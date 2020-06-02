Mayor de Blasio Used National Guard to Quarantine Neighborhoods During Virus – Now Refuses National Guard to Prevent Mob Violence, Looting and Arson…

According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio the National Guard are not a force for peace & security; they are a political weapon used when convenient for political purposes.
After using the National Guard to lock-down neighborhoods and block church gatherings and attendance, New York City Mayor de Blasio now refuses to use the national guard to stop widespread mob violence, looting, arson and mayhem. Oh, and law-abiding citizens within the city are almost completely blocked by regulations from owning firearms.
New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo said today he has no way to deploy the national guard into New York City without replacing Mayor Bill de Blasio:
[New York] “I’ve offered the National Guard, the mayor has said he can handle it with the NYPD,” Cuomo said Tuesday in an Albany press briefing. “My option is to displace the mayor of New York City and bring in the National Guard as the governor in a state of emergency, and basically take over.
“[Point] A, I don’t think we’re at that point. B, that would be such a chaotic situation in the midst of an already chaotic situation.” (link)
Hey, tell the kids to grab me a new flat screen tonight…
You read my mind.
LikeLike
Mayor & Governor = Stupidity & Arrogance
They deserve each other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More like, they are good cop, bad cop on the “other team’s” police force. What “other team” means I will leave you to figure out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark Steyn often says: permanence is the illusion of every age.
Affluent liberal New Yorkers just assume their city will be the dominant world city forevermore. It won’t. Capitalism always wins, because capital can just move on.
The poor citizens of New York will remain: expecting, needing handouts that won’t come because the taxpaying half of the population has moved on.
Communist de Blasio intends to steal from the rich and give to the poor. The rich won’t be there, of course. The middle class will be defined as the rich, instead.
The rich have learned that they can continue to live like Scrooge McDuck, if they just talk like Mother Jones. It buys time, and they always make sure to have multiple homes to flee to: even communist Bernie Sanders knows that trick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
EXACTLY Raptors!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
EXACTLY Raptors!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Especially after the shamdemic. Many executives realized their employees were as or more productive when they WFH. Thus they realize they can save on office space. Many will move to shared office spaces including my company who realized this. And we were already allowed to wfh a couple days a week. This will move businesses away from the big cities. There could very well be a mass migration to the suburbs and working remotely.
LikeLike
Well, to the best of any normal persons understanding, the Dems own this.
Question is, will it matter and/or make a difference?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The DemMedia will report it as a plus; correct policy.
Remember: DemonRATs always advocate 180 degrees opposite President Trump’s actions that are best for America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ALL media will report is as correct policy.
LikeLike
It’s a city that suffers a major catastrophe once a decade and they elected a socialist fop to lead them.
I have no sympathy.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Given the expense of living there, why would any conservative choose to stay? We’ve got a y-u-g-e beautiful country with hundreds of other choices, all so much more appealing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the liberals dead set on trashing all of it.
LikeLike
When I win the lottery it’ll be a farm in the Adirondacks or Smokey Mountains and a loft on Manhattan.
LikeLike
Rob,
PDJT is doing it correctly in our federal system. He offered assistance. If Deblowmeo and Cuomo wont accept, he should sit back and let all the Dem trash in NYC, who voted in these imbiciles experience their Democracy good and hard.
Tonight, POTUS should unleash troops in Washington and restore order. It will look awfully attractive to sober people in other cities after he acts.
When the people are ready to come to sanity, POTUS can restore order at that time.
LikeLike
DeCommio and his ilk need to be arrested for Insurrection of their cities/states….FULL STOP
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something tells me rents are going to come way down in New York City.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m not sure about the rents going down Linda, NYC has lost all that income from sales tax because of chinavirus. I think property taxes will be going up. Any conservative that have stayed there because of their jobs might ought to rethink moving out, there may not be any jobs left.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sherry, one thing we have learned during lockdown is that people can work in NYC remotely from their homes and even other states. Let’s see how that fact ends up hurting the state financially….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tiffthis, we also learned that the country really doesn’t need NYC like we have been told that we do. NYC is the epi center of nothing but itself !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very true, sherry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a native New York City suburbanite, I was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas and loved it. I lived in Houston for a while and loved it. I also love NYC and my home, Northport, Long Island. You may not love us, but some of us love you!
LikeLike
Just have to move Wall Street to a different city.
