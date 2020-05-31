Anger Games Night 5 – Sunday Night Riots – Open Discussion Thread…

The riots, arson, looting and related violence has spread from Minneapolis Minnesota to many urban areas around the nation. From ground reports it appears Antifa groups (aka White ISIS) have organized for chaos in Minneapolis and beyond.

Sunday night the mayhem has spread to more Democrat strongholds in Santa Monica (CA), Philadelphia (PA), Nashville (TN), Atlanta (GA), Chicago (IL), Washington DC, Houston (TX), New York City (NY), Los Angeles (CA), and other deep blue metropolitan areas. There are organized riots, anti-police violence and chaos organized by Antifa and elements within the Black Lives Matter groups.

Many people are calling for federal intervention; however, that type of confrontation is the intended goal of the social anarchy crowd. The leftist chaos is purposeful bait; let them exhaust themselves first and highlight inept democrat Mayors and Governors.

Politically speaking, the merging of Antifa (revolution communists) & Black Lives Matter (sub-text political Islam), has a purposeful agenda unknown to the standard brick thrower. Suburban white liberals, essentially modern affiliates of the former Bill Ayers Weather Underground, are the organizing entities. Most of the people on the street are oblivious.

Local authorities in/around the urban danger zones have the primary responsibility to maintain domestic tranquility. Federal intervention to replace local political ineptitude, and lack of desire to confront a crisis of their own creation, is short-sighted.

If local officials and/or state governors are not going to take action; factually they do not want to take action because they are fearful of backlash from their own tribe; then federal assistance doesn’t work. It is better for President Trump to watch from a distance and keep reminding the U.S. electorate how he supports, but will not replace, local officials.

The 2020 Anger Games were predictable.

“Gotta do it Joe”…

This is what’s left of The Sake House in Santa Monica. pic.twitter.com/DJwhW6ndwi — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) June 1, 2020

Scary scene in Santa Monica: Man is attacked after reportedly coming to the aid of a woman who was shoved off her bicycle @CryptoWick pic.twitter.com/USMbVm6OSJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

.@PhillyPolice look on as rioters attempt to flip a squad car and a nearby Foot Locker is looted pic.twitter.com/PhFWL6yUkr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

Absolute Chaos along 4th street in Santa Monica… looting with impunity on both sides of the street. No police in sight. We’ve watched this happen to dozens of stores for 45 minutes now… pic.twitter.com/WOdEhIz3th — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) May 31, 2020

Amazon trucks looted in Santa Monica, CA. pic.twitter.com/EbLoIruSgw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

Not a police officer in sight as Rioters loot in #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/7YzdFvf8aJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

Is there a name for what happens when a looter is robbed? https://t.co/nox1OcKExG — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 31, 2020

Cops seek to ID thugs who attacked elderly white woman and her husband who were trying to protect their business in Rochester, New York PLEASE SHARE! pic.twitter.com/xuEPbbXVoH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2020

For those of you still in denial about who is directing & controlling the protests – take a close look at this. Note: they have infiltrated LE (Law Enforcement) – referred to as “friendlies”. Note their communication channels, secrecy levels, codes and PROFESSIONAL AGITATORS ref. pic.twitter.com/RWHjKbGSIE — Lara Logan (@laralogan) May 31, 2020

Based on history, the Mayor of Nashville will likely make an announcement tomorrow about appropriate social distancing while looting… https://t.co/OkJA6dKh8J — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 31, 2020