen
God Bless 45 wife family
this is a time of choosing…if you can move, move.
Calming. Got that from Rush this morning. It is still morning in Blue region California
Perfect.
Our Beloved President is opening up the Nation and taking back the streets.
So WHY IN THE WORLD is the Catholic Church blasting VSGPDJT?
Yes, being a Catholic is not easy today (I am one) –especially in light of the SJW propaganda the Catholic leadership (Pope and Bishops) spew.
Despite this, I believe that GOD Almighty has his hand on VSGPJDT.
May God continue to protect, bless and guide VSG President Donald J. Trump during this difficult time in America’s history!
So WHY IN THE WORLD is the Catholic Church blasting VSGPDJT?
_______________________________________________________________
The answers to most questions about large institutions are
1) Power
2) Money
Each can derive from the other and so it is with the largest of the large, the Roman Catholic Church.
You have to remember that the Catholic Church is not about Christianity anymore.
Especially a traditional Catholic.
I agree, it is not easy being a Catholic these days. The best thing that happened to me was when they closed our church and I was forced to go to Mass via EWTN. First time I heard a Catholic priest preach against abortion in years!
We have a new bishop and his first thing was to go around to every parish in the state apologizing for priest who sexually abused children. I have some hope he will be better than our last bishop, who was a flaming liberal, but it’s too early to tell.
Who let the Devil into our church?
Babethebeagle, I was so heartened by your comment. I, too, have felt abandoned by my Catholic Church for some time. When they closed our churches (without the slightest hesitation) I found a wonderful Catholic Church in Illinois (transmitting from behind enemy lines). Sending me out on my own turned, turned out to be an incredible boost to my faith. Probably not at all what our AD planned. But certainly God’s work!
The National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion,WI was one of the few approved Marian apparition sites in the world that remained open throughout the Covid shutdown. Many found solace there when so many churches were closed.
The National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion,WI was one of the few approved Marian apparition sites in the world that remained open throughout the Covid shutdown. Many found solace there when so many churches were closed.
We LOVE EWTN!!
Satan’s greatest lieutenants are in the church. Some highly placed. For nonbelievers, he enters thru sin. For believers, he enters thru deception.
Just as you take precautions about your personal safety, you must also consider your spiritual safety.
The evil we see before us is not about Mr. Floyd, or racism, or even Hillary losing. It is part and parcel of the spiritual war that began when our Heavenly Father cast satan and his followers from heaven.
Look at the reaction when President Trump went to St Johns with the Word! It was if he had thrown holy water on demons causing them to cry out.
Yes, man’s evil nature is on full display today. But Our Father will have the final say.
ffnd a Latin Mass best if you can find a FSSP or an Institute of Christ priest………….the Church is still here…… just have to hunt Her out………
Agreed.🙏🌺💙👍🏼
Because the Pope is not really Catholic, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep!
Marxist first, (fake) Catholic second
Mother Church left me. I didn’t leave the Church. I’m still here, trying to be a good Catholic. The Church? Not so much.
Remember, Jesus promised the gates of hell will not prevail against his church.
we already know the ending of this life’s story…Jesus showed us the Way!
I completely agree with you, Beans. If it weren’t for the Eucharist, we would have left long ago. When we have Archbishops, Bishops, Cardinals, priests and yes, a pope, like Gregory, it’s really hard to support her.
True, true. THere was no Resurrection in 2020, when PDJT said open on Easter the bishops and priests should have yelling YES in unison. But they are not shepards they are only hired hands who run at the site of the wolf. Sadly, this is the tipping point. Not sure we will recover.
And that total hypocrite Biden said today that President Trump should open the Bible and not brandish it. This from the lips of a “Catholic” who endorses abortion/murder of a child up to birth. Wonder when he last opened a Bible.
And yes, I am Catholic and it is indeed difficult to be Catholic today with the likes of Biden, Pelosi, and many others proudly spouting their heresy
And, the Pope is not Catholic. He’s a Marxist.
God is the decider as soon as each one of our draws our last breath.
He taught his Apostles everything they need to build His Church.
They all performed miracles everywhere they went.
They freely died the martyrdom.
We are at the end of an age that began 500 years ago.
I agree that Francis I is a Marxist. I think Benedict VI is the Pope.
And a coward.
Taylor Marshall is an influential Catholic voice, particularly for those who prefer the Traditional Latin Mass, and he supports Trump, as do many devout Catholics despite the Pope not being his fan. Taylor wrote a book about the Church called Infiltration. His most recent video/podcast: Trump vs Gates, Battle of the Billionaires… https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1A5gzu2aX8
Reagan had John Paul II and Margaret Thatch. President Trump does not have that level of “Wingmen”. God bless him.
we hope…for cardinal Robert Sarah…in mold of JP2…
Bishop Athanasius Schneider, too, though because of his outspokenness he seems to understand he won’t be elevated under this Pope.
