Anger Games Night 6 – Monday Night Riots and Looting – New York City is Lost – Open Discussion Thread…

The riots, arson, looting and related violence has worsened in direct proportion to the depth of the Deep Blue Democrat leadership.  New York City (NY), Los Angeles (CA) and Philadelphia (PA) are complete anarchy. Antifa groups (aka White ISIS) have organized for chaos in many simultaneous areas.  Black Lives Matter are looting at will.

Monday night the severity of the mayhem has worsened exponentially.  Democrat strongholds in California, New York, Illinois and Washington DC are out of control. There is organized looting and anti-police violence in Democrat strongholds.  Local and state officials are allowing extremely violent conditions to continue.

After President Trump told governors today they needed to take back control of the streets the blue state governors are doing little to stop the chaos.  The social anarchy crowd now purposefully rules over law and order in the deeply leftist communities.  This is by design.

Politically speaking, the merging of Antifa (revolution communists) & Black Lives Matter (sub-text political Islam), has a purposeful agenda unknown to the standard brick thrower.

Suburban white liberals and elitist minded political activists, essentially modern affiliates of the former Bill Ayers Weather Underground, are the organizing entities. Most of the people on the street are oblivious opportunists within the anarchy.

Local authorities in/around the urban danger zones have the primary responsibility to maintain domestic tranquility. Federal intervention to replace local political ineptitude, and lack of desire to confront a crisis of their own creation, is short-sighted.

If local officials and/or state governors are not going to take action; factually they do not want to take action because they are fearful of backlash from their own tribe; then federal assistance doesn’t work.

It is better for President Trump to keep reminding the U.S. electorate how he supports, but will not replace, local officials.

The 2020 Anger Games were predictable.

“Gotta do it Joe”…

275 Responses to Anger Games Night 6 – Monday Night Riots and Looting – New York City is Lost – Open Discussion Thread…

Older Comments
  1. Ono says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    Riverside County Ca. imposed a 6:00 PM curfew this afternoon.

    There was a gathering of protestors on the Corner of Ynez and Rancho California road in Temecula today. BLM signs and Black clad soy boys with black masks. The temp was near 100.

    Aside from yelling and screaming nothing serious. The Police were nearby and sounding their horns it appeared as a warning to their nearby presence.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      June 1, 2020 at 11:40 pm

      It’s supposed to get very hot in Chicago tomorrow. I wonder if that will help to tamp down the riots.

      • SHV says:
        June 1, 2020 at 11:46 pm

        Heat + Chicago=Boyz and guns…….91 shot in Chicago over the weekend..26 killed and the Summer killing season hasn’t really started yet.

      • jaxnix says:
        June 1, 2020 at 11:51 pm

        You must not be from the area. That only brings people out.

        • stripmallgrackle says:
          June 2, 2020 at 12:28 am

          Just read two days ago, I think at RedState, a brief overview of an author who finds a direct correlation between heat and civil unrest, which he catalogs as happening mostly during the Summer months. Don’t remember the name. Aplogies. Too lazy to go find it. Think Watts ’65 and Detroit ’67.

      • tucker7518 says:
        June 2, 2020 at 12:19 am

        Should help, and the temps will be in the nineties on the east coast on Wednesday.

      • Ono says:
        June 2, 2020 at 12:31 am

        I suppose it depends what they’re drinking.

        Soy Latte or Thunderbird wine?

        The black jeans, teeshirt and hoodie sweatshirts, with masks in full sun definitely works against them.

    • MJJ says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:27 am

      All Americans have the Rights for Both to be Wrong!

      What the Communists Imagination cannot conjure and conspire then Reality will Deliver in Heavenly Shrug from the Hollywood Elite’s Socialists Money!

      They Promote Themselves being Radicals for the Poor while being Living Aristocrats with Swimming Pools of Plentiful of Water to Burn Out any American Home the Brave by Stoking the Flames of Protesters turned into Renegade’s Fires Starters!

      The Rodeo Drive Vampire Cliques Never Lose Everything to do the Right Thing for Others Serving as they Despise Lost Cause Martyrdom.

      The Radical and Rich combination Claims to Fight with the Purity of Jesus Christ to Change America for their own Selfish Communism Desires to Win with the Cunning of Satan to Stay in Power Lords over Obedient Servants Rioting to Trash Constitutional Individual Rights!

