Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Discusses China, Hong Kong and a Shift In U.S. Policy…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss current events surrounding China and their aggression toward Hong Kong.
Within the discussion Secretary Pompeo outlines how the Trump administration is currently in the process of changing multiple levels of cabinet regulations (treasury, trade, state and commerce) and U.S. policy as it pertains to the new geopolitical threat presented by a new and more hostile Chinese Communist Party approach.
Close the Confucius Institutes, lock the CCP out of US capital markets, real estate and banking, decouple manufacturing, deny academic access including “student” visas.
The world will be free when there is no CCP.