LikeLike
You’re sitting at home, perfectly healthy, minding your own business, and the “public health officials” knock at your door and say they have orders to come and take you away to quarantine you.
What will you do?
LikeLiked by 4 people
not answer the door.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Retrieve a firearm!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Release Bessie, my 16lb weiner dog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two shotgun blasts through the front door, just like Joe Biden.
LikeLike
Open the trapdoor into the pit of hungry alligators. Then quickly close it.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 4 people
cough all over them and say “Dam# I just cannot shake the dry cough and shortness of breath”. Then I will take my bat and swing away like Mel Gibson’s characters kid does to the aliens in Signs!….
LikeLike
I’d yell at the door, “Boogy isn’t here!” When they yell back, “Who’s there?” I’d yell back, “This is my father speaking!”
LikeLike
Metropolitan Museum of Art is these Demons end game!
Sick Sad
LikeLiked by 2 people
If rioters try and damage one of the greatest art institutions in the world and the New York Police let them or cannot stop them… then only God can fix us.
I am praying the rioters do not try this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Will deNiro and the elites praise daBozo if that happens?
LikeLike
Do you ever notice that they never destroy the homes or condos of the rich liberal elite. Now you know who is running this show. The Rich Liberal elites are telling them where to go and what to destroy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why should I care? No one seemed to care about all the monuments that were desecrated and/or removed in our country so that people can feel good about being politically correct.
LikeLike
ISIS destroyed historic relics and sites.
Lapdog media and Dims are upset that the President of the United States pays his respects to their DC church target.
Insane.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are ISIS. I don’t see any difference.
LikeLiked by 3 people
sunny, so did the taliban in Afghanistan. Remember all those massive carvings in the desert, and the museums that were also destroyed. They wouldn’t even accept payment for anyone to get the pieces out. They just destroyed their own history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it modern art? That crap can burn.
LikeLike
New York Public Library.
Get to burn all those books, including a Gutenberg Bible.
LikeLike
She’s mad at Black Lives Matter:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because Black Lives Matter has nothing to do with Black Lives
▪
It’s a front group for George Soros to take over the USA
▪
The Black Lives you speak of are only pawns in his game and are completely dispensable!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She looks just like the Honey Bunches of Oats lady.
Very well spoken!
LikeLike
Send this to virtue-signalling Etsy. And don’t forget to close your account.
LikeLike
Why would Cuomo or DeBlasio use the National Guard to stop the violence they approve of? You have to destroy society in order to rebuild society in the form they want to achieve.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any takers on how long these democrat cities will let the riots continue before reigning them in. I know they’re trying for max political damage to Trump. I think they’ll see if they can eek out another week unless polls show things tilting in his favor
LikeLike
Oh yeah, I forgot to add that they are letting them continue to further justify the need foe those state bail outs that Trump was against. Watch the narrative shift to that after the riots subside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct.
LikeLike
Bubba, if they don’t call in the National Guard they shouldn’t be eligible for any federal $$ help. It should be obvious that they just want the $$ and don’t care about the people who have lost in this mess.
LikeLike
Not one of those “democrat cities” voted for President Trump in 2016 and won’t in 2020 no matter how much riot damage is done to them. Any political damage will be outside those cities and I don’t think it will be much. Who wants Antifa to have access to the White House like BLM? Who wants China exploiting sleepy, creepy Joe for ZERO tariffs and restoring other manufacturing incentives taken away by President Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep it up dems you’re doing great. Soon you will control every smoldering ruin in the entire free world! Here, have a new shovel.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think they are good with that.
LikeLike
NYC Mayor will not be satisfied…like a scene from Dark Knight Rises!!
firat they LOCKDOWN THE CITY then free the prisoners…then rape and pillage!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m watching this movie right now on AMC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah it’s 4 hours long with the commercials.
LikeLike
ALERTHOUSTON
Public Urged to Report Suspicious Activity, Anyone Leaving Rocks and Bricks In the Community During Today’s Demonstrations
Houston Public Works (HPW) has removed several piles of bricks and rocks from several locations in Houston this afternoon.
The bricks and rocks may be intended to cause physical harm or destruction during demonstrations in the City of Houston.
Please call 311 (or the Houston Police Department non-emergency line, 713.884.3131), to report any suspicious activity or if you see someone leaving these items in the community.