Franklin Graham
Remembering what President Abraham Lincoln said: ” I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom and that of all about me seemed insufficient for that day.”
May God’s Hand be upon President Donald J. Trump, Melania and Barron and all of his family and his closest advisors, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen and his family.
All of President Trump’s actions done for the good of all are looked upon as righteous. The powers of darkness will rebel. No matter. Keep the Faith.
“You will call and I will say, ‘Here I AM.'” Isaiah 58.
John Paul was a great Pope who helped make the world a better place. We now have an idiot for a Pope who is making it worse.
To see the leaders of these various denominations and leaders of various countries trashing our president really pisses me off.
So many false shepherds and so many stupid sheep.
Not edified in the Word, not taught by pastors or preachers who are truly in Fellowship with Christ. Led astray by the Ruler of this world.
Let them show their true colors for all to see. Some people need to see and hear their crap to wake up. Fake phony Christians. Fake news, fake politicians, fake pandemic. Is there anything real in this fake plastic world! I have to believe that for every person sleep walking there’s another one wide awake.
I love to see PDJT and Melania hold hands! Call me an old softy, but it really warms my heart!
Rush just said “ Trump holding up the Bible was like showing Dracula a Cross”.
ROFL
He’s equating the press emotional response to Dracula seeing a cross.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Liberal Supremacy”
Hilarious if it weren’t actually true!
Please protect President Trump and his mission to deliver America back to a state of liberty and freedom
DISGUSTING! DC ArchBishop Gregory Lashes Out at President Trump for Visiting John Paul II Shrine and Lies About Tear Gas Attacks on Protesters
By Jim Hoft
Published June 2, 2020 at 12:41pm
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/disgusting-dc-archbishop-gregory-lashes-president-trump-visiting-john-paul-ii-shrine-lies-teargas-attacks-protesters/
I just called the diocese and gave them an earful. All Catholics should pick up the phone right now and let their voices be heard.
I tried also, Clara,to voice my disgust with Archbishop Gregory, but by the time I got on the phone, their phone lines were down…guess other Catholics are voicing their outrage!!! Archbishop Gregory shame on you for spreading lies and speaking out against our President! What’s the matter with you?!!!
Thanks for posting,Lucille. So disgusted with the hierarchy of my Catholic Church. Bergoglio put in his henchmen in to carry on a political, Marxist, UN agenda. The total contrast was St. Pope John Paul II to whom honor was given today by our First Lady & President Trump.
Rush just said there are thousands protesting in NYC right now and he sees signs that the protestors and the media (CNN, in particular) are expecting something.
Heard that from Rush also. I wouldn’t be surprised if they destroy Trump Tower. We just have to trust that Barr is going to go after Antifa.
Someone here posted yesterday that Brett Bauer made a comment similar to “…one more day…” or words to that effect. The words seemed anticipatory.
Protesting or rioting? When I first read ‘protesting’, I thought perhaps it was the good guys.
John Paul II made an impression on me, I always liked him……..I’m not a Catholic.
Same. I kind of miss John Paul II.
John Paul II was an actor in his youth and lived under the German Occupation and communism. He did not lose his faith and he understood liberation theology(marxism) for the evil that it is. Had a couple of bishops tossed out for their marxist garbage.
We all miss St. John Paul II, especially the Catholics.
I know you mean well,but we do not need to see the whole thing.As stated delete as junk mail.
LikeLike
This is cool: The wreath the President and First Lady honered St John Paul II with is made of red and white flowers – the national colors of Poland!
I have a feeling that Melania does a lot of this stuff. She is 1st call when it comes to showing respect for people and countries.
Meant to say 1st class.
“Call” works. As in, she’s the first one you would call when something needs to be done correctly, because either she would know how to do it, or find out the proper way. 🙂
Reminds me a little bit of Ronald Reagan when he was still an actor back in the 50’s. When Universal Studios went on a strike, they had picket line at the entrance. The actors would lay below the windows of the bus as they crossed into the grounds, so as not to be seen by the picketers. Ronald Reagan sat in the front row sitting straight up, stared them down. Reagan set the tone then and VSGPDJT is sending the same signal. He will not be intimidated by a squad of goons.
” He will not be intimidated by a squad of goons” – OR THE ARCHBISHOP!
This was nice to see; of all the Popes it would have been this one, St. John Paul II that would have understood the fight that is ongoing in the nations; hoping that both the President and First Lady received moments and blessings of peace while visiting there today.
I wish video existed of all perps arrested by that cop. Would like to see how he treated perps of all races.
I’m Russian Orthodox. I am furious that church leaders are in effect refusing entrance to the President of the United States, a Christian, however flawed (as we all are). it reminds me of the Pharisees…
This is a Shrine to a Saint. EVERYONE is welcome.
