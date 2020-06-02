Oral Arguments Scheduled – Flynn’s Attorney, Sidney Powell, Interview With Lou Dobbs…

Michael Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the legal briefs filed by Judge Sullivan and U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco with the DC circuit court.

The U.S. Dept. of Justice and Sidney Powell, on behalf of her client, have agreed to a dismissal of the charges. Judge Sullivan is fighting their unopposed motions. As a result the DOJ and Ms. Powell have joined to request intervention from the DC circuit court.

.

UPDATE: Moments after this interview ended the DC Circuit Court scheduled oral arguments on the writ of mandamus for Friday June 12, 2020, at 9:30am EDT.