HPW will dispatch a crew to immediately remove these and other items that may be used to threaten the safety and security of the citizens of Houston.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have loved ones in Houston, in an area vulnerable to the violence. Not far from downtown. Apparently the “Protest” was scheduled to move to the suburbs today. I believe Katy was the target today, but who knows. I told my family to be watchful for any pallets of bricks in their area.
The George Floyd funeral will be held in Houston next Tuesday. My family is bracing for potential violence in their area. Their small children are aware of what is happening. Thank God for what remains of our 2nd Amendment, and for Texas’ strong property owner rights. I can’t imagine being without firearms with this evil afoot.
I am so frightened for this country.
LikeLike
I thought that funeral is today…I live at Katy and Memorial…
LikeLike
Prayers for your family Risa (and also mine, in-laws have a large branch of family tree in Houston)
LikeLike
Risa, same here, my “like a daughter” is retired LEO living in the Wood Forest area. That used to be a nice area. I worry too.
LikeLike
As a result of the closing of the city for the “pandemic” and now these riots- my town in CT has tons of NY’ers begging to relocate here. My realtor friend is swamped.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey! How much further to the Rolex story? They have any left?
LikeLiked by 1 person
👜 Louis Vuitton 👜
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a WEAK crowd. Several million people and they get 5-600 together?
LikeLike
I see New York offering incentives to move there in the future, like Alaska back in the 80s. My mom was offered 50,000 dollars to move there to work as an RN out of college.
It won’t happen until they elect someone with common sense, though, because all Democrats want to do is destroy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a relative in Norwich. Said there’s a “rally” planned for 4. Lots of police presence.
Buses rerouted. Drivers called back to the yard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Out of the frying pan and into the fire?
LikeLike
In the age of the internet, the cellphone and the computer, why are office workers commuting? Most government offices now do business over the internet. Send in your application, they send your permit/license whatever in the mail.
So why do millions still commute to a cubicle every day? Can’t they see you over the internet? Can’t they monitor your productivity on their computer: just check how much your inputting. The main obstacle I see is the obsession with paying workers by the hour – surely a quibble.
The billions of man-hours wasted every year by office workers moving their physical bodies from place to place: future generations will laugh at the folly.
I know office workers sitting in cubicles who make their business calls using their personal cellphones: they’re just more comfortable that way. Many of you must experience that, too.
Change is always stressful, but this change is long overdue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not stand with BLM or Antifa or violent mindless looting having nothing to do with your grievance. And Etsy and 23AndMe I will longer use your services. You have no business sending me this drivel about BLM. My city is beingthreatened and peoples lives destroyed and NONE of it has anyth8ng to do with th3 death of George Floyd or you be concerned with the black on black murders is Chicago, NYC etal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This D.C. Resident destroys the entire BLM movement in one long rant in front of them- absolutely classic. Love this young woman. Please note the irony when the white lady organizer from BLM is explaining to black woman why BLM is a good organization and tries to shut down her free speech … Do you call that whitesplaining?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Awesome!
LikeLike
Thanks Carrie! This young lady is the voice of reason. I want her to get in touch with Candace Owens right away!
LikeLiked by 1 person
crikey- ETSY SUCKS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder how much looted merchandise will be sold through ETSY and eBay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I try real hard to have empathy for New Yorkers but it ain’t happening. Don’t care.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep, used to be on my “bucket list” of places to visit.
Not now, or ever.
Sad really, but it is a big world and this life is short.
Democrat voters are selfish and self centred in the extreme.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
bullnuke- I am a New Yorker and I have zero sympathy for those who reside in NY City.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this the Onion? Nope, this is NYC and it’s priorities…. How to riot “safely”- you can’t make this crap up!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In small print “Oh and don’t forget your hammer, spray paint, flammable liquid, bolt cutters, gas mask, matches or lighter and an extra brick (just in case none are available at the riot sight)!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
From what I could gather, he will send cops in force if you try to go to church. If you riot, loot and pillage–not so much.
