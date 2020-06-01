President Trump Delivers Remarks From White House – 6:15pm EDT Livestream…

Posted on June 1, 2020 by

President Trump will be delivering remarks from the White House (Rose Garden) tonight at approximately 6:15pm EDT.  Livestream Links Below:

WH Livestream LinkPBS Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

This entry was posted in Antifa, Big Government, Donald Trump, Fire Crime, Live Streaming, media bias, Police action, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

86 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks From White House – 6:15pm EDT Livestream…

  1. merlintobie says:
    June 1, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Call me shallow (I am), but PDJT’s hair threw me

    my late hubby had the most beautiful red hair, it faded and thinned, but he died with most of it

    oddly, PDJT resembles said hubby (I would have voted for him anyway)

    bring back the gold!

    Like

    Reply
  2. FreyFelipe says:
    June 1, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Like

    Reply
  3. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    June 1, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Short and to the point. Take THAT you nasty, lying scum roaches.

    Like

    Reply
  4. susandyer1962 says:
    June 1, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    So proud of you Mr. President!!💜🇺🇸🇺🇸💜

    Like

    Reply
  5. John says:
    June 1, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    SHOW TIME!

    Like

    Reply
  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 1, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Brett Baier ended his appearance by saying “ we are one day closer”. Weird.

    Like

    Reply
  7. bleep21k says:
    June 1, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    President Trump is leaving the White House to head to St Johns Episcopal Church – cnn wolf and acosta are having twins!! THAT’S WHY he cleared the “peaceful protesters” – for a photo op…

    Minutes earlier lemon was crying about President Trump as a dictator and authoritarian and now we are under military government

    Too funny LMAO!

    Like

    Reply
