Oral Arguments Scheduled – Flynn’s Attorney, Sidney Powell, Interview With Lou Dobbs…

Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the legal briefs filed by Judge Sullivan and U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco with the DC circuit court.
The U.S. Dept. of Justice and Sidney Powell, on behalf of her client, have agreed to a dismissal of the charges. Judge Sullivan is fighting their unopposed motions. As a result the DOJ and Ms. Powell have joined to request intervention from the DC circuit court.
UPDATE: Moments after this interview ended the DC Circuit Court scheduled oral arguments on the writ of mandamus for Friday June 12, 2020, at 9:30am EDT.
For whom does the bell toll? It tolls for thee, Judge Sullivan.
To all who want no forced vaccinations, this is a great case and on the first page is very revealing. At least read the first page.
“Awards are paid out of fund created by an excise tax on each vaccine dose”
The court also points out that “SAFE” is not defined.
Hey Judge…BYE FELICIA!!!👋🏻
I’m very confused. I thought the Supreme Court very recently ruled against exactly this: inviting commentary to an appellate court.
It looks like they are dragging this out, will rule in favor of Sullivan or other shenanigans to force an appeal to the Supreme Court
It will take the DC Circuit to tell Sullivan the law that he should be (but isn’t) following.
Intermediate appellate courts are often called “error-correcting” courts because the appeals usually involve asking the appellate court to correct the lower court and direct what the lower court must do.
Oral arguments are a defined part of the process for a petition for writ of mandamus.
I don’t know the basis for assuming that oral argument in this instance is evidence that the panel favors Sullivan. I would assume quite the obvious. If the panel favored Sullivan, they would just rule against the petition.
Maybe they’re just trying to give the appearance of objectivity.
Appearance.
What about allowing amicus briefs here?
It’s interesting that they did not stay any of the proceedings in Sullivan’s court.
Amicus briefs are, as far as I’m aware, quite common in appellate courts. And how can the panel stay any of Sullivan’s orders, given that they have not been petitioned to do so?
Praying this is over soon, enough is enough.
I think the Deep State has some blackmail material on Judge Sullivan. He knows he is wrong, but must go with his handlers to prolong this as long as possible. My question is, since he knows he will ultimately lose, why drag it out? Is there some way they are keeping Gen Flynn from helping the Trump staff? We know he knows about the Obama misdeeds, but can’t he guide and direct the Trump staff now? Is he under court orders not to discuss certain things from his case? Someone smarter than me– help me out here.
Why are they bothering with oral arguments? Is it a requirement?
No, it’s optional. Wonder if Sullivan will show up. Amici usually don’t get to speak, unless it’s the DOJ. Sidney said she expected a ruling within days of the argument.
it will likely be taped and the audio released on the DC Circuit website a few days later. The judges’ tone of voice can be very revealing.
The place to go….
https://www.cadc.uscourts.gov/recordings/recordings.nsf/
No, it is not. It’s just another stalling tactic. These are truly evil people.
It is all about buying time for each phase of the coup.
This schedule is very unfair to Flynn. Gleeson must file on June 10. Powell’s reply is due at a lightning pace — on June 17. Flynn’s legal expenses will continue to mount indefinitely.
The panel should STAY Judge Sullivan’s circus amici briefing schedule pending its ruling.
I don’t believe the Court of Appeals has been *asked* to stay any minute orders of the district court. Perhaps that is an option now available to Flynn, through a separate writ of mandamus (or other form of relief of which I am not aware, b/c IANAL?).
It bothers me that the Court is allowing Sullivan and his posse a forum to make their galacticaly weak case. Is this because at least one of the 3 judges wanted it?
If I were an optimist, I might think it was because they want to slice and dice Sullivan publicly.
But in this day and age of RESISTANCE all around us and the complete and utter contempt for the rule of law by the Left…..it has me worried.
The farther the panel takes the process, IMHO, the more it favors Flynn. The panel could, at any time, simply deny the petition. Every action to extend the process thus only favors Flynn. I assume the panel wants to make very clear why they are granting the petition, when they do so.