LikeLike
I think deBlasio would welcome being relieved of his responsibilities— he thought he had put on his big boy pants, but found out his little girl hiked them up around her face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know if we in this country have any shared values or culture anymore, but I definitely don’t share this Communist’s priorities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We do not share any values. They want us dead and America dead, we want our dam# country back. Even in my state Tall deval Baker, all he does daily is stand up ad literally cry on camera and complain about Trump. Guys a total loser but more dangerous then any liberal. Time divide the country. We will succeed and liberals will be crawling over our wall for a better life. Sorry. Stay where you are libs
LikeLiked by 1 person
I lived in the center of Harlem for 2 years in the 2000’s … for a percentage of the residents, I felt some common priorities and values … but for a large percentage, I felt like an interloper or prey …
my first morning in Harlem, I lived into a ground floor apartment in a brownstone, I awoke to the sights and sounds of gunfire in front of my building. Apparently a city prison guard who happened to be black had just attacked and shot at his girlfriend and new boyfriend a few blocks away, in front of the local police precinct … he then was chased a few blocks to in front of my building where he was cornered and then refuse to drop his gun … hail of gunfire is a good description of his end … was trapped in my apartment for 4 hours with the entire block roped off and a dead body on the sidewalk while the police tried to decide what to do … They were terrified of a riot … white cops shoot black man in the middle of Harlem … fortunately, Sharpton was out of town that weekend so no riot occurred …
the inner city “community” is a low level criminal enterprise that thrives on graft, theft, drugs and violence … they glorify it and revel in it …
I finally moved when the walk home at night, from the subway to my apartment become too dangerous …
So no, some people in the country do not share the values of decent Americans … they value power, money and violence … they can’t be talked out of their values … they need to be jailed or killed …
LikeLike
0bama operative and Democrat Mayor Wilhelm de Blasio Used National Guard to Browbeat and Intimidate Law-Abiding Americans – Now Refuses National Guard to Prevent Democrat Socialist Violence, Looting and Arson
LikeLike
The Democommunists definitely own this but do they own the repair bill?
LikeLiked by 2 people
So his Communist daughter can get arrested by the NYPD instead of a federal charge ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cuomo knows PDJT set him up. Force out deblasio and send in guard per PDJTs offer or watch nyc go down in flames and get blamed for not acting. A delicious choice of red buttons.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Frying pan or fire🤔🤔 Decisions, decisions, decisions
LikeLike
As a Vietnam veteran and many I assume many other veterans who walked down the street in hostile territory Iraq , Afghanistan and Syria have a good idea of the threat that faces the police department of NYC.
It is a disgrace of the lack of support by the elected officials…. one officer surrounded by “hostiles” drew his gun and was fired. One officer who did not pull his gun and was beaten up…
It’s a no win if you are a police officer in NYC… and to top it off .. they are blamed for the loss of civil security …. and the politicians refuse to help them by calling up the National guard…
Let me ask everyone a honest question.. as a police officer would you risk your life….to defend a politician if they will not defend you… if there is aid available.. would it not appear logical to accept it.
The next question then is .. are the politicians in NY trying to cause anarchy…… in my view it obvious yes…
LikeLike
Masks required for everyone, so the Antifa resistance anarchist Rent-A Thugs has a legal cover for wearing them and oops our faces are concealed.
How predictable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
2 laine- the rioters have proven that the Lock Down and the masks are just part of the Chi Com Corona Hoax.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/02/nolte-we-should-thank-the-rioters-for-exposing-lockdowns-as-purely-political/
LikeLiked by 5 people
I said it from Day 1. It was all to make the Rent-A-Thugs in masks legit in the political war to come. And to tear down the house that Donald built.
LikeLike
That’s a threat by Cuomo directed at DeBlasio.
The mayor is officially on a short leash.
It would add little chaos, and very likely add stability because DeBlasio wants to join Team “Burn it Down”, and the police don’t seem to like him much. I think I read somewhere that someone told him to come on down and take the first brick to the face.
If DeBlasio doesn’t do his job, the other big problem we are going to have us a refugee problem. It’s much harder to delineate between residential and commercial areas, so citizens of NYC risk getting trapped behind enemy lines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump boomerang incoming…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe after they burn down Saint Patrick’s Cathedral and loot Rockefeller Center then Cuomo will act!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Mr. Governor says he might replace Mr. Mayor. One screw-up taking over for another screw-up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Local ex sports reporter saying he has a source that is saying tonight a big planned night for Antifags….Coming out from mom and dads basement en mass for destruction looks like from that comment. And Baker wont do a dam# thing about it. Good Bye Back Bay. Bet that is the target. Since they seem to be done with “Targets” and moving onto higher end stores
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is Boston BTW. We shall see. I am 25 miles outside. Hope all the conservatives stay safe out there.
