Anger Games Night 6 – Monday Night Riots and Looting – New York City is Lost – Open Discussion Thread…

The riots, arson, looting and related violence has worsened in direct proportion to the depth of the Deep Blue Democrat leadership. New York City (NY), Los Angeles (CA) and Philadelphia (PA) are complete anarchy. Antifa groups (aka White ISIS) have organized for chaos in many simultaneous areas. Black Lives Matter are looting at will.

Monday night the severity of the mayhem has worsened exponentially. Democrat strongholds in California, New York, Illinois and Washington DC are out of control. There is organized looting and anti-police violence in Democrat strongholds. Local and state officials are allowing extremely violent conditions to continue.

After President Trump told governors today they needed to take back control of the streets the blue state governors are doing little to stop the chaos. The social anarchy crowd now purposefully rules over law and order in the deeply leftist communities. This is by design.

Politically speaking, the merging of Antifa (revolution communists) & Black Lives Matter (sub-text political Islam), has a purposeful agenda unknown to the standard brick thrower.

Suburban white liberals and elitist minded political activists, essentially modern affiliates of the former Bill Ayers Weather Underground, are the organizing entities. Most of the people on the street are oblivious opportunists within the anarchy.

Local authorities in/around the urban danger zones have the primary responsibility to maintain domestic tranquility. Federal intervention to replace local political ineptitude, and lack of desire to confront a crisis of their own creation, is short-sighted.

If local officials and/or state governors are not going to take action; factually they do not want to take action because they are fearful of backlash from their own tribe; then federal assistance doesn’t work.

It is better for President Trump to keep reminding the U.S. electorate how he supports, but will not replace, local officials.

The 2020 Anger Games were predictable.

“Gotta do it Joe”…

FOOTAGE FROM NYC TONIGHT: Does this look like white supremacists to you? pic.twitter.com/GrbW3Y5Wsu — Big League Politics (@bigleaguepol) June 2, 2020

“I will not put an officer in harms way to protect the property inside of a building,” says the Raleigh Police Chief. pic.twitter.com/r7UghPpVVv — Leigh of House (@LeighTauss) May 31, 2020

NYPD officers arrest a looter who was vandalizing a store while other rioters wait outside. Dangerous situation here. pic.twitter.com/O6EncYfh5M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2020

In DC, @MaxBlumenthal (https://t.co/OZ6aBZpZGK) films a US helicopter hovering low to the ground over a group of protesters. pic.twitter.com/Blf15KLkIt — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) June 2, 2020

#WATCH!📺 LA Police corner looters in Rite Aid (watch the guy in the doorways(feet) stop in his tracks when the cop draws his weapon.) pic.twitter.com/K44PaIw678 — 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗿 ♿ (@theconservador) June 2, 2020

Vine St. Expressway, Philly.

THEY ARE LITERALLY TRAPPED. pic.twitter.com/1uV8ydoXF4 — ROME (@bbcease) June 1, 2020

#BREAKING: Vandalism and looting incidents like this one in midtown Manhattan has prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to change the citywide curfew for tomorrow from 11 p.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/uLeBVze0Sp — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) June 2, 2020

NYC will enact a curfew beginning TOMORROW at 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/nnz8JPLUz5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020