Alternately, they are so utterly disgusted with Sullivan’s actions that they want to make an example of his egregiously unconstitutional over-reach, and are simply continuing to give him more and more proverbial rope with which to hang himself.
Stall…. Stall…. Stall…. Stall…. Stall…
I view this as bad news. There is no reason whatsoever to argue this. None.
I am beginning to believe that Flynn has the ability to nuke Obama and Clinton. The deep state in Washington DC is keeping him silenced.
This should have been dismissed by Sullivan.
It SURELY should have been dismissed by the DC Circuit.
This isn’t a “stall”, and the panel is moving very quickly, IMHO. If, as I suspect, they are about to smack down a circuit judge on grounds of separation of powers over-reach, then they are going to make sure every “I” is dotted and every “T” is crossed when doing so.
Bryan “I view this as bad news.”
It seems like it. Sidney believes Sullivan’s actions are unconstitutional. If the DC Appeals Court agrees with Ms. Powell then why continue the delay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please explain this to me, because I genuinely don’t understand it.
If General Flynn has this ability…why is he, like Trump, waiting for the case to end before he does it? This stall tactic lost us the House in 2018 and now anything done post-impeachment is labeled “retaliation.”
I’m sure he has plenty of information. I’m not sure I wouldn’t be leaking it at this point…unless he’s not convinced, based on how his case is going, that the DOJ would do anything.
Just war gaming. As I said, not sure what’s going on with this facet of the case.
I need an attorney to help out here. Why is this good? Shouldn’t the court just have granted the writ without oral arguments? It seemed like that was what Sidney was expecting. Oral arguments just delay it and give a chance to make it even more political than it is. Any help here would be appreciated.
LikeLiked by 5 people
From Twitter under Techno_Fog
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s right. The briefing schedule was tight, and the oral argument date was quickly set. And Sidney getting the last rod in a reply brief is good, too. She can blow up Sullivan’s and his gang of amici arguments. It’s kind of a mic drop in briefing.
I expect Sidney will reserve a few minutes of her argument time for rebuttal and get the last word in there, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And
No one cares about Flynn. It has been eclipsed completely.
#WECareAboutGenFlynn
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynn never even should have pled guilty to begin with. Pence never should have said he lied to him. Sessions should have looked into the whole matter to begin with. So many mistakes. Its hard to count them all. A clown car of administration employees. This is my biggest regret about the Trump presidency. Complete misfeasance in hiring. Needed some Reagan people
“Flynn never should have pled guilty to begin with” is easy to say for people who have not been placed in his shoes, with the full weight of the fed gov on his shoulders and threatened with ruining not only his life, but the life of his son.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not to mention he had crappy, and possible corrupt counsel that colluded with the prosecutor. i really wonder what was in those 17,000 pages of Flynn’s file Covington and Burling recently “discovered” and forwarded to Sidney.
I hope when this is over that Sidney files a malpractice suit against C&B -their legal fees, her legals fees, plus all the economic damages suffered by Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be phenomenal – go after the corrupt, interest-conflicted counsel that put Flynn in this position to begin with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please.
Enough with the Monday morning quarterbacking.
What’s done is done and cannot be undone.
Moving forward with the process is paramount and Sidney Powell has handled it as well as anyone possibly could. AG Barr has turned around the DOJ position so both parties to the case are prepared for hearing.
I care!! I want him to head the FBI!
LikeLiked by 1 person
#GenFlynnMatters
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe be true but the precedence being set gives power to Judges that are not granted to them. Someone needs to put on their big boy pants and put a stop to this.
Everone cares about Justice. Some of us care about it all the time.
Powell should just take this to the Supreme Court right away – Oral arguments is just more games by DC appeals court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Sidney Powel has to go through the Solicitor General for access to the Supreme Court, however, the SG is already involved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, she could have tried an extraordinary writ, but SCOTUS would likely have told her to go through the circuit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think Powell has to “go through” the Solicitor General for access to SCOTUS. Flynn has standing on his own – although with a matter pending before the appellate court, I presume SCOTUS would deny cert on ripeness grounds.
THe Solicitor General is the government legal department that argues for the government when the government is a party to a SCOTUS appeal. SG has no say in what cases get cert.