      Even when All American People’s Cultures, Races, and Genders Agreed that a Policeman Violated the Civil Rights by using Unjustified Custody Force to Deny Floyd his Right to Life, Liberty and Property? There was no need to Riot, Loot and Destroy American Cities Property when all American Agreed to Hold that same Policeman Accountable under the Rule of Law.

      Still, when the Media Chooses to Demonize One Side and Praising Destruction of Others while Claiming those Seeking Jobs and Prosperity deserve to be Punished by Inciting and Inflaming Other Communities, the Media Ends up without First Amendments Rights In Communist Nations and become Obedient Servants too!

  2. Sherri Young says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    This is Mr. Reagan. He lives in a high rise in LA. Yesterday, he made video clips of the disorder that was going on right below him.

    • lcsteel says:
      June 1, 2020 at 11:40 pm

      In the old days the cops did the right thing and shot looters.

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 1, 2020 at 11:55 pm

      This guy is so right on.

      And what he describes here is exactly what the Germans did to prime and prep the people to feel it was “Okay” to kill the Jews. Took decades, but it worked.

      The idea of “the Evil Jew” eventually made it’s way into Elementary school textbooks.

      • rrick says:
        June 2, 2020 at 12:22 am

        Sunny, that is not something relegated to the past, it is still going on today. There are many persons, and they are very vocal, who blame the Jew for everything which they feel is wrong. They blame the Jew for every corrupt thing.

        Comments to social media are vociferous but the newspapers carry the theme too although in a less angry way. It’s all about class warfare. It’s how you tear down a country – and individual identity, which seems ironic – and how to control people to do your bidding.

        • sunnydaze says:
          June 2, 2020 at 12:34 am

          I know rrick. Had to fire an electrician cuz he was spewing that sh*t, In. Real. Life.

          Like I really want a stupid ignorant jerk like that in my house! Can’t even stand it when I read it from anonymous posters on the internet.

  3. lcsteel says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    Everything I see on all outlets shows less problems tonight and much better control by law enforcement.

    I am worried though as the mob looting spread into my upper middle class white suburb the other night in (AZ) and the police were feckless.

  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      June 1, 2020 at 11:42 pm

      They’re so desperate. Trying so hard to blame “far right” or Trump supporters. Hollywood libs continue to bail out the fascists and ferals. That’s how we know which side they’re on.

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      June 1, 2020 at 11:48 pm

      Well Mr. Chris ‘Essentially Working’ Matras you be an “journalist”. Why don’t you do some “journalism” and tell us, hmmm?

    • JoeJoe says:
      June 1, 2020 at 11:52 pm

      The big fight is for the narrative. They will convince some people of this.

    • evergreen says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:01 am

      Weelllllllll…..if the Law cracked down on them, then posing would lose its value. Only the hard cases would remain, if there are any.

  5. Lulu says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    Why can’t we cut off supplies to the easier cities to contain and let them fight it out amongst themselves? This is spreading outside the cities and needs to be contained. Frankly, Chicago, Atlanta, New York are no loss other than some architecture and museums.

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:45 pm

  7. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:45 pm

    What’s going on in the “quad cities” on the border of Illinois and Iowa?? They are the top-ranked scanner feed right now on Broadcastify. https://www.broadcastify.com/listen/top

    • QCM says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:08 am

      After a long night of looting and shooting last night (4 shot, including one Davenport cop, 2 killed), word is that protesters are being bused in from Chicago and Des Moines tonight.

      The focus of the “protesters” will supposedly be wealthy residential areas so they “can get what’s theirs.”

      LEOs following the rioters movements on social media.

      County wide curfew 9p to 5a, all residents advised to stay home and leave all exterior lights on.

      LOTS of hunters and recreational shooters out here, all the local Jr. High Schools and High Schools have Trap Shooting Teams of considerable size.

      Wrong folks to screw with, in my opinion.

      We are locked and loaded, listening to Broadcastify and waiting.

      Going to be another sleepless night.

      • mandy says:
        June 2, 2020 at 12:20 am

        Stay safe.

      • tucker7518 says:
        June 2, 2020 at 12:25 am

        Protesters are looting in Manhattan. They have hit Macy’s, and a lot of the stores near there.

      • montanamel says:
        June 2, 2020 at 12:30 am

        Take the fight to them….stake out the in coming main roads…use cell phones to distribute your intel…
        IF you see the buses, follow them to where they stop to unload… pull down on the first one out the door and hold the rest on the bus…. tell the driver to leave town NOW or loose his tires where he sits…
        Patrol your streets and general area until contact is made….report the intel…assemble the guys you have and confront or snip with hit’n’run tactics….take out their legs… leave ’em wiggling on the ground…withdraw….