LikeLike
I am in Boston, from what I have been told by the kids who were there, the protest at Downtown Crossing was peaceful, then some white people that no one in the crowd knew turned up, started throwing rocks at police, swearing, pushing aside anyone who told them to stop. Then windows in the stores were smashed, a few fires started and sidewalk planters were turned over. The police acted quickly blocked the stores, blocked the streets. the actual protesters left the area fairly quickly.
They did hit a few stores on Newbury Street last night, that is at the beginning of the Back Bay shopping area, I don’t think the police will let those higher end stores be attacked, but we will see.
LikeLike
“My option is to displace the mayor of New York City and bring in the National Guard as the governor…”
Q: Does Cuomo mean over-rule the mayor or can he actually remove him?
LikeLike
removal
LikeLike
Cuomo should grow a couple and DO. IT. Love to see Dims eating their own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to this, he can remove him.
https://governmentreform.wordpress.com/2016/06/02/the-governors-power-of-removal-an-added-mechanism-for-ethics-enforcement-in-new-york-state/
But I think he is talking about over-ruling him.
LikeLike
CBS PHILLY: Man dead after trying to break into ATM with explosives in Philadelphia, say police
Damn this Virus!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Darwin Theory at work again!
One less looter.
LikeLiked by 4 people
💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣💣
LikeLike
See, we didn’t know atms also dispense justice!
LikeLiked by 2 people
To draw another covid parallel, these are the same mayors, governors, and mandarins who claimed it would be racist to not attend the 2020 Chinese New Year parades. Rather than prepare for an impending pandemic, they chose to waste away the period between late January and mid-March virtue signaling about racism by telling their constituents exactly the opposite of what to do.
“There is no reason not to take the subway, not to take the bus, not to go out to your favorite restaurant, and certainly not to miss the parade next Sunday.” [NYC Health Commissioner] Barbot said during a Feb. 2 press conference addressing the pandemic…
“I want to be clear, this is about a virus, not a group of people. There is NO excuse for anyone to discriminate or stigmatize people of Asian heritage. We are here today to urge all New Yorkers to continue to live their lives as usual,” she said.”
These people are stupid. These people are incompetent. And worst of all, these people are amoral.
“Covid-19” is what happens when you elect stupid, incompetent, amoral people. “ANTIFA” is what happens when you elect stupid, incompetent, amoral people.
If the people of New York City and other Blue Cities cannot or refuse to realize this, and will not hold their elected officials responsible for such stupid, incompetent, and amoral governance, then they will continue to suffer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
keeler- if the people of New York city and its Lib Dem suburbs continue to elect scumbags like deBlasio and Cuomo, they deserve EVERYTHING THEY GET.
There are millions of good, law abiding citizens in this state who support our President and the good Repub candidates who run for office. Sadly, we are outnumbered by the illegals and the Commie voters, not to mention the election fraud that makes our votes meaningless.
LikeLike
Somebody want to notify the TV Networks?
“I have not seen any clear evidence that white supremacists or militiamen are masking up and going out to burn and loot,” Howard Graves, a research analyst at the SPLC, told The New York Times for a report published Sunday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can notify them, but they won’t care.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blasio and other leftist “leaders” are destroying America before our very eyes. And they do with with impunity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Twitter will not let me link tweets today, so here’s a copy and paste for a link to DeCommieo admitting to racial discrimination (he’s likely to dim to realize what he just admitted on camera), which is something he can NOT do in his professional capacity as it is illegal, but he did it anyway.
Jewish Deplorable
@TrumpJew
De Blasio on why protests are allowed but not religious services or small businesses:
“400 years of American racism, I’m sorry, that’s not the same question as the understandably grieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services””
IOW, DeCommieo enforces laws/edicts according to race. That’s illegal.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cuomo is clearly actually thinking of giving DeBlasio the boot…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So replace him, he is useless anyway. And guess what no bailouts for these states, none. Let individual businesses apply for grants if they want to rebuild but nothing for these states. All infrastructure bill should cover the cities where there is no damage. These Democrat run states OWN it now, it is on them and if the people of these states don’t like it then vote them out and get real leaders, move or stay and reap what you sow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gutless Cuomo GQ fop kills elderly through incompetence and allows rioting through incompetence.