I wouldn’t rush to Judge Robert’s bench unless it was the last resort.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes and Kavanaugh just dealt President Trump a second defeat by allowing illegals to stay here by claiming they face torture if returned to their home country. So Kavanaugh is making the original doubters look prescient.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To my untrained legal eye, it looks like the Circuit Judges are allowing a bunch of third parties to argue their motions for leave to file briefs as amici curiae in the petition by Flynn for a writ of mandamus.
And, of course that oral arguments for Flynn’s petition for a writ of mandamus are scheduled for a week from Friday.
It would be quite a spectacle if Sullivan were to show up for oral arguments–I suspect he will not–but just having an opportunity to see Beth Wilkinson’s absurd arguments getting bitch slapped by Sidney Powell and some top DOJ attorneys, live and in front of an appeals court, should be worth the price of admission.
Hopefully, two of the three judges are Trump appointees! As for the perjury accusation I would suspect that Gen Flynn as well as any defendant would be entitled without question to withdraw his guilty plea upon learning of prosecutorial misconduct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Sullivan, heres something from the creator of the Great Society, perhaps there is wisdom here for you: “I dont want any dam Dein Bein Phu”
LikeLike
Well with it being a 3 judge panel, they’ll take a week or two to write a response to the oral arguments and if that response isn’t a force of Sullivan’s hand to dismiss (I suspect they’ll kick it to another judge) then this still has months to play out. Sullivan doesn’t care for justice, he’s hoping for an escape hatch and further delay……he’ll probably get it.
From my untrained eye, it appears that this panel is moving with lightning speed to respond to this petition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regardless of the Appeals Court vote, it would first be appealed to the whole bench of the DC Circuit (En Banc) before a direct appeal to Supremes. Even on an emergency basis, best time would be full circuit declines to hear appeal, and Supreme Court with out comment declines Cert — another month or so, mid to late July.
LikeLike
Is anybody really surprised. Barr now has no doubt what he is up against. It really is a fight for survival for the political class and the democrat party. Anybody who still doesn’t think the pandemic and shutdown and the riots is not all designed to stop Durham and remove Trump is just not paying attention. And Barr has to know that it is all connected. Imagine what he is dealing with.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr now has a fight for the Constitutional powers of the DOJ/Executive Branch on his hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe the left should just admit that they are suspending the constitution till Trump is removed. I’m sure the media and the rhinos would be ok with it.
LikeLike
It sounds like they are just moving the amici from Sullivan’s court to the DC circuit court. This is bad news.
LikeLike
Amici Curiae briefs are actually quite ordinary at the appellate level, even in criminal cases. What the Supremes unanimously forbid was the use of amici to make arguments or raise issues that were not made or raised by the parties before them; to create a case or controversy that did not exist before the district court.
The panel’s order grants leave to amici from all sides and sets deadline for any additional briefs, as well as responsive briefs from the parties. It is unusual for a panel to hear oral argument on writs of mandamus, but my guess is they want everything to get aired out in public since neither side trusts the courts anymore. It will also make the panel’s decision likely to be the final decision for the Circuit with no need for en banc reconsideration.
I suggest waiting to let the panel sort things out.
Take this to logical conclusions either direction.
Motion granted, Flynn case dismissed.
Motion denied. (Long silence). Judge Sullivan gets to ….. hold hearings and prosecute the case? To deny Powell’s motion and allow Sullivan to do whatever he is planning is an affront to the justice system. There are so many constitutional violations going down this route it is beyond ridiculous.
Only likely ends w a 3-0. Otherwise it would likely be appealed En Banc.
LikeLike
screw the gag order. Flynn should start naming names
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stall…. Stall…. Stall…. Stall…. Stall…
I view this as bad news. There is no reason whatsoever to argue this. None.
I am beginning to believe that Flynn has the ability to nuke Obama and Clinton. The deep state in Washington DC is keeping him silenced.
He knows all the secret side deals in the Iran agreement (and no doubt has seen that the info got ot Trump, if it didn’t already before Flynn left the WH).
