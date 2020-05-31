Anger Games Night 5 – Sunday Night Riots – Open Discussion Thread…

Posted on May 31, 2020 by

The riots, arson, looting and related violence has spread from Minneapolis Minnesota to many urban areas around the nation. From ground reports it appears Antifa groups (aka White ISIS) have organized for chaos in Minneapolis and beyond.

Sunday night the mayhem has spread to more Democrat strongholds in Santa Monica (CA), Philadelphia (PA), Nashville (TN), Atlanta (GA), Chicago (IL), Washington DC, Houston (TX), New York City (NY), Los Angeles (CA), and other deep blue metropolitan areas. There are organized riots, anti-police violence and chaos organized by Antifa and elements within the Black Lives Matter groups.

Many people are calling for federal intervention; however, that type of confrontation is the intended goal of the social anarchy crowd. The leftist chaos is purposeful bait; let them exhaust themselves first and highlight inept democrat Mayors and Governors.

Politically speaking, the merging of Antifa (revolution communists) & Black Lives Matter (sub-text political Islam), has a purposeful agenda unknown to the standard brick thrower. Suburban white liberals, essentially modern affiliates of the former Bill Ayers Weather Underground, are the organizing entities. Most of the people on the street are oblivious.

Local authorities in/around the urban danger zones have the primary responsibility to maintain domestic tranquility. Federal intervention to replace local political ineptitude, and lack of desire to confront a crisis of their own creation, is short-sighted.

If local officials and/or state governors are not going to take action; factually they do not want to take action because they are fearful of backlash from their own tribe; then federal assistance doesn’t work. It is better for President Trump to watch from a distance and keep reminding the U.S. electorate how he supports, but will not replace, local officials.

The 2020 Anger Games were predictable.

“Gotta do it Joe”…

177 Responses to Anger Games Night 5 – Sunday Night Riots – Open Discussion Thread…

  1. Jimmy R says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    What happens to the stock market if 20 cities have riots, mayhem, burning, and looting for another week, night after night?

  2. steph_gray says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    My second-hand ground report: I don’t have live TV, only streaming, but am being told by a friend that the protest in Boston that was reported as peaceful at about 8:30 tonight turned violent after 9 – the friend said he saw local news showing looting, lighting police cars on fire, car driving through crowd.

    So yep, evidently Boston has joined the deep-blue cities with this Antifa targeted crap coming in. I don’t trust many local news sources, so will have to get any shareable details from Howie Carr’s show tomorrow at 3. No idea about casualties if any.

    I do know many moonbats here who are extremely naive and imagine their side is the peaceful one. I do hope some of them have their eyes opened.

  3. shevee says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:01 pm

  4. sync says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    Total lie….”office right on H Street is engulfed in flames. Fox News has literally shown it on the air and fire trucks are moving in”

  5. Cathy M. says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:03 pm

  6. Ono says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    Huntington Beach Ca.

    Locals stood up to BLM protestors and police said BLM protest was an illegal assembly.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/fireworks-huntington-beach-locals-clash-black-lives-matter-protesters-police-declare-unlawful-assembly-video/

  7. kris2025 says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    This is a tough one. I understand why Trump should not take the bait – but innocent people and their belongings are being destroyed. So many innocents lives taken and many more ruined and he should just sit this out? I see both sides of the argument – but this is a tough one.

    • SR says:
      May 31, 2020 at 11:13 pm

      The deep blue voting block and their neighborhood are burning. Suburban independent will be running away from democrats party. I talked many independent and some center left democrats and they are angry on liberal media and democrat party.

    • abigailstraight says:
      May 31, 2020 at 11:13 pm

      I don’t see how anyone would believe the POTUS is sitting this out. What would you have him do?
      He has taken serious steps since this began, he has addressed the nation, at some point the States’ Leadership must take control because they are in charge of their states’ rights, remember?
      Imagine if POTUS took federal action and brought the military into every state…..just imagine that scenario.

    • WVNed says:
      May 31, 2020 at 11:15 pm

      So this is what a democrat campaign event looks like.

  9. Tl Howard says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    Ted Williams on Fox going crazy about the stupidity of such a narrow perimeter around the WH and the really late 11pm curfew. I don’t know anything about police tactics, but yeah, sounds about right.

  10. sync says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    This White House reporter hasn’t got a brain

  11. mazziflol says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Reno NV is quiet tonight. So far.

  12. SR says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Democrats and globalist plan- Biden can’t win so Trump needs to loose. Economy, virus and now Antifa are for civil unrest. These democrats mayors and governors are controlled by bigger power. PTrump knows more than anyone what is happening and whom to negotiate. Democrats party lost a big independent voters who live in suburban areas. If PTrump can get out from coup and insurance then it’s easier.

  13. Moe Grimm says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Dallas… brave man here who although way outnumbered said fkit. Sub-Saharan wildlife attack publicly linked into twatter. Maybe soon they make a deadly mistake somewhere else and are left on the floor. https://twitter.com/aliamjadrizvi/status/1266984887208247298. Newze states he’s going to be ok even though currently in serious condition. Now being reported St. John’s in Mordor has been lit up. This is real. Lots out there need to be served. Served severely.

  14. Ace says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    The gist of it:
    Dems are attempting to goad Trump into shooting black Americans.
    Using Antifa to rile things up.
    The legitimate protesters are being used by Dems, as they always have since Dems existed.
    This is a new low.
    I don’t think Trump will take the bait.

  15. Eric says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    We’ve got idiots marching in Fredericksburg, VA tonight.

    Locked and loaded.

  16. DesertRain says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    BLM non-violent protestor chic takes on 2 skinny white Antifa types for subversion.

  17. Janeka says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    Last night someone dropped a pallet of bricks at the Dallas City Hall about a half hour before the “protest” were scheduled to start.. There is not a construction site within a mile of this site.. Uptown was hit hard last night, trashed every business they could get into.. Tonight Dallas PD started hauling agitators by the bus load to jail before dark.. therefore it’s all quiet for now..
    Local media claims there is a white supremacy group damaging property then interviews young men on the street who claim they are protesting white supremacy attacks yet there are no white supremacy groups to be found.. The young man protecting his business last night, in the white pants with the green shirt that was beaten and left as a twisted mess in the street, was not beaten by a white supremacy group.. No one knows if he has survived at this writing.. Yes these clowns think everyone is really that stupid.. the Dallas police chief appears to have lost her Betty boop eyelashes, looks less like a stripper..

  18. bacillus says:
    May 31, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Watch to see who gets the construction contracts to rebuild when this is over.

