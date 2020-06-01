President Trump Delivers Remarks From White House – 6:15pm EDT Livestream…

President Trump will be delivering remarks from the White House (Rose Garden) tonight at approximately 6:15pm EDT. Livestream Links Below:
WH Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
.
.
.
.
Call me shallow (I am), but PDJT’s hair threw me
my late hubby had the most beautiful red hair, it faded and thinned, but he died with most of it
oddly, PDJT resembles said hubby (I would have voted for him anyway)
bring back the gold!
Short and to the point. Take THAT you nasty, lying scum roaches.
So proud of you Mr. President!!💜🇺🇸🇺🇸💜
SHOW TIME!
Brett Baier ended his appearance by saying “ we are one day closer”. Weird.
President Trump is leaving the White House to head to St Johns Episcopal Church – cnn wolf and acosta are having twins!! THAT’S WHY he cleared the “peaceful protesters” – for a photo op…
Minutes earlier lemon was crying about President Trump as a dictator and authoritarian and now we are under military government
Too funny LMAO!