Democrat incompetence gets people killed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DeCommio’s such a national treasure, it’s hard to believe his presidential campaign didn’t take off, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you have authority to control a decision and action, yet, refuse to do so – you have implied consent with what happens as all legal eagles on here will tell you. Implied consent. The effect is to help facilitate the actions and endorse the results.
Summed up – that’s the Democrats’s plan for you and me. You and and I are worthless to them unless we can be used to help them achieve their goals of domination and financial reward. So what you do to respond to their in your face actions determines your fate. Choose this day whom you will serve.
LikeLike
Riots have unintended consequences. The New York swamp masters see this as another tactical means of attacking Trump for both what he does and what he doesn’t do. The victims are just collateral damage, easily sacrificed for the greater political goal.
But the longer it goes, the less momentum they have. Citizens in a ruined city eventually are slapped with a reality check. All the deluded rhetoric dissipates when you open your eyes to ruin all around you.
Let’s face it. The vast majority of voters in these places were/are anti-Trump. He can’t lose their votes because he never had them. But if he can navigate an effective return to stability and order and expose these socialists as incompetents and frauds then he may grudgingly win over some less extreme voters in these places. And elsewhere too.
The incendiary racist triggers will be used over and over strategically, but if Antifa, Soros and the other instigators are dealt with severely then the same kind of ‘perfect storm’ won’t be so easily activated. High profile investigations, exposure and prosecution will deflate the self righteousness of these anarchist poseurs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
History- EXCELLENT post.
LikeLike
But Gov. Cuomo can deploy the National Guard on the outskirts of New York City to contain the riots and set up roadblocks to stop reinforcements from entering can’t he?
LikeLike
Los Angeles had this happen –
LikeLike
As Grandma Covfefe might say: “Wong, Wong? An agent of Chin-NA?”
Forgive me, Grandma, if have your nickname for China, or the CCP, misspelled!
LikeLike
NY Governor Santino, What the heck are you doing? Father is looking down and shaking his head in disgust!
Mario Cuomo was many things but Globalist Shill was definitely not one of them…What is the endgame??
These Demons do not understand anything except evil…they do not enjoy fine things like wine and art…they think only in death!
you brother lives in the Hamptons…where do you think these Demons will move to next after raping and pillaging NYC???
be faithful to the land of your birth…honor the hopes of millions of Italian Americans!
You know Sleepy Joe won’t make it another week! Call in the National Guard and be a HERO!
LikeLike
Why is Antifa on Social Media BLACKOUT?
its obvious…Weather Underground 2.0 is in effect tonight!
LikeLike
I was born in NYC and lived there with my family when it was at its absolute worst which would be the late 1960s and ’70s. Moved to the outer suburbs when the kids were little to escape the madness and find a decent place to live with good schools.
I live close enough that up till March I was downtown several times a month for business and also to enjoy the music and art.
Today, the city that I loved does not exist. I thought it was bad a couple of weeks ago when we drove around the Bronx and Manhattan, but I had no idea the Commies would let it go this far.
Whatever glimmer of hope we might have had that NYC could and would recover from this debacle is gone. There is no recovering from this. Please don’t tell me it’s just like 9/11 because it’s not even close
September 11th was an attack from outside enemies that devastated a small part of the City. The Chi Com Corona Op / Hoax is an ongoing attack on the body politic from within that has affected our entire Country. The people who planned and executed the Coup and the ongoing Civil War are American citizens.
Like someone else said, these people (DemonRats, Libs, MSM) want us DEAD and they are working overtime to achieve their goal.
Right now President Trump is the only man standing between us and the total collapse of civilization. There is going to come a time when WE are going to have to rise up and defend our lives, our Liberty, our Freedom and our Constitution along with our President Trump. I hope that the bastards on the Left live long enough to rue the day that they poked the bear once too often.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not understand NY Governor Santino! it is obvious 10 to 1 that these riots are not justified in any way…
with one signature, NY Governor can erase his entire tenure as biggest spender and deliberate murderer and SAVE GATHAM!
National Guard plus unleashed NYPD will control the city and build the confidence of the Nation! 2020 may not be possible because Crooked or Michelle waits in the wings but 2024 waits!
LikeLike
DeBlasio was going to drag people out of the water on Memorial day and have them arrested.
LikeLike
New York City, NY sacked and looted due to racist Mayor.
LikeLike