        Good luck…see you on the other side…

  8. Ace says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    I think it’s become obvious this so called pandemic is fake.

  9. sync says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    NYPD cop takes a beating…filmed by some thugs in a car

  10. Sherri Young says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    Being a black conservative must require a thick skin and strong sense of humor.

  11. sync says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    If the whole city of NY city burned down this sick NY governor would make the same insane statements

    • paper doll says:
      June 1, 2020 at 11:58 pm

      So speaks a mass murderer

    • Right Mover says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:02 am

      I hope President Trump keeps this comment in mind the next time Killer Cuomo comes to Washington with his hands out begging for billion in bailout money, and I hope Trump tells him to go screw himself.

    • p'odwats says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:07 am

      How can the people of New York keep re-electing this incompetent, loudmouth moron? The president has bent over backwards to help the governor during the coronavirus and now with these protests. It’s pretty obvious we have blue city mayors and blue state governors who are willing to put their citizens economic and personal lives at risk in order to damage the president’s re-election chances. What does tell you about the Democrat Party? Political power is more important to them than the people they’re supposed to be serving.

    • Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:10 am

      Governor Cuomo, your prized city is being trashed right now. Maybe you ought to focus on that?

    • Jase says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:14 am

      Dems are starting to panic.
      They will never learn. Everything they do is predicated on their unshakable belief that PDJT is a raging, unstable buffoon who will overreact to anything.
      According to their plan he was supposed to have ordered B52s to carpet bomb Minneapolis three days ago.
      The longer he keeps reminding Dem Governors that they are responsible the more upset they will get.
      The downside is they won’t give it up, they will double down – maybe switch tactics to targeting police officers.
      … All this to protect the Obama cabal from exposure. Terrible terrible people.

    • sunnydaze says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:18 am

      Welp, Cuomo may not care about the people in the city, but I do.

      I really hope any sane, decent Manhattanites have a fully stocked fridge and plenty of food to last ’em a couple weeks in their apts.

      Cuz I got the feeling these f*ckers will be destroying the grocery stores once their finished with the finer shops.

    • tucker7518 says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:29 am

      Cuomo is a doofus, and De Blasio’s daughter was locked up for protesting.

    • WSB says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:34 am

      Azzhoe Cuomo.

  12. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    How to stop Police Brutality?

    For every law suite won or settled and every complaint results in discipline reduce any Federal Funds to the City, County and states 10 million dollars. Watch them clean up officer with known problems.

    • boogywstew says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:06 am

      I’ll take any Dirty Harrys you got. You can keep your Barney Fifes.

    • Cetera says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:15 am

      Yes, let’s stop the brutality of the Po-Po against the violent, gang-raping drug-addict currently high and resisting arrest. We should surely listen to the rapists when they say they can’t breathe due to the heart attack he had because of the fentanyl in his system…

      Cuck harder, and then really get in there and lick the jogger’s boots too, while you’re at it.

  13. jb says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    commenting on the vine st expressway:
    the sicko ‘fro ho who posted this indicates the cops were wrong to tear gas.
    Nowhere does she mention that this mob was on a freeway — and don’t belong there.
    The ‘titlement, indeed.

  14. sync says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:52 pm

  15. Vince says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:54 pm

    The Walmarts in my city closed at 5:00pm with no explanation. I naturally suspect that they closed because of the riots. Yet another inconvenience for people to remember in November.

  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:56 pm

    • Ace says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:05 am

      I live here. it was 2 cops, they’re both alive. As usual, the “protesters ” are trashing their own neighborhood. Not that many of them. The perp was apprehended, all is under control.

  17. sync says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:58 pm

  18. FreyFelipe says:
    June 1, 2020 at 11:59 pm

  19. lcsteel says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Watching closely I have seen a couple snatch and grab teams now.

    L.E dresses like antifa and infiltrates the crowd when a Antifa leader gets slightly separated they
    snatch him up and over to the cops on the other side before they can be stopped….look closely

  20. va bene says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:06 am

    RudyG would never have tolerated the anarchy in NYC… it seems POTUS is deliberately being drawn in to the conflct so californication gov newscum, the other commie govs / mayors and presstitutes can spin the “too little, too late” propaganda like wuflu…

  21. va bene says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:06 am

    RudyG would never have tolerated the anarchy in NYC… it seems POTUS is deliberately being drawn in to the conflct so californication gov newscum, the other commie govs / mayors and presstitutes can spin the “too little, too late” propaganda like wuflu…

  22. Super elite covfefe999 loves her President! says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:07 am

    Interesting. Now the ‘hood blacks in Chicago are referring to hispanics as “white hispanics”, I guess. https://twitter.com/tariqnasheed/status/1267660827454255104 I guess the blacks are upset that the hispanics aren’t loyal slaves on the Dem plantation. They’re moving on up, going to school, buying nice homes, running businesses, therefore are to be hated.

    • p'odwats says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:14 am

      Blacks in this country will always be perpetual victims as long as they stay obedient to the Democrat Party. Asians, Hispanics and other non-white ethnic groups are passing them by and becoming more upwardly mobile. It’s long past time for Blacks to come to terms with the realization that many of their troubles as a group are of their own making. The only racists they need to keep an eye on are liberal Whites who just use them to forward their political agenda!

  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:08 am

  24. Peoria Jones says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:08 am

    A couple weeks ago (before Floyd got himself killed) I posted that a friend and myself noticed a weird influx of out-of-state license plates. Can’t remember where I mentioned this, but it obviously wasn’t in relation to the topic now at hand.

    We’re in central IL (won’t give specifics) and it made no sense. Everything was shut down. Nowhere to go, nothing to see. Nothing open. Zero reason for people to be traveling here. Reeeeeally weird.

    The strange influx of out-of-staters might make sense now. The agitation is hitting the heartland. Personally, I believe this has been in the works for a month.

    • Patriot1783 says:
      June 2, 2020 at 12:23 am

      I have a friend in South Dakota, said the same thing @3 weeks ago….thought was because SD never really shut down and people finally had had enough and just wanted to get out and about there?

  25. FPCHmom says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:08 am

    tweet of the day –

  26. Sherri Young says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Oh?

  27. Swanzinator says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:14 am

    “…oblivious opportunists within the anarchy…”

    Another way of saying “useful idiots.”

  28. sunnydaze says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:14 am

    Seattle getting serious, FINALLY, about closing it down. Tear gas, flash bangs, etc.

    Took ’em til 3 hours after curfew. It’s on FNC.

    On the upside, it does look like all the mayhem has cleared a lot of the tents out of downtown. Even a mind-numbed drug addict doesn’t want live around that sh*t.

  29. fangdog says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:17 am

    If the cops are ordered not to do anything, why go there in the first place? So far the cops are just observers and can do the same thing as I do sitting at home without risk.

  30. Patriot1783 says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Where are the outside protestors during the day? Start searching the parks, woods, empty campuses, under bridges, rooftops, etc find them during the daylight hours, bet they aren’t so tuff.

    Where are they eating, bathing (?) sleeping etc get the word out that anyone aiding their actions will face conspiracy charges.

    Enough.

  31. Magabear says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:18 am

    Notice how these “protesters” know to have cartons of milk on hand to flush out their eyes when they get hit with tear gas. How many people even know to do that? Peaceful protesters my ass.

    But if all Fox is going to do is show riot porn all night, I’m finding a movie to watch.

  32. Mary Van Deusen says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Episode 1013 Scott Adams: Chinese Fentanyl Was in George Floyd. Explains Everything.

  33. 335blues says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:22 am

    A good time to ask:
    IS IT STILL A SOFT COUP?

  34. sundance says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:25 am

  35. T2020 says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Taking a fkng knee as police chief is leadership????? While the city burns night after night???!!!! Cuomo and DUMBlasio are monsters!!! They have RUINED NY!!! RUINED IT!!!!

  36. JoeJoe says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Interesting: https://twitter.com/FreeIllinoisNow/status/1267399062438973440
    Watch an Antifa chick switch out her license plates.

  37. ruckustom says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Ask for volunteers, deputize and start handing out M-16s from National Guard, police and Army reserve armories with orders to shoot on sight any looters. Or, bring in the Rodney King riot rooftop Koreans.

  38. sundance says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:30 am

  39. jus wundrin says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Disturbing to say the least…..

    Troopers hold up their fists with the crowd. What a moment outside of the capitol.

  40. sundance says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:31 am

  41. The Gipper Lives says:
    June 2, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Did you catch the BIG LIE in all the headlines?

    “Trump Mobilizes Troops to Stop Protests”

    No–he did it to stop riots, not protests.

    #ProfessionalLiars #AgitProp