LikeLike
screw the gag order. name names
The way this is dragging out is like running on the beach….with a five gallon bucket of concrete on each foot.
The writ of mandamus was granted. Nothing in oral arguments will change judicial minds. Flynn will win. Bitch slap on the way, Sullivan can’t duck it.
Not a good sign if you believed, as I did, that the arguments in favor of mandamus were unassailable. The DCCCA must have a number of questions that have not been adequately addressed by one or both sides. Maybe they want to expose Judge Sullivan’s failure to address the materiality questions that he expressed on the record in December 2018 and Sidney raised in the pending application. Or, they may be interested in addressing the non-waivable conflict of interest that Judges Contreras and Sullivan were obliged to flesh out before any plea allocution. Hmm…
I suspect that many people are reading too much into the panel’s course of action. At any time, they could have denied – or yet could still deny – the petition outright. They have not done so, and have furthered the petition process step-by-step.
They are doing what a court should do: acting as an impartial arbiter between two contentious parties. In this regard, Sullivan is the opposing party – the “accused” or the “adversary” to the petitioner. The panel’s actions serve to ensure that the adversary is given due process.
I can only assume, even if the writ is denied, that Sullivan will have to recuse himself – if not ordered to do so by the Circuit Court. But I think these actions indicate that the panel currently weighs in favor of granting the petition.
Mark Levin, you have an awesome knowledge of the Constitution. Would you consider an amicus on behalf of General Flynn?
How about you Mr. Turley? I just know we have many, many, brilliant Constitutional Attorneys that are with the Justice Department on this.
I have to say though, the DC Appeals Court is as bad as Sullivan. This amici’s situation has already been settled by the SC. Has Justice Roberts changed his mind and suggested this. After all, we can clearly see now that he is Obama’s pal.
I pray with my heart and soul that God will reveal all this corruption against General Flynn and the American People.
This really has to stop. We now have Justices participating in a coup against the US elected Government and it’s elected President by way of framing his Administration.
The court is stalling… that’s all I have seen from the government, the courts – they are all stalling!
They are afraid to make a decision – they are all afraid of the Deep State will turn on them!
If the panel is stalling, why have they issued their orders within 24 hours both in response to the petition itself, and following submission of filings by the panel’s ordered deadline? And why has the panel in each case given only 10 days to respond?
When do courts ever move so quickly?
This will be an historic decision on separation of powers. The case seems pretty clear cut, as Sidney stated: Article 2 grants the executive power to the Office of Presidency, and the executive branch attorney general uses that power to decide whether or not to prosecute – strictly an executive function, except that as lawyers the DOJ must also follow court rules. Article 3 defines judicial power as extending to “cases and controversies” arising under the Constitution, treaties and laws of the US. The DOJ exercised the Article 2 Executive power in moving to dismiss, in full compliance with all court rules, and, with the joining together of prosecutor and defendant, all controversy in this case evaporated, and with it, the Judicial Power Sullivan may exercise.
Yet the appeals panel will follow its rules, too, allowing amici, etc., etc., before deciding.
The cost to the defendant in legal fees seldom concerns judges. Patriots should contribute to Flynn’s defense fund to pay Sidney’s excellent work on his and our country’s behalf.
I think the panel is aiming for a cert-proof, rehearing-proof decision that will cover all the important arguments (which the parties themselves probably raised, so the amici won’t have that much influence.)
They will end this nonsense about a week after the hearing….
So Sullivan needs to respond in writing
Team Flynn is chomping at the bits waiting to tear it apart.
Then arguments in front of the three justices.
I do hope it’s televised.
Why does everything seem to take so long? Running out the clock on President Trump?
I forget the guys name, but an experienced appellate lawyer who is retweeted often by Undercover Huber posted a week ago NOT to expect a quick decision in Flynn’s favor. That it would involve a couple back and forths and take possibly until near the end of June. That’s just how it typically works (he says).
VERDICT: Flynn wins. (per that lawyer).
Why would there be any need for oral arguments? It makes no sense. Sullivan’s brief cited no legal precedent or law which allows him to proceed. If he cannot cite any law, the court should have dismissed the case with prejudice. What the hell are they going to argue?
