Mayor de Blasio Used National Guard to Quarantine Neighborhoods During Virus – Now Refuses National Guard to Prevent Mob Violence, Looting and Arson…

According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio the National Guard are not a force for peace & security; they are a political weapon used when convenient for political purposes.

After using the National Guard to lock-down neighborhoods and block church gatherings and attendance, New York City Mayor de Blasio now refuses to use the national guard to stop widespread mob violence, looting, arson and mayhem. Oh, and law-abiding citizens within the city are almost completely blocked by regulations from owning firearms.

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo said today he has no way to deploy the national guard into New York City without replacing Mayor Bill de Blasio:

[New York] “I’ve offered the National Guard, the mayor has said he can handle it with the NYPD,” Cuomo said Tuesday in an Albany press briefing. “My option is to displace the mayor of New York City and bring in the National Guard as the governor in a state of emergency, and basically take over. “[Point] A, I don’t think we’re at that point. B, that would be such a chaotic situation in the midst of an already chaotic situation.” (